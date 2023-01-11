  • Home
McDougals Chicken (Brentwood) 5111 Peter Taylor Park Drive

5111 Peter Taylor Park Drive

Brentwood, TN 37027

Order Again

Combo Basket

Snak Basket

$10.99

Small Basket

$13.99

Large Basket

$18.99

Medley Basket

$18.99

6 Wing Basket

$14.99

Chicken Finger Sandwich Basket

$14.99

Grilled Cheese Sandwich Basket

$9.99

Special

$13.99

Chicken Fingers

1 Finger

$4.00

2 Fingers

$8.00

3 Fingers

$12.00

4 Fingers

$16.00

5 Fingers

$20.00

10 Fingers

$40.00

Jumbo Wings

6 Wings

$12.00

12 Wings

$24.00

18 Wings

$36.00

24 Wings

$48.00

Salads

House Salad with Chicken

$12.99

House Salad

$11.99

Side Salad

$7.99

Sandwiches

Chicken Finger Sandwich

$10.99

Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Drinks

Soda

$2.99

Tea

$2.99

Icee

$2.99

Water

Sides

1 Finger (Sides)

$4.00

Regular Order of Fries

$4.99

Basket of Fries

$7.99

Side Salad (Sides)

$7.99

Mandarin Oranges

$2.99

Fresh Pickles

$2.99

Cole Slaw

$2.99

Celery

$2.99

Grilled Tennessee Toast

$1.99

Extra Sauce

McDougal's Seasoning Salt

$0.79

House Salad Platters

Small Catering House Salad

$69.99

Large Catering House Salad

$99.99

Side Platters

Small Hand Cut Fries

$69.99

Large Hand Cut Fries

$89.99

Small Cole Slaw

$59.99

Large Cole Slaw

$79.99

Chicken Finger Platters

25 Fingers

$100.00

50 Fingers

$200.00

75 Fingers

$300.00

100 Fingers

$400.00

Chicken Wing Platters

50 Wings

$100.00

75 Wings

$150.00

100 Wings

$175.00

Awesome Sauce

Sauces (16oz)

$12.99

Beverages

1 GAL Super Sweet Tea

$9.99

1 GAL Unsweet Tea

$9.99

1 GAL Lemonade

$9.99

The Works - ALL 3 GAL

$12.99

Combo Basket

Snak Basket

$13.99

Small Basket

$16.99

Large Basket

$21.99

Medley Basket

$21.99

6 Wing Basket

$17.99

Chicken Finger Sandwich Basket

$17.99

Grilled Cheese Sandwich Basket

$12.99

Special

$16.99

Chicken Fingers

1 Finger

$7.00

2 Fingers

$11.00

3 Fingers

$15.00

4 Fingers

$19.00

5 Fingers

$21.00

10 Fingers

$43.00

Jumbo Wings

6 Wings

$15.00

12 Wings

$27.00

18 Wings

$39.00

24 Wings

$51.00

Salads

House Salad with Chicken

$15.99

House Salad

$13.49

Side Salad

$9.49

Sandwiches

Chicken Finger Sandwich

$11.99

Grilled Cheese

$9.49

Drinks

Soda

$5.99

Tea

$5.99

Icee

$5.99

Water

$3.00

Sides

1 Finger (Sides)

$7.00

Regular Order of Fries

$7.99

Basket of Fries

$10.99

Side Salad (Sides)

$10.99

Mandarin Oranges

$5.99

BEST FRIED PICKLES

$9.99

Fresh Pickles

$5.99

Cole Slaw

$5.99

Celery

$5.99

Grilled Tennessee Toast

$4.99

Extra Sauce

$3.00

McDougal's Seasoning Salt

$3.79
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

At McDougal’s, we take a unique approach to preparing your food. We use the highest quality products and everything is prepared fresh. This means fresh chicken fingers (no freezer’s allowed), fresh wings, fresh cut fries and sauces. There are no short cuts; it’s a labor of love in how we prepare our products.

Location

5111 Peter Taylor Park Drive, Brentwood, TN 37027

Directions

