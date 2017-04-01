Restaurant header imageView gallery
McGirk's Irish Pub

1 KATTELVILLE RD Suite 4

BINGHAMTON, NY 13901

Popular Items

Irish Whiskey BBQ Chicken Melt
Buffalo Bleu Salad
Chicken Tenders

Appetizers

Balsamic Tomato Pizza

$8.50

Basket Curly Fries

$5.00

Basket Onion Rings

$5.00

Basket Pub Fries

$5.00

Basket Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00
Buffalo Chicken Egg Rolls

Buffalo Chicken Egg Rolls

$9.50

Shredded buffalo chicken, bleu cheese, cheddar and cream cheese. Served with buffalo mustard and bleu cheese coleslaw.

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$11.00

Personal pizza with bleu cheese dressing base, mozzarella cheese, diced buffalo style boneless wings.

Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$8.00

Personal cheese pizza with marinara & mozzarella cheese.

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$11.00
Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$9.00+
Mozzarella Wedges

Mozzarella Wedges

$8.00

Hand battered mozzarella wedges (4) served with marinara sauce on the side.

Parade Day Egg Rolls

Parade Day Egg Rolls

$9.50

Corned beef, cabbage and Swiss. Topped with creole and served with 1000 coleslaw.

Pretzel Bread

Pretzel Bread

$8.50

Baked soft pretzel bites, served with beer cheese and McGirk's Irish Mustard.

Reuben Pizza

Reuben Pizza

$10.00

1000 sauce, Swiss, chopped corned beef and sauerkraut.

Salads & Soup

Cran Walnut Salad

Cran Walnut Salad

$11.00+

Mixed salad greens, tomato, cucumber, broccoli, craisins, candied walnuts, bleu cheese crumbles. We recommend with Bleu Cheese Balsamic Vinaigrette.

Buffalo Bleu Salad

Buffalo Bleu Salad

$14.00+

Choice of chicken spiedies or tenders tossed in buffalo sauce. Mixed salad greens, tomato, cucumber, bleu cheese crumbles, celery and red onion. We recommend with Buffalo Bleu Cheese dressing.

Grilled Spiedie Salad

Grilled Spiedie Salad

$15.00+

Chicken spiedies, mixed salad greens, tomato, cucumber, bleu cheese crumbles, bacon and red onion. Served with your choice of dressing.

Lg House Salad

Lg House Salad

$7.00

Mixed salad greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion, black olives and garlic croutons. Served with your choice of dressing.

Sm House Salad

Sm House Salad

$4.00

Mixed salad greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion, black olives and garlic croutons. Served with your choice of dressing.

Cup TB Potato

Cup TB Potato

$4.00

(GF) Creamy potato soup, topped with cheddar cheese, bacon and scallions

Bowl TB Potato

Bowl TB Potato

$6.00

(GF) Creamy potato soup, topped with cheddar cheese, bacon and scallions

French Onion

French Onion

$7.00

Classic onion soup topped with Crostini and choice of Swiss provolone or cheddar.

Cup Soup Special

$4.00

Bowl Soup Special

$6.00

Chili

$7.00

Chili w/ Cornbread

$8.50

Sandwiches & Burgers

All burgers and sandwiches come by itself, add on any side you'd like from the Sides section of the menu.
Irish Whiskey BBQ Burger

Irish Whiskey BBQ Burger

$12.50

Cooked to desired temp. Topped with our Irish whiskey barbecue sauce cheddar cheese bacon lettuce tomato and onion rings.

Classic Cheeseburger

Classic Cheeseburger

$9.00

Cooked to desired temp. Topped with American cheese lettuce tomato and onion.

Grilled Reuben

Grilled Reuben

$9.00

Slow roasted corned beef or turkey topped with melted Swiss cheese sauerkraut 1000 Island dressing and toasted rye bread.

Irish Whiskey BBQ Chicken Melt

Irish Whiskey BBQ Chicken Melt

$9.00

Chicken tenders tossed in our Irish whiskey barbecue sauce. Topped with melted cheddar and strips of bacon served on toasted white bread with ranch for dipping.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$9.00

Chicken tenders tossed in mild swing sauce, topped with lettuce and tomato served on a knot roll with blue cheese on the side.

Spiedie Sub

$9.00

McGirk’s spiedie marinated chicken, grilled and served on a sub roll.

Steak Philly

Steak Philly

$12.00

Shaved steak cooked in Cajun seasoning, sautéed onions, roasted red peppers, provolone and American cheese.

Chicken Philly

Chicken Philly

$12.00

Diced chicken cooked in Cajun seasoning, sautéed onions, roasted red peppers, provolone and American cheese.

Pub Club

Pub Club

$9.00

A three tier sandwich of thin sliced turkey with crisp lettuce tomato crispy bacon and a touch of mayonnaise served on choice of white or Rye-bread.

Kilkenny Corned Beef

$9.00

Slow roasted corned beef topped with Swiss cheese coleslaw and red onion and toasted rye bread.

Entrees

Shepherd's Pie

Shepherd's Pie

$12.00

(GF) Ground beef, carrots, and peas in a tomato beef gravy topped with mashed potatoes and baked until golden brown.

Mac 'n' Cheese

$10.00

Macaroni in a smoked Gouda cheese sauce.

Chicken Riggies

$14.00

Beef Stew

$14.00

Chicken Pot Pie

$12.00

Braised chicken, potatoes, celery, carrot, and onion and a rich gravy, baked in a pie pastry until golden brown.

Sides

4oz Side Beer Chz

$0.75

Sd Coleslaw

$2.50

Side Creole

$0.50

Sd Curly Fries

$2.50

Sd Mashed Potatoes

$2.50

Sd Onion Rings

$2.50

Sd Pub Fries

$2.50

Sd Sweet Potato Fries

$2.50

Side 1000

$0.50

Side Bals Vin

$0.50

Side BC

$0.50

Side BC Bals

$0.50

Side BC Coleslaw

$2.75

Side Buffalo

$0.50

Side Buffalo Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Side BYKO

$0.50

Side Carolina Gold

$0.50

Side Celery

$0.50

Side Crumbly Blu

$1.50

Side honey sriracha

$0.50

Side Hot

$0.50

Side Italian

$0.50

Side IWBBQ

$0.50

Side Mac Salad

$2.50

Side Mayo

$0.50

Side McG Mustard

$0.50

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side Tartar

$0.50

Side Honey

$0.50

Kids Menu

Kids Hamburger

$10.00

Kids Tenders

$10.00

Kids Boneless

$10.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kids Turkey Sand

$8.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Desserts

Guinness Brownie

Guinness Brownie

$7.00Out of stock

Large Ice Cream

$5.00

Ala Mode

$2.50

Oreo Cheesecake

$6.00Out of stock

Pecan Pie

$8.00Out of stock

PB Choc Cake

$6.00

Specials

1/2 Chicken & Bisc

1/2 Chicken & Bisc

$8.00Out of stock

Shredded white meat chicken, mashed potatoes, biscuit and topped with gravy.

Chicken & Bics

Chicken & Bics

$11.00Out of stock

Shredded white meat chicken, mashed potatoes, biscuit and topped with gravy.

Fish n chips

$12.00
Fish Sand

Fish Sand

$9.00

Cordon Bleu

$10.00Out of stock

Prime Rib Sand

$10.00

Gravy Cheese Fry

$8.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

1 KATTELVILLE RD Suite 4, BINGHAMTON, NY 13901

