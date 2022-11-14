Main picView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

McCreary's Irish Pub & Eatery

review star

No reviews yet

414 Main Street

Franklin, TN 37064

Order Again

Popular Items

4 Piece Fish & Chips
Reuben Sandwich
Main Street Club Burger

Appetizers

Pork Bangers & Mash

Pork Bangers & Mash

$9.25

4 Irish pork bangers served with rustic mashed potatoes, homemade Irish soda bread and horseradish peppercorn sauce. A perfect appetizer for two or a light entree' for one

Eggroll

$7.25

2 homemade, hand rolled egg rolls stuffed with cabbage, Swiss cheese, corned beef and a brown sugar mustard glaze. Served with spicy mustard.

Wings Of Donegal

$13.95

10 wings tossed in your choice of our homemade sauces, severed with celery and your choice of ranch or blue cheese.

Half Order Of Wings

$7.50

5 wings, tossed in our homemade sauces served with celery and a side of ranch or blue cheese.

Boneless Wings

$9.95

8 boneless wings, fried to a golden brown and tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with celery and your choice of ranch or blue cheese.

Irish Cheese Chips

$9.25

Irish chips piled high with cheddar cheese, bacon, chives and a side of sour cream.

O'Shannon Salmon Dip

$8.95

Chopped and seasoned Atlantic salmon folded into a soft cream cheese style dip. served with toasted rye bread. try it warm or cold.

Brown Butter Shrimp

$6.75

Ten shrimp buttered, dusted with spices and grilled to perfection.

Beer Cheese Kettle Crisps

$9.75

Our homemade beer cheese sauce on top of our seasoned kettle crisps topped with bacon and chives with a side of sour cream.

Loaded Tots

$7.50

Ham and Butter

$4.25

Cheese Curds

$6.50

Burgers & Sandwiches

Black Bean Burger

$11.99

A delicious mix of black beans, corn and salsa verde. Seared and topped with melted provolone. Served on a lightly toasted Brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion and a horseradish aioli.

Bleu Burger

$12.99

A thick seasoned burger with crumble blue cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion, mayo and mustard.

Cashel Burger

$12.99

A seasoned burger topped with mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato and red onion with your choice of Cheddar, Swiss or Provolone.

Corned Beef & Swiss Sandwich

$11.95

Our homemade corned beef seared on a brioche bun. Topped with mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato, red onion and Swiss cheese.

Doolin Tuna Sandwich

$8.95

Albacore tuna salad with lettuce, tomato and red onion on rye bread.

Galway Fish Sandwich

$11.95

Two deep fried fish fillets with lettuce, tomato, red onion and tartar sauce.

Honey Ham & Cheddar Sandwich

$10.95

Applewood Smoked ham grilled and topped with melted cheddar cheese, served with mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato, and red onion.

Kilkenny Chicken Club Sandwich

$10.95

Try it grilled or fried! Topped with melted provolone cheese and Applewood smoked bacon, dressed with mayo, honey mustard, lettuce, tomatoes and red onion.

Main Street Club Burger

$12.99

Our thick burger, topped with Applewood smoked bacon, cheddar, mayo, smokey maple ketchup, lettuce, tomato and red onion.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$12.99

Our thick burger, topped with grilled mushrooms and onions, mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomatoes and red onions.

Paddy Melt

$12.99

Portabello Sandwich

$11.95

Portabello mushroom drizzled with balsamic glaze, Gouda cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion and mayo on marbled rye bread.

Reuben Sandwich

$11.95

Slow cooked corned beef brisket, 1000 island dressing, sauerkraut and Swiss cheese on marbled rye.

Roast Beef & Provolone Sandwich

$10.95

Thick sliced roast beef grilled and topped with provolone cheese, Served with mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato and red onion.

Salmon Sandwich

$15.25

Grilled 6 oz. Scottish salmon filet with brown sugar mustard glaze on marbled rye bred, lettuce, tomato and onion. Served with a salad instead of Irish chips.

The Fat Irishman Burger

$13.99

Local Porter Road premium ground beef, hand-pattied and topped with Gouda cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, mayo and mustard.

The Bloomin Bleu

$12.99Out of stock

The Carnivore

$14.99

Our thick burger, served on a pretzel bun, topped with corned beef, bacon and drizzled with homemade brown sugar mustard glaze.

