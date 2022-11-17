  • Home
  • /
  • Tampa
  • /
  • McDivot's Sports Bar and Restaurant
Restaurant header imageView gallery

McDivot's Sports Bar and Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

10706 Countryway Blvd

Tampa, FL 33626

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Wings
Seasoned Curly Fries
Best EVER Burrito

Appetizers

Whitefish Nuggets

$11.95

Grilled, fried, or blackened. Served with cocktail, tarter sauce, or both - because we can't tell you how to live your life.

Popa's Buffalo Shrimp

$12.95+

Served with choice of signature sauce.

Cheese Fries

$10.95

Fries smothered in melted Monterey Jack, Cheddar Cheeses and Bacon. Served with Ranch.

Handcut Loaded Potato Wedges

$10.95

Fresh thinly sliced potatoes fried to a golden crisp. Topped with Monterey Jack and Cheddar Cheeses sprinkled with crispy bacon. Served with Sour Cream.

Fried Clam Strips

$10.95

Served with our Tartar or Cocktail Sauce

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.95

Mozzarella deep fried. Served with our Marinara Sauce.

Mac n Cheese Bites

$10.95

Served with our Petal Sauce.

Baked Capt'n Jack Oysters

$13.95

1/2 Dozen topped with Tabasco, Cheddar/Jack cheeses Bacon and Jalapenos.

Oysters

$20.25+

Served with our Cocktail and Horseradish or Melted Butter

Steamed Clams/ Mussels

$10.95

Peel and Eat Shrimp

$12.95+

Served Hot or Cold with Melted Butter or Cocktail Sauce.

Supreme Nacho

$16.95+

Freshly Fried Tortilla Chips with seasoned Beef, Chicken or Chili covered with Cheddar/Jack Cheeses, Lettuce, Jalapenos and Homemade Pico. Served with Sour Cream and Salsa

Chicken Quesadilla

$11.95

Large Flour Tortilla stuffed with Grilled or Blackened Chicken. Served with Lettuce and Sour Cream along with our Homemade Pico and Salsa.

Fried Jalapenos

$10.95

Fried Pickles

$10.95

Fried Pickles/Jalapenos

$10.95

Steak(Prime Rib) Quesadilla

$15.95

Fried Zucchini

$9.95

Fried Jalapeño Poppers (Cheddar)

$10.95

Potato Skins

$10.95

Fried Jalapeño Poppers (Cream Cheese)

$11.25

Buffalo Cauliflower

$10.95

D's Buff Chicken Dip

$10.95

Bucs Breakfast

$25.00

Soups & Salads

Bahamian Conch Chowder

$6.95Out of stock

Homemade with Bahamian Conch and served with our delicious Garlic Rye Toast.

French Onion Soup Au Gratin

$5.95

Homemade and served with our signature Croutons, Melted Swiss and Parmesan Cheeses.

New England Clam Chowder

$5.95

Rich and Creamy seasoned just right.

Popa's Red Chili

$6.95

The Big Guy's Original Recipe with Beans!

Tossed Salad

$9.25

Crisp Greens covered with Tomatoes, Cucumber and Onion. Sprinkled with Mixed Cheeses and topped with our fresh Homemade Croutons.

Chef Salad

$10.95

Crisp Greens covered with Tomatoes, Cucumber and Onion. Topped with Ham, Turkey Breast, sliced Cheddar and Swiss Cheeses and our delicious Croutons.

Chicken Caesar Salad

$10.95

Fresh Romaine topped with Grilled or Fried Chicken, Croutons and Parmasan Cheese. Served with thick and creamy Ceasar Dressing.

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$11.95

Crisp Greens covered with Tomatoes, Cucumber and Onion. Gold Fried Chicken dipped in Hot Sauce sprinkled with Bleu Cheese Crumbles and our delicious Croutons. Served with the BEST Homemade Bleu Cheese in town!

Taco Salad

$11.55

A Huge Crispy Golden Fried flour Tortilla filled with Crispy Greens topped with a heaping mound of Chili and sprinkled with Mixed Cheeses. Served with Sour Cream and our Fresh Pico and Salsa.

Italian Wedding

$6.95

Potato Soup

$6.95

Sandwiches

Prime Rib Philly

$14.95

Prime Rib Steak with sautéed Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms and Melted Swiss Cheese.

