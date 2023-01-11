McDougals Chicken (Brentwood) 5111 Peter Taylor Park Drive
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
At McDougal’s, we take a unique approach to preparing your food. We use the highest quality products and everything is prepared fresh. This means fresh chicken fingers (no freezer’s allowed), fresh wings, fresh cut fries and sauces. There are no short cuts; it’s a labor of love in how we prepare our products.
5111 Peter Taylor Park Drive, Brentwood, TN 37027
