Restaurant info

McDonough’s Savannah Restaurant and Lounge has been voted “Best Karaoke in Savannah” for the past 15 years. Open early in the morning until the wee hours before dawn, this full-service bar and restaurant offers hearty breakfasts, homemade soups, salads and sandwiches and fantastic lunch specials. Come enjoy dinner and other excellent entrées before warming up for nightly karaoke — or just dance away the night. Join us for the best happy hour in town weekdays from 2 pm to 6 pm.