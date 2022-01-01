Lambert's Downtown Barbecue
5,204 Reviews
$$
401 W 2nd St
Austin, TX 78701
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Cocktails
Arrested Development
An herbaceous Manhattan-like cocktail served on the rocks. 2 Dashes Black Walnut Bitters 2.75 oz Arrested Batch [.25 oz R. Jelinek Fernet 0.5 oz Yellow Chartreuse 0.5 oz Lustau Sweet Vermut 1.5 oz Sazerac Rye] Method: Stir 30 seconds, Strain Ice: Rocks Glass: 2X Old Fashioned Garnish: Lemon Peel Knot
Cinn City
This drink is a vacation in a glass. Cinnamon and passionfruit combined evoke Polynesean Pop vibes. Though not a "tiki" drink, this drink would satisfy someone looking for one. 0.5 oz Lemon Juice 1 oz Passion Fruit Syrup 2 oz Cinnamon-Tequila Method: Quick Whip, Dirty Dump Ice: Pebble Glass: Collins Garnish: Smoldering Cinnamon and Edible Flower
COTW Mezcal Negroni
This is a moderately spicy peach mezcal-margarita. 2 Dashes Peychaud’s 0.75 oz Lime Juice 2.25 oz Smokey Batch [0.75 oz Dona Vega 0.75 oz Mathilde Peche 0.75 oz Ancho Reyes Verde] Method: Full Shake, Strain Ice: Rocks Glass: 2X Old Fashioned Garnish: Tajin Rim, Lime Wheel and Peach Ring
COTW Corpse Reviver #2
This is a moderately spicy peach mezcal-margarita. 2 Dashes Peychaud’s 0.75 oz Lime Juice 2.25 oz Smokey Batch [0.75 oz Dona Vega 0.75 oz Mathilde Peche 0.75 oz Ancho Reyes Verde] Method: Full Shake, Strain Ice: Rocks Glass: 2X Old Fashioned Garnish: Tajin Rim, Lime Wheel and Peach Ring
House Bloody Mary
House Margarita
Lunazul Margarita- salt is default MARGARITA 1 oz lime juice ¼ oz simple syrup ¾ oz Combier Triple Sec 1 ½ oz Tequila Combine all ingredients and shake and strain unto crushed ice in a salt rimmed rocks glass. Garnish with lime wheel. If CADILLAC MARGARITA is ordered, float ½ oz Grand Marnier on top.
Lambo's Old Fashionèd
2 dashes Angostura 2 dashes OJ Bitters 1/3 oz Rich Demerara Syrup (2:1) .5 oz MML Private Barrel .5 oz Evan Williams Bib 1 oz Sazerac Rye Stir, small OF glass, rocks, orange twist and cherry skewered. A house blend of quality whiskies sweetened with demerara sugar and balanced with orange and Angostura Bitters. What makes this cocktail special is we always use a special bottling of an MML select barrel from one of our favorite distilleries. Usually Old Forester or High West. This is a stirred cocktail served in a small Old Fashioned glass and garnished with a manicured orange twist pinned with a luxardo cherry.
