  • Home
  • /
  • Newark
  • /
  • McGlynns Pub - McGlynns Pub - Peoples Plaza (Glasgow, DE)
A map showing the location of McGlynns Pub McGlynns Pub - Peoples Plaza (Glasgow, DE)View gallery

McGlynns Pub McGlynns Pub - Peoples Plaza (Glasgow, DE)

review star

No reviews yet

108 Peoples Plaza

Glasgow, DE 19702

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

108 Peoples Plaza, Glasgow, DE 19702

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Autumn Arch Beer Project
orange starNo Reviews
810 Pencader Dr Newark, DE 19702
View restaurantnext
Jamaican food prepared with you in mind, Island taste at its best.
orange starNo Reviews
1643 Pulaski Highway Bear, DE 19701
View restaurantnext
Tonic Bar and Grille - Recreational Events
orange starNo Reviews
6 Shea Way Newark, DE 19713
View restaurantnext
Fiesta Maya Mexican Grill
orange starNo Reviews
200 Pencader Plaza Newark, DE 19713
View restaurantnext
Outlandish Food Truck
orange starNo Reviews
109 Brennen Dr Newark, DE 19713
View restaurantnext
The Original Hot Bagel - Chestnut Hill - 695 E Chestnut Hill Rd
orange starNo Reviews
695 E Chestnut Hill Rd Newark, DE 19713
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Glasgow

Freddy's Wings & Wraps
orange star4.3 • 4,132
174 E Main St Newark, DE 19711
View restaurantnext
Midnight Oil Brewing Company
orange star4.8 • 478
674 Pencader Drive Newark, DE 19702
View restaurantnext
Roots Natural Kitchen - 129 E Main St
orange star4.8 • 254
129 E Main St Newark, DE 19711
View restaurantnext
honeygrow - Newark
orange star4.3 • 148
58 E Main St Newark, DE 19711
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Glasgow
Avondale
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
West Grove
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
North East
review star
No reviews yet
Kennett Square
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Wilmington
review star
Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)
Middletown
review star
Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)
Port Deposit
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Glen Mills
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Havre De Grace
review star
No reviews yet
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston