McDivot's Sports Bar and Restaurant

Popular Items
Appetizers
Whitefish Nuggets
Grilled, fried, or blackened. Served with cocktail, tarter sauce, or both - because we can't tell you how to live your life.
Popa's Buffalo Shrimp
Served with choice of signature sauce.
Cheese Fries
Fries smothered in melted Monterey Jack, Cheddar Cheeses and Bacon. Served with Ranch.
Handcut Loaded Potato Wedges
Fresh thinly sliced potatoes fried to a golden crisp. Topped with Monterey Jack and Cheddar Cheeses sprinkled with crispy bacon. Served with Sour Cream.
Fried Clam Strips
Served with our Tartar or Cocktail Sauce
Mozzarella Sticks
Mozzarella deep fried. Served with our Marinara Sauce.
Mac n Cheese Bites
Served with our Petal Sauce.
Baked Capt'n Jack Oysters
1/2 Dozen topped with Tabasco, Cheddar/Jack cheeses Bacon and Jalapenos.
Oysters
Served with our Cocktail and Horseradish or Melted Butter
Steamed Clams/ Mussels
Peel and Eat Shrimp
Served Hot or Cold with Melted Butter or Cocktail Sauce.
Supreme Nacho
Freshly Fried Tortilla Chips with seasoned Beef, Chicken or Chili covered with Cheddar/Jack Cheeses, Lettuce, Jalapenos and Homemade Pico. Served with Sour Cream and Salsa
Chicken Quesadilla
Large Flour Tortilla stuffed with Grilled or Blackened Chicken. Served with Lettuce and Sour Cream along with our Homemade Pico and Salsa.
Fried Jalapenos
Fried Pickles
Fried Pickles/Jalapenos
Steak(Prime Rib) Quesadilla
Fried Zucchini
Fried Jalapeño Poppers (Cheddar)
Potato Skins
Fried Jalapeño Poppers (Cream Cheese)
Buffalo Cauliflower
D's Buff Chicken Dip
Bucs Breakfast
Soups & Salads
Bahamian Conch Chowder
Homemade with Bahamian Conch and served with our delicious Garlic Rye Toast.
French Onion Soup Au Gratin
Homemade and served with our signature Croutons, Melted Swiss and Parmesan Cheeses.
New England Clam Chowder
Rich and Creamy seasoned just right.
Popa's Red Chili
The Big Guy's Original Recipe with Beans!
Tossed Salad
Crisp Greens covered with Tomatoes, Cucumber and Onion. Sprinkled with Mixed Cheeses and topped with our fresh Homemade Croutons.
Chef Salad
Crisp Greens covered with Tomatoes, Cucumber and Onion. Topped with Ham, Turkey Breast, sliced Cheddar and Swiss Cheeses and our delicious Croutons.
Chicken Caesar Salad
Fresh Romaine topped with Grilled or Fried Chicken, Croutons and Parmasan Cheese. Served with thick and creamy Ceasar Dressing.
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Crisp Greens covered with Tomatoes, Cucumber and Onion. Gold Fried Chicken dipped in Hot Sauce sprinkled with Bleu Cheese Crumbles and our delicious Croutons. Served with the BEST Homemade Bleu Cheese in town!
Taco Salad
A Huge Crispy Golden Fried flour Tortilla filled with Crispy Greens topped with a heaping mound of Chili and sprinkled with Mixed Cheeses. Served with Sour Cream and our Fresh Pico and Salsa.
Italian Wedding
Potato Soup
Sandwiches
Prime Rib Philly
Prime Rib Steak with sautéed Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms and Melted Swiss Cheese.
Chicken Philly
Chunks if Grilled Chicken Breast with sautéed Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms and Melted Swiss Cheese.
Cuban Sandwich
Over a 1/2 pound of Roast Pork, Ham ,Turkey and Swiss, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Mustard and Mayo.
Chicken Sandwich
Grilled, Blackened or Fried Chicken Breast, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles and Swiss. Served with Homemade Honey Mustard.
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Fried Chicken Breast with your choice of our Signature Wing Sauce, Lettuce and Tomatoes. Served with Tangy Ranch Dressing.
Baked Ham and Cheese
Mounds of Baked Ham and your choice of Cheese on Pumpernickel with Lettuce and Tomato. Served with our Honey Mustard. (This is no Ordinary Ham and Cheese)
Grilled Tomato and Cheese
Heaps of Cheese and Delicious Tomato on Butter Crusted White Bread.
Turkey Breast Sandwich
Natrually Fresh Turkey Breast on Pumpernickel with Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo. Some count the calories but the Great taste is the best reason to try one!
Grilled Reuben
Thinly sliced Cornedbeef, German Sauerkraut (packed in white wine) and Melted Swiss Cheese on Crunchy Pumpernickel with our Sweet and Tangy Honey Mustard. Grilled to perfection.
BLT
Butter Crusted White Bread with Crisp Lean Bacon, Red Juicy Tomato slices, Crunchy Fresh Lettuce and Mayo.
Pub Club
Triple Decker packed with over 1/2 pound of Ham, Turkey and Bacon with Lettuce, Tomato, Cheddar and Swiss Cheese, Mustard and Mayo.