Mimosa
Mimosa
Pink Derby
A refreshing whiskey sour, with a savory edge, and perfect for Summer. 1 Dash Angostura 7-8 Mint Leaves 0.5 oz Simple Syrup .75 oz Lemon Juice 1 oz Grapefruit Juice 2 oz Derby Batch [1.75 oz Evan Williams BIB 0.25 oz Barrel-Aged Aquavit] Method: Full Shake, Strain Ice: Rocks Glass: 2X Old Fashioned Garnish: 2 Grapefruit ½ moons + Mint Sprig
Rayo Del Sol
This drink is for people who love mezcal and coffee. There is a common cocktail in Oaxaca called a carajillo which combines fresh espresso with liqueur 43. This is our way of making it, but we make it a little boozier. 4 dashes Chocolate Bitters (dasher bottles) 2 dashes Orange Bitters (dasher bottles) 1 oz Espresso 0.25 oz Aleppo Syrup 2.25 oz Rayo Batch [0.75 oz Licor 43 1.5 oz Rey Campero Espadin] Method: Shake 2 cubes, until they disappear, Strain Ice: Rocks Glass: 2X Old Fashioned Glass Garnish: 2 Orange ½ moons with a cherry pinned by a skewer
Rose Garden
This drink is a floral and herbaceous variation of a Gin and Tonic. 0.5 oz Lemon Juice 0.75 oz Rose Honey Syrup 2.25 oz Garden Batch [0.75 oz Cocchi Rosa 1.5 oz Citadelle Gin] 1.5 oz Raventos Sparkling Rose Method: Full Shake, Strain, Rose Float Ice: Rocks Glass: Collins Garnish: Lemon Twist + Rose Hips
Training Day Shandy
A shandy is usually beer mixed with lemonade. This drink is a little boozier using a very well made spiced rum from St. Lucia, a touch of falernum (a syrup made with almonds, ginger, lime zest, and clove), and a local hazy IPA that tastes a little like pineapples and orange blossoms. The spiced and hops give this insanely refreshing cocktail some elegance and maturity. 0.5 oz Lemon Juice 0.5 oz Grapefruit Juice 2 oz Training Batch [1 oz Bounty Spiced Rum .5 oz Plantation 3 Star .5 oz Velvet Falernum] 1.5 oz Hazy IPA (dont add to shaker) Method: ½ shake, add beer, Strain into glass Ice: Pebble Glass: Collins Garnish: Lemon Wheel, Diamond Cut Grapefruit Twist
Veracruz
A drink inspired by a 50/50 martini but also evokes a Manhattan and a Negroni. 1 dash Saline 2 dashes Orange Bitters ½ teaspoon Banane du Bresil 3 oz Veracruz Batch [1.5 oz Cocchi Rosa 1.5 oz Centenario Anejo] Method: Stir, Strain Ice: Up Glass: Coupe Garnish: Diamond Cut Grapefruit Twist, served on the rim of glass (not inside the drink)
Wine
GLS Marietta OVR
This fresh, clean Zinfandel-based red blend has clear notes of bramble and ripe berries intermingled with white pepper and potpourri. Smooth and long in the mouth, this wine is a balance of bright acid, rich center, and structured finish. Flavors of heady plum and tart strawberry are supported by cocoa and spice yielding a delicious wine with just the right mix of exuberance and restraint that begs to be opened and enjoyed.
GLS Capture
2017 Cabernet Sauvignon Innovant saw an extended maceration and aging in 40% new French oak. It has a terrific nose of blue and black fruits as well as classic Cabernet tobacco, bay leaf, violets, graphite, and crushed rock-like minerality. Rich and concentrated on the palate, yet light on its feet and elegant, this thrillingly pure Alexander Valley Cabernet Sauvignon will evolve for 15-20 years or more.
GLS DuMol
The wine itself is inky and concentrated. Blackberry, boysenberry and blueberry fruit characters dominate both aromas and palate. There’s vibrant grapefruit zest, floral lilac, wild thyme and roasted meat characters. The fruit is plush and deep, but there’s always a sense of mountain precision and detail. A savory ferrous note adds intrigue to the full-bodied, chewy palate but the wine remains fine and polished throughout.
GLS Copain Chardonnay
The 2020 vintage of Siduri Willamette Valley Chardonnay is a blend of our favorite vineyards, predominately Maple Grove and Gran Moraine. The picking decisions were flavor-based and focused on brightness and acidity, with roundness and volume coming from rigorous barrel stirring, sur lie aging and malolactic fermentation. About 20% was fermented in stainless steel to preserve floral aromatics with a few of our favorite vineyard sections fermented in concrete eggs, adding finesse. The balance of the blend was barrel fermented and stirred twice a week during primary fermentation to continually build palate weight and roundness through the finish. The resulting wine is a harmonious blend that offers up freshness in spades, backed by mouthwatering acidity and richness that begs for another sip.
