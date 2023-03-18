McCreary's Irish Pub - Columbia
814 S Main Street
Columbia, TN 38401
FOOD
Breakfast
Big Kid’s Breakfast
1 egg scrambled, 1 slice wheat toast, 1 slice bacon, McCreary’s potatoes
Lucky Charms
Bowl of Lucky Charms.
Bangers & Taters
The McCreary’s favorite with a twist. 3 banger sausages, McCreary’s potatoes and a slice of black and tan bread, with two eggs any style.
The Big Breakfast
Big Catch Breakfast
One golden fried cod filet, 2 eggs, McCreary’s potatoes or a fruit cup and a slice of black and tan bread. Yeah it’s a bit Welsh, but our fish is good anytime of the day!!
Breakfast Sandwich
Two fried eggs served on rye toast with your choice of Irish Bangers, Apple wood Smoked Bacon or Corned Beef, and choice of cheese; cheddar, swiss or provolone.
Bread Pudding French Toast
Our own homemade cinnamon raisin bread pudding toasted and topped with berries, powdered sugar, and maple syrup.
Irish Omelette
This delicious twist on an old favorite, features an omelette with McCreary’s potatoes, cheddar cheese and bacon. Topped with chives and a side of sour cream. Served with a slice of black and tan bread
Omelette
Served with a slice of black and tan bread | Pick your meat (1): Applewood smoked bacon, ham or corned beef | Pick your vegetables (2): tomato, mushrooms, mixed veggies, red onion | Pick your cheese (1): cheddar, swiss or provolone.
Steel Cut Oats
A steaming bowl of Irish Steel Cut Oats with brown sugar, honey or cream upon request.
Ulster Fry
A traditional Northern Ireland fare. This breakfast is guaranteed to satisfy the biggest of appetites! Served with 3 strips of bacon and 2 Irish bangers, 1 slice of Corned Beef, 2 eggs cooked your way, a side of sauteed mushrooms and onions, a grilled tomato slice and a helping of McCreary’s potatoes with a slice of black and tan bread.
Veggie Scramble
Scramble — Scrambled eggs mixed with sauteed vegetables, with your choice of McCreary’s potatoes or a fruit cup and black and tan bread.
Steel Cut Oat Pancakes
3 pancakes made with steel cut oats and topped with maple syrup and powdered sugar. Steel Cut Oats = also called coarse oatmeal or Irish oatmeal, are groats of whole oats which have been chopped into two or three pinhead-sized pieces.
Corned Beef Hash Plate
Sauteed corned beef, onions, tomatoes, atop McCreary’s potatoes, with melted cheddar cheese and 2 eggs cooked your way!
Fried Egg Sandwich w/Cheese
Appetizers
Pork Bangers & Mash
4 Irish pork bangers served with rustic mashed potatoes, homemade Irish soda bread and horseradish peppercorn sauce. A perfect appetizer for two or a light entree' for one
Eggroll - Corned Beef & Cabbage
2 homemade, hand rolled egg rolls stuffed with cabbage, Swiss cheese, corned beef and a brown sugar mustard glaze. Served with spicy mustard.
Wings Of Donegal
10 wings tossed in your choice of our homemade sauces (mild, hot, BBQ or butter herb) served with celery and your choice of ranch or blue cheese.
Half Order Of Wings
5 wings, tossed in our homemade sauces (mild, hot, BBQ or butter herb) served with celery and a side of ranch or blue cheese.
Boneless Wings of Donegal
8 boneless wings, fried to a golden brown and tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with celery and your choice of ranch or blue cheese.
Irish Cheese Chips
Irish chips piled high with cheddar cheese, bacon, chives and a side of sour cream.
O'Shannon Salmon Dip
Chopped and seasoned Atlantic salmon folded into a soft cream cheese style dip. served with toasted rye bread. try it warm or cold.
Brown Butter Shrimp
Ten shrimp buttered, dusted with spices and grilled to perfection.
Beer Cheese Kettle Crisps
Our homemade beer cheese sauce on top of our seasoned kettle crisps topped with bacon and chives with a side of sour cream.
