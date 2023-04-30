McGlynns Pub McGlynns Pub - Peoples Plaza (Glasgow, DE)
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
108 Peoples Plaza, Glasgow, DE 19702
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Jamaican food prepared with you in mind, Island taste at its best.
No Reviews
1643 Pulaski Highway Bear, DE 19701
View restaurant