McGarity's Restaurant & Saloon
208 West Dallas Street
Jefferson, TX 75657
Starters
Charcuterie
owners selection of imported cheeses, fruit, cured meats, olives, fig preserves, nuts, peanut brittle & honeycomb
Fried Calamari
lightly battered with sea salt & black pepper & fried. served with house-made marinara & lemon wedges
Fried Green Tomatoes
lightly battered fried green tomatoes
Irish Nachos
chicken or short rib, house-made fresh pico de gallo, fresh jalapeno, melted cheese, chimichurri on top of sweet potato waffle fries
McGarity's Crab Avocado
breaded avocado cut in half topped with lump crabmeat & garlic cream & cilantro
McGarity's Shrimp Cocktail
chimichurri marinated jumbo shrimp served with house-made cocktail sauce
Quail Medallions
stuffed with mild jalapeño, wrapped in bacon & drizzled with house bourbon dijon
Spinich and Artichoke Dip
house-made spinach & artichoke dip served with crostini
Cheese Curds
lightly breaded. spicy or mild available. choice of ranch, cajun ranch or marinara
Spicy Cheese Curds
Wings
Wild West Wings 10 piece
Flavors: house-made buffalo, lemon & pepper, sticky thai, BBQ, bourbon dijon or sauce on the side. includes celery, carrots. choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing
Wild West Wings 15 piece
Flavors: house-made buffalo, lemon & pepper, sticky thai, BBQ, bourbon dijon or sauce on the side. includes celery, carrots. choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing
Wild West Wings 20 piece
Flavors: house-made buffalo, lemon & pepper, sticky thai, BBQ, bourbon dijon or sauce on the side. includes celery, carrots. choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing
Sauces/Dressings
Au Jus
BBQ
Bourbon Dijon
Buffalo
Cocktail
Demi
Horseradish
Marinara
Ranch
Remoulade
Sticky Thai
Tartar
Au Jus RFL
BBQ RFL
Bourbon Dijon RFL
Cocktail RFL
Marinara RFL
Ranch RFL
Remoulade RFL
RFL Buffalo
Sticky Thai RFL
Tartar RFL
Blue Cheese
Caesar
Cajun Ranch
Honey Mustard
Ranch
Thousand Island
White Balsamic Vinaigrette
Blue Cheese RFL
Caesar RFL
Cajun Ranch RFL
Honey Mustard RFL
Ranch RFL
Thousand Island RFL
White Balsamic Vinaigrette RFL
Desserts
Salads
House Salad
lettuce, red onion, vine tomato, cucumber, avocado, shaved parmesan & vinaigrette
Iceberg Wedge Salad
grape tomatoes, red onion, crispy bacon, avocado & blue cheese crumbles on fresh iceberg lettuce
Strawberry Salad
strawberries, lettuce, cucumber, crumbled bacon, avocado, fresh jalapeno, feta cheese & vinaigrette
Watermelon Salad
Sandwiches
Chicken Salad
autumn berry chicken salad with cranberries & pecans, lettuce & sliced tomato served on brioche bun. includes french fries
McGarity's Burger
house-made pure beef burger on a brioche bun. topped with lettuce, tomato & onion. choice of american, provolone, swiss or blue cheese. add a fried egg 1.00. includes french fries
Farmhouse French Dip
Brisket, aged provolone, served in a toasted hoagie with au jus served on the side. includes french fries
Cali Grilled Chicken
grilled chicken breast, swiss cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomato & ranch
Smokey Bacon BBQ Burger
large pure beef burger topped with bacon & cheddar cheese smothered in a house-made bbq ranch sauce. deep fried onions on a bed of lettuce. side of bbq ranch sauce
Carnivore
Black Angus Ribeye
14 oz. chef hand-cut ribeye, cooked to desired temp. 2 sides
Chicken and Waffles
boneless crispy dark meat chicken on top of two belgian house-made buttermilk waffles covered in sweet & spicy syrup. sugar free syrup available
Chicken Marsala
tender breast of chicken with shallots & a hint of garlic & mushrooms deglazed with marsala wine finished with cream & served with cheesy grits