GLS Para Maria
Dense strawberry and melon fruit dives deep into a sunburst blast of energy on both the nose and pallet. Fresh herb and wet stone compliment the beaming red fruit finished up with a spritz of lemon. Taut, high-toned, and bone-dry, yet carrying texture and fruit from the front of the palate through the finish.
GLS Field Recordings FS/EVENTS only
GLS Siduri Chard EVENTS
GLS McPherson EVENTS
BTL Au Bon Climat
BTL Bergstrom Pinot Noir 2020
BTL Capture Cabernet Sauv '17
BTL Chappellet Cab Sauv
BTL Dirty & Rowdy
BTL DuMOL Syrah
BTL Faust 2019
BTL Harumph Cab Sauv
BTL Heitz Cab Sauv
BTL Jordan Cab Magnum '15
BTL 750ml Jordan Cab 2018
BTL Lost Draw Tempranillo
BTL Lioco Carignan
BTL Lillian Gold7 Syrah 2018
BTL Lillian 2013 Syrah
BTL Littorai Pinot Noir '21
BTL Marrieta OVR
BTL Martha Stouman Mendocino
BTL Montelena Est Zin 2017
BTL Montelena Estate Cab '17
BTL Paul Hobbs '16
BTL Peter Michael Au Paradis '18
BTL Presqu'ile 'Bien Nacido' Pinot Noir
BTL Stolpman Syrah
BTL Kongsgard Cab Sauv 2019
BTL Lakoya Cab Sauv 2009
BTL Arista Banfield Chard '18
BTL Broc Love White
BTL Duchman Vermentino
BTL Grand Gestures Viognier '20
BTL Donkey & Goat
BTL Forlorn
BTL Flowers Chard '20
BTL Ladera Sauv Blanc '17
BTL La Jota Chard '17
BTL Lieu Dit Sauv Blanc
BTL Linda Vista Chardonnay
BTL Littorai Theriot Chard '18
BTL Massican Sauv Blanc
BTL McPherson Chenin
BTL Marginy CM Pinot Gris
BTL Copain Chard
BTL Stoumen Post Flirtation
BTL White Queen Chard
BTL Grand Moraine Chardonnay '18
BTL Presquile Chardonnay '18
BTL Field Recordings Fiction
BTL Para Maria
BTL Ildéwild
BTL Take it Easy
BTL Big Table Farm Seafoam Rose '20
BTL Antica Terra Angelicall '19
BTL St. Reginald Parish 'The Marigny' Pinot Gris
BTL Habit Grenache Rose
BTL Donnachadh Rose
BTL Mawbry
BTL Raventos Sparkling Brut Rose
BTL Spark Rose Eryie
BTL Last Call for Regrets
BTL Cruse Brut
BTL Soter Brut Rose '16
BTL Paul Bara Grand Cru Brut Rosé
BTL Dom Perignon '02 'P2'
BTL Bollinger PNVZ '16
BTL Taittinger Comtes de Champagne 2011
BTL Philpponnat 'Les Cinders' 2008
BTL Fleur de Miraval “exclusivement-er1” brut rosé nv
BTL Bollinger La Grande Annee 2014
Beer
NA Bev
Cocktails
Lambo's Old Fashionèd
2 dashes Angostura 2 dashes OJ Bitters 1/3 oz Rich Demerara Syrup (2:1) .5 oz MML Private Barrel .5 oz Evan Williams Bib 1 oz Sazerac Rye Stir, small OF glass, rocks, orange twist and cherry skewered. A house blend of quality whiskies sweetened with demerara sugar and balanced with orange and Angostura Bitters. What makes this cocktail special is we always use a special bottling of an MML select barrel from one of our favorite distilleries. Usually Old Forester or High West. This is a stirred cocktail served in a small Old Fashioned glass and garnished with a manicured orange twist pinned with a luxardo cherry.
