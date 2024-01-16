McGarity's Restaurant & Saloon - Eureka Springs 2070 E Van Buren
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
2070 E Van Buren, Eureka Springs, AR 72632
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Pauly's Burgers - 2039 E Van Buren,Ste C
No Reviews
308 Village Circle Eureka Springs, AR 72632
View restaurant
Disco's Grill - 2100 E Van Buren, Eureka Springs, AR 72632
No Reviews
2100 East Van Buren Eureka Springs, AR 72632
View restaurant
Love Greens Salad and Juice Bar
No Reviews
121 East Van Buren Suite E Eureka Springs, AR 72632
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Eureka Springs
More near Eureka Springs