Loaded Taters
Loaded taters — delicious loaded “tots” stuffed with cheese, bacon and chives served with a side of creamy cajun ranch.
Cheese Curds
Battered and fried cheese curds served with our own housemade horseradish aioli.
Ham and Butter
Burgers & Sandwiches
Cashel Burger
A seasoned burger topped with mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato and red onion with your choice of Cheddar, Swiss or Provolone.
Bleu Burger
A thick seasoned burger with crumble blue cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion, mayo and mustard.
Mushroom Swiss Burger
Our thick burger, topped with grilled mushrooms and onions, mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomatoes and red onions.
Main Street Club Burger
Our thick burger, topped with Applewood smoked bacon, cheddar, mayo, smokey maple ketchup, lettuce, tomato and red onion.
Paddy Melt
100% ground chuck burger with our own housemade Frisco sauce, caramelized onions, cheddar and swiss cheese on marbled rye.
The Fat Irishman Burger
Local Porter Road premium ground beef, hand-pattied and topped with Gouda cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, mayo and mustard.
Black Bean Burger
A delicious mix of black beans, corn and salsa verde. Seared and topped with melted provolone. Served on a lightly toasted Brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion and a horseradish aioli.
Kilkenny Chicken Club Sandwich
Try it grilled or fried! Topped with melted provolone cheese and Applewood smoked bacon, dressed with mayo, honey mustard, lettuce, tomatoes and red onion.
Reuben Sandwich
Slow cooked corned beef brisket, 1000 island dressing, sauerkraut and Swiss cheese on marbled rye.
Salmon Sandwich
Grilled 6 oz. Scottish salmon filet with brown sugar mustard glaze on marbled rye bred, lettuce, tomato and onion. Served with a salad instead of Irish chips.
Galway Fish Sandwich
Two deep fried fish fillets with lettuce, tomato, red onion and tartar sauce.
Doolin Tuna Sandwich
Albacore tuna salad with lettuce, tomato and red onion on rye bread.
Honey Ham & Cheddar Sandwich
Applewood Smoked ham grilled and topped with melted cheddar cheese, served with mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato, and red onion.
Roast Beef & Provolone Sandwich
Thick sliced roast beef grilled and topped with provolone cheese, Served with mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato and red onion.
Portabello Sandwich
Portabello mushroom drizzled with balsamic glaze, Gouda cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion and mayo on marbled rye bread.
Triple Cheese Sandwich
Cheddar, Swiss and Provolone cheese on toasted rye bread with spicy mustard and tomato.
Entrees
Sligo Whiskey Salmon 6oz
6 oz. Scottish salmon fillet coated with brown sugar whiskey glaze. Served with rustic mashed potatoes and sauteed vegetables.
Corned Beef & Cabbage
Slow cooked corned beef drizzled with a homemade brown sugar mustard glaze. Served with boiled cabbage and rustic mashed potatoes.
Vegetarian Special
A sauteed portabella mushroom on a bed of sauteed mixed vegetables, topped with jasmine rice.
2 Piece Fish & Chips
A traditional Irish dish, deep fried flaky cod fish fillets served with Irish chips and homemade tartar sauce.
3 Piece Fish & Chips
A traditional Irish dish, deep fried flaky cod fish fillets served with Irish chips and homemade tartar sauce.
4 Piece Fish & Chips
A traditional Irish dish, deep fried flaky cod fish fillets served with Irish chips and homemade tartar sauce.
Pot Pie
Homemade creamy mixture of shredded chicken and vegetables (green peas, carrots, potatoes, and corn) baked in a flaky crust. Served with a small house salad and our homemade Irish soda bread.
Cottage Pie
A Mccreary's original recipe made with local Porter Road seasoned ground beef in a gravy base with green peas, carrots and celery, with and mixture of herbs and spices. Topped with rustic mashed potatoes and your choice of swiss or cheddar cheese. Served with a small house salad and our homemade Irish soda bread.
Small Bunratty Chicken - 2pc
Breaded chicken strips deep fried and served with Irish Chips and honey mustard.
Large Bunratty Chicken - 3pc
Breaded chicken strips deep fried and served with Irish Chips and honey mustard.