House Margarita
Lunazul Margarita- salt is default MARGARITA 1 oz lime juice ¼ oz simple syrup ¾ oz Combier Triple Sec 1 ½ oz Tequila Combine all ingredients and shake and strain unto crushed ice in a salt rimmed rocks glass. Garnish with lime wheel. If CADILLAC MARGARITA is ordered, float ½ oz Grand Marnier on top.
Mezcal Margarita
Lunazul Margarita- salt is default MARGARITA 1 oz lime juice ¼ oz simple syrup ¾ oz Combier Triple Sec 1 ½ oz Tequila Combine all ingredients and shake and strain unto crushed ice in a salt rimmed rocks glass. Garnish with lime wheel. If CADILLAC MARGARITA is ordered, float ½ oz Grand Marnier on top.
Aviation Cocktail
2 dashes Angostura 2 dashes OJ Bitters 1/3 oz Rich Demerara Syrup (2:1) .5 oz MML Private Barrel .5 oz Evan Williams Bib 1 oz Sazerac Rye Stir, small OF glass, rocks, orange twist and cherry skewered. A house blend of quality whiskies sweetened with demerara sugar and balanced with orange and Angostura Bitters. What makes this cocktail special is we always use a special bottling of an MML select barrel from one of our favorite distilleries. Usually Old Forester or High West. This is a stirred cocktail served in a small Old Fashioned glass and garnished with a manicured orange twist pinned with a luxardo cherry.
Bee's Knees Cocktail
2 dashes Angostura 2 dashes OJ Bitters 1/3 oz Rich Demerara Syrup (2:1) .5 oz MML Private Barrel .5 oz Evan Williams Bib 1 oz Sazerac Rye Stir, small OF glass, rocks, orange twist and cherry skewered. A house blend of quality whiskies sweetened with demerara sugar and balanced with orange and Angostura Bitters. What makes this cocktail special is we always use a special bottling of an MML select barrel from one of our favorite distilleries. Usually Old Forester or High West. This is a stirred cocktail served in a small Old Fashioned glass and garnished with a manicured orange twist pinned with a luxardo cherry.
Boulevardier Cocktail
2 dashes Angostura 2 dashes OJ Bitters 1/3 oz Rich Demerara Syrup (2:1) .5 oz MML Private Barrel .5 oz Evan Williams Bib 1 oz Sazerac Rye Stir, small OF glass, rocks, orange twist and cherry skewered. A house blend of quality whiskies sweetened with demerara sugar and balanced with orange and Angostura Bitters. What makes this cocktail special is we always use a special bottling of an MML select barrel from one of our favorite distilleries. Usually Old Forester or High West. This is a stirred cocktail served in a small Old Fashioned glass and garnished with a manicured orange twist pinned with a luxardo cherry.
French 75 Cocktail
Lunazul Margarita- salt is default MARGARITA 1 oz lime juice ¼ oz simple syrup ¾ oz Combier Triple Sec 1 ½ oz Tequila Combine all ingredients and shake and strain unto crushed ice in a salt rimmed rocks glass. Garnish with lime wheel. If CADILLAC MARGARITA is ordered, float ½ oz Grand Marnier on top.
Gold Rush Cocktail
2 dashes Angostura 2 dashes OJ Bitters 1/3 oz Rich Demerara Syrup (2:1) .5 oz MML Private Barrel .5 oz Evan Williams Bib 1 oz Sazerac Rye Stir, small OF glass, rocks, orange twist and cherry skewered. A house blend of quality whiskies sweetened with demerara sugar and balanced with orange and Angostura Bitters. What makes this cocktail special is we always use a special bottling of an MML select barrel from one of our favorite distilleries. Usually Old Forester or High West. This is a stirred cocktail served in a small Old Fashioned glass and garnished with a manicured orange twist pinned with a luxardo cherry.
House Bloody Mary
Last Word Cocktail (Gin)
2 dashes Angostura 2 dashes OJ Bitters 1/3 oz Rich Demerara Syrup (2:1) .5 oz MML Private Barrel .5 oz Evan Williams Bib 1 oz Sazerac Rye Stir, small OF glass, rocks, orange twist and cherry skewered. A house blend of quality whiskies sweetened with demerara sugar and balanced with orange and Angostura Bitters. What makes this cocktail special is we always use a special bottling of an MML select barrel from one of our favorite distilleries. Usually Old Forester or High West. This is a stirred cocktail served in a small Old Fashioned glass and garnished with a manicured orange twist pinned with a luxardo cherry.
Last Word Cocktail (Mezcal)
2 dashes Angostura 2 dashes OJ Bitters 1/3 oz Rich Demerara Syrup (2:1) .5 oz MML Private Barrel .5 oz Evan Williams Bib 1 oz Sazerac Rye Stir, small OF glass, rocks, orange twist and cherry skewered. A house blend of quality whiskies sweetened with demerara sugar and balanced with orange and Angostura Bitters. What makes this cocktail special is we always use a special bottling of an MML select barrel from one of our favorite distilleries. Usually Old Forester or High West. This is a stirred cocktail served in a small Old Fashioned glass and garnished with a manicured orange twist pinned with a luxardo cherry.
Manhattan Cocktail
2 dashes Angostura 2 dashes OJ Bitters 1/3 oz Rich Demerara Syrup (2:1) .5 oz MML Private Barrel .5 oz Evan Williams Bib 1 oz Sazerac Rye Stir, small OF glass, rocks, orange twist and cherry skewered. A house blend of quality whiskies sweetened with demerara sugar and balanced with orange and Angostura Bitters. What makes this cocktail special is we always use a special bottling of an MML select barrel from one of our favorite distilleries. Usually Old Forester or High West. This is a stirred cocktail served in a small Old Fashioned glass and garnished with a manicured orange twist pinned with a luxardo cherry.
Mimosa
Naked and Famous Cocktail
2 dashes Angostura 2 dashes OJ Bitters 1/3 oz Rich Demerara Syrup (2:1) .5 oz MML Private Barrel .5 oz Evan Williams Bib 1 oz Sazerac Rye Stir, small OF glass, rocks, orange twist and cherry skewered. A house blend of quality whiskies sweetened with demerara sugar and balanced with orange and Angostura Bitters. What makes this cocktail special is we always use a special bottling of an MML select barrel from one of our favorite distilleries. Usually Old Forester or High West. This is a stirred cocktail served in a small Old Fashioned glass and garnished with a manicured orange twist pinned with a luxardo cherry.
Paper Plane Cocktail
2 dashes Angostura 2 dashes OJ Bitters 1/3 oz Rich Demerara Syrup (2:1) .5 oz MML Private Barrel .5 oz Evan Williams Bib 1 oz Sazerac Rye Stir, small OF glass, rocks, orange twist and cherry skewered. A house blend of quality whiskies sweetened with demerara sugar and balanced with orange and Angostura Bitters. What makes this cocktail special is we always use a special bottling of an MML select barrel from one of our favorite distilleries. Usually Old Forester or High West. This is a stirred cocktail served in a small Old Fashioned glass and garnished with a manicured orange twist pinned with a luxardo cherry.
Sazerac Cocktail
2 dashes Angostura 2 dashes OJ Bitters 1/3 oz Rich Demerara Syrup (2:1) .5 oz MML Private Barrel .5 oz Evan Williams Bib 1 oz Sazerac Rye Stir, small OF glass, rocks, orange twist and cherry skewered. A house blend of quality whiskies sweetened with demerara sugar and balanced with orange and Angostura Bitters. What makes this cocktail special is we always use a special bottling of an MML select barrel from one of our favorite distilleries. Usually Old Forester or High West. This is a stirred cocktail served in a small Old Fashioned glass and garnished with a manicured orange twist pinned with a luxardo cherry.
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Take-out available for Lunch from 11am-3pm and Dinner from 5pm-10pm.
401 W 2nd St, Austin, TX 78701