Chicken Philly

$12.55

Chunks if Grilled Chicken Breast with sautéed Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms and Melted Swiss Cheese.

Cuban Sandwich

$11.95

Over a 1/2 pound of Roast Pork, Ham ,Turkey and Swiss, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Mustard and Mayo.

Chicken Sandwich

$11.95

Grilled, Blackened or Fried Chicken Breast, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles and Swiss. Served with Homemade Honey Mustard.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$11.95

Fried Chicken Breast with your choice of our Signature Wing Sauce, Lettuce and Tomatoes. Served with Tangy Ranch Dressing.

Baked Ham and Cheese

$10.95

Mounds of Baked Ham and your choice of Cheese on Pumpernickel with Lettuce and Tomato. Served with our Honey Mustard. (This is no Ordinary Ham and Cheese)

Grilled Tomato and Cheese

$10.25

Heaps of Cheese and Delicious Tomato on Butter Crusted White Bread.

Turkey Breast Sandwich

$10.25

Natrually Fresh Turkey Breast on Pumpernickel with Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo. Some count the calories but the Great taste is the best reason to try one!

Grilled Reuben

$11.45

Thinly sliced Cornedbeef, German Sauerkraut (packed in white wine) and Melted Swiss Cheese on Crunchy Pumpernickel with our Sweet and Tangy Honey Mustard. Grilled to perfection.

BLT

$10.45

Butter Crusted White Bread with Crisp Lean Bacon, Red Juicy Tomato slices, Crunchy Fresh Lettuce and Mayo.

Pub Club

$12.95

Triple Decker packed with over 1/2 pound of Ham, Turkey and Bacon with Lettuce, Tomato, Cheddar and Swiss Cheese, Mustard and Mayo.

Meatball Parm

$11.95

Toasted Hogie stuffed full with Homemade Meatballs covered in Marinara, Melted Mozzarella and Parmesan Cheeses.

Chicken Parm

$11.95

Toasted Hogie stuffed with lightly Fried Chicken covered in Marinara, Melted Mozzarella and Parmesan Cheeses.

Buffalo Grilled Cheese

$11.95

Blackend Chicken with our Signature Sauce and multiple Cheeses on Butter Crusted White Bread.

Pork Sub

$11.45

Thinly sliced Au Ju soaked Pork with Pickles and Melted Swiss topped with Crispy Onion Straws and our Homemade Creamy Horseraddish Sauce.

Add Extra Philly Meat PR

$3.95

Add Extra Philly Meat Chix

$3.00

Tuna Melt

$10.50

French Dip

$14.25

Prime Rib topped with melted swiss cheese and served with our house made Au Jus

Gyro Chicken

$14.95

Gyro Lamb

$14.95

Burgers

McDivot's Burger

$10.95

8 oz. Thick and Juicy Burger on a Brioche Bun with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle and Onion. Ask for Mayo, Mustard or Cheese.

Bacon Burger

Bacon Burger

$11.95

8 oz. Thick and Juicy Patty on a Toasted Brioche Bun with Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle and Onion. Served with our Special Petal Sauce.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$11.95

Fresh sautéed Mushrooms, Melted Swiss Cheese with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle and Mayo. Try it Smothered with our Delicious Sautéed Onions.

Black and Bleu Burger

$11.95

Crusted with McDivot's Spice Black Pepper, Lettuce, Tomato and Pickle. Topped with Fresh Melted Bleu Cheese Crumbles.

Patty Melt

$11.95

Fresh Patty cooked to perfection smothered with Sautéed Onions and Peppers Melted Swiss and Cheddar Cheeses. Served on Toasted Rye Bread coated in 1000 Island Dressing.

Champabay Burger

$15.55

2 1/4 pound Burgers with Pork, Ham, Turkey, Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato and Pickle. Topped with Mayo, Mustard and Honey.

Add 8oz Burger Patty

$6.25

Entrees

Spaghetti and Meatballs

$12.55

Spaghetti and Homemade Meatsauce with a generous portion of Popa's Meatballs. Served with yummy Garlic Pita Bread.

Chicken Parm

$12.95

Delicately Fried Chicken Breast topped with Marinara Melted Mozzarella and Parmesan Cheeses over Spaghetti Pasta. Served with our Garlic Pita Bread.

Fish and Chips

$14.95

Golden Fried Fish Filets. Served with Cole Slaw and Steak Fries. Ask for Tartar or Cocktail Sauce.

Steak Fajitas

$15.95

Dan's Chicken Parm

$12.55

Grilled chicken breast, with plain marinara over pasta noodles. No cheese because Dan is cheesy enough.

Chicken Fajitas

$13.95

Tex Mex

Best EVER Burrito

$10.95

Choose Chicken or Beef. Stuffed with Black Beans, Rice, Mixed Cheese, Lettuce, Pico, and Sour Cream. Served with our Fresh in house Chips and Salsa.

Taco Platter

$10.95

Choose Chicken or Beef topped with Lettuce, Pico, Mixed Cheese and Salsa. Served with Black Beans and Rice.

Wings & Stripps

Wings

$15.25+

Garlic Wings

$16.25+

Chicken Stripps

$18.00+

Fresh cut Boneless Chicken Breast lightly Battered and Fried to a perfect Golden Brown tossed in your choice of our Signature Sauces. Also try them Grilled with or without Blackened Seasoning!

Seafood Sandwiches

Fried Shrimp "Po Boy"

$15.25

1/2 pound Lightly Battered and Fried Shrimp on a Hoagie with Lettuce, Tomato and Tartar Sauce. Served with Curly Fries and Cole Slaw

Fresh Shucked Oyster "Po Boy"

$15.25

Fresh Lightly Battered and Fried Oysters on a Hogie with Lettuce, Tomato and Tartar Sauce. Served with Curly Fries and Cole Slaw

Fried Clam Roll

$11.95

Fried Tender Clam Strips with Lettuce, Tomato and our Tangy Tartar Sauce. Served with Curly Fries and Cole Slaw.

Whitefish Sandwich

$13.95

Blackened, Grilled or Fried Huge Fish Filet with Lettuce, Tomato and Homemade Tartar. Served with Curly Fries and Cole Slaw.

Kids Menu

Kids Spaghetti with Marinara

$5.95

Kids Fried Shrimp

$6.95

Kids Kraft Mac n Cheese

$6.50

Kids Cheese Pizza

$6.50

Kids Chicken Stripps

$6.95

Kids Hamburger

$5.95

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.25

Kids Hot Dog

$5.25

Kids 2 Tacos

$5.50

Kids Mozzarella Sticks

$6.50

Kids Cheese Burger

$6.50

Sides

Seasoned Curly Fries

$5.95

Straight Fries

$5.50

Handmade Potato Wedges

$5.75

Fresh thinly sliced Fried Potato Wedges

Thick Straight Fries (fat fries)

$5.25

Cole Slaw

$2.25

Mac Salad

$4.50

Potato Salad

$3.50

Side Salad

$4.00

Steamed Broccoli

$3.95

McDivot's Homemade Chips

$2.50

Yellow Rice

$3.00

Black Beans

$3.25

Rice and Beans

$3.25

Onion Straws

$5.95

Sour Cream

$0.55

Pico

$0.55

Salsa

$0.55

Petal

$0.55

2oz Ranch

$0.55

2oz Bleu Cheese

$0.75

Extra/Side Dressing

$0.55

Add Chili

$1.50

Add/ Extra Cheddar/Jack mixed cheese for Troy

$1.65

Add/ Extra Bleu Cheese Crumbles

$1.50

jalapenos

$0.75

Sauteed Mushrooms

$0.75

Side of Celery

$1.50

Chips and Salsa

$5.00

Dessert

Brownie A La Mode

$6.10Out of stock

Mandy's Caramel Delight

$6.10

Ice Cream

$2.00

Ice Cream with Topping

$2.50

Chunky Monkey

$6.95

Lemon Cream Cake

$4.95

David's Strawberry Delight!

$7.00

deconstructed strawberry cheesecake!

Banana Pudding

$7.00

basic 'nanner pudding!

