McDonagh's Pub 2 West Front Street

2 W Front Street

Keyport, NJ 07735

Boneless Wings
Classic Burger
Fried Mozzarella

Apps

Bavarian Pretzel

$15.00

Boneless Wings

$16.00

Corned Beef Egg Rolls

$13.00

Cauliflower Wings

$13.00

Grilled Tacos

$15.00

Loaded Pub Fries

$11.00

Fried Mozzarella

$11.00

Nachos

$13.00

Pub Sliders

$12.00

Reuben Quesadilla

$13.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$15.00

Shrimp Skewers

$14.00

Fried Calamari

$14.00

McDonaghs House Chips

$7.00Out of stock

Soup & Salad

Butternut-Beet Salad

$14.00

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Caprese Salad

$12.00

Chili

$8.00

French Onion Soup

$8.00

Potato Leek Soup

$8.00

Pub Salad

$14.00

Southern Chicken Salad

$19.00

Wedge Salad

$13.00

Sandwiches and Wraps

BEYOND

$17.00

Black Pepper Burger

$18.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$15.00

Buttermilk Fried Chicken

$15.00

BYO Burger

$13.00

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$15.00

Classic Burger

$18.00

Corned Beef Sandwich

$15.00

Fried Shrimp Po' Boy

$16.00

Grilled Chicken Sand

$16.00

McDonagh's Burger

$18.00

Prime Rib Dip

$18.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.00

Southern Chicken Wrap

$15.00

Entrees

Braised Short Rib

$24.00

Chicken Milanese

$20.00

Pork Chop Murphy

$20.00

Pub Steak

$24.00

Seared Thai Salmon

$23.00

Surf and Turf

$27.00

Irish Favorites

Bangers & Mashed

$17.00

Fish & Chips

$19.00

Mile High Rueben

$18.00

Shepards Pie

$19.00

Pizza Bar Menu

Bar Pie

$12.00

Bavarian Pretzel

$15.00

BBQ Chicken Pie

$18.00

Brick Oven Wings

$16.00

Buffalo Chicken Dip App.

$15.00

Buffalo Chicken Pie

$17.00

Build Your Own Stromboli

$12.00

Burrata Pie

$18.00

Caprese Pie

$18.00

Chicken Parm Pie

$18.00

Chicken Parm Stromboli

$16.00

Eggplant Rollatini Pie

$16.00

Grandma Pie

$18.00

Hawaiian Pie

$16.00

Italian Stromboli

$15.00

Italiano Pie

$16.00

Loaded White Pie

$15.00

Macaroni Salad

$7.00Out of stock

Margharita Pie

$16.00

Philly Cheesesteak Pie

$18.00

Pretzel Italiano

$20.00Out of stock

Prosciutto Pie

$18.00

Sausage & Pepper Stromboli

$16.00

Spinach Dip

$13.00Out of stock

Traditional Pie

$15.00

Veggie Pie

$16.00

Veggie Stromboli

$14.00

Vodka Pie

$16.00

Pepperoni Stromboli

$15.00

Kids

Kids PLAIN Sliders

$10.00

Kids CHEESE Sliders

$10.00

Kids Mac

$10.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Kids Pasta Marinara

$10.00

Kids Pasta Butter

$10.00

Kids Chicken Fingers

$10.00

Kids Mozzarella Sticks

$10.00

Sides

Broccoli

$6.00

French Fries

$6.00

Garlic Mash

$6.00

Tater Tots

$6.00

Onion Rings

$6.00

Roasted Potato

$6.00

Side Caesar Salad

$6.00

Side House Salad

$6.00

Sweet Fries

$6.00

Broccoli Rabe

$600.11Out of stock

Dessert

Brownie Avalanche

$8.00

Ice Cream

$6.00

Irish Cheese cake

$8.00

Red Velvet

$8.00

Chocolate Overload Cake

$8.00

Specials

Buratta Salad

$14.00

Meaty Gritz

$13.00

Grits Scampi

$21.00

Chicken Flamenco

$19.00

Brunch Burger

$20.00

Clams

$14.00

Vegetable Salmon

$24.00

Witch Dip

$6.66

PIZZA /OUTDOOR PARTY

APPETIZER PACKAGE1 $40 ADULTS

$40.00

APPETIZER PACKAGE2 $50 ADULTS

$50.00

APPETIZER PACKAGE3 $55 ADULTS

$55.00

APPETIZER CHILDREN $25 ALL PACKAGES

$25.00

BANQUET PACKAGE1 $40 PP

$40.00

BANQUET PACKAGE2 $50 PP

$50.00

BANQUET PACKAGE3 $60 PP

$60.00

BANQUET PACKAGE CHILD $20 ALL PACKAGES

$20.00

PIZZA BAR PARTY $35PP

$35.00

PIZZA BAR PARTY $30 PP

$30.00

2 For 1 Pizza To Go / Pickup

2 For 1 Bar Pie

$12.00

2 For 1 BBQ Chicken Pie

$18.00Out of stock

2 For 1 Buffalo Chicken Pie

$17.00Out of stock

2 For 1 Burrata Pie

$18.00Out of stock

2 For 1 Caprese Pie

$18.00Out of stock

2 For 1 Chicken Parm Pie

$18.00Out of stock

2 For 1 Grandma Pie

$18.00Out of stock

2 For 1 Hawaiian Pie

$16.00Out of stock

2 For 1 Italiano Pie

$16.00Out of stock

2 For 1 Loaded White Pie

$15.00Out of stock

2 For 1 Margharita Pie

$16.00Out of stock

2 For 1 Philly Cheesesteak Pie

$18.00Out of stock

2 For 1 Prosciutto Pie

$18.00Out of stock

2 For 1 Traditional Pie

$15.00Out of stock

2 For 1 Veggie Pie

$16.00Out of stock

2 For 1 Vodka Pie

$16.00Out of stock

Liquor Packages

Beer & Wine $30 PP

$30.00

Beer & Wine $35 PP

$35.00

Beer & Wine $40 PP

$40.00

House Open Bar $40 PP

$40.00

House Open Bar $45 PP

$45.00

House Open Bar $50 PP

$50.00

PREM OPEN BAR $50 PP

$50.00

PREM OPEN BAR $55 PP

$55.00

PREM OPEN BAR $60 PP

$60.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Located in the heart of historic Downtown Keyport in the turn of the century brick building near the bay, McDonagh's Pub & Restaurant combines old-world charm with modern, hip cuisine. We offer an amazing menu of Irish fare, bistro-style salads, homemade soups, signature sandwiches, wraps, and fabulous fish & chips. Plus a large selection of beers & lagers from around the world. While dining here, we made sure to include numerous TVs showing the biggest games of the season, so you don't miss out on the latest updates while enjoying yourself!

2 W Front Street, Keyport, NJ 07735

Directions

