McCreary's Irish Pub - Columbia

No reviews yet

814 S Main Street

Columbia, TN 38401

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

FOOD

Breakfast

Delicious breakfast served Saturdays and Sundays!

Big Kid’s Breakfast

$5.95Out of stock

1 egg scrambled, 1 slice wheat toast, 1 slice bacon, McCreary’s potatoes

Lucky Charms

$3.95Out of stock

Bowl of Lucky Charms.

Bangers & Taters

Bangers & Taters

$10.95Out of stock

The McCreary’s favorite with a twist. 3 banger sausages, McCreary’s potatoes and a slice of black and tan bread, with two eggs any style.

The Big Breakfast

$9.95Out of stock

Big Catch Breakfast

$9.95Out of stock

One golden fried cod filet, 2 eggs, McCreary’s potatoes or a fruit cup and a slice of black and tan bread. Yeah it’s a bit Welsh, but our fish is good anytime of the day!!

Breakfast Sandwich

$8.95Out of stock

Two fried eggs served on rye toast with your choice of Irish Bangers, Apple wood Smoked Bacon or Corned Beef, and choice of cheese; cheddar, swiss or provolone.

Bread Pudding French Toast

Bread Pudding French Toast

$11.95Out of stock

Our own homemade cinnamon raisin bread pudding toasted and topped with berries, powdered sugar, and maple syrup.

Irish Omelette

Irish Omelette

$9.95Out of stock

This delicious twist on an old favorite, features an omelette with McCreary’s potatoes, cheddar cheese and bacon. Topped with chives and a side of sour cream. Served with a slice of black and tan bread

Omelette

$10.95Out of stock

Served with a slice of black and tan bread | Pick your meat (1): Applewood smoked bacon, ham or corned beef | Pick your vegetables (2): tomato, mushrooms, mixed veggies, red onion | Pick your cheese (1): cheddar, swiss or provolone.

Steel Cut Oats

$5.95Out of stock

A steaming bowl of Irish Steel Cut Oats with brown sugar, honey or cream upon request.

Ulster Fry

$15.95Out of stock

A traditional Northern Ireland fare. This breakfast is guaranteed to satisfy the biggest of appetites! Served with 3 strips of bacon and 2 Irish bangers, 1 slice of Corned Beef, 2 eggs cooked your way, a side of sauteed mushrooms and onions, a grilled tomato slice and a helping of McCreary’s potatoes with a slice of black and tan bread.

Veggie Scramble

$9.95Out of stock

Scramble — Scrambled eggs mixed with sauteed vegetables, with your choice of McCreary’s potatoes or a fruit cup and black and tan bread.

Steel Cut Oat Pancakes

$9.95Out of stock

3 pancakes made with steel cut oats and topped with maple syrup and powdered sugar. Steel Cut Oats = also called coarse oatmeal or Irish oatmeal, are groats of whole oats which have been chopped into two or three pinhead-sized pieces.

Corned Beef Hash Plate

Corned Beef Hash Plate

$11.95Out of stock

Sauteed corned beef, onions, tomatoes, atop McCreary’s potatoes, with melted cheddar cheese and 2 eggs cooked your way!

Fried Egg Sandwich w/Cheese

$4.00Out of stock

Appetizers

Pork Bangers & Mash

Pork Bangers & Mash

$10.95

4 Irish pork bangers served with rustic mashed potatoes, homemade Irish soda bread and horseradish peppercorn sauce. A perfect appetizer for two or a light entree' for one

Eggroll - Corned Beef & Cabbage

$7.95

2 homemade, hand rolled egg rolls stuffed with cabbage, Swiss cheese, corned beef and a brown sugar mustard glaze. Served with spicy mustard.

Wings Of Donegal

$13.95

10 wings tossed in your choice of our homemade sauces (mild, hot, BBQ or butter herb) served with celery and your choice of ranch or blue cheese.

Half Order Of Wings

$7.95

5 wings, tossed in our homemade sauces (mild, hot, BBQ or butter herb) served with celery and a side of ranch or blue cheese.

Boneless Wings of Donegal

$10.95

8 boneless wings, fried to a golden brown and tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with celery and your choice of ranch or blue cheese.

Irish Cheese Chips

Irish Cheese Chips

$11.95

Irish chips piled high with cheddar cheese, bacon, chives and a side of sour cream.

O'Shannon Salmon Dip

O'Shannon Salmon Dip

$9.95Out of stock

Chopped and seasoned Atlantic salmon folded into a soft cream cheese style dip. served with toasted rye bread. try it warm or cold.

Brown Butter Shrimp

Brown Butter Shrimp

$8.95Out of stock

Ten shrimp buttered, dusted with spices and grilled to perfection.

Beer Cheese Kettle Crisps

$10.95

Our homemade beer cheese sauce on top of our seasoned kettle crisps topped with bacon and chives with a side of sour cream.

Loaded Taters

$8.95

Loaded taters — delicious loaded “tots” stuffed with cheese, bacon and chives served with a side of creamy cajun ranch.

Cheese Curds

$6.50

Battered and fried cheese curds served with our own housemade horseradish aioli.

Ham and Butter

$4.25Out of stock

Burgers & Sandwiches

Cashel Burger

Cashel Burger

$13.95

A seasoned burger topped with mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato and red onion with your choice of Cheddar, Swiss or Provolone.

Bleu Burger

Bleu Burger

$14.95

A thick seasoned burger with crumble blue cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion, mayo and mustard.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$14.95

Our thick burger, topped with grilled mushrooms and onions, mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomatoes and red onions.

Main Street Club Burger

Main Street Club Burger

$14.95

Our thick burger, topped with Applewood smoked bacon, cheddar, mayo, smokey maple ketchup, lettuce, tomato and red onion.

Paddy Melt

$14.95

100% ground chuck burger with our own housemade Frisco sauce, caramelized onions, cheddar and swiss cheese on marbled rye.

The Fat Irishman Burger

The Fat Irishman Burger

$15.95Out of stock

Local Porter Road premium ground beef, hand-pattied and topped with Gouda cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, mayo and mustard.

Black Bean Burger

$12.95Out of stock

A delicious mix of black beans, corn and salsa verde. Seared and topped with melted provolone. Served on a lightly toasted Brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion and a horseradish aioli.

Kilkenny Chicken Club Sandwich

Kilkenny Chicken Club Sandwich

$12.95

Try it grilled or fried! Topped with melted provolone cheese and Applewood smoked bacon, dressed with mayo, honey mustard, lettuce, tomatoes and red onion.

Reuben Sandwich

Reuben Sandwich

$12.95

Slow cooked corned beef brisket, 1000 island dressing, sauerkraut and Swiss cheese on marbled rye.

Salmon Sandwich

Salmon Sandwich

$19.95Out of stock

Grilled 6 oz. Scottish salmon filet with brown sugar mustard glaze on marbled rye bred, lettuce, tomato and onion. Served with a salad instead of Irish chips.

Galway Fish Sandwich

$14.95

Two deep fried fish fillets with lettuce, tomato, red onion and tartar sauce.

Doolin Tuna Sandwich

Doolin Tuna Sandwich

$9.95

Albacore tuna salad with lettuce, tomato and red onion on rye bread.

Honey Ham & Cheddar Sandwich

$12.95Out of stock

Applewood Smoked ham grilled and topped with melted cheddar cheese, served with mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato, and red onion.

Roast Beef & Provolone Sandwich

$12.95Out of stock

Thick sliced roast beef grilled and topped with provolone cheese, Served with mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato and red onion.

Portabello Sandwich

Portabello Sandwich

$11.95

Portabello mushroom drizzled with balsamic glaze, Gouda cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion and mayo on marbled rye bread.

Triple Cheese Sandwich

$7.95

Cheddar, Swiss and Provolone cheese on toasted rye bread with spicy mustard and tomato.

Entrees

Sligo Whiskey Salmon 6oz

$18.95Out of stock

6 oz. Scottish salmon fillet coated with brown sugar whiskey glaze. Served with rustic mashed potatoes and sauteed vegetables.

