Barbeque

McGhin's Southern Pit Bar-B-Que

review star

No reviews yet

2964 N Expy

Griffin, GA 30223

Popular Items

Pork Sandwich

$5.95

Pork Plate

$13.08

Quart Stew

$11.59


Appetizers

1/2 Pit Fries

$6.92

Pit Fries

$10.22

Fried Pickles

$7.25

$CSS

$0.28

CSS

1/2 Beef Pit Fries

$7.69

Beef Pit Fries

$11.87

Daily Lunch Specials Take Out

Pit Fry Spec

$10.22

Drinks

Coke

$2.88

Diet Coke

$2.88

Coke Zero

$2.88

Mello Yello

$2.88

Pibb Xtra

$2.88

Sprite

$2.88

Lemonade

$2.88

Powerade Fruit Punch

$2.88

Sweet Tea

$2.39

Coffee

$2.39

Milk

$1.69

Chocolate Milk

$1.69

Kid's Drink

$1.69

Gallon Tea

$6.00

Gallon Lemonade

$6.00

Half/half

A La Carte

Beans

$3.07

Stew

$3.79

Slaw

$3.07

Fries

$3.07

Mac & Cheese

$3.07

Sweet Potato

$3.07

Large FF

$4.39

Bowl Of Pickles

$0.76

Large Stew

$7.47

Cornbread

$0.98

Extra Bun

$0.76

Order Of WB

$0.76

Pit Potato

$10.00

Potato

$3.07

Chips

$1.00

Slider

$3.07

Xtra Strip

$2.15

Sandwiches

Pork Sandwich

$5.95

Q Sandwich

$6.37

Turkey Sandwich

$6.92

Rib Sandwich

$9.19

Grilled Cheese

$3.95

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$5.49

Hamburger

$5.16

Cheeseburger

$5.99

Corn Dog

$3.95

Hot Dog

$3.95

Slaw Dog

$5.29

Salads

House Salad

$4.59

Strip Salad

$12.10

BBQ Pit Salad

$12.10

Xtra Dressing

$0.39

XCheese

$0.28

Ribs/Combos

SM Rib Plate

$13.99

1/2 Slab Plate

$18.99

Slab Plate

$28.99

½ Slab Ribs Only

$12.99

Full Slab Only

$23.99

2 Meat Combo

$18.36

3 Meat Combo

$22.99

Single Rib

$2.49

Pork/Beef/Q Plates/Sides

Sm Pork Plate

$10.88

SM Beef Plate

$12.53

SM Q Plate

$11.32

SM Turkey Plate

$11.87

Pork Plate

$13.08

Beef Plate

$15.72

Q Plate

$13.52

Turkey Plate

$14.62

1/4 DM Chicken Plate

$10.44

1/4 WM Chicken Plate

$11.54

1/2 Chicken Plate (White & Dark)

$13.41

1/2 WM Chicken Plate

$14.41

1/2 Dark Chicken Plate

$13.41

Strip Plate

$11.32

1/4 Chic Only

$6.04+

1/2 Chic Only

$12.09+

Xtra Strip

$2.15

Sides Plate

$9.34

Kid's Meals

K - Pork Slider

$7.29

Kids Hot Dog

$7.29

Kids Corn Dog

$7.29

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.29

Kids Hamburger

$7.29

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.29

Kids Chicken Strips

$7.29

Kids Ribs

$7.29

Kids Pit Fries

$7.29

K - MAC

$7.29

Desserts

Chocolate Cake

$6.59

Carrot Cake

$7.29

Brownie A La Mode

$4.99

Cobbler

$4.28+

Banana Pudding

$4.29+

Ice Cream

$1.75

Brownie

$2.00

Cookie

$1.00

Mints

$0.25

Cobbler Alamode

$5.99

Family Packs

Pork Family Pack

$36.84

Chicken Family Pack

$38.49

Turkey Family Pack

$39.59

Pit Packs

Pork Pit Pack

$56.09

Chicken Pit Pack

$57.19

Turkey Pit Pack

$58.29

Meat by the Pound

1/4 Lb Pork

$5.95

1/4 Lb Q

$6.29

1/4 Lb Turkey

$6.95

1/2 Lb Pork

$8.99

1/2 Lb Q

$9.95

1/2 Lb Turkey

$10.59

1lb Turkey

$17.99

1lb Pork

$15.99

1lb Q

$16.99

Bulk Sides

Pint Stew

$6.99

Pint Slaw

$5.99

Pint Beans

$5.99

Pint Mac & Cheese

$6.59

Small Sauce

$1.25

Quart Stew

$11.59

Quart Slaw

$9.59

Quart Beans

$9.59

Quart Mac & Cheese

$10.99

Large Sauce

$2.00

Pint Sauce

$4.25

Package of Buns (12)

$3.95

Package of Buns (30)

$9.79

Loaf of Bread

$3.65

Quart Sauce

$8.29

Bottle Sauce

$5.25

Pint of pickles

$3.62

Quart of pickles

$4.72
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2964 N Expy, Griffin, GA 30223

Directions

