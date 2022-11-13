Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
American
Bars & Lounges

McGarity's Restaurant & Saloon

review star

No reviews yet

208 West Dallas Street

Jefferson, TX 75657

Order Again

Popular Items

McGarity's Burger
Farmhouse French Dip
Irish Bangers and Mash

Starters

Charcuterie

$37.95

owners selection of imported cheeses, fruit, cured meats, olives, fig preserves, nuts, peanut brittle & honeycomb

Fried Calamari

$12.95

lightly battered with sea salt & black pepper & fried. served with house-made marinara & lemon wedges

Fried Green Tomatoes

$10.95

lightly battered fried green tomatoes

Irish Nachos

$15.95

chicken or short rib, house-made fresh pico de gallo, fresh jalapeno, melted cheese, chimichurri on top of sweet potato waffle fries

McGarity's Crab Avocado

$16.95

breaded avocado cut in half topped with lump crabmeat & garlic cream & cilantro

McGarity's Shrimp Cocktail

$15.95

chimichurri marinated jumbo shrimp served with house-made cocktail sauce

Quail Medallions

$18.95

stuffed with mild jalapeño, wrapped in bacon & drizzled with house bourbon dijon

Spinich and Artichoke Dip

$12.95

house-made spinach & artichoke dip served with crostini

Cheese Curds

$12.95

lightly breaded. spicy or mild available. choice of ranch, cajun ranch or marinara

Spicy Cheese Curds

$12.95

Wings

Wild West Wings 10 piece

$13.00

Flavors: house-made buffalo, lemon & pepper, sticky thai, BBQ, bourbon dijon or sauce on the side. includes celery, carrots. choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing

Wild West Wings 15 piece

$18.00

Flavors: house-made buffalo, lemon & pepper, sticky thai, BBQ, bourbon dijon or sauce on the side. includes celery, carrots. choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing

Wild West Wings 20 piece

$23.00

Flavors: house-made buffalo, lemon & pepper, sticky thai, BBQ, bourbon dijon or sauce on the side. includes celery, carrots. choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing

Sauces/Dressings

Au Jus

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

Bourbon Dijon

$0.50

Buffalo

$0.50

Cocktail

$0.50

Demi

$0.50

Horseradish

$0.50

Marinara

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Remoulade

$0.50

Sticky Thai

$0.50

Tartar

$0.50

Au Jus RFL

BBQ RFL

Bourbon Dijon RFL

Cocktail RFL

Marinara RFL

Ranch RFL

Remoulade RFL

RFL Buffalo

Sticky Thai RFL

Tartar RFL

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Caesar

$0.50

Cajun Ranch

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Thousand Island

$0.50

White Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.50

Blue Cheese RFL

Caesar RFL

Cajun Ranch RFL

Honey Mustard RFL

Ranch RFL

Thousand Island RFL

White Balsamic Vinaigrette RFL

Desserts

Ultimate Chocolate Cake

$8.95Out of stock

Italian Créme Cake

$10.95

Peanut Butter Landslide

$10.95

Brown Cow

$10.95

Carrot Cake

$10.95

Red Velvet Cheesecake

$9.95Out of stock

Salads

House Salad

$12.95

lettuce, red onion, vine tomato, cucumber, avocado, shaved parmesan & vinaigrette

Iceberg Wedge Salad

$13.95

grape tomatoes, red onion, crispy bacon, avocado & blue cheese crumbles on fresh iceberg lettuce

Strawberry Salad

$14.95

strawberries, lettuce, cucumber, crumbled bacon, avocado, fresh jalapeno, feta cheese & vinaigrette

Watermelon Salad

$14.95

Sandwiches

Chicken Salad

$12.95

autumn berry chicken salad with cranberries & pecans, lettuce & sliced tomato served on brioche bun. includes french fries

McGarity's Burger

$12.95

house-made pure beef burger on a brioche bun. topped with lettuce, tomato & onion. choice of american, provolone, swiss or blue cheese. add a fried egg 1.00. includes french fries

Farmhouse French Dip

$14.95

Brisket, aged provolone, served in a toasted hoagie with au jus served on the side. includes french fries

Cali Grilled Chicken

$13.95

grilled chicken breast, swiss cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomato & ranch

Smokey Bacon BBQ Burger

$14.95

large pure beef burger topped with bacon & cheddar cheese smothered in a house-made bbq ranch sauce. deep fried onions on a bed of lettuce. side of bbq ranch sauce

Carnivore

Black Angus Ribeye

$44.95

14 oz. chef hand-cut ribeye, cooked to desired temp. 2 sides

Chicken and Waffles

$17.95

boneless crispy dark meat chicken on top of two belgian house-made buttermilk waffles covered in sweet & spicy syrup. sugar free syrup available

Chicken Marsala

$18.95

tender breast of chicken with shallots & a hint of garlic & mushrooms deglazed with marsala wine finished with cream & served with cheesy grits

Chimi Chicken Pasta

$18.95

chimi sauce blended in a creamy house-made white cheddar sauce, penne pasta & grilled chicken breast. topped with white cheddar & pico de gallo

Corned Beef and Cabbage

$19.95

house-made corned beef & grilled cabbage served with garlic mashed potatoes

Country Fried Steak

$19.95

served with mashed potatoes & gravy. 1 side

Gumbo

$19.95

house-made. chicken, jumbo shrimp & sausage served over basmati rice

Irish Bangers and Mash

$16.95

traditional irish sausages, garlic mashed potatoes, grilled cabbage

McGarity's Filet Mignon

$48.95

8 oz. chef hand-cut certified black angus filet mignon. 2 sides

Shepherd's Pie

$15.95

beef, carrots, onions, celery & peas in brown gravy, topped with mashed potatoes & parmesan

White Cheddar Mac and Cheese

$14.95

cheddar, bacon & pasta topped with toasted breadcrumbs

Seafood

Crab Cakes

$22.95

two packed with real crab meat cakes, fried green tomatoes. served with house-made remoulade. 1 side

Guinness Fish, Shrimp and Chips

$23.95

beer battered cod, crispy shrimp, fries, lemon wedges, cocktail & tartar sauce

Sesame Crusted Ahi Tuna

$26.95

sushi grade ahi tuna crusted in white and black sesame seeds & seared. served with wasabi & ponzu dipping sauce. 1 side

Shrimp Creole and Grits

$18.95

usa wild caught jumbo marinated creole shrimp on top of cheese grits. fried green tomato

Southern Catfish

$19.95

fried catfish fillets, house-made coleslaw, lemon wedges, tartar sauce & french fries

White Wine Salmon

$25.95

pan seared salmon topped with a house-made creamy reduced white wine and dill sauce. 1 Side

Sides

Asparagus

$6.25

Caesar Salad

$5.95

Cheese Grits

$4.95

Cole Slaw

$4.95

French Fries

$4.95

Green Beans

$4.95

Loaded Mashed Potatoes

$6.95

One Crab Cake

$9.95

One Fried Green Tomato

$1.95

Onion Rings

$4.95

Pancetta Brussel Sprouts

$4.95

Reg Mashed Potatoes

$4.95

Sautéed Mushrooms

$4.95

Side Caesar

$5.95

Side of Shrimp (5)

$9.95

Side Salad

$5.95

Soup of the Day

$5.95

Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

$4.95

TX Toast

$1.95

Cabbage

$4.95

Specials

Soup and Sandwich

$12.95

Vegan/Vegetarian

Vegan French Dip

$14.95

caramelized onions, sauteed mushrooms & jackfruit on a vegan brioche bun

BBQ Carnitas Sandwhich

$14.95

pulled jackfruit, lettuce, BBQ sauce on a vegan brioche bun

Mixed Vegetable Pasta

$15.95

sauteed mushrooms, brussels sprouts, asparagus, green beans, tomatoes, onions & pasta tossed in a delicious pesto sauce

Jackfruit Piccata Pasta

$15.95

shredded jackfruit, mushrooms, capers & pasta in a lemon white wine sauce

BBQ Jackfruit Wrap

$14.95

pulled jackfruit in a tangy barbeque sauce with lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes & remolaude all wrapped in a flour tortilla

Thai Chickpea Bowl

$11.95

crispy fried chickpeas tossed in a sticky thai sauce on a bed of lettuce with cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, jalapenos, cilantro & feta cheese

Fresh Veggie Wrap

$11.95

roasted asparagus, lettuce, cucumbers, sliced tomatoes, onions & avocado with a honey mustard sauce wrapped in a flour tortilla

Crispy Chickpea Salad

$12.25

lettuce, cucumber, tomatoes, avocado, red onions, parmesan topped with crispy fried chickpeas & drizzled with our delicious house vinaigrette

Jackfruit Mac and Cheese

$15.95

our house signature mac-n-cheese topped with sauteed cajun jackfruit & breadcrumbs

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$2.95

Bottled Water

$4.25

Coffee

$2.75

Coke

$2.75

Cranberry Juice

$3.25

Diet Coke

$2.75

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Hank's Root Beer (Bottle)

$2.95

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Hot Tea

$1.50

Kids Beverage

Lemonade

$2.75

Milk

$3.25

Orange Juice

$3.25

Pineapple Juice

$2.75

Red Bull

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$3.25

Sprite

$2.75

Sugar Free Red Bull

$4.00

Sweet Tea

$2.95

Tonic

$2.00

Unsweetened Tea

$2.95

Virgin Drink

$5.00

Water

½ & ½ Tea

$2.95

Apple Juice

$3.25

MERCH

Logo Adult Shirt

$20.00

Logo Youth Shirt

$15.00

Logo Shot Glass

$10.00

Logo Pint Glass

$20.00

Logo Belgium Glass

$20.00

Water Bottle

$20.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

From our kitchen to your plate, we look forward to serving you! www.mcgaritysrestaurant.com

Location

208 West Dallas Street, Jefferson, TX 75657

Directions

Gallery