Sauce$

Extra Small Dry Rub(1oz)

$0.65

Large BBQ

$1.65

Large Caribbean

$1.65

Large Cowboy

$1.65

Large Gaby

$1.65

Large Honey BBQ

$1.65

Large Honey Garlic

$1.85

Large Hot

$1.65

Large Hot Garlic

$1.85

Large Medium

$1.65

Large Medium Garlic

$1.85

Large Mild

$1.65

Large Mild Garlic

$1.85

Large Sriracha

$1.65

Large Sweet Chili

$1.65

Large Teriyaki

$1.65

Large Teriyaki Garlic

$1.85

Large Wookie

$1.65

Small BBQ

$0.55

Small Caribbean

$0.55

Small Cowboy

$0.55

Small Gaby

$0.55

Small Honey BBQ

$0.55

Small Honey Garlic

$0.75

Small Hot

$0.55

Small Hot Garlic

$0.75

Small Medium

$0.55

Small Medium Garlic

$0.75

Small Mild

$0.55

Small Mild Garlic

$0.75

Small Sriracha

$0.55

Small Sweet Chili

$0.55

Small Teriyaki

$0.55

Small Teriyaki Garlic

$0.75

Small Wookie

$0.55

Large Blue Cheese

$1.55

Large Ranch

$1.55

Large Garlic Parm

$1.85

Small Garlic Parm

$0.75

Large Honey Mustard

$1.65

Small Honey Mustard

$0.55

Small Slam Dunk

$0.65

Large Slam Dunk

$1.85

Non Alcoholic Beverages

Coke

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

Mellow Yellow

$2.95

Root Beer

$2.95

Coke Zero

$2.95

Lemonade

$2.95

Sweet Tea

$2.75

Unsweet Tea

$2.75

Orange Soda

$2.95

Mellow Yellow

$2.95

Milk

$2.75

Milk (refill)

$1.25

Red Bull

$3.25

Red Bull Sugar Free

$3.25

Ginger Ale

$2.95

Water

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Shots

Green Tea

$10.00

White Tea

$10.00

Pink Whitney

$7.00

$2 Sunday Shot

$2.00

$4 Sunday Drink

$4.00

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$8.50

Buttery Nipple

$8.50

Wednesday Special

1/2Lb Burger

$5.99

Chicken Sandwich

$5.99

Customer Swagg

Hoodie(sweat shirt)

$40.00

Zip Hoodie

$45.00

T-Shirt

$30.00

Employee Swagg

Hoodie(sweat shirt)

$25.00

Zip Hoodie

$25.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

10706 Countryway Blvd, Tampa, FL 33626

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Marina's Pizza & Pasta
orange star4.5 • 1,355
12121 W. Linebaugh Ave Tampa, FL 33626
View restaurantnext
Surf Shack Coastal Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
12217 W Linebaugh Ave Tampa, FL 33626
View restaurantnext
Wild Rover Brewing Company
orange star4.5 • 466
13921 Lynmar Blvd Tampa, FL 33626
View restaurantnext
The Hungry Greek - Westchase
orange starNo Reviews
12950 Race Track Rd. Tampa, FL 33626
View restaurantnext
Atlas Gourmet Pizza
orange star4.6 • 247
11584 Fountainhead Dr Tampa, FL 33626
View restaurantnext
Fat Beet Farm Kitchen and Bakery
orange star4.6 • 39
13830 W Hillsborough Ave Tampa, FL 33635
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Tampa

Datz - Tampa
orange star4.3 • 10,790
2616 S MacDill Ave Tampa, FL 33629
View restaurantnext
Oxford Exchange
orange star4.6 • 3,263
420 West Kennedy Boulevard Tampa, FL 33606
View restaurantnext
Beef 'O' Brady's - Apollo Beach FL
orange star4.2 • 3,199
205 Apollo Beach Blvd Apollo Beach, FL 33607
View restaurantnext
Miguel's Mexican Seafood & Grill
orange star4.1 • 2,748
3035 West Kennedy Blvd Tampa, FL 33609
View restaurantnext
Daily Eats
orange star4.0 • 2,251
901 South Howard Ave Tampa, FL 33606
View restaurantnext
The C House - Seminole Heights
orange star4.4 • 2,222
6005 N. Florida Ave. Tampa, FL 33604
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Tampa
Brandon
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Lutz
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Oldsmar
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Safety Harbor
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Riverview
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Pinellas Park
review star
Avg 3.8 (9 restaurants)