Corned Beef & Cabbage

$13.95

Slow cooked corned beef drizzled with a homemade brown sugar mustard glaze. Served with boiled cabbage and rustic mashed potatoes.

Vegetarian Special

Vegetarian Special

$12.95Out of stock

A sauteed portabella mushroom on a bed of sauteed mixed vegetables, topped with jasmine rice.

2 Piece Fish & Chips

2 Piece Fish & Chips

$12.95

A traditional Irish dish, deep fried flaky cod fish fillets served with Irish chips and homemade tartar sauce.

3 Piece Fish & Chips

3 Piece Fish & Chips

$15.95

A traditional Irish dish, deep fried flaky cod fish fillets served with Irish chips and homemade tartar sauce.

4 Piece Fish & Chips

4 Piece Fish & Chips

$17.95

A traditional Irish dish, deep fried flaky cod fish fillets served with Irish chips and homemade tartar sauce.

Pot Pie

Pot Pie

$11.95Out of stock

Homemade creamy mixture of shredded chicken and vegetables (green peas, carrots, potatoes, and corn) baked in a flaky crust. Served with a small house salad and our homemade Irish soda bread.

Cottage Pie

Cottage Pie

$11.95Out of stock

A Mccreary's original recipe made with local Porter Road seasoned ground beef in a gravy base with green peas, carrots and celery, with and mixture of herbs and spices. Topped with rustic mashed potatoes and your choice of swiss or cheddar cheese. Served with a small house salad and our homemade Irish soda bread.

Small Bunratty Chicken - 2pc

$8.95

Breaded chicken strips deep fried and served with Irish Chips and honey mustard.

Large Bunratty Chicken - 3pc

$10.95

Breaded chicken strips deep fried and served with Irish Chips and honey mustard.

County Cork Brown Butter Shrimp

County Cork Brown Butter Shrimp

$16.95Out of stock

Two perfectly seasoned grilled shrimp skewers on a bed of sauteed mixed vegetables and jasmine rice.

Kids Menu

Kid’s Chicken Bites (4)

$5.95

Kid's Fish

$6.95

Corn Dog

$4.95

Grilled Cheese

$4.95

Soups & Salads

Cup Of Soup

Cup Of Soup

$5.95

House made soup, slow simmered and delicious, served with our homemade Irish soda bread.

Bowl Of Soup

Bowl Of Soup

$7.95

House made soup, slow simmered and delicious, served with our homemade Irish soda bread.

Small House Salad

$3.95

Spring mix topped with tomato wedges, carrots, cucumbers, and red onion.

Large House Salad

$5.95

Spring mix topped with tomato wedges, carrots, cucumbers, and red onion.

Soup & Salad Combo

$8.95

A cup of our tasty soup of the day with a slice of our homemade soda bread and served with a small house salad.

Doolin' Tuna Salad

Doolin' Tuna Salad

$8.95

Albacore tuna salad with boiled eggs and dill, served on a large house salad.

Salmon Salad

Salmon Salad

$15.95

Pan seared 6 oz Scottish salmon fillet seasoned with herbs and spices. Served on a large house salad.

8 oz. Wagyu n Bleu Salad

$22.95Out of stock

A large house salad topped with a cook to order Wagyu Sirloin. Garnished with bleu cheese crumbles.

Corned Beef Salad

$10.95Out of stock

Large house salad topped with our slow cooked corned beef, cheddar cheese, and bacon.

Hot Potatoes

Original Hot Potato

Original Hot Potato

$5.95

Baked potato topped with butter, cheddar cheese and bacon. Served with Sour Cream.

Plain Hot Potato

$2.95

Plain Hot Potato - nothin' on it

Limerick Hot Potato

Limerick Hot Potato

$9.95

Baked potato topped with ground beef, butter, cheddar cheese and bacon. Served with a side of ranch.

Chicken Club Hot Potato

Chicken Club Hot Potato

$8.75

Baked potato topped with diced grilled chicken butter, cheddar cheese and bacon.

