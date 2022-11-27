Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

Favorite Pizza

review star

No reviews yet

801 W 6th Street

Austin, TX 78703

Caesar Salad
Pepperoni
Cheese

Pizza

Cheese

$17.00

Classic Cheese Pizza

Pepperoni

$20.00

Classic Pepperoni

Margherita

$25.00

Pomodoro, Fresh Mozzarella, Garlic, Basil, Olive Oil, Parmesan

Knuckleball

$25.00

Pesto, Shredded Mozzarella, Fresh Ricotta, Sammie's Meatballs, Chili Flake

Triple Play

$25.00

Pomodoro, Pepperoni, Sweet & Spicy Peppers, Shredded Mozzarella

The Piazza

$25.00

Pomodoro, Fresh Mozzarella, Spicy Sausage, Roasted Garlic, Red Onion, Mushroom, Green Olive

Bolognese

$25.00

Oven Dried Tomato, Fresh Ricotta, Shredded Mozzarella, Chile Flake, Lemon, Parmesan

Mosquito Bite

$25.00

Pomodoro, Fresh Mozzarella, Calabrese, Fresno Peppers, Oregano, Hot Honey, Basil, Parmesan

Hey Butter Butter

$25.00

(White Pie) Butternut Squash, Kale, Guanciale, Parmesan Cream Sauce

BYO

$17.00

Build Your Own!

Grand Slam

$25.00

Pomodoro, Shredded Mozzarella, Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Pickled Jalapeno, Basil, Parmesan

Pizza

Cheese

$20.00

Kid Friendly!

Pepperoni

$24.00

Classic Pepperoni

Margherita

$30.00

Pomodoro, Fresh Mozzarella, Garlic, Basil, Olive Oil, Parmesan

Knuckleball

$30.00

Pesto, Shredded Mozzarella, Ricotta, Sammie's Meatballs, Chili Flake

Triple Play

$30.00

Pomodoro, Pepperoni, Sweet & Spicy Peppers, Shredded Mozzarella

The Piazza

$30.00

Pomodoro, Fresh Mozzarella, Spicy Sausage, Roasted Garlic, Red Onion, Mushroom, Green Olive

Bolognese

$30.00

Oven Dried Tomato, Fresh Ricotta, Shredded Mozzarella, Chile Flake, Lemon, Parmesan

Mosquito Bite

$30.00

Pomodoro, Fresh Mozzarella, Calabrese, Fresno Peppers, Oregano, Hot Honey, Basil, Parmesan

BYO

$20.00

Build Your Own!

Grand Slam

$30.00

Pomodoro, Shredded Mozzarella, Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Pickled Jalapeno, Basil, Parmesan

Hey Butter Butter

$30.00

(White Pie) Butternut Squash, Kale, Guanciale, Parmesan Cream Sauce

Subs

Meatballs in Pomodoro, Provolone, Chile Flake

Mookie's Meatball

Meatballs in Pomodoro, Provolone, Chile Flake

The Hojo

Cold Cuts, Provolone, Shaved Veggies, Sweet & Hot Peppers, Mayo, Red Wine Vinaigrette

Chicken Parm

$12.00+

Chicken Cutlet, Arrabbiata, Fresh Mozzarella, Parmesan, Basil

Salads

Chopped Salad

$14.00+

Greens, Chickpeas, Pepperoncini, Salami, Provolone

Caesar Salad

$14.00+

Pecorino, Crispy Chile Breadcrumbs

Desserts

Tiramisu

$10.00

Chocolate Chip Canoli

$6.00

Wine - Sparkling Bottles

Ca' De Noci Querciole

$55.00

Ca De Noci loosely translated means "like nuts" which is exactly what the brothers Masani are! Working with tons of grapes you've never heard of but cranking out delicious juice again and again.

Chilled Bubbly Red Old Westminister

$45.00

Fuso Sparkling Rose

$50.00

Wine - White Bottles

White Queen Chardonnay '15

$48.00

La Cattiva 'Incontro' 2019 1 LTR

$47.00

Take me to your liter… of orange wine that is! Tart, bright, and ready to drink – the clock is ticking!

Southold Farms Viognier 'Grand Gestures'

$49.00

BTL Italian Sauv Blanc Pighin

$48.00

BTL Orange Field Blend Poderi Cellario 1L

$68.00

Wine - Rosé Bottles

Heidi Schrock Pink Beret Rose '19

$45.00

Wonderwerk Discovino 'Donna' Rose 2020

$39.00

Put on your roller skates, and take this for a spin. From Wonderwerk in LA, a self-labeled "fermentation house", this will add some shine to your life.

Joe Swick Palhete

$48.00

Wine - Red Bottles

Sammie's Fiasco

$68.00

Cantele Bold Spicy Primitivo

$44.00

Equinox - Happy Place

$50.00

Btl Light Juicy Red

$44.00

Frozen

Favorite Slush

$11.00

A frozen version of the zesty Italian classic! Want it to go? We’ll can it up for ya!

Frozen Lemonade

$5.00Out of stock

Lemonade + Gin

$12.00Out of stock

Lemonade + Rum

$12.00Out of stock

Lemonade + Tequila

$12.00Out of stock

Lemonade + Vodka

$12.00Out of stock

Beer

Modelo Especial

$6.00

12 oz can

Shiner Bock

$5.00

12 oz bottle

Coors Banquet Tall Boy

$5.00

16 oz can

Live Oak Hefeweizen

$6.00

Wild Texas Kolsch

$5.00

Light, Local Kolsch

Fairweather Smell The Van

$7.00

Athletic Upside Dawn

$6.00

Golden ale-style, non-alcoholic brew; 12 oz can

Blue Owl Cool and The Gang

$6.00

Non-Alcoholic

Coca-Cola

$3.00

12 oz can

Sprite

$3.00

12 oz can

NY Seltzer Black Cherry

$4.00Out of stock

10 oz bottle

NY Seltzer Peach

$4.00

10 oz bottle

NY Seltzer Raspberry

$4.00

10 oz bottle

NY Seltzer Cream Soda

$4.00Out of stock

10 oz bottle

NY Seltzer Root Beer

$4.00Out of stock

Rambler

$3.00

Spakling water; 12 oz can

Richard's Rainwater

$3.50

Still water; rain-water distilled; 16 oz can

Athletic Upside Dawn

$6.00

Golden ale-style, non-alcoholic brew; 12 oz can

Extras

Ranch

$1.00+

Marinara

$1.00+

Hot Honey

$1.00+

Gatti’s Ranch Bowl

$6.00

Sammie's Meatballs

$12.00

Arrabbiata, Parmesan

Ms. Vickies Sea Salt Chips

$3.00

Merch

Cap

$25.00

T-Shirt

$25.00

Patch

$4.00

Pin

$8.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
NYC-style pizza joint with big slices, whole pies, cold beer, and late nights—dine-in or take-out.

801 W 6th Street, Austin, TX 78703