Meatball Parm
Toasted Hogie stuffed full with Homemade Meatballs covered in Marinara, Melted Mozzarella and Parmesan Cheeses.
Chicken Parm
Toasted Hogie stuffed with lightly Fried Chicken covered in Marinara, Melted Mozzarella and Parmesan Cheeses.
Buffalo Grilled Cheese
Blackend Chicken with our Signature Sauce and multiple Cheeses on Butter Crusted White Bread.
Pork Sub
Thinly sliced Au Ju soaked Pork with Pickles and Melted Swiss topped with Crispy Onion Straws and our Homemade Creamy Horseraddish Sauce.
Add Extra Philly Meat PR
Add Extra Philly Meat Chix
Tuna Melt
French Dip
Prime Rib topped with melted swiss cheese and served with our house made Au Jus
Gyro Chicken
Gyro Lamb
Burgers
McDivot's Burger
8 oz. Thick and Juicy Burger on a Brioche Bun with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle and Onion. Ask for Mayo, Mustard or Cheese.
Bacon Burger
8 oz. Thick and Juicy Patty on a Toasted Brioche Bun with Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle and Onion. Served with our Special Petal Sauce.
Mushroom Swiss Burger
Fresh sautéed Mushrooms, Melted Swiss Cheese with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle and Mayo. Try it Smothered with our Delicious Sautéed Onions.
Black and Bleu Burger
Crusted with McDivot's Spice Black Pepper, Lettuce, Tomato and Pickle. Topped with Fresh Melted Bleu Cheese Crumbles.
Patty Melt
Fresh Patty cooked to perfection smothered with Sautéed Onions and Peppers Melted Swiss and Cheddar Cheeses. Served on Toasted Rye Bread coated in 1000 Island Dressing.
Champabay Burger
2 1/4 pound Burgers with Pork, Ham, Turkey, Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato and Pickle. Topped with Mayo, Mustard and Honey.
Add 8oz Burger Patty
Entrees
Spaghetti and Meatballs
Spaghetti and Homemade Meatsauce with a generous portion of Popa's Meatballs. Served with yummy Garlic Pita Bread.
Chicken Parm
Delicately Fried Chicken Breast topped with Marinara Melted Mozzarella and Parmesan Cheeses over Spaghetti Pasta. Served with our Garlic Pita Bread.
Fish and Chips
Golden Fried Fish Filets. Served with Cole Slaw and Steak Fries. Ask for Tartar or Cocktail Sauce.
Steak Fajitas
Dan's Chicken Parm
Grilled chicken breast, with plain marinara over pasta noodles. No cheese because Dan is cheesy enough.
Chicken Fajitas
Tex Mex
Wings & Stripps
Seafood Sandwiches
Fried Shrimp "Po Boy"
1/2 pound Lightly Battered and Fried Shrimp on a Hoagie with Lettuce, Tomato and Tartar Sauce. Served with Curly Fries and Cole Slaw
Fresh Shucked Oyster "Po Boy"
Fresh Lightly Battered and Fried Oysters on a Hogie with Lettuce, Tomato and Tartar Sauce. Served with Curly Fries and Cole Slaw
Fried Clam Roll
Fried Tender Clam Strips with Lettuce, Tomato and our Tangy Tartar Sauce. Served with Curly Fries and Cole Slaw.
Whitefish Sandwich
Blackened, Grilled or Fried Huge Fish Filet with Lettuce, Tomato and Homemade Tartar. Served with Curly Fries and Cole Slaw.
Kids Menu
Sides
Seasoned Curly Fries
Straight Fries
Handmade Potato Wedges
Fresh thinly sliced Fried Potato Wedges
Thick Straight Fries (fat fries)
Cole Slaw
Mac Salad
Potato Salad
Side Salad
Steamed Broccoli
McDivot's Homemade Chips
Yellow Rice
Black Beans
Rice and Beans
Onion Straws
Sour Cream
Pico
Salsa
Petal
2oz Ranch
2oz Bleu Cheese
Extra/Side Dressing
Add Chili
Add/ Extra Cheddar/Jack mixed cheese for Troy
Add/ Extra Bleu Cheese Crumbles
jalapenos
Sauteed Mushrooms
Side of Celery
Chips and Salsa
Dessert
Sauce$
Extra Small Dry Rub(1oz)
Large BBQ
Large Caribbean
Large Cowboy
Large Gaby
Large Honey BBQ
Large Honey Garlic
Large Hot
Large Hot Garlic
Large Medium
Large Medium Garlic
Large Mild
Large Mild Garlic
Large Sriracha
Large Sweet Chili
Large Teriyaki
Large Teriyaki Garlic
Large Wookie
Small BBQ
Small Caribbean
Small Cowboy
Small Gaby
Small Honey BBQ
Small Honey Garlic
Small Hot
Small Hot Garlic
Small Medium
Small Medium Garlic
Small Mild
Small Mild Garlic
Small Sriracha
Small Sweet Chili
Small Teriyaki
Small Teriyaki Garlic
Small Wookie
Large Blue Cheese
Large Ranch
Large Garlic Parm
Small Garlic Parm
Large Honey Mustard
Small Honey Mustard
Small Slam Dunk
Large Slam Dunk
Non Alcoholic Beverages
Shots