Chimi Chicken Pasta
chimi sauce blended in a creamy house-made white cheddar sauce, penne pasta & grilled chicken breast. topped with white cheddar & pico de gallo
Corned Beef and Cabbage
house-made corned beef & grilled cabbage served with garlic mashed potatoes
Country Fried Steak
served with mashed potatoes & gravy. 1 side
Gumbo
house-made. chicken, jumbo shrimp & sausage served over basmati rice
Irish Bangers and Mash
traditional irish sausages, garlic mashed potatoes, grilled cabbage
McGarity's Filet Mignon
8 oz. chef hand-cut certified black angus filet mignon. 2 sides
Shepherd's Pie
beef, carrots, onions, celery & peas in brown gravy, topped with mashed potatoes & parmesan
White Cheddar Mac and Cheese
cheddar, bacon & pasta topped with toasted breadcrumbs
Seafood
Crab Cakes
two packed with real crab meat cakes, fried green tomatoes. served with house-made remoulade. 1 side
Guinness Fish, Shrimp and Chips
beer battered cod, crispy shrimp, fries, lemon wedges, cocktail & tartar sauce
Sesame Crusted Ahi Tuna
sushi grade ahi tuna crusted in white and black sesame seeds & seared. served with wasabi & ponzu dipping sauce. 1 side
Shrimp Creole and Grits
usa wild caught jumbo marinated creole shrimp on top of cheese grits. fried green tomato
Southern Catfish
fried catfish fillets, house-made coleslaw, lemon wedges, tartar sauce & french fries
White Wine Salmon
pan seared salmon topped with a house-made creamy reduced white wine and dill sauce. 1 Side
Sides
Asparagus
Caesar Salad
Cheese Grits
Cole Slaw
French Fries
Green Beans
Loaded Mashed Potatoes
One Crab Cake
One Fried Green Tomato
Onion Rings
Pancetta Brussel Sprouts
Reg Mashed Potatoes
Garlic Mashed Potatoes
Sautéed Mushrooms
Side Caesar
Side of Shrimp (5)
Side Salad
Soup of the Day
Sweet Potato Waffle Fries
TX Toast
Cabbage
Specials
Vegan/Vegetarian
Vegan French Dip
caramelized onions, sauteed mushrooms & jackfruit on a vegan brioche bun
BBQ Carnitas Sandwhich
pulled jackfruit, lettuce, BBQ sauce on a vegan brioche bun
Mixed Vegetable Pasta
sauteed mushrooms, brussels sprouts, asparagus, green beans, tomatoes, onions & pasta tossed in a delicious pesto sauce
Jackfruit Piccata Pasta
shredded jackfruit, mushrooms, capers & pasta in a lemon white wine sauce
BBQ Jackfruit Wrap
pulled jackfruit in a tangy barbeque sauce with lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes & remolaude all wrapped in a flour tortilla
Thai Chickpea Bowl
crispy fried chickpeas tossed in a sticky thai sauce on a bed of lettuce with cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, jalapenos, cilantro & feta cheese
Fresh Veggie Wrap
roasted asparagus, lettuce, cucumbers, sliced tomatoes, onions & avocado with a honey mustard sauce wrapped in a flour tortilla
Crispy Chickpea Salad
lettuce, cucumber, tomatoes, avocado, red onions, parmesan topped with crispy fried chickpeas & drizzled with our delicious house vinaigrette
Jackfruit Mac and Cheese
our house signature mac-n-cheese topped with sauteed cajun jackfruit & breadcrumbs
Non-Alcoholic Beverages
Arnold Palmer
Bottled Water
Coffee
Coke
Cranberry Juice
Diet Coke
Diet Dr. Pepper
Dr. Pepper
Hank's Root Beer (Bottle)
Ginger Beer
Hot Tea
Kids Beverage
Lemonade
Milk
Orange Juice
Pineapple Juice
Red Bull
Shirley Temple
Sprite
Sugar Free Red Bull
Sweet Tea
Tonic
Unsweetened Tea
Virgin Drink
Water
½ & ½ Tea
Apple Juice
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
From our kitchen to your plate, we look forward to serving you! www.mcgaritysrestaurant.com
208 West Dallas Street, Jefferson, TX 75657