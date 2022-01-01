Restaurant header imageView gallery

McGann’s Pub & WineBar 5461 Park St

5461 Park St

Boulder Junction, WI 54512

Domestic Bottle Beer

Bud

$4.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Blue Moon

$4.50

Busch Light

$3.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Leine's Honey Weiss

$4.50

Magners

$6.00

Crispin Brut

$5.25

Lakefront Oktoberfest

$4.50

Michelob Ultra

$4.50

Miller Lite

$4.00

Miller High Life

$4.00

Miller 64

$4.00

O'Douls

$4.00

Old Style

$3.00

Pabst

$4.00

White Claw Hard Seltzer

$5.00

Imported Bottle Beer

Amstel Light

$4.50

Corona

$4.50

Coronita

$3.00

Corona Premium

$4.50

Guinness

$6.00

Hacker Pschorr

$6.00

Smithwicks

$5.00

Stella Artois

$5.00

White Wine

Black Opal Chard

$7.00

Black Opal Chard Half GL

$3.50

Grand Cru Chard

$6.00

Grand Cru Chard Half GL

$3.00

True Myth Chard

$14.00

True Myth Chard Half Gl

$7.00

Mezzacorona Pinot Grigio

$7.00

Mezzacorona Pinot Grigio Half GL

$3.50

Terlato Pinot Grigio

$14.00

Terlato Pinot Grigio Half GL

$7.00

Underwood Pinot Gris

$10.00

Underwood Pinot Gris Half GL

$5.00

Coastal Valley Sauv Blanc

$6.00

Coastal Valley Sauv Blanc Half GL

$3.00

Orchard Lane Sauv Blanc

$10.00

Orchard Lane Sauv Blanc Half GL

$5.00

Canyon Oaks Moscato

$6.00

Canyon Oaks Moscato Half GL

$3.00

Karl Josef Cabenet

$8.00

Karl Josef Cabenet Half GL

$4.00

Snoqualmie Riesling

$7.00

Snoqualmie Riesling Half GL

$3.50

Mathilde Chapoutier Rose

$10.00

Mathilde Chapoutier Half GL

$5.00

Tinto Rey Rose

$9.00

Tinto Rey Rose Half GL

$4.50

White Zinfandel

$6.00

White Zinfandel Half Gl

$3.00

Red Wine

Grand Cru Cabernet

$6.00

Grand Cru Cab Half GL

$3.00

Grand Cru Merlot

$6.00

Grand Cru Merlot Half GL

$3.00

Grand Cru Pinot Noir

$6.00

Grand Cru Pinot Noir Half GL

$3.00

Ceibo Malbec

$9.00

Ceibo Malbec Half GL

$4.50

Earthquake Cabernet

$15.00

Earthquake Cab Half GL

$7.50

Fidelity Blend

$12.00

Fidelity Blend Half GL

$6.00

Freakshow

$11.00

Freakshow Cab Half GL

$6.50

Ironstone Red Zinfandel

$8.00

Ironstone Red Zin Half GL

$4.50

Lapis Luna Cabernet

$10.00

Lapis Luna Cab Half GL

$5.00

Stella Rosa

$9.00

Stella Rosa Half GL

$4.50

True Myth Cabernet

$16.00

True Myth Cab Half GL

$8.00

Unerwood Pinot Noir

$10.00

Underwood Pinot Noir Half GL

$5.00

Sparkling Wine By The Bottle

Freixenet BTL

$23.00

N/A Drinks

Club Soda

$3.00

Club Soda & Bitters

$4.50

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

La Croix

$3.00

Sprecher Root Beer

$4.75

Sprite

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

O'Douls

$4.00

Heinekens N/A

$5.00

Appetizers

Artisan Bread

$8.00

Mini-Quiche

$11.00

Mozzarella Prosciutto Stick

$3.00

Mozzarella cheese stick wrapped in Prosciutto

Spanakopita

$11.00

Spinach and feta cheese wrapped in a phyllo dough

Stuffed Pretzel

$6.00

Bavarian pretzel stuffed with a mild jalapeno cheeese

Tomato Bread

$10.00

Fresh Tomato's sprinkled with parmesan and mozzarella cheese served on a seasoned toasted baguette

Scallops Wrapped in Bacon

$17.00

!6OZ Jumbo Bavarian Pretzel

$15.00

String Cheese

$2.00

Brat

$4.00

Chlp

$2.00

Confections

Chocolate Dipped Pretzel

$1.00

Sea Salt Carmel

$2.50

Peanut Butter Bark

$9.00

S'Mores Bark

$6.00

Pizza Toppings

Sausage

$1.00

Pepperoni

$1.00

Green Pepper

$0.50

Red Pepper

$0.50

Mushrooms

$0.50

Black Olives

$0.50

Onions

$0.50

Tomatoes

$1.00

Retail

Mary’s Serenity Stones

$20.00

Mary’s Serenity Stones Cash

$20.00

Red Arrow Cookbook Credit

$26.00

Red Arrow Cookbook Cash

$25.00
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!McGann’s provides a genuine Irish Pub ambiance with a cozy fireplace and outdoor patio. Serving select domestic and imported wines with a large selection of micro-brew and imported beers. We also have a seasonal menu featuring pizza and appetizers. Our guests come to enjoy the art of leisure and after spending some time with us, they walk out the door having made new friends. Additionally, we have HDTV for sports and special events free WIFI.

Location

5461 Park St, Boulder Junction, WI 54512

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

