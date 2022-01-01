Lambert's Downtown Barbecue

GLS Copain Chardonnay

$15.00

The 2020 vintage of Siduri Willamette Valley Chardonnay is a blend of our favorite vineyards, predominately Maple Grove and Gran Moraine. The picking decisions were flavor-based and focused on brightness and acidity, with roundness and volume coming from rigorous barrel stirring, sur lie aging and malolactic fermentation. About 20% was fermented in stainless steel to preserve floral aromatics with a few of our favorite vineyard sections fermented in concrete eggs, adding finesse. The balance of the blend was barrel fermented and stirred twice a week during primary fermentation to continually build palate weight and roundness through the finish. The resulting wine is a harmonious blend that offers up freshness in spades, backed by mouthwatering acidity and richness that begs for another sip.