County Cork Brown Butter Shrimp
Two perfectly seasoned grilled shrimp skewers on a bed of sauteed mixed vegetables and jasmine rice.
Soups & Salads
Cup Of Soup
House made soup, slow simmered and delicious, served with our homemade Irish soda bread.
Bowl Of Soup
House made soup, slow simmered and delicious, served with our homemade Irish soda bread.
Small House Salad
Spring mix topped with tomato wedges, carrots, cucumbers, and red onion.
Large House Salad
Spring mix topped with tomato wedges, carrots, cucumbers, and red onion.
Soup & Salad Combo
A cup of our tasty soup of the day with a slice of our homemade soda bread and served with a small house salad.
Doolin' Tuna Salad
Albacore tuna salad with boiled eggs and dill, served on a large house salad.
Salmon Salad
Pan seared 6 oz Scottish salmon fillet seasoned with herbs and spices. Served on a large house salad.
8 oz. Wagyu n Bleu Salad
A large house salad topped with a cook to order Wagyu Sirloin. Garnished with bleu cheese crumbles.
Corned Beef Salad
Large house salad topped with our slow cooked corned beef, cheddar cheese, and bacon.
Hot Potatoes
Original Hot Potato
Baked potato topped with butter, cheddar cheese and bacon. Served with Sour Cream.
Plain Hot Potato
Plain Hot Potato - nothin' on it
Limerick Hot Potato
Baked potato topped with ground beef, butter, cheddar cheese and bacon. Served with a side of ranch.
Chicken Club Hot Potato
Baked potato topped with diced grilled chicken butter, cheddar cheese and bacon.
Veggie Hot Potato
Baked potato topped with balsamic sauteed vegetables, butter and cheddar cheese. Served with a side of Sour Cream.
Reuben Hot Potato
Baked potato topped with slow cooked corned beef, sauerkraut, butter and swiss cheese. Served with a side of 1000 Island dressing.
Beer Cheese Hot Potato
Served with our homemade beer cheese, bacon & chives.
Desserts
Bread Pudding
This favorite dessert is homemade with a cinnamon raisin bread and topped with Merry's Irish Creme.
Guinness Chocolate Cake
A 3 layer chocolate cake made with Guinness straight from our own tap, with a rich coffee flavor made with sweet buttercream icing.
Merry's Irish Cream Cheesecake
Homemade creamy cheesecake made with Merry's Irish Creme and topped with chocolate sauce.
Brownies With Ice Cream
Brownies topped with vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, and caramel drizzle
Pie of the Day
Guinness Float
Brownies
Side Items
Side Of Black & Tan Bread (3)
Side Of Soda Bread (3)
Side of Rye Toast
1 SLICE of Black and Tan
1 SLICE of Soda Bread
Side Egg - Breakfast
Side Of Bacon (3)
Side Of Irish Chips
Side of Kettle Crips
Side Of Mashed Potatoes
Side Of Rice
Side Of Cabbage
Side Of Fruit Cup
Side Of Sauteed Vegetables
Side of Sauerkraut (4oz.)
Side of Beer Cheese (2oz.)
Side of Beer Cheese (4oz.)
Extras & Upcharges
1 Pork Banger
1 Portabella Mushroom
1 Scoop of Tuna
16 oz. To-Go Tartar Sauce
16 oz. Tuna to-go
6 oz. Salmon Filet
1 Boneless Wing
1 Hamburger Patty
1 Fat Irishman Patty
1 Grilled Chicken Breast
Wagyu Steak
Side of Corned Beef 5 oz.
Add Cheese and Bacon
Side of Caramelized Onions
Side of Sauerkraut (2oz.)
Side of Bacon Jam (2oz.)
Side Brown Butter Sauce (2oz.)
Specials
DRINKS [non alcoholic]
COLD Drinks
Soft Drink
Soda Water
Juice
Juice Refill
Milk
Milk Refill
Chocolate Milk
Sparkling Water
Bottled Water
To-Go Drink
Abita Root Beer
Mocktail
Tonic Water
Pint Cold Brew
Apple Cider
Zing Zang/Virgin Bloody
Pineapple Juice (2 - 6oz. Cans)
