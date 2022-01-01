  • Home
  McGraff's American Grill - 1602 E. Eisenhower Blvd (Hwy 34) - Loveland Co, 80537
McGraff's American Grill 1602 E. Eisenhower Blvd (Hwy 34) Loveland Co, 80537

411 Reviews

$$

1602 E Eisenhower Blvd

Loveland, CO 80537

APPETIZERS

SPINACH DIP

$11.95

Served with veggies and Beer Bread. Corn tortilla chips (in place of bread) with veggies.

Pickle Fries

$10.25

Breaded dill pickle spears, deep-fried & served with dill ranch

1 Lb. WINGS

$11.75

Breaded and deep-fried chicken wings, served with veggies & your choice of ranch or bleu cheese dressing. Flavors: Buffalo, BBQ, Blackened, Thai, Ghost Pepper-Mango, and a new flavor: Garlic Parmesan

2 Lb. WINGS

$20.50

Breaded and deep-fried chicken wings, served with veggies & your choice of ranch or bleu cheese dressing. Flavors: Buffalo, BBQ, Blackened, Thai, Ghost Pepper-Mango, and a new flavor: Garlic Parmesan

CHEESE CURDS

$10.25

White cheddar curds, beer-battered, deep-fried & served with ranch

BASKET O-RINGS

$10.25

COMFORT FRIES

$11.75
APPETIZER SHRIMP

$11.25

Skewered shrimp, rolled in flaky coconut, deep-fried & served with sweet pineapple chutney

CHICO NACHOS

$10.95

CHICO BEEF NACHO

$12.95

CHICO CHICKEN NACHO

$12.95

CHICO PULLED PORK NACHO

$12.95

CHICO COMBO NACHO

$14.95

GRANDE NACHOS

$13.95

GRANDE BEEF NACHO

$15.95

GRANDE CHICKEN NACHO

$15.95

GRANDE COMBO NACHO

$17.95

GRANDE PULED PORK NACHO

$15.95

QUESO & CHIPS

$11.95

COMBO QUESO

$13.95

BEEF QUESO

$13.95

CHICKEN QUESO

$13.95
Peperjack WONTONS

$10.75

Deep-fried wontons stuffed with pepper-Jack cheese and served with ranch dressing

CHIPS & SALSA

$4.50

BASKET FRIES

$8.95

CHEESE FRIES

$10.25

BEER BREAD

$2.00

BASKET SWEET FRIES

$9.95

Plate Of Shad's Fries

$10.75

Green Chili Fries

$10.75

SOUP/SALAD

SMALL GREENHOUSE

SMALL CAESAR

SMALL GREEK

WEDGE

SOUP

ALL YOU CAN EAT GREENHOUSE

$9.95

ALL YOU CAN EAT CAESAR

$9.95

ALL YOU CAN EAT GREEK

$10.95

SALAD BOWLS

SANDWICHES

Grilled Rueben

$13.95

Chicken BLT Club

$13.95

Turkey BLT Club

$13.95

Turkey & Ham Melt

$13.95

Meatball Sub

$13.95
Patty Melt

$13.95

100% ground chuck, swiss cheese, sauteed onions, served on grilled marble rye and 1000 island dressing

Buffalo Chicken

$13.95

TRIPLE DBL CLUB

$13.95

Turkey Flat Bread Sandwich

$13.95
Pulled Pork

$14.95

PULLED PORK SANDWICH BKQ smoked, pulled pork tossed in our house-made tangy BBQ sauce. Topped with Cole slaw on a Brioche Bun

BLT

$12.95

PORT SUB

$13.95

Cod Po Boy

$15.95

DIPS

Extreme Dip

$14.25

Philly Cheese Steak

$14.25

French Dip

$13.95

The Popper

$14.25

Royal Dip

$14.25
Southwest Dip

$14.25

Thinly sliced roast beef, topped with bacon, green chilies and pepper jack cheddar blend, served with au jus

Build Your Own

McGraff's Burger

$12.95

As shown: Lettuce, tomato, onions, and pickles. Additional toppings extra.

Buffalo Burger

$14.95

Fried Chicken Breast Sandwich

$12.25

Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich

$12.25

Grilled Cheese

$10.95

Veggie Burger

$12.95

DINNER MENU

SANTA FE CHICKEN

$14.95

Fish & Chips

$15.95

London Broil

$17.95

New York Strip

$17.95

Coconut Fried Shrimp

$19.95

Mac & Cheese

$13.95

Blackened Mac & cheese

$16.95

Chicken Tenders

$14.95

Chicken Fried Chicken

$14.95

Chicken Fried Steak

$15.95

Fish Tacos

$15.95

Two flour or (GF) corn tortillas, with blackened cod, shredded cabbage & sour cream. Served with a side of mango salsa, guacamole & saffron rice

Chicken Pot Pie

$14.95

Cordon Blue

$14.95

Linguini & Meatballs

$14.95

Linguini

$11.95

Alfredo

$12.95

ENTREE SALADS

Southern Fried Chicken Salad

$16.95

Grilled Southern

$16.95

London Broil Salad

$16.95

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$13.95

Chicken Caesar Salad

$13.95

Chopped Salad

$13.95
Tropical Shrimp

$13.95

Mandarin Craisins®, toasted almonds, Feta cheese, red onions & peppers, and fresh spinach tossed in our house-made pineapple vinaigrette. Topped with blackened shrimp.

GREEK SHRIMP SALAD

$14.95

PIZZA

McGraff's

$13.25

BBQ

$13.25

TACO

$13.25

Pesto Marg

$13.25

It's All Meat

$13.25

Greek

$13.25

Hawaiian

$13.25

Create Your Own

$13.25

1/2 & 1/2

$13.25

Party Pizza

$18.95

KIDS MENU

KIDS HAMBURGER

$4.95

KIDS CHEESEBURGER

$5.20

KIDS NUGGETS

$4.95

KIDS CORN DOG

$4.95

KIDS Mac & Cheese

$4.95

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$4.95

KIDS PIZZA

$4.95

KIDS 1 TOP

$5.20

KIDS 2 TOP

$5.45

KIDS 3 TOP

$5.45

KIDS 4 TOP

$5.70

KIDS 5 TOP

$5.95

KIDS PASTA

$4.95

Kid Chic Quesadilla

$5.45

DESSERTS

CHEESECAKE

$5.75

STRAWBERRY SHORTCAKE

$5.95

HOMEMADE CHOCOLATE CAKE

$6.95

BROWNIE SUNDAE

$6.95

CARAMELSCOTCHIE

$5.95

VANILLA

$2.95

CHOCOLATE

$2.95

ICE CREAM DAY

$2.95

KID VANILLA

$1.25

KID CHOCOLATE

$1.25

KID DAY

$1.25

CHOC CAKE A LA MODE

$8.45

BROWNIE ONLY

$2.00

COOKIE ONLY

$2.00

SUNDAE

$3.50

W/CAKE VANILLA

W/CAKE CHOC

Dessert Of The Day

$5.95

SIDES

SIDE FRIES

$1.75
Tater Tots

$1.75

Cylindrical potato nuggets fried with love

COLE SLAW

$1.75

Scalloped Potatoes

$2.75

RICE

$1.75

SEASONAL VEGGIE

$1.75

BROCCOLI

$1.75

CARROTS&CELREY

$1.75

ORANGES

$1.50

APPLE SAUCE

$1.50

MASHED/BROWN

$2.75

MASHED/WHITE

$2.75

MASHED/DRY

$1.75

LOADED MASHED POTATO

$2.75

SIDE SWEET FRIES

$2.75

SIDE O-RINGS

$2.75

BLACK BEANS

$2.50

Side Fresh Veggies

$2.00

Side Of Shads Fries

$2.00

Side Mac & Cheese

$4.00

VALENTINES SPECIAL

Wedge Salad

Main Course

$39.99

Dessert

BOTTLE

BUD LIGHT

$4.75

COORS LIGHT

$4.75

ANGRY APPLE

$5.75

ANGRY PEAR

$5.75

BUDWEISER

$4.75

COORS

$4.75

NA Becks

$4.75

CORONA

$5.50

BUD LIGHT LIME

$4.75

HEINEKEN

$5.75

MICHELOB ULTRA

$5.00

MILLER LIGHT

$4.75

ROTATING GF

$5.75

ROTATING IMPORT

$5.75

SAMS ADAMS LAGER

$5.75

Corona Bucket

$25.00

Beer Bucket Mix Bl Cl Ml Ultra

$22.00

White Claw Mango

$6.00

Glass

Truly

$6.00

Truly Bucket

$25.00

Heineken 00 NA

$4.75

White Claw Black Cherry

$6.00

Corona Premier

$5.50

Scarlet

$6.00

VODKA

WELL VODKA

$5.75

SPRING 44

$8.75

TITOS

$8.75

ABSOLUT

$7.75

ABSOLUT APEACH

$7.75

ABSOLUT LIME

$7.75

ABSOLUT MANDRIN

$7.75

ABSOLUT MANGO

$7.75

ABSOLUT RASPBERRY

$7.75

ABSOLUT VANILLA

$7.75

GREY GOOSE

$8.75

Felene

$7.75

KETTLE PEACH/ORANGE

$8.75

EFFEN CUCUMBER

$8.75

EFFEN BLACK CHERRY

$8.75

Western Son Blueberry

$7.75

SKYY ORANGE

$7.25

360 GRAPE

$7.25

ABSOLUT CITRON

$7.75

ABOLUT PEARS

$7.75

Western Son Watermlon

$7.75

RUM

CAPTAIN MORGAN

$7.75

BACARDI SILVER

$7.75

MALIBU

$7.75

BACARDI ORANGE

$7.75

BACARDI LIMON

$7.75

BACARDI MANGO

$7.75

BACARDI MELON

$7.75

CURZAN RASPBERRY

$7.50

CURZAN BLACKCHERRY

$7.50

MEYERS

$7.75

WELL RUM

$5.75

BOURBON/WISKEY

WELL BOURBON

$5.75

AMERICAN HONEY

$7.75

BLACK VELVET

$7.50

BULLIT

$8.75

CANADIAN CLUB

$7.50

CROWN

$8.25

CROWN APPLE

$8.25

CROWN VANILLA

$8.25

JACK DANIELS

$7.75

JACK DANIELS FIRE

$7.75

JACK DANIELS HONEY

$7.75

JAMESON

$8.25

JIM BEAM

$5.75

LARCENY

$8.50

LORD CALVERT

$7.75

MAKERS MARK

$8.75

SEAGRAMS 7

$7.75

SEAGRAMS VO

$7.75

SOUTHERN COMFORT

$7.75

TIN CUP

$8.25

WILD TURKEY

$8.25

BACK COUNTRY BOURBON

$8.25

Pendleton

$8.75

Stranahans

$8.25

Basil Haydens

$8.75

Screwballz

$8.75

TEQUILA

PATRON SILVER

$10.25

HORNITOS REPOSADO

$9.75

WELL TEQUILA

$5.75

Don Julio Anejo

$10.75

DON JULIO

$10.25

GIN

TANQUERAY

$7.75

WELL GIN

$5.75

BOMBAY

$7.75

SCOTCH

DEWERS

$8.75

WELL Scotch

$5.75

GLENLIVET

$8.75

MARGARITAS

HOUSE MARGARITA

$6.75

PREMIUM MARGARITA

$10.75

STRAWBERRY MARGARITA

$7.75

CLASSY CLASSIC

$9.75

BLACKBERRY GINGER MARG

$8.75

MANGO MARG

$8.75

FROZEN STRAW MARG (Copy)

