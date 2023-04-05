Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Burgers
Sandwiches

McGarvey's

448 Reviews

$

1097 Elm St

Manchester, NH 03101

NA

Hot Chocolate

$2.00

Coffee

$2.00

RedBull

$3.00

Club Soda

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Ginger-Ale

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Water Bottle

$2.00

Munchies

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$9.00

Buffalo chicken dip served with pita chips

Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Nachos

$9.00

Corn chips loaded with cheese, pico and your choice of meat

Potato Skins

$9.00

cheddar cheese, bacon, and scallions

Soft Pretzels W/ PBR Beer Cheese

$10.00

Served with a side of beer cheese

Spinach Queso Dip

$9.00

Spinach, Artichoke, and cheese dip. Served with chips

Wings

$12.00

Fried and tossed in your choice of sauce

Brocoli Cheddar Soup

$3.00

Sides

Cup of Soup

$5.00

Fries

$5.00

Onion Rings

$5.00

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Side House Salad

$5.00

Sandwiches & Burgers

Brat

$10.00

Breakfast Burger

$13.00

Build Ya Own

$10.00

Double Dog

$8.00

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$12.00

Pulled Pork Burger

$14.00

Reuben Sandwich

$14.00

Steak & Cheese

$12.00

Salads

House Salad

$8.00

Caesar Salad

$7.00

Flatbreads

BBQ Pulled Pork Flatbread

$12.00

Sweet Chili Flatbread

$12.00

Cheese Flatbread

$10.00

Pizza

Cheese pizza

$2.50

Pepperoni pizza

$3.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markDivey
check markGroups
check markParking
check markTV
check markOutdoor Seating
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1097 Elm St, Manchester, NH 03101

Directions

