Restaurant header imageView gallery
Dessert & Ice Cream

McGee Dairy Queen

review star

No reviews yet

117 East Hwy #9

Wetumka, OK 74883

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

#2 Cheeseburger
Chicken Strip Dinner
Kitty Chicken Din

Combo Meals

#1 Hamburger

$7.89

#2 Cheeseburger

$8.29

#3 Double HB

$8.99

#4 Double CB

$9.69

#5 Supper Sandwich

$9.99

#6 Footlong

$7.99

#7 KC Burger

$7.99

Dinners

Kitty Chicken Din

$7.99

Jalapeno Kitty Chkn Din

$7.99

Chicken Strip Dinner

$7.99

Steak Finger Dinner

$7.99

Kids Meals

#1 Kids HB

$5.29

#2 Kids CB

$5.49

#3 Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.29

#4 Kids HotDog

$4.29

#5 Kids Corn Dog

$4.29

#6 Kids Nuggets

$5.79

Burgers

Supper Sandwich

$8.49+

Hamburger

$3.09+

Cheeseburger

$3.69+

K.C. Burger

$6.79

Sandwiches

Bar-B-Cue

$4.59+Out of stock

Chicken Fried Steak 5 oz

$7.99

Chicken Fried Chicken 5oz

$7.99Out of stock

Fish Sandwich

$4.99

Chicken Strip Sandwich

$5.99

Ham & Cheese

$5.59

BLT Sandwich

$5.99

Chicken Fajita Sub

$6.99

Philly Steak

$6.99

Grilled Cheese

$2.99

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$7.99

Sides

French Fry

$2.19+

Curly Fry

$2.29+

Tator Tot

$2.19+

Onion Ring

$2.99+

Chips

$0.99

Hot Dogs/ Ft. Longs

Plain Hot Dog

$1.99

Hot Dog

$2.69

Plain Footlong

$3.19

Footlong

$4.69

Salads

Chef Salad

$7.49

Chicken Salad

$7.49

Taco Salad

$7.49

Burrito Salad

$5.99

Dinner Salad

$2.79

Other Items

Burrito (plain)

$1.99

Burrito w/ Chili and Cheese

$3.29

Taco

$1.99

Corn Dog

$1.99

Crispitos

$1.99

Chicken Nuggets (6)

$3.29

Chicken Strip (1)

$2.99

Cheese Sticks (3)

$2.99

Hot Wings

$6.99+

Chili Pie

$3.29+

Donuts

$0.72

Chicken Fajita Soft Taco

$2.29

Extras/Singles

HB Patty

$2.50

JR Patty

$1.79

Chicken Nug (1)

$0.59

Stk Finger (1)

$0.99

Chz Stick (1)

$0.75

Fish Patty

$2.00

Philly Meat

$1.99

Fajita Meat

$3.20

Sliced Ham

$2.25

Hot Dog Weiner

$1.10

Chkn Fried Chkn Patty

$3.75

Chkn Fried Stk Patty

$3.99

Hot Wing (1)

$1.09

Reg Kitty Only

$4.69

Jal Kitty Only

$4.69

Extra & Add Ons

Bacon (1-5 slices)

$1.29

Chili (2.5 oz)

$0.99

Cheese (2 oz or 1 slice)

$0.69

Gravy (4 oz)

$0.69

Toast (2 slieces)

$0.69

Salad Dressing

$0.69

Ham

$2.25

Jalapenos

$0.69Out of stock

Supper Sauce

$0.69

Specials

Footlong Corndog

$3.99

Footlong Special

$3.99

Double Cheeseburger

$7.50Out of stock

2 Double Cheeseburgers

$15.00Out of stock

3 Double Cheeseburgers

$21.00Out of stock

Blizzards

Banana Split

$3.09+

Brownie Batter

$3.09+

Brownie Dough

$3.09+Out of stock

Butterfinger

$3.09+

Cherry cheesecake

$3.09+

Choco Cherry

$3.09+

Choco Xtreme

$3.09+

Cookie Dough

$3.09+

Cotton Candy

$3.09+Out of stock

Dipped Strawberry

$3.09+

Drumstick

$3.09+

Frosted Animal Cookie

$3.09+Out of stock

Hawaiin

$3.09+

Heath

$3.09+

M&M

$3.09+

NewYork CheseCake

$3.09+

Oreo

$3.09+

Oreo Cheesecake

$3.09+

Oreo Fudge Brownie

$3.09+

Oreo Mocha

$3.09+

Pecan Pie

$3.09+

Pumpkin Pie

$3.09+

Raspberry Fudge

$3.09+

Reeses

$3.09+

Reeses Cookie Dough

$3.09+

Reeses Extreme

$3.09+

Rocky Road

$3.09+

Salted Toffee

$3.09+Out of stock

Smores

$3.09+

Snickerdoodle

$3.09+

Snickers

$3.09+

Special Request

$3.09+

Strawberry Banana

$3.09+

Thin MInt

$3.09+

Tropical

$3.09+

Turtle

$3.09+

Wonder Woman

$3.09+

Oreo Dirt Pie

$3.09+

Floats/Freezes

Floats

$2.99+

Freeze

$2.99+

Royal Treats

Banana Split

$4.49

Peanut Buster Parfait

$4.49

Oreo® Brownie Earthquake

$4.49

Shakes/Malts

Shake

$3.09+

Malt

$3.09+

Dip Cones

Dip Cones

$2.49+

Dip Cup

$2.49+

Cones

Cone

$1.99+

Cup

$1.99+

Sundaes

Sundae

$2.59+

Limeades

Strawberry limeade

$1.99+

Cherry limeade

$1.99+

Limeade regular

$1.99+

Soft Drinks

Coke

$1.79+

Diet Coke

$1.79+

Dr. Pepper

$1.79+

Sprite

$1.79+

Root Beer

$1.79+

Diet Dr. Pepper

$1.79+

Sweet Tea

$1.79+

Unsweet Tea

$1.79+

Powerade

$1.79+

Coke Zero

$1.79+

Lemonade

$1.79+

Other

Orange Juice

$1.99

Milk

$1.99

Chocolate Milk

$1.99

Bag of Ice

$2.26

Cup of Ice

$0.60

Cup of water

$0.60

Coffee

$1.00

SM Lime ice

$0.79

MD Lime Ice

$0.89

LG Lime ice

$0.99
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

117 East Hwy #9, Wetumka, OK 74883

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
McGee Dairy Queen image
Map
More near Wetumka
Bixby
review star
No reviews yet
Jenks
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Broken Arrow
review star
Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)
Norman
review star
Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)
Tulsa
review star
Avg 4.5 (155 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
review star
Avg 4.4 (158 restaurants)
Edmond
review star
Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)
Owasso
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Newcastle
review star
Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston