Lambert's Downtown Barbecue

5,204 Reviews

$$

401 W 2nd St

Austin, TX 78701

Cocktails

Arrested Development

$16.00

An herbaceous Manhattan-like cocktail served on the rocks. 2 Dashes Black Walnut Bitters 2.75 oz Arrested Batch [.25 oz R. Jelinek Fernet 0.5 oz Yellow Chartreuse 0.5 oz Lustau Sweet Vermut 1.5 oz Sazerac Rye] Method: Stir 30 seconds, Strain Ice: Rocks Glass: 2X Old Fashioned Garnish: Lemon Peel Knot

Cinn City

$16.00

This drink is a vacation in a glass. Cinnamon and passionfruit combined evoke Polynesean Pop vibes. Though not a "tiki" drink, this drink would satisfy someone looking for one. 0.5 oz Lemon Juice 1 oz Passion Fruit Syrup 2 oz Cinnamon-Tequila Method: Quick Whip, Dirty Dump Ice: Pebble Glass: Collins Garnish: Smoldering Cinnamon and Edible Flower

COTW Mezcal Negroni

$15.00

2 Dashes Peychaud's 0.75 oz Lime Juice 2.25 oz Smokey Batch [0.75 oz Dona Vega 0.75 oz Mathilde Peche 0.75 oz Ancho Reyes Verde] Method: Full Shake, Strain Ice: Rocks Glass: 2X Old Fashioned Garnish: Tajin Rim, Lime Wheel and Peach Ring

COTW Corpse Reviver #2

$15.00

This is a moderately spicy peach mezcal-margarita.

House Bloody Mary

$15.00

House Margarita

$14.00

Lunazul Margarita- salt is default MARGARITA 1 oz lime juice ¼ oz simple syrup ¾ oz Combier Triple Sec 1 ½ oz Tequila Combine all ingredients and shake and strain unto crushed ice in a salt rimmed rocks glass. Garnish with lime wheel. If CADILLAC MARGARITA is ordered, float ½ oz Grand Marnier on top.

Lambo's Old Fashionèd

$15.00

2 dashes Angostura 2 dashes OJ Bitters 1/3 oz Rich Demerara Syrup (2:1) .5 oz MML Private Barrel .5 oz Evan Williams Bib 1 oz Sazerac Rye Stir, small OF glass, rocks, orange twist and cherry skewered. A house blend of quality whiskies sweetened with demerara sugar and balanced with orange and Angostura Bitters. What makes this cocktail special is we always use a special bottling of an MML select barrel from one of our favorite distilleries. Usually Old Forester or High West. This is a stirred cocktail served in a small Old Fashioned glass and garnished with a manicured orange twist pinned with a luxardo cherry.

Mimosa

$12.00

Pink Derby

$15.00

A refreshing whiskey sour, with a savory edge, and perfect for Summer. 1 Dash Angostura 7-8 Mint Leaves 0.5 oz Simple Syrup .75 oz Lemon Juice 1 oz Grapefruit Juice 2 oz Derby Batch [1.75 oz Evan Williams BIB 0.25 oz Barrel-Aged Aquavit] Method: Full Shake, Strain Ice: Rocks Glass: 2X Old Fashioned Garnish: 2 Grapefruit ½ moons + Mint Sprig

Rayo Del Sol

$16.00

This drink is for people who love mezcal and coffee. There is a common cocktail in Oaxaca called a carajillo which combines fresh espresso with liqueur 43. This is our way of making it, but we make it a little boozier. 4 dashes Chocolate Bitters (dasher bottles) 2 dashes Orange Bitters (dasher bottles) 1 oz Espresso 0.25 oz Aleppo Syrup 2.25 oz Rayo Batch [0.75 oz Licor 43 1.5 oz Rey Campero Espadin] Method: Shake 2 cubes, until they disappear, Strain Ice: Rocks Glass: 2X Old Fashioned Glass Garnish: 2 Orange ½ moons with a cherry pinned by a skewer

Rose Garden

$15.00

This drink is a floral and herbaceous variation of a Gin and Tonic. 0.5 oz Lemon Juice 0.75 oz Rose Honey Syrup 2.25 oz Garden Batch [0.75 oz Cocchi Rosa 1.5 oz Citadelle Gin] 1.5 oz Raventos Sparkling Rose Method: Full Shake, Strain, Rose Float Ice: Rocks Glass: Collins Garnish: Lemon Twist + Rose Hips

Training Day Shandy

$15.00

A shandy is usually beer mixed with lemonade. This drink is a little boozier using a very well made spiced rum from St. Lucia, a touch of falernum (a syrup made with almonds, ginger, lime zest, and clove), and a local hazy IPA that tastes a little like pineapples and orange blossoms. The spiced and hops give this insanely refreshing cocktail some elegance and maturity. 0.5 oz Lemon Juice 0.5 oz Grapefruit Juice 2 oz Training Batch [1 oz Bounty Spiced Rum .5 oz Plantation 3 Star .5 oz Velvet Falernum] 1.5 oz Hazy IPA (dont add to shaker) Method: ½ shake, add beer, Strain into glass Ice: Pebble Glass: Collins Garnish: Lemon Wheel, Diamond Cut Grapefruit Twist

Veracruz

$16.00

A drink inspired by a 50/50 martini but also evokes a Manhattan and a Negroni. 1 dash Saline 2 dashes Orange Bitters ½ teaspoon Banane du Bresil 3 oz Veracruz Batch [1.5 oz Cocchi Rosa 1.5 oz Centenario Anejo] Method: Stir, Strain Ice: Up Glass: Coupe Garnish: Diamond Cut Grapefruit Twist, served on the rim of glass (not inside the drink)

Wine

GLS Marietta OVR

$13.00

This fresh, clean Zinfandel-based red blend has clear notes of bramble and ripe berries intermingled with white pepper and potpourri. Smooth and long in the mouth, this wine is a balance of bright acid, rich center, and structured finish. Flavors of heady plum and tart strawberry are supported by cocoa and spice yielding a delicious wine with just the right mix of exuberance and restraint that begs to be opened and enjoyed.

GLS Capture

$19.00

2017 Cabernet Sauvignon Innovant saw an extended maceration and aging in 40% new French oak. It has a terrific nose of blue and black fruits as well as classic Cabernet tobacco, bay leaf, violets, graphite, and crushed rock-like minerality. Rich and concentrated on the palate, yet light on its feet and elegant, this thrillingly pure Alexander Valley Cabernet Sauvignon will evolve for 15-20 years or more.

GLS DuMol

$22.00

The wine itself is inky and concentrated. Blackberry, boysenberry and blueberry fruit characters dominate both aromas and palate. There’s vibrant grapefruit zest, floral lilac, wild thyme and roasted meat characters. The fruit is plush and deep, but there’s always a sense of mountain precision and detail. A savory ferrous note adds intrigue to the full-bodied, chewy palate but the wine remains fine and polished throughout.

GLS Copain Chardonnay

$15.00

The 2020 vintage of Siduri Willamette Valley Chardonnay is a blend of our favorite vineyards, predominately Maple Grove and Gran Moraine. The picking decisions were flavor-based and focused on brightness and acidity, with roundness and volume coming from rigorous barrel stirring, sur lie aging and malolactic fermentation. About 20% was fermented in stainless steel to preserve floral aromatics with a few of our favorite vineyard sections fermented in concrete eggs, adding finesse. The balance of the blend was barrel fermented and stirred twice a week during primary fermentation to continually build palate weight and roundness through the finish. The resulting wine is a harmonious blend that offers up freshness in spades, backed by mouthwatering acidity and richness that begs for another sip.

GLS Para Maria

$15.00

Dense strawberry and melon fruit dives deep into a sunburst blast of energy on both the nose and pallet. Fresh herb and wet stone compliment the beaming red fruit finished up with a spritz of lemon. Taut, high-toned, and bone-dry, yet carrying texture and fruit from the front of the palate through the finish.

GLS Field Recordings FS/EVENTS only

$17.00

GLS Siduri Chard EVENTS

$17.00

GLS McPherson EVENTS

$17.00

BTL Au Bon Climat

$62.00

BTL Bergstrom Pinot Noir 2020

$132.00Out of stock

BTL Capture Cabernet Sauv '17

$74.00Out of stock

BTL Chappellet Cab Sauv

$155.00

BTL Dirty & Rowdy

$70.00Out of stock

BTL DuMOL Syrah

$86.00

BTL Faust 2019

$120.00

BTL Harumph Cab Sauv

$210.00Out of stock

BTL Heitz Cab Sauv

$145.00

BTL Jordan Cab Magnum '15

$345.00

BTL 750ml Jordan Cab 2018

$170.00

BTL Lost Draw Tempranillo

$58.00

BTL Lioco Carignan

$72.00

BTL Lillian Gold7 Syrah 2018

$280.00

BTL Lillian 2013 Syrah

$210.00

BTL Littorai Pinot Noir '21

$200.00

BTL Marrieta OVR

$50.00

BTL Martha Stouman Mendocino

$78.00Out of stock

BTL Montelena Est Zin 2017

$80.00

BTL Montelena Estate Cab '17

$345.00

BTL Paul Hobbs '16

$1,250.00

BTL Peter Michael Au Paradis '18

$550.00

BTL Presqu'ile 'Bien Nacido' Pinot Noir

$150.00

BTL Stolpman Syrah

$62.00Out of stock

BTL Kongsgard Cab Sauv 2019

$800.00

BTL Lakoya Cab Sauv 2009

$1,800.00

BTL Arista Banfield Chard '18

$210.00Out of stock

BTL Broc Love White

$54.00Out of stock

BTL Duchman Vermentino

$50.00

BTL Grand Gestures Viognier '20

$70.00Out of stock

BTL Donkey & Goat

$58.00

BTL Forlorn

$49.00

BTL Flowers Chard '20

$83.00

BTL Ladera Sauv Blanc '17

$110.00Out of stock

BTL La Jota Chard '17

$195.00

BTL Lieu Dit Sauv Blanc

$58.00

BTL Linda Vista Chardonnay

$70.00

BTL Littorai Theriot Chard '18

$240.00Out of stock

BTL Massican Sauv Blanc

$68.00

BTL McPherson Chenin

$60.00

BTL Marginy CM Pinot Gris

$90.00

BTL Copain Chard

$60.00

BTL Stoumen Post Flirtation

$60.00

BTL White Queen Chard

$70.00

BTL Grand Moraine Chardonnay '18

$100.00

BTL Presquile Chardonnay '18

$75.00

BTL Field Recordings Fiction

$50.00

BTL Para Maria

$58.00

BTL Ildéwild

$51.00

BTL Take it Easy

$48.00

BTL Big Table Farm Seafoam Rose '20

$80.00Out of stock

BTL Antica Terra Angelicall '19

$300.00Out of stock

BTL St. Reginald Parish 'The Marigny' Pinot Gris

$90.00

BTL Habit Grenache Rose

$75.00

BTL Donnachadh Rose

$64.00

BTL Mawbry

$50.00

BTL Raventos Sparkling Brut Rose

$58.00

BTL Spark Rose Eryie

$70.00

BTL Last Call for Regrets

$78.00

BTL Cruse Brut

$95.00

BTL Soter Brut Rose '16

$135.00

BTL Paul Bara Grand Cru Brut Rosé

$160.00Out of stock

BTL Dom Perignon '02 'P2'

$900.00Out of stock

BTL Bollinger PNVZ '16

$200.00

BTL Taittinger Comtes de Champagne 2011

$640.00

BTL Philpponnat 'Les Cinders' 2008

$1,800.00

BTL Fleur de Miraval “exclusivement-er1” brut rosé nv

$750.00

BTL Bollinger La Grande Annee 2014

$460.00

Beer

BOTW Last Light Porter

$10.00

Meànwhile Pilsner

$9.00

Live Oak Big Bark Amber

$9.00

Hold Out Gnome Thumb Puncher

$9.00

Lone Star Bottle

$6.00

Modelo Bottlé

$6.00

Athletic NA IPA Can

$6.00

Michelada

$8.00

Modelo Patio Bar Pale Ale

$9.00

Carl By St Elmo

$9.00

Fairweather Smell the Van Cider Càn

$7.00

NA Bev

Can Côke

$4.00

Can Diet Côke

$4.00

Can Spritè

$4.00

Can Dr. Pëpper

$4.00

Abita Root Beer

$5.00

Ramblér

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Arnold Palmer

$5.00

Cold Brew

$5.00

Ginger Alé

$4.00

Ginger Béer

$5.00

Topo Chico

$4.00

Little Topo

$3.00Out of stock

Tonic Watêr

$5.00

Dessert

Banana Pudding

$12.00Out of stock

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$12.00

Tres Leches

$12.00

Chocolate Ice Cream

$6.00Out of stock

Vanilla Ice Cream

$6.00

Sorbet

$6.00

Mother's Day Crisp

Out of stock

Apparel

Ebbett's Field Cap

$60.00

Patch Cap

$25.00

Black Logo T

$25.00

Logo Hoodie

$60.00

Lambo's Old Fashionèd

$15.00

2 dashes Angostura 2 dashes OJ Bitters 1/3 oz Rich Demerara Syrup (2:1) .5 oz MML Private Barrel .5 oz Evan Williams Bib 1 oz Sazerac Rye Stir, small OF glass, rocks, orange twist and cherry skewered. A house blend of quality whiskies sweetened with demerara sugar and balanced with orange and Angostura Bitters. What makes this cocktail special is we always use a special bottling of an MML select barrel from one of our favorite distilleries. Usually Old Forester or High West. This is a stirred cocktail served in a small Old Fashioned glass and garnished with a manicured orange twist pinned with a luxardo cherry.

House Margarita

$14.00

Lunazul Margarita- salt is default MARGARITA 1 oz lime juice ¼ oz simple syrup ¾ oz Combier Triple Sec 1 ½ oz Tequila Combine all ingredients and shake and strain unto crushed ice in a salt rimmed rocks glass. Garnish with lime wheel. If CADILLAC MARGARITA is ordered, float ½ oz Grand Marnier on top.

Mezcal Margarita

$14.00

Lunazul Margarita- salt is default MARGARITA 1 oz lime juice ¼ oz simple syrup ¾ oz Combier Triple Sec 1 ½ oz Tequila Combine all ingredients and shake and strain unto crushed ice in a salt rimmed rocks glass. Garnish with lime wheel. If CADILLAC MARGARITA is ordered, float ½ oz Grand Marnier on top.

Aviation Cocktail

$15.00

2 dashes Angostura 2 dashes OJ Bitters 1/3 oz Rich Demerara Syrup (2:1) .5 oz MML Private Barrel .5 oz Evan Williams Bib 1 oz Sazerac Rye Stir, small OF glass, rocks, orange twist and cherry skewered. A house blend of quality whiskies sweetened with demerara sugar and balanced with orange and Angostura Bitters. What makes this cocktail special is we always use a special bottling of an MML select barrel from one of our favorite distilleries. Usually Old Forester or High West. This is a stirred cocktail served in a small Old Fashioned glass and garnished with a manicured orange twist pinned with a luxardo cherry.

Bee's Knees Cocktail

$15.00

2 dashes Angostura 2 dashes OJ Bitters 1/3 oz Rich Demerara Syrup (2:1) .5 oz MML Private Barrel .5 oz Evan Williams Bib 1 oz Sazerac Rye Stir, small OF glass, rocks, orange twist and cherry skewered. A house blend of quality whiskies sweetened with demerara sugar and balanced with orange and Angostura Bitters. What makes this cocktail special is we always use a special bottling of an MML select barrel from one of our favorite distilleries. Usually Old Forester or High West. This is a stirred cocktail served in a small Old Fashioned glass and garnished with a manicured orange twist pinned with a luxardo cherry.

Boulevardier Cocktail

$15.00

2 dashes Angostura 2 dashes OJ Bitters 1/3 oz Rich Demerara Syrup (2:1) .5 oz MML Private Barrel .5 oz Evan Williams Bib 1 oz Sazerac Rye Stir, small OF glass, rocks, orange twist and cherry skewered. A house blend of quality whiskies sweetened with demerara sugar and balanced with orange and Angostura Bitters. What makes this cocktail special is we always use a special bottling of an MML select barrel from one of our favorite distilleries. Usually Old Forester or High West. This is a stirred cocktail served in a small Old Fashioned glass and garnished with a manicured orange twist pinned with a luxardo cherry.

French 75 Cocktail

$14.00

Lunazul Margarita- salt is default MARGARITA 1 oz lime juice ¼ oz simple syrup ¾ oz Combier Triple Sec 1 ½ oz Tequila Combine all ingredients and shake and strain unto crushed ice in a salt rimmed rocks glass. Garnish with lime wheel. If CADILLAC MARGARITA is ordered, float ½ oz Grand Marnier on top.

Gold Rush Cocktail

$15.00

2 dashes Angostura 2 dashes OJ Bitters 1/3 oz Rich Demerara Syrup (2:1) .5 oz MML Private Barrel .5 oz Evan Williams Bib 1 oz Sazerac Rye Stir, small OF glass, rocks, orange twist and cherry skewered. A house blend of quality whiskies sweetened with demerara sugar and balanced with orange and Angostura Bitters. What makes this cocktail special is we always use a special bottling of an MML select barrel from one of our favorite distilleries. Usually Old Forester or High West. This is a stirred cocktail served in a small Old Fashioned glass and garnished with a manicured orange twist pinned with a luxardo cherry.

