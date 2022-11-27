Pizza
Favorite Pizza
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info
NYC-style pizza joint with big slices, whole pies, cold beer, and late nights—dine-in or take-out.
Location
801 W 6th Street, Austin, TX 78703
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Austin
Moonshine Patio Bar and Grill - Downtown - Downtown
4.5 • 9,859
303 Red River Austin, TX 78701
View restaurant