Triple Cheese Sandwich

$7.95

Cheddar, Swiss and Provolone cheese on toasted rye bread with spicy mustard and tomato.

Irish Rover

$8.75Out of stock

That's My Jam

$14.95

Entrees

Sligo Whiskey Salmon 6oz

$17.95

6 oz. Scottish salmon fillet coated with brown sugar whiskey glaze. Served with rustic mashed potatoes and sauteed vegetables.

Corned Beef & Cabbage

$12.95

Slow cooked corned beef drizzled with a homemade brown sugar mustard glaze. Served with boiled cabbage and rustic mashed potatoes.

Vegetarian Special

$11.95

A sauteed portabella mushroom on a bed of sauteed mixed vegetables, topped with jasmine rice.

2 Piece Dinner Fish & Chips

$10.95

A traditional Irish dish, deep fried flaky cod fish fillets served with Irish chips and homemade tartar sauce.

3 Piece Fish & Chips

$13.95

A traditional Irish dish, deep fried flaky cod fish fillets served with Irish chips and homemade tartar sauce.

4 Piece Fish & Chips

$15.95

A traditional Irish dish, deep fried flaky cod fish fillets served with Irish chips and homemade tartar sauce.

Pot Pie

$11.25

Homemade creamy mixture of shredded chicken and vegetables (green peas, carrots, potatoes, and corn) baked in a flaky crust. Served with a small house salad and our homemade Irish soda bread.

Cottage Pie

$11.25

A Mccreary's original recipe made with local Porter Road seasoned ground beef in a gravy base with green peas, carrots and celery, with and mixture of herbs and spices. Topped with rustic mashed potatoes and your choice of swiss or cheddar cheese. Served with a small house salad and our homemade Irish soda bread.

Small Bunratty Chicken

$8.75

Breaded chicken strips deep fried and served with Irish Chips and honey mustard.

Large Bunratty Chicken

$10.95

Breaded chicken strips deep fried and served with Irish Chips and honey mustard.

County Cork Brown Butter Shrimp

$14.95

Two perfectly seasoned grilled shrimp skewers on a bed of sauteed mixed vegetables and jasmine rice.

Kids Menu

Kid’s Chicken Bites (4)

$5.25

Kid's Fish

$6.25

Corn Dog

$4.75

Grilled Cheese

$4.75

Soups & Salads

Cup Of Soup

$4.25

House made soup, slow simmered and delicious, served with our homemade Irish soda bread.

Bowl Of Soup

$6.25

House made soup, slow simmered and delicious, served with our homemade Irish soda bread.

Small Salad

$3.95

Spring mix topped with tomato wedges, carrots, cucumbers, and red onion.

Large Salad

$5.95

Spring mix topped with tomato wedges, carrots, cucumbers, and red onion.

Soup & Salad Combo

$8.25

A cup of our tasty soup of the day with a slice of our homemade soda bread and served with a small house salad.

Doolin Tuna Salad

$8.95

Albacore tuna salad with boiled eggs and dill, served on a large house salad.

Salmon Salad

$14.95

Pan seared 6 oz Scottish salmon fillet seasoned with herbs and spices. Served on a large house salad.

Wagyu Steak Salad

$15.95

A large house salad topped with a cook to order Wagyu Sirloin. Garnished with bleu cheese crumbles.

Corned Beef Salad

$10.95

Large house salad topped with our slow cooked corned beef, cheddar cheese, and bacon.

Hot Potatoes

Original Hot Potato

$5.95

Baked potato topped with butter, cheddar cheese and bacon. Served with Sour Cream.

Limerick Hot Potato

$9.75

Baked potato topped with ground beef, butter, cheddar cheese and bacon. Served with a side of ranch.

Chicken Club Hot Potato

$8.25

Baked potato topped with diced grilled chicken butter, cheddar cheese and bacon.

Veggie Potato

$6.25

Baked potato topped with balsamic sauteed vegetables, butter and cheddar cheese. Served with a side of Sour Cream.

Reuben Hot Potato

$5.95

Baked potato topped with slow cooked corned beef, sauerkraut, butter and swiss cheese. Served with a side of 1000 Island dressing.

Beer Cheese Potato

$9.25

Desserts

Bread Pudding

$7.75

This favorite dessert is homemade with a cinnamon raisin bread and topped with Merry's Irish Creme.

Guinness Chocolate Cake

$5.50

A 3 layer chocolate cake made with Guinness straight from our own tap, with a rich coffee flavor made with sweet buttercream icing.

Merry's Irish Cream Cheesecake

$6.75

Homemade creamy cheesecake made with Merry's Irish Creme and topped with chocolate sauce.

Chocolate Cake

$4.75

Rich chocolate cake with chocolate buttercream icing.

Pie of the Day

$5.00Out of stock

Side Items

1 SLICE of Black and Tan

$0.50

1 SLICE of Soda Bread

$0.50

Side Of Bacon (3)

$1.95

Side Of Black & Tan Bread (3)

$1.50

Side Of Cabbage

$2.25

Side Of Fruit Cup

$2.75

Side Of Irish Chips

$3.50

Side Of Mashed Potatoes

$1.75

Side Of Rice

$2.25

Side Of Sauteed Vegetables

$3.50

Side Of Soda Bread (3)

$1.50

Side of Kettle Crips

$2.25

Side of Beer Cheese (2oz)

$2.00

Side of Rye Toast

$1.00

Side of Sauerkraut

$1.00

Side Of Pimento Cheese

$1.75

Extras & Upcharges

1 Pork Banger

$1.50

1 Portabella Mushroom

$2.00

1 Scoop of Tuna

$2.85

16 ounce To-Go Tartar Sauce

$100.00

16 ounce Tuna to-go

$13.00

6 ounce Salmon Filet

$6.25

Grilled Chicken Breast

$4.50

Hamburger Patty

$3.75

Side of Corned Beef 5 oz

$4.25

Side of Sauerkraut

$0.50

Wagyu Steak

$9.00

Whole Guinness Cake

$30.00

1 boneless wing

$1.00

2oz bacon jam

$1.25

Side Brown Butter Sauce

$0.75

Beer

Mix 6 Pack

Ales By the Bottle

Ciders, Fruity Beer & Sours By the Bottle

IPA & Pale Ales by the bottle

Lagers & Pilsners by the bottle

Stouts & Porters by the bottle

Wheats & Hefeweizens By the Bottle

32 Growler Draft (Takeout Only)

$9.00

64 Growler Draft (Takeout Only)

$18.00

Beverages

Soft Drink

$2.25

Soda Water

$2.25

Coffee

$2.25

Hot Tea

$2.25

Juice

$2.25

Chocolate Milk

$2.25

Moutain Valley Sparkling Water

$2.95

Bottled Water

$2.25

Abita Root Beer

$2.25

Mocktail

$3.00

32 Ounce Draft (Takeout Only- Bring your own Growler)

Harp

$12.50

Smithwicks

$12.50

Guinness

$12.50

Woodchuck

$12.50

Beer of the Month

$12.50

64 Ounce Draft (Takeout Only- Bring your own Growler)

Harp

$20.50

Smithwicks

$20.50

Guinness

$20.50

Woodchuck

$20.50

Rotator

$20.50

Short Sleeve Unisex T-Shirt

Green Small

$9.00

Black small

$9.00

Long Sleeve T-Shirt (Black only)

Small

$10.00

Medium

$10.00

Ladies Fitted T-Shirt

Green Small

$8.00

Green Medium

$8.00

Green XL

$8.00Out of stock

Black Small

$8.00

Black Medium

$8.00

Black Large

$8.00

Black XL

$8.00

New Logo T-Shirts

X-Small

$18.00

Small

$18.00

Medium

$18.00

Large

$18.00

XL

$18.00

2XL

$18.00

Merchandise

Stickers

$2.00

Hats

$22.00

Koozie

$5.00

McCreary's pint glasses

$12.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Located in the heart of Historic Downtown Franklin, Tn. McCreary’s offers a full menu of Irish and American fare for all ages. Our friendly staff is always ready to make sure your experience is the best. Our Guinness 3-pour Imperial Pints, Fish and Chips, Bailey’s Cheesecake, Live Celtic Music and special events make sure your experience at McCreary’s is one you will never forget!

Website

Location

414 Main Street, Franklin, TN 37064

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Map