House Bloody Mary

$15.00

Last Word Cocktail (Gin)

$15.00

2 dashes Angostura 2 dashes OJ Bitters 1/3 oz Rich Demerara Syrup (2:1) .5 oz MML Private Barrel .5 oz Evan Williams Bib 1 oz Sazerac Rye Stir, small OF glass, rocks, orange twist and cherry skewered. A house blend of quality whiskies sweetened with demerara sugar and balanced with orange and Angostura Bitters. What makes this cocktail special is we always use a special bottling of an MML select barrel from one of our favorite distilleries. Usually Old Forester or High West. This is a stirred cocktail served in a small Old Fashioned glass and garnished with a manicured orange twist pinned with a luxardo cherry.

Last Word Cocktail (Mezcal)

$15.00

2 dashes Angostura 2 dashes OJ Bitters 1/3 oz Rich Demerara Syrup (2:1) .5 oz MML Private Barrel .5 oz Evan Williams Bib 1 oz Sazerac Rye Stir, small OF glass, rocks, orange twist and cherry skewered. A house blend of quality whiskies sweetened with demerara sugar and balanced with orange and Angostura Bitters. What makes this cocktail special is we always use a special bottling of an MML select barrel from one of our favorite distilleries. Usually Old Forester or High West. This is a stirred cocktail served in a small Old Fashioned glass and garnished with a manicured orange twist pinned with a luxardo cherry.

Manhattan Cocktail

$15.00

2 dashes Angostura 2 dashes OJ Bitters 1/3 oz Rich Demerara Syrup (2:1) .5 oz MML Private Barrel .5 oz Evan Williams Bib 1 oz Sazerac Rye Stir, small OF glass, rocks, orange twist and cherry skewered. A house blend of quality whiskies sweetened with demerara sugar and balanced with orange and Angostura Bitters. What makes this cocktail special is we always use a special bottling of an MML select barrel from one of our favorite distilleries. Usually Old Forester or High West. This is a stirred cocktail served in a small Old Fashioned glass and garnished with a manicured orange twist pinned with a luxardo cherry.

Naked and Famous Cocktail

$15.00

2 dashes Angostura 2 dashes OJ Bitters 1/3 oz Rich Demerara Syrup (2:1) .5 oz MML Private Barrel .5 oz Evan Williams Bib 1 oz Sazerac Rye Stir, small OF glass, rocks, orange twist and cherry skewered. A house blend of quality whiskies sweetened with demerara sugar and balanced with orange and Angostura Bitters. What makes this cocktail special is we always use a special bottling of an MML select barrel from one of our favorite distilleries. Usually Old Forester or High West. This is a stirred cocktail served in a small Old Fashioned glass and garnished with a manicured orange twist pinned with a luxardo cherry.

Paper Plane Cocktail

$15.00

2 dashes Angostura 2 dashes OJ Bitters 1/3 oz Rich Demerara Syrup (2:1) .5 oz MML Private Barrel .5 oz Evan Williams Bib 1 oz Sazerac Rye Stir, small OF glass, rocks, orange twist and cherry skewered. A house blend of quality whiskies sweetened with demerara sugar and balanced with orange and Angostura Bitters. What makes this cocktail special is we always use a special bottling of an MML select barrel from one of our favorite distilleries. Usually Old Forester or High West. This is a stirred cocktail served in a small Old Fashioned glass and garnished with a manicured orange twist pinned with a luxardo cherry.

Sazerac Cocktail

$15.00

2 dashes Angostura 2 dashes OJ Bitters 1/3 oz Rich Demerara Syrup (2:1) .5 oz MML Private Barrel .5 oz Evan Williams Bib 1 oz Sazerac Rye Stir, small OF glass, rocks, orange twist and cherry skewered. A house blend of quality whiskies sweetened with demerara sugar and balanced with orange and Angostura Bitters. What makes this cocktail special is we always use a special bottling of an MML select barrel from one of our favorite distilleries. Usually Old Forester or High West. This is a stirred cocktail served in a small Old Fashioned glass and garnished with a manicured orange twist pinned with a luxardo cherry.

Take-out available for Lunch from 11am-3pm and Dinner from 5pm-10pm.

Location

401 W 2nd St, Austin, TX 78701

Directions