Veggie Hot Potato

Veggie Hot Potato

$7.95Out of stock

Baked potato topped with balsamic sauteed vegetables, butter and cheddar cheese. Served with a side of Sour Cream.

Reuben Hot Potato

$9.95Out of stock

Baked potato topped with slow cooked corned beef, sauerkraut, butter and swiss cheese. Served with a side of 1000 Island dressing.

Beer Cheese Hot Potato

$8.95

Served with our homemade beer cheese, bacon & chives.

Desserts

Bread Pudding

Bread Pudding

$7.95

This favorite dessert is homemade with a cinnamon raisin bread and topped with Merry's Irish Creme.

Guinness Chocolate Cake

Guinness Chocolate Cake

$5.50

A 3 layer chocolate cake made with Guinness straight from our own tap, with a rich coffee flavor made with sweet buttercream icing.

Merry's Irish Cream Cheesecake

Merry's Irish Cream Cheesecake

$6.75

Homemade creamy cheesecake made with Merry's Irish Creme and topped with chocolate sauce.

Brownies With Ice Cream

$7.95

Brownies topped with vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, and caramel drizzle

Pie of the Day

$5.00Out of stock

Guinness Float

$7.95

Brownies

$5.95

Side Items

Side Of Black & Tan Bread (3)

$1.95Out of stock

Side Of Soda Bread (3)

$1.95

Side of Rye Toast

$1.00

1 SLICE of Black and Tan

$0.65

1 SLICE of Soda Bread

$0.65

Side Egg - Breakfast

$0.95Out of stock

Side Of Bacon (3)

$3.95

Side Of Irish Chips

$3.95

Side of Kettle Crips

$2.95Out of stock

Side Of Mashed Potatoes

$2.25

Side Of Rice

$2.25Out of stock

Side Of Cabbage

$2.50

Side Of Fruit Cup

$2.95

Side Of Sauteed Vegetables

$3.50Out of stock

Side of Sauerkraut (4oz.)

$1.00

Side of Beer Cheese (2oz.)

$2.00

Side of Beer Cheese (4oz.)

$4.00

Extras & Upcharges

1 Pork Banger

$2.95

1 Portabella Mushroom

$3.95

1 Scoop of Tuna

$3.95

16 oz. To-Go Tartar Sauce

$8.00Out of stock

16 oz. Tuna to-go

$13.00Out of stock

6 oz. Salmon Filet

$10.95

1 Boneless Wing

$1.00

1 Hamburger Patty

$5.95

1 Fat Irishman Patty

$7.95Out of stock

1 Grilled Chicken Breast

$4.95

Wagyu Steak

$17.00Out of stock

Side of Corned Beef 5 oz.

$6.25

Add Cheese and Bacon

$2.95

Side of Caramelized Onions

$1.00

Side of Sauerkraut (2oz.)

$0.50

Side of Bacon Jam (2oz.)

$1.25Out of stock

Side Brown Butter Sauce (2oz.)

$1.00Out of stock

Specials

Chicky Chicky Fry Fry

$13.95Out of stock

Corned Beef & Swiss Sandwich

$12.95Out of stock

The Carnivore

$17.95Out of stock

Wagyu Steak Sandwich

$14.99Out of stock

Irish Rover

$8.75Out of stock

The Bloomin' Bleu

$12.99Out of stock

Beer Cheese Burger

$10.99Out of stock

DRINKS [non alcoholic]

COLD Drinks

Soft Drink

$2.25

Soda Water

$2.25

Juice

$2.25

Juice Refill

$0.95

Milk

$2.25

Milk Refill

$0.95

Chocolate Milk

$2.25

Sparkling Water

$2.95

Bottled Water

$2.25

To-Go Drink

$1.95

Abita Root Beer

$2.25

Mocktail

$3.00

Tonic Water

$1.50

Pint Cold Brew

$3.50

Apple Cider

$3.50

Zing Zang/Virgin Bloody

$2.25

Pineapple Juice (2 - 6oz. Cans)

$2.25

HOT Drinks

Coffee

$2.25

Hot Tea

$2.25

Hot Chocolate

$2.95
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

814 S Main Street, Columbia, TN 38401

