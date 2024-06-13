- Home
Mcgarry's Pub
5189 MAIN ST E
Maple Plain, MN 55359
Food
Entree
- Corned Beef and Cabbage
Braised Corned Beef and Cabbage, Boiled Baby Red Potatoes, House White Sauce and Green Onions$20.00
- Shepherd's Pie
Braised Brisket, Roasted Vegetables and Herbs, Ale Gravy, Champ Mash Potatoes and Irish Cheddar Cheese$20.00
- Fish and Chips
Cod Tail and Loin, Harp Beer Batter, Crispy Fries, Coleslaw, Tartar Sauce, House Pickles$20.00
- Grown Up Mac & Cheese
Cavatappi Noodles, 5 Cheese Blend, Green Onion, Sun Dried Tomato and Bread Crumbs, Served with Toasted Baguette$16.00
- Dubliner Meatloaf
House Recipe Meatloaf Blend, Beef and Sausage Served with Champ Mash Potato and Vegetables Covered in Ale Gravy$20.00
- Carrot Ginger Salmon
Pan Seared Salmon, Squash Puree, Radish, Sun Dried Tomato, Onions and Arugula Tossed in a Carrot and Ginger Vinaigrette$25.00
- Short Rib Stroganoff
House Made Papardelle Noodles, Beef Demi, Mushroom and Onions, Dijon Crema and Green Onions Served with a Toasted Baguette$23.00
- McGarry's Lasagna
House Made Lasagna Sheets, Beef Red Sauce, House White Sauce, Ricotta and Mozzarella Cheese, Topped with Parmesan Cheese and Ricotta$19.00
- Duroc Pork Chop
Dry Aged Duroc Pork Chop, Apple Chutney, Champ Mash Potato, Roasted Vegetable and Apple Compote$28.00
- Lamb Bolognese
House Made Noodles, Lamb Bolognese, Ricotta Cheese and Herbs, Served with a Toasted Baguette$22.00
- Prosciutto and Penne Pasta$21.00
Starters
- Williams Wings
Dry Rubbed and Smoked, Then Fried to Crispy Perfection$13.00
- Irish Rolls
Braised Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese and Cabbage Rolled into a Egg Roll and Served with 1000 Island Dressing$11.00
- Blarney Stone
Hard Boiled Egg Wrapped in Banger Sausage and Seasoned Panko, Deep Fried and Served with Honey Mustard$11.00
- Jalapeno Poppers
Cream Cheese Blend Filled Jalapenos wrapped in Bacon and BBQ Sauce and served with Raspberry Coulis$12.00
- Celtic Curds
Battered and Fried Cheese Curds served with House Bushmills BBQ Sauce$12.00
- Pub Poutine
French Fries Covered In Ale Gravy and Topped with Sausage and Melty Curds$12.00
- Miso Pork Bites
Crispy Fried Pork Chunks, Miso Glaze and Sesame Seeds, served with Spicy Mayo, Celery and House Pickles$12.00
- Chicken Tenders
Potato Chip Breaded Chicken Tenders$12.00
Burgers and Handhelds
- Chicken Club
Grilled Chicken Breast, Gouda Cheese, Thick Cut Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Rosemary Aioli on a Brioche Bun$16.00
- Reuben
Braised Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, 1000 Island, Swiss Cheese on Toasted Black Rye Bread$16.00
- Not Your Mamas
House Tuna Salad Mix, with Vegetables and Herbs on Seasoned Cajun Wheat Bread with Smoked Gouda Cheese$13.00
- Maple Plain Burger
Seasoned Burger Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion on a Brioche Bun$14.00
- Curd Burger
Seasoned Burger Patty, on a Brioche Bun with Bushmills BBQ sauce Melted Cheese Curds and Thick Cut Bacon$17.00
- A.B.L.T
Toasted Whole Grain Wheat Bread, Rosemary Aioli, Lettuce, Tomato, and Avocado with Thick Cut Bacon$15.00
- Steak Tacos
Marinated Steak, Chile Lime Aoili, Arugula, Goat Cheese, Apple Chutney on Flour Tortillas and topped with Crispy Wonton Strips$14.00
- Patty Melt
Seasoned Burger Patty, Caramelized Mushroom and Onions, 1000 Island, Swiss and Gouda Cheese with Black Rye Bread$16.00
- McGarry's Pub Pastrami
House Made Pastrami, Guinness Honey Mustard, Caramelized Onions and Swiss Cheese on Black Rye Bread$16.00
- Fried Pork Sandwich
Fried Pork Tenderloin, Brioche Bun, Lettuce and Tomato with Smoked Gouda Cheese and Mustard Aioli$15.00
- Sweet and Hot Fried Chicken
Fried Chicken Breast, Tossed in McGarry's Hot Honey and Served on a Brioche Bun with Sesame and Jalapeno Slaw$16.00
Salads
- Quinoa Salad
Mixed Green Blend, Garbanzo Beans, Quinoa, Red Onion, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Avocado, Goat Cheese and Almonds with Herb Vinaigrette Dressing$14.00
- House Salad
Mixed Green Blend, Cucumber, Red Onion, Carrot and Tomato with Sides of Dressing$7.00
- Caesar
Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Rye Bread Croutons and Caesar Dressing$11.00
- B.L.T Salad
Mixed Green Blend, Bacon, Tomato, Hard Boiled Egg, Irish Cheddar Cheese and Ranch Honey Mustard Dressing$13.00
- Side Caesar
Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Rye Bread Croutons, and Caesar Dressing$7.00
Soups
Flatbread
- Caprese Flatbread
Herbed Flatbread Crust, Pesto, Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, Arugula and Balsamic Glaze$14.00
- Thai Chicken Flatbread
Signature Favorite - Chile Ginger Sauce, Red Onion, Asparagus, Chicken, Cream Cheese and Mozzarella$14.00
- Americano Flatbread
Her bed Crust, Marinara Sauce, Sausage, Pepperoni and Red Onion$14.00
- BBQ Brisket Flatbread
Herbed Flatbread Crust, Bushmills BBQ Sauce, Red Onion, Brisket and Mozzarella Cheese$14.00
- Irish Banger and Mushroom Flatbread
Herbed Flatbread Crust, Irish Banger Sausage, Cabbage, Mushroom, and White Sauce, Topped with Mozzarella$14.00
Wee Size
Promotianol Discounts
Sides
- Side Pickles$1.50
- Side Cabbage$4.00
- Kettle Chips$3.00
- Side Bacon$3.00
- Toast$1.00
- Coleslaw$1.50
- Side Sauce$0.50
- Roasted Vegetable$9.00
- Fruit$3.50
- Side Chicken$6.00
- Side Gravy$0.50
- Side of Jalapanos$0.75
- Avocado$2.00
- Sweet Potato Fries$8.00
- Side Fruit$3.00
- Cranberry Bread$1.00
- Baguette$1.00
- Sauteed Mushrooms$0.75
- Sauteed Onions$0.75
- Lettuce Tomato Onion$1.00
- Onion Rings$8.00
- House Fries$5.00
- Side Salmon$7.00
- Side Steak$7.00
- Side of French Fries$3.00
- Side Burger Patty$6.00
Desserts
Beverages
Liquor
Beer
N/A beverages
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 8:30 pm
Unique Irish-American Pub in the heart of Maple Plain Minnesota! Serving up "The Best Corned Beef in Minnesota" and unmatched pub grub that you will not find anywhere else! Scratch made with Farm to Table ingredients from our very own Misneach Farms! - Bring Your Clan, We'll Do The Rest"
5189 MAIN ST E, Maple Plain, MN 55359