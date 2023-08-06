N/A BEVERAGE

Soda

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Root Beer

$4.00Out of stock

Water BTL

$2.50

STARTERS

Wings Traditional

$15.99

Wings Boneless

$12.99

Cheesesteak Egg Rolls

$15.99

Nachos

$15.99

Soft Pretzels

$12.99

Fried Mozz

$13.99

Potstickers

$13.99

Eastern Shore Pretzels

$15.99

Crab & Artichoke Dip

$15.99

Philly Steak Queso Dip

$14.99

Fried Brussel Sprouts

$13.99

Hummus Platter

$12.99

1/2 lb Peel & Eat Shrimp

$13.99

Shrimp & Sausage Sauté

$15.99

SOUPS/SALADS

Apple Walnut salad

$12.99

Cobb Salad

$15.99

Caesar Salad

$12.99

McG Greens House Salad

$7.99

Cup French Onion

$4.99

Crock French Onion

$8.99

Cup Crab Corn Chowder

$5.49

Crock Crab Corn Chowder

$9.49

Crock Chili

$8.99

Cup Chili

$4.99

Wedge Salad

$12.99

SANDWICHES

French Onion Steak Sandwich

$14.99

Blackened Chicken Sandwich

$14.99

Chicken Cheesesteak

$14.99

Crabcake Sandwich

$18.99

Beef Cheesesteak

$14.99

Turkey Dijon Sandwich

$13.49

Salmon BLT

$16.99

Buffalo Ranch Wrap

$15.49

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$15.49

Cubano Sandwich

$15.49

Blackened Fish Tacos

$14.99

Hot Roast Beef

$13.99

McGlynns Style Roast Beef

$13.99

Grilled Reuben

$14.49

BURGERS

Pub Burger

$13.99

Farmhouse Burger

$16.99

Philly Burger

$15.99

Turkey Burger

$13.99

Stuffed Burger

$15.99

Kitchen Sink Burger

$17.99

Beyond Burger

$13.99

Portabella Burger

$13.99

LARGE PLATES

Fish & Chips

$18.99

Chesapeake Mac n Cheese

$21.99

Crab Cake Entree

$29.99

Grilled Salmon

$22.99

Braised Short Ribs

$26.99Out of stock

Jambalaya

$21.99

Chicken Fajita

$19.99

Grilled Tenderloin

$32.99

DESSERTS

Chocolate Torte

$6.99

Caramel Cruch Cake

$8.99

Blueberry Cheese Cake

$9.99

SIDES

Side Fries

$5.49

Side Mac n Cheese

$7.99

Side Cheese Fries

$5.99

Side Sweet Potato Fry

$6.49

Chips & Salsa

$4.99

Side Broccoli

$4.99

Side Dirty Rice

$4.99

Side Hand-cut Fries

$5.49Out of stock

Side Mashed Potato

$4.99

Side Baked Beans

$4.99Out of stock

Side White Rice

$4.99

Side Mushrooms

$4.99

Side Tots

$5.49

Side Coleslaw

$4.99

Side Veg Du Jour

$4.99

Chips

$3.99

Chicken Fingers

$12.99

Buffalo Tenders

$13.99

Onion Rings

$12.99

KIDS MENU

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Kids Chicken Fingers

$7.99

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.99

Kids BLT

$7.99

Kids Hotdog

$7.99

Kids Pasta

$5.99