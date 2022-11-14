Bars & Lounges
American
McCreary's Irish Pub & Eatery
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Located in the heart of Historic Downtown Franklin, Tn. McCreary’s offers a full menu of Irish and American fare for all ages. Our friendly staff is always ready to make sure your experience is the best. Our Guinness 3-pour Imperial Pints, Fish and Chips, Bailey’s Cheesecake, Live Celtic Music and special events make sure your experience at McCreary’s is one you will never forget!
414 Main Street, Franklin, TN 37064
