McGann’s Pub & WineBar 5461 Park St
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!McGann’s provides a genuine Irish Pub ambiance with a cozy fireplace and outdoor patio. Serving select domestic and imported wines with a large selection of micro-brew and imported beers. We also have a seasonal menu featuring pizza and appetizers. Our guests come to enjoy the art of leisure and after spending some time with us, they walk out the door having made new friends. Additionally, we have HDTV for sports and special events free WIFI.
Location
5461 Park St, Boulder Junction, WI 54512
Gallery