$7.75

VALENTINES DAY

$3.75

MULES

BERRY BREEZE MULE

$8.75

CHERRY LIMEADE MULE

$8.75

SIGNATURE MULE

$8.75

STINGER MULE

$8.75

EL BURRO MULE

$8.75

Cranberry Peach Mule

$8.75

PEACH ORANGE MULE

$8.75

DOUBLE

$2.25

BLUEBERRY LEMON MULE

$8.75

Cinna-Mule

$8.75

Caramel Apple Mule

$8.75

CUCUMBER WATERMELON MULE

$8.75

RASPBERRY ROSE`

$8.75

LONG ISLAND TEAS

RASPBERRY LONG TEA

$9.75

TROPICAL LONG TEA

$9.75

BLACK CHERRY LONG TEA

$9.75

PEACH LONG TEA

$9.75

LONG ISLAND PLAIN

$8.75

LONG ISLAND TOP SHELF

$9.75

Long Beach

$8.75

WELLS/COMMON DRINKS

WELL VODKA

$5.75

WELL BOURBON

$5.75

WELL SCOTCH

$5.75

WELL RUM

$5.75

WELL GIN

$5.75

WELL TEQUILLA

$5.75

AMARETTO

$5.75

SEABREEZE

$6.75

BAYBREEZE

$6.75

MADRIS

$6.75

GREYHOUND

$7.25

SALTY DOG

$7.25

PINA COLADA

$7.75

COLORADO BULLDOG

$8.75

WHITE RUSSIAN

$8.75

BLACK RUSSIAN

$8.75

RUSTY NAIL

$8.75

STRAWBERRY DAIQUIRI

$8.75

FUZZY NAVEL

$7.25

SCREW DRIVER

$7.25

TEQUILA SUNRISE

$7.25

MOJITO

$7.75

STRAWBERRY MOJITO

$8.25

OLD FASHION

$8.75

MANHATTEN

$8.75

MAITAI

$7.75

VIRGIN PINA COLADA

$5.25

CALL MANHATTAN

$9.25

Virgin Strawberry Daiquiri

$5.25

Sex On The Beach

$7.75

HOT TODDY

$7.75

Virgin Bloody Mary

$5.25

SIGNATURE DRINKS

BLOODY MARY

$8.75

PEACH BERRY FUSION

$8.25

CUCUMBER COOLER

$8.25

APPLE CINNAMON WISKEY

$8.25

SPARKLING PEAR

$8.25

TEQUILA LIME PUNCH

$8.25

SKINNY LIMEADE

$8.25

HAYSTACK

$8.25

MCGRAFFS SANGRIA

$9.00

CHELADA

$6.75

BOOZY BLOSSOMS TEA

$8.75

OCEAN WATER

$8.75

Peach Lemonade

$8.75

BAILEYS AND ICE CREAM

$8.75

PINK LEMONADE

$8.25

Strawberry Basil Rickey

$8.25

MARTINIS

LEMON DROP MARTINI

$9.25

VODKA MARTINI

$8.75

GIN MARTINI

$8.75

ABLOLUT MARTINI

$9.25

BOMBAY MARTINI

$9.25

GREY GOOSE MARTINI

$9.75

BEEFEATERS MARTINI

$9.25

TITOS MARTINI

$9.75

TANQUERAY MARTINI

$9.25

COSMOPOLITAN WELL

$8.75

COSMOPOLITAN CALL

$9.75

WASHINGTON APPLE MARTINI

$9.75

CHOCOTINI

$9.25

Vanilla Martini

$8.75

Earl Grey Martini

$9.25

CORDIALS

AMARETTO WELL

$5.75

BAILEYS

$8.75

BRANDY

$6.25

DISARONNO

$8.75

DRAMBUIE

$8.75

FRANGELICO

$8.75

GRAND MARNIER

$8.75

KAHULA

$8.75

LEOPOLD BLACKBERRY

$8.25

MIDORI

$8.25

NOOKU BOURBON CREAM

$8.25

Chambord

$8.75

SAMBUCA

$8.25

TIA MARIA

$8.75

TUACA

$8.25

Irish Coffee (Jameson)

$8.75

McCormick's

$6.75

Baileys Coffee

$9.25

Captain Morgan Cream

$7.25

SCHNAPPS

PEACH

$6.25

MANGO

$6.25

WATERMELON

$6.25

PEPPERMINT

$6.25

BUTTERSCOTH

$6.25

RAZZMATAZZ

$6.25

SOUR APPLE

$6.25

HAZELNUT

$6.25

SHOTS

FIREBALL

$6.00

JAGER

$6.00

RUMPLEMINTZ

$6.50

GOLDSCHLAGER

$6.50

BUTTERBALL

$6.25

BUTTERCROWN

$6.75

JAGER BOMB

$6.75

VODKA/BOMB

$6.25

CRUNCHBALL

$6.75

IRISH CAR BOMB

$7.25

SCUBBY SNACK

$6.25

$6.75

KAMIKAZEE

$6.25

PURPLE HOOTER

$6.25

TUACA RED BULL SHOT

$7.25

RED HEADED SLUT

$6.75

CHOC CAKE SHOT

$6.75

WASHINGTON APPLE SHOT

$6.75

PINEAPPLE UPSIDE DOWN CAKE

$6.75

VEGAS BOMB

$7.25

RUM CHATA

$6.75

OTTER POP

$6.75

DOUBLE

$2.00

Lemon Drop

$6.75

jello

$2.00

Green Tea

$6.75

St Patty Irish Car Bomb

$6.00

BY THE GLASS

CHARDONNAY

$7.00

KENDALL JACKSON CHARDONNAY

$8.75

MOSCATO

$7.00

PINOT GRIGIO

$7.75

WHITE SANGRIA

$9.00

RED SANGRIA

$9.00

CABERNET

$7.00

SPIKED WHITE SANGRIA

$10.25

SPIKED RED SANGRIA

$10.25

PINOT NOIR

$8.25

BOGLE PETITE SIRAH

$8.75

SAUVIGNON BLANC

$8.75

Red Blend

$7.00

ROSE

$8.75
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
McGraff's is locally owned & operated, and a permanent fixture of the local community. We seek to combine high-quality food with the casual and relaxing ambience of a neighborhood grill. Our menu provides a diverse array of classic American entrees, appetizers, sandwiches and gourmet pizzas, an award winning happy hour, a full-service bar, and a patio experience that has been voted the best in town.

1602 E Eisenhower Blvd, Loveland, CO 80537

