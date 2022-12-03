Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Sandwiches

McGinty's Public House

453 Reviews

$$

911 Ellsworth Drive

Silver Spring, MD 20910

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

McGinty's Burger
Shepherd's Pie
Fish & Chips

Apps - Salads - Soups

Beef Cheeks Poutine

$14.50Out of stock

Guinness onion gravy, Mozzarella curd, fries

Caesar

$10.00Out of stock

Romaine, parmesan crisp, croutons, caesar dressing. Add Chicken (6) or Salmon (8)

Chicken Wings

$12.50

Choice of regular, volcanic, honey bbq, old bay. Served with blue cheese

Cobb Salad

$15.00

Chicken, spinach, olives, Irish bacon, egg, roasted tomato, cider vinaigrette

Crispy Calamari

$14.50

Spicy tomato sauce, lemon aioli

Irish Boxty

$8.00Out of stock

Potato, scallions, Dubliner Cheddar, sour cream, balsamic reduction

Kale Salad

$10.50Out of stock

Delicata squash, apples, pomegranate, parmesan, spiced peanuts, maple citrus dressing

McGinty's Chop Salad

$12.50

Quinoa, feta, crunchy vegetables, crushed avocado, lemon dressing

Meatballs

$14.50

Fresno chilies, fresh tomato, parmesan, foccacia

Mediterranean Hummus

$12.00

Roasted garlic, chick peas, EVO, cilantro flatbread

Mixed Greens

$8.00

Local soft lettuce, English cucumber, cherry tomato, balsamic (GF). Add Chicken (6) or Salmon (8)

Mushroom Soup

$7.00

(contains dairy)

PEI Mussels

$14.50

Shallots, garlic, Fresno chilies, coconut curry broth, grilled focaccia

Roasted Beet Salad

$12.00

Dry cranberries, pecans, goat cheese, green beans, balsamic vinaigrette

Smoked Trout Special

$16.50

Boiled egg, capers, red onion relish, pickled cucumber, toasted brioche

Soup of the Day

$7.00

Sandwiches/Burgers

Black Bean Burger Vegetarian

$13.00

Onion confit, avocado, smoked mozzarella, basil tomato marmalade, toasted ciabatta bun. Served with fries or green salad(vegetarian)

Chicken Royale

$15.00

Spiced marinated chicken breast, avocado, apple bacon, curry remoulade, toasted baguette. Served with fries or green salad

Classic Reuben

$14.00

Sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, Thousand Island dressing, toasted rye. Served with fries or green salad

Corned Beef Burger

$16.00Out of stock

Corned beef patty with grated cheddar, bacon crust, topped with Irish cheddar, pickled red cabbage, mustard horseradish aioli. Served with fries

Irish Club

$12.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, turkey, ham, Irish cheddar, herbed mayo, toasted sour dough. Served with fries or green salad

McGinty's Burger

$13.50

Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle. Choice of: American, Blue Cheese, Provolone, Swiss or Dubliner Cheddar. Served with fries or green salad. Add Irish Bacon (Rasher) $2. extra Cheese $1.50.

Red Label Burger

$18.00

8oz Venison patty, crispy pork belly, onion jam, cheddar, lettuce umami aioli

Salmon Burger

$14.00Out of stock

Cilantro aioli, tomato, lettuce, pineapple relish

Greenbird

$14.50

Turkey patty, crushed avocado, frisee, brie cheese, cilantro aioli, brioche bun

Irish Classics

Beef & Guinness Stew

$16.00

Mushrooms ,pearl onions,Carrots, beef jus, mashed potatoes

Colcannon

$14.50

Traditional cabbage casserole with potatoes, leeks and Irish cheddar

Corned Beef & Cabbage

Corned Beef & Cabbage

$15.00

Red bliss potatoes, Savoy cabbage, herby parsley crema

Fish & Chips

$19.50

Beer battered, house made aioli and tartar sauce, McGinty’s fries

Irish Bangers & Mash

Irish Bangers & Mash

$15.00

Pork sausages, beans, roasted tomato, mashed potato, gravy

Shepherd's Pie

$16.00

Fan favorite. Ground beef, carrots, peas, gravy, mashed potato gratin, vegetables

Irish Breakfast

$16.00

Rasher bacon, Irish sausage, tomato, beans, black and white pudding, mashed potato or fries, Eggs any style

Entrees

Clams, mussels, shrimp, salmon, calamari, saffron tomato broth, pesto crustini

Eggplant Tomato Gratin (gluten free)

$14.50

Baked eggplant, zucchini, tomato, cheddar, basil

Fisherman Stew

$24.00

Clams, mussels, shrimp, salmon, calamari, baby potatoes, saffron tomato broth, foccacia bread

Pan Seared Salmon

$24.00

Crispy pan seared salmon, Baluga lentil stew, braised kale, cherry tomato, onion confit, yellow curry

Roast Chicken Breast ( takes 25 mins to cook)

$23.00

Sautee spinach, rosemary fingerling potatoes, lemon chardonnay sauce This item takes 25 min to prepare

Steak &Frites

$30.50

NY Strip,shishito peppers, rosemary fries, red wine mushroom sauce

Zinfadel Bucatini

$19.00

White gulf shrimp, fresh tomato, basil, meyer lemon

Spaghetti Bolognase

$21.00

Lamb Shank

$26.00

Sides

Bacon Brussel Sprouts

$6.50

Bangers (2)

$4.00

Beer battered bangers

$6.50Out of stock

Curry sauce

$2.50

Fried Pickles

$5.50

Garlic Bread

$3.50

Garlic Sauteed Spinach

$6.50

Gravy

$2.00

Onion Rings

$5.50

Sauteed Mushrooms

$6.50

SD Fries

$3.50

SD Mashed Potatoes

$3.50

Shishito Peppers

$6.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.50

Tater totts

$5.50

SD Steamed Vegetables

$4.50

Cilantro Flatbread

$3.50

Side Soda Bread (2 slices)

$3.00

Dessert

Brioche Pudding

$8.00

Golden raisins, vanilla crema

Ice Cream

$7.50

3 Scoops of vanilla, chocolate or strawberry

Baileys Cheesecake

$8.00

Rosewater, salted caramel sauce, caramel ice cream

Raspberry Chocolate Mousse

$8.00

Lottus biscoff crust, valrhona chocolate, fresh raspberries, dark chocolate sauce

Sticky Toffee Pudding

$8.00

Creme Anereme sauce, warm toffee sauce

Dessert special

$8.00

PB Choco Tart

$7.00Out of stock

Kids

Mini Fish & Chips

$7.95

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$7.95

Kids Chicken Fingers

$7.95

Kids Shepherd's Pie

$7.95

Kids Bangers & Mash

$7.95

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.95

Kids Ice Cream

$3.50

Package Beer (4 & 6 Packs)

Guinness Foreign Extra

$18.00

3 Stars Ghost White IPA

$18.00

Budweiser

$18.00

Corona

$18.00

DC Brau German Pilsner

$18.00

Glass castle Pilsner silver branch

$18.00

Heineken

$18.00

Miller Lite

$16.00

O'Douls

$16.00

Port City Optimal Wit

$18.00

Port City Robust

$12.00

Sierra Nevade Pale Ale

$18.00

SPIRITS

Hot Tea Toddy

$11.00

Irish Coffee

$11.00

Hennessey Hot Cocoa

$11.00

Italian Coffee

$11.00

Rail Amaretto

$7.50

B&B

$8.25

Well Bourbon

$7.00

Crown Royal

$9.00

Crown Royal Apple

$9.00

Jim Beam

$8.50

Jack Daniels

$8.50

Maker's Mark

$9.00

Bulleit

$8.50

Bulleit Rye

$8.50

Knob Creek Rye

$8.50

Knob Creek Maple

$8.50

Woodford Reserve

$10.00

1.8 Rye Whiskey

$8.00

Jack Honey

$8.00

Knob Creek

$9.00

Gentleman Jack

$8.50

Caraway

$8.00

Smoke Corn

$8.00

Hennessy

$9.50

Courvoisier

$11.50

Martell VSOP

$13.00

Remy VSOP

$12.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Well Gin

$6.50

Hendricks

$9.00

Bombay Sapphire

$8.50

Tanqueray

$8.00

Green Hat

$8.00

Unce Vals

$9.00

Beefeater

$8.00

Gordon's

$8.00

Genever Gin

$8.00

10 yr. Bushmills

$11.00

Black Bush

$10.00

Bushmills

$8.00

Caraway Rye Whiskey

$8.00

Connemara

$14.00

Green Spot

$16.00

Jameson

$8.00

Jameson Black Barrel

$9.50

Jameson Cold Brew

$9.25

Jameson Orange

$9.50

Jameson Stout Edition

$9.25

Kilbeggan

$7.50

Middleton Rare

$28.00

Powers

$8.00

Powers Signature

$8.50

Red Breast

$15.00

Slane

$8.00

Smoked Corn Whiskey

$9.00

Tullamore Dew

$8.00

Well Whiskey

$6.50

Jagermeister

$8.50

Fireball

$8.00

Jack Honey

$8.00

Bailey's

$7.50

Contreau

$8.50

Southern Comfort

$8.00

Di Sarrona

$8.50

Kahlua

$8.00

Sambuca/Black

$8.00

Tia Maria

$8.00

Rum Chata

$8.00

Chambord

$8.50

Well Rum

$6.50

Captain Morgan

$8.50

Smith and Cross

$8.50

Myers Dark

$8.50

Bacardi

$8.50

Malibu

$8.50

Chivas Regal

$12.50

Dewers

$8.50

Glenfiddich

$10.00Out of stock

Glenfiddich 12 yr

$14.50

Glenkinchie

$9.75

Glenlivet

$9.75

Glenlivet 18

$16.00

Glenmorangie 10

$13.50

Glenmorangie Lasanta

$15.00

JW Black

$12.50

JW Red

$10.00

Laphraiog

$12.00

McCallan 10

$12.00Out of stock

McCallan 12

$14.50

Well Scotch

$6.50

Well Tequila

$6.50

Cuervo 1800 Gold

$8.75

Cuervo 1800 Silver

$8.50

Herradura Rep

$11.00

Herradura Anjeo

$11.00

Cuervo Gold

$8.50

Herradura Silver

$11.00

Patron Silver

$11.00

Patron XO

$9.75

Pelton De Muerte

$9.00

Well Vodka

$6.50

Absolut

$8.00

Absolut Citron

$8.00

Grey Goose

$9.00

Ketel One

$9.00

Titos

$8.50

1.8 Vodka

$8.00

Stoli

$8.00

Stoli Orange

$8.00

Stoli Raz

$8.00

Stoli Blue

$8.00

FOOTBALL

FOOTBALL MUSHROOM SOUP

$6.50

FOOTBALL CAESAR SALAD

$9.00

FOOTBALL CHICKEN WINGS

$9.00

FOOTBALL TENDERS

$10.50

FOOTBALL GREEN BEANS

$7.50

FOOTBALL MINI FISH & CHIPS

$8.00

McGINTYS BURGER

$13.50

BLACK BEAN BURGER

$13.00

WORLD CUP

WC MUSHROOM SOUP

$7.00

WC GREEN SALAD

$9.00

WC WINGS

$13.50

WC AMERICAN BREAKFAST

$16.00

WC FRENCH TOAST

$14.00

WC CORNED BEEF HASH

$16.00

WC FISH & CHIPS

$19.50

WC SHEPHERDS PIE

$16.00

WC BEEF STEW

$16.00

WC BURGER

$13.50

WC BLACK BEAN

$13.00

WC REUBEN

$14.00

WC IRISH CLUB

$12.00

WC Bangers and Mash

$15.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLive Music
check markSeating
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markOutdoor Seating
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Delivery and curbside pickup Sun - Wed 5PM - 8PM Thur - Sat 5pm - 8.30pm patio seats with heaters available during dinner service hours, Closed for dine in.

Location

911 Ellsworth Drive, Silver Spring, MD 20910

Directions

Gallery
McGinty's Public House image
McGinty's Public House image
McGinty's Public House image

Similar restaurants in your area

Society Restaurant and Lounge - Silver Spring, MD
orange starNo Reviews
8229 Georgia Avenue Silver Spring, MD 20910
View restaurantnext
Root & Sprig
orange starNo Reviews
7115 13th Pl NW Washington, DC 20012
View restaurantnext
Takoma Beverage Company
orange star4.7 • 583
6917 LAUREL AVE Takoma Park, MD 20912
View restaurantnext
Moreland's Tavern
orange star4.5 • 161
5501 14th St NW Washington, DC 20011
View restaurantnext
Islands Lounge
orange starNo Reviews
11300 Fern St Wheaton, MD 20902
View restaurantnext
The Parthenon Restaurant Inc.
orange starNo Reviews
5510 Connecticut Ave Nw Washington, DC 20015
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Silver Spring

Negril Eatery - Silver Spring
orange star4.6 • 7,098
965 Thayer Ave Silver Spring, MD 20910
View restaurantnext
Mamma Lucia - Silver Spring
orange star4.5 • 3,781
1302 East West Highway Silver Spring, MD 20910
View restaurantnext
La Casita Pupuseria & Market
orange star4.3 • 1,376
8214 Piney Branch Rd Silver Spring, MD 20910
View restaurantnext
Crisfield Seafood
orange star4.2 • 1,374
8012 Georgia Ave Silver Spring, MD 20910
View restaurantnext
Fenton Cafe
orange star4.1 • 1,026
8311 Fenton Street Silver Spring, MD 20910
View restaurantnext
Hakuna Matata Grill
orange star4.6 • 496
2405 Price Ave Silver Springs, MD 20902
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Silver Spring
Takoma Park
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Chevy Chase
review star
Avg 4 (6 restaurants)
College Park
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
Beltsville
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Hyattsville
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Bethesda
review star
Avg 4.4 (168 restaurants)
Washington
review star
Avg 4.4 (712 restaurants)
Rockville
review star
Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)
Potomac
review star
Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston