Restaurant header imageView gallery

McDougal's Country Club 316 White Bridge Pike

review star

No reviews yet

316 White Bridge Pike

Nashville, TN 37209

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Beer

Coors Light

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Yuengling

$4.00

Modelo

$4.75

Yazoo Pale Ale

$4.00

Yazoo Dos Perros

$4.00

Yazoo Hef

$4.00

Gerst

$4.00

Jackalope Thunder Ann

$4.00

Jackalope Fennario IPA

$4.00

Jackalope Loverbird

$4.00

Jackalope Sarka Pilsner

$4.00

Jackalope Bear Walker

$4.00

White Claw Black Cherry

$4.75

White Claw Mango

$4.75

The Black Abbey IPA

$4.00

Good People Muchacho

$4.00

Montucky

$4.75

Ruby Red Fat Bottom

$4.75

Sweet Water 420

$4.75

Bell's 2 Hearted Ale

$4.75

Pabst

$4.00

I Believe in Nashville Blonde Ale

$4.75

Little Harpeth Chicken Scratch

$4.75

Angry Orchard Crisp Apple

$4.75

Blue Moon Belgian white

$4.75

Busch Light

$4.00

Budweiser

$3.00

Budweiser Zero

$3.00

Mill Creek Lil Darlin

$4.00

Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

$7.00

Cosmopolitan

$7.00

Hurricane

$4.00

Lemon Drop

$7.00

Tommy's Tee

$6.00

Madras

$7.00

Mai Tai

$7.00

Margarita

$7.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Moscow Mule

$7.00

Screwdriver

$7.00

Sea Breeze

$7.00

Tequila Sunrise

$7.00

Whiskey Sour

$7.00

Club Punch

$5.00

Liquor

SGL Well Vodka

$5.00

DBL Well Vodka

$8.00

SGL Tito's

$6.50

DBL Tito's

$9.50

SGL Deep Eddy

$6.50

DBL Deep Eddy

$9.50

SGL Well Gin

$5.00

DBL Well Gin

$8.00

SGL Tanqueray

$6.50

DBL Tanqueray

$9.50

SGL Well Rum

$5.00

DBL Well Rum

$8.00

SGL Bacardi

$6.50

DBL Bacardi

$9.50

SGL Sailor Jerry

$6.50

DBL Sailor Jerry

$9.50

SGL Well Tequila

$5.00

DBL Well Tequila

$8.00

SGL 1800

$6.50

DBL 1800

$9.50

SGL Well Whiskey

$5.00

DBL Well Whiskey

$8.00

SGL Jack Daniel

$6.50

DBL Jack Daniel

$9.50

SGL Makers Mark

$6.50

DBL Makers Mark

$9.50

SGL Crown Royal

$6.50

DBL Crown Royal

$9.50

SGL Well Scotch

$5.00

SGL Cutty Sark

$6.50

DBL Well Scotch

$8.00

DBL Cutty Sark

$9.50

SGL Jager

$6.50

DBL Jager

$9.50

Wine

Sutter Home Pinot Grigio

$5.00

Sutter Home Cabernet

$5.00

NA Beverages

Mountain Dew

$2.00

Seven Up

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

OJ

$2.00

Cranberry

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Chicken Fingers

Fried

$3.00

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$5.99

Bag of Chips

Chips

$1.00

Club Dog

Hot Dog

$2.00

Bloody Mary

Bloody Mary

$4.00

Beer

Modelo

$1.00

Yazoo Dos Perros

$1.00

Yazoo Hefeweizen

$1.00

Yazoo Pale Ale

$1.00

Good People Muchacho

$1.00

Black Abbey TN IPA

$1.00

Jackalope Thunder Ann

$1.00

Jackalope Fennario IPA`

$1.00

Jackalope Bear Walker

$1.00

Jackalope Sarka

$1.00

Yuengling

$1.00

Budweiser

$1.00

Montucky

$1.00

Pabst Blue Ribbon

$1.00

Bud Light

$1.00

Miller lite

$1.00

Coors Light

$1.00

Busch Light

$1.00

Blue Moon

$1.00

Bells Two Hearted Ale

$1.00

I Believe in Nashville

$1.00

Ruby Red Fat Bottom

$1.00

Sweet Water 420

$1.00

Chicken Scratch

$1.00

Angry Orchard

$1.00

Michalob Ultra

$1.00

Mango White Claw

$1.00

Black Cherry White Claw

$1.00

Shot

Sailor Jerry

$5.00

Bacardi

$5.00

Tito's

$5.00

1800

$5.00

Crown Royal

$5.00

Jack Daniels

$5.00

Jagermeister

$5.00

Cutty Sark

$5.00

Tanqueray

$5.00
All hours
Sunday2:00 pm - 1:00 am
Monday2:00 pm - 1:00 am
Tuesday2:00 pm - 1:00 am
Wednesday2:00 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday2:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday2:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday2:00 pm - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

316 White Bridge Pike, Nashville, TN 37209

Directions

Gallery
McDougal's Country Club image
McDougal's Country Club image
McDougal's Country Club image

Similar restaurants in your area

Coco's Italian Market & Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
411 51st. Ave Nashville, TN 37209
View restaurantnext
Pepperfire Hot Chicken
orange starNo Reviews
5104 Centennial Blvd, Suite C Nashville, TN 37209
View restaurantnext
Rock'n Dough Pizza + Brewery - The Nations
orange starNo Reviews
1105 North 51st Avenue Nashville, TN 37209
View restaurantnext
51st Deli - 1314 51St Avenue N
orange starNo Reviews
1314 51St Avenue N Nashville, TN 37209
View restaurantnext
El Paseo Mexican Restaurant & Patio
orange starNo Reviews
905 51st Ave Nashville, TN 37209
View restaurantnext
Midnight Oil
orange starNo Reviews
1310 51st Ave North Nashville, TN 37209
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Nashville

007 - Nashville - Lower Broadway - 5th & Broadway
orange star4.5 • 19,601
5069 Broadway Place Nashville, TN 37203
View restaurantnext
The Southern Steak & Oyster
orange star4.5 • 14,484
150 3rd Ave S Nashville, TN 37201
View restaurantnext
Peg Leg Porker Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 7,772
903 Gleaves St Nashville, TN 37203
View restaurantnext
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Green Hills
orange star4.6 • 5,333
2126 Abbott Martin Rd Nashville, TN 37215
View restaurantnext
Epice
orange star4.9 • 4,220
2902 12th Ave S Nashville, TN 37204
View restaurantnext
Slim & Husky's - Nashville/Buchanan Arts District
orange star4.5 • 4,174
911 Buchanan St Nashville, TN 37208
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Nashville
Hermitage
review star
Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)
Antioch
review star
Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)
Brentwood
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Hendersonville
review star
Avg 3.8 (17 restaurants)
Mount Juliet
review star
No reviews yet
Franklin
review star
Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)
Gallatin
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Lebanon
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Spring Hill
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston