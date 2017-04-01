Bars & Lounges
McGirk's Irish Pub
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1 KATTELVILLE RD Suite 4, BINGHAMTON, NY 13901
