Seafood

Clark's Aspen

517 E HYMAN AVE

ASPEN, CO 81611

West Coast

Kusshi, BC

$4.50

Barron Point, WA

$4.50

Flapjack, WA

$4.50

Oishi, WA

$4.50

Oyster Shooter

$8.00

East Coast

Pink Moon, PEI

$4.50

Savage Blonde, P.E.I.

$4.50

Island Creek, ME

$4.50

Wellfleet, MA

$4.50

Oyster Shooter

$8.00

Caviar

Clark's Classic White

$90.00

Siberian Sturgeon

$130.00

Kaluga Hybrid

$150.00

Russian Osetra

$170.00

Imperial Golden Osetra

$185.00

Cold Bar

Louie

$32.00

Crudo

$26.00

Ceviche

$24.00

Steak Tartare

$28.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$26.00

Fruits de Mer

$160.00

Soups & Salads

Chowder Cup

$12.00

Chowder Bowl

$17.00

Chili Bowl

$18.00

Bibb Salad

$14.00

Wedge Salad

$18.00

Sandwiches

Lobster Roll

$42.00

BLT

$18.00

Tuna Sandwich

$18.00

Burger

$24.00

Catch of the Day

Halibut

$47.00

Steelhead Trout

$44.00

Branzino

$49.00

Ahi Tuna

$45.00

Scallops

$47.00

Specialties

Octopus

$24.00

Egg in the Hole

$15.00

Omelette

$22.00

Crab Cake

$28.00

Mussels & Clams

$36.00

Chicken Paillard

$29.00

Linguine & Clams

$34.00

Crispy Snapper

$42.00

Cioppino

$51.00

Cioppino Toast

$2.00

Mussel Toast

$1.00

Rye Toast

$1.00

Tartare Toast

$1.00

A La Carte

Scrambled Eggs

$9.00

Shells & Cheese

$16.00

Shells, no crab

$12.00

Kale

$12.00

Cauliflower

$11.00

Grits

$9.00

Fries

$9.00

Crispy Potatoes

$9.00

Side Slaw

$6.00

Kids Menu

Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Kids Shells w/ Parm

$8.00

Kids Shells PLAIN

$8.00

Dessert

Key Lime Tart

$15.00

Pot de Crème

$15.00

Basque Cake

$15.00

Chocolate Mousse

$15.00

Ice Cream / Sorbet

Extras

Extra Sauce

$1.00

SD Parmesan Cheese

$1.00

SD Olive Oil

Additional Bread Service

$4.00

Plain Chicken Breast

$12.00

Loaf of Bread

$16.00

Draft

Telluride Kolsch

$8.00

Trumer Pils

$8.00

Elysian Space Dust IPA

$8.00

Oberon Wheat Ale

$8.00

Mamas Pils

$8.00Out of stock

Bottles & Cans

Estrella Daura

$6.00

Coors Light

$6.00

Coors Original

$6.00

Kronenbourg 1664

$7.00

Modelo Especial

$7.00

Shot and a Beer Coors OG

$9.00

Shot and a beer Coors LT

$9.00

Shot and a Beer Tequila

Shot and a Beer Bourbon

Erdinger NA

$6.00

Aval Cider

$8.00

Delerium Tremens

$12.00

House Cocktails

Clark's Crush

$16.00

Pamplemousse 75

$16.00

Cappelletti Spritz

$16.00

Aperol Spritz

$16.00

Aspen Mule

$18.00

Winter Pimm's Cup

$18.00

Jalisco Fields

$18.00

Agua de Fuego

$18.00

Alpenglow

$18.00

Silver Queen Mai Tai

$18.00

Passion Pisco Sour

$18.00

Stay Gold

$18.00

Daily Cocktail

$18.00

Vieux Carre

$18.00

Warm Mittens

$18.00

Apres Toddy

$18.00

Fireside Flask

$18.00

Classic Martinis

Stirred Vesper

$20.00

Espresso Martini

$20.00

Lance's Cosmo

$20.00

Rye Manhattan

$20.00

Cap Corse Reviver

$20.00

Aspen Vodka

$20.00

Aviation

$20.00

Tequila-Tini

$20.00

MT Haymans

$20.00

MT Broker's

$20.00

MT Dripping Springs Gin

$21.00

MT Family Jones Gin

$21.00

MT Plymouth

$22.00

MT Botanist

$24.00

MT Hendricks

$24.00

Mt Monkey 47

$30.00

Mt Tanqueray

$20.00

MT Plymouth Navy Strength

$24.00

MT St George Terroir

$20.00

MT 1876 Vod

$20.00

MT Titos

$21.00

MT Ketel One

$22.00

MT Lift Vodka

$21.00

MT Grey Goose

$24.00

MT Deep Eddy GF

$20.00

MT Beluga

$50.00

MT Aspen Vodka

$21.00

MT Chopin

$24.00

MT Belvedere

$24.00

Classic Cocktails

Aspen Martini

$20.00

Aviation

$20.00

Bellini

$16.00

Berlin Wall

$18.00

Bloody Mary

$16.00

Bourbon Toddy

$16.00

Corpse Reviver #2

$18.00

French 75

$16.00

Irish Coffee

$18.00

Long Island

$16.00

Mai Tai

$18.00

Margarita

$16.00

Mimosa

$14.00

Moscow Mule

$16.00

Naked & Famous

$18.00

Negroni

$18.00

Old Tom Martinez

$20.00

Paloma

$16.00

Queens Park Swizzle

$18.00

Ramos Fizz

$20.00

Smoked Paloma

$18.00

Trinidad Sour

$18.00

White Russian

$16.00

Last Word

$18.00

Dessert Cocktails

Boozy Hot Chocolate

$16.00

Hot Buttered Rum

$16.00Out of stock

Irish Coffee

$16.00

Warm Pear Toddy

$16.00

Espresso Martini

$20.00

Agave

Cimarron Blanco

$14.00

Tequila Ocho Blanco

$15.00

Fortaleza Blanco

$18.00

El Tequileno

$16.00

Casamigos Blanco

$18.00

LALO Blanco

$15.00

Clase Azul Blanco

$38.00

Dragones Blanco

$30.00

Siete Leguas

$18.00

G4 Blanco

$18.00

Artenom 1579

$20.00

Cascahuin Blanco

$16.00

Siembre Azul

$24.00

Cascahuin Tahona

$24.00

Casamigos Reposado

$19.00

ArteNOM 1414 Reposado

$18.00

Tequila Ocho Reposado

$18.00

Fortaleza Reposado

$24.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$48.00

Volans Single Barrel

$28.00

El Tequileno Reposado

$18.00

Gran Centenario Añejo

$15.00

Casamigos Añejo

$21.00

Tequila Ocho Añejo

$20.00

Forteleza Anejo

$26.00

Don Julio 1942 Añejo

$58.00

Don Julio 70

$28.00

El Tesoro Anejo

$28.00

Tequila Ocho Extra Anejo

$26.00

El Tesoro Paradiso Extra Añejo

$36.00

Tapatio Excelencia Extra Añejo

$36.00

Don Julio 1942 Extra Añejo

$48.00

Jose Cuervo Reserva de la Familia Extra Añejo

$58.00

Jose Cuervo Tears of Llorona Extra Añejo

$85.00

Casa Dragones Joven Extra Añejo

$96.00

Clase Azul Ultra Extra Añejo

$295.00

G4 Extra Anejo

$36.00

400 Conejos

$12.00

Doña Vega Espadin

$14.00

Dos Hombres

$20.00

Madre Mezcal

$17.00

El Jolgario Tobala

$35.00

Hacienda de Banuelos Joven

$35.00

Lagrimas de Dolores

$40.00

El Jolgorio Arroqueno

$45.00

5 Sentidos Bicuixe

$65.00

Rey Campero Espadin

$15.00

El Jolgorio Tobala

$40.00

El Jolgorio Espadin

$36.00

Clase Azul Durango

$70.00

Rey Campere Madrecuishe

$24.00

Gin

Hayman's London Dry

$14.00

Broker's London Dry

$14.00

Family Jones Earl Grey Gin

$15.00

Hayman's Old Tom

$15.00

Hendricks

$18.00

The Botanist

$18.00

Plymouth

$18.00

Monkey 47

$24.00

Tanqueray

$14.00

St George Terroir

$14.00

Plymouth Navy Strength

$18.00

Vodka

Deep Eddy Ruby Red

$14.00

1876

$14.00

Lift

$15.00

Titos

$15.00

Ketel One

$16.00

Grey Goose

$18.00

Chopin

$20.00

Beluga Gold Line

$50.00

Aspen Vodka

$14.00

Belvedere

$18.00

Whiskey / Whisky

Old Forester

$14.00

Buffalo Trace

$15.00

Eagle Rare

$16.00

Four Roses Single Barrel

$18.00

Stranahan's

$18.00

Smoke Wagon Straight Bourbon

$18.00

Stranahan's Blue Peak

$20.00

Bardstown Fusion

$20.00

Black Maple Hill

$20.00

Four Roses Small Batch Select

$20.00

Pinhook 6yr Vertical

$20.00

Smoke Wagon Uncut Unfiltered

$20.00

Willett Pot Still

$22.00

Blanton's

$22.00

Garrison Brothers

$25.00

Smoke Wagon Small Batch

$25.00

Elmer T. Lee

$30.00

Weller 12

$18.00

Woodford Reserve

$18.00

Wathens

$18.00

Basil Hayden

$18.00

Noahs Mill

$28.00

Pinhook Bourbondini

$26.00

Michters Small Batch

$18.00

Whistle Pig Piggyback

$18.00

Russels Reserve

$18.00

Elijah Craig

$16.00

Kentucky Owl

$65.00

1792 Small Batch

$18.00

Pinhook Rye

$14.00

Highwest Double Rye

$15.00

Templeton Rye

$15.00

Willett 4yr Rye

$24.00

Rittenhouse

$14.00

Thomas Handy

$24.00

Whistle Pig 10 Year

$24.00

Whistlepig Farmstock

$24.00

Whistlepig Wine Cask

$45.00

Templeton 10

$28.00

Ezra Brooks Sour Mash

$14.00

Mellow Corn Bonded

$14.00

Bushmills

$15.00

Black Bush

$18.00

Green Spot Single Pot

$20.00

St. George "Baller" Single Malt

$20.00

Red Breast

$22.00

G&M Mcallan 9yr

$20.00

Lagavulin 8yr

$20.00

Springbank "Longrow" Peated

$20.00

Highland Park 12yr

$22.00

Macallan 12yr Double Cask

$22.00

Balvenie 14yr "Carribean Cask"

$28.00

Macallan 12yr Sherry Oak

$30.00

McDonald's Ben Nevis

$32.00

Macallan HARMONY

$38.00

Highland Park 18yr

$42.00

Highland Park "The Rockies" Single Cask

$58.00

Macallan 18yr

$96.00

Oban 14

$26.00

Glenlivet "Founder's Reserve"

$14.00

Johnnie Walker Black Label

$15.00

Douglas Laing's "Rock Oyster" Peated

$18.00

Suntory Toki

$14.00

Nikka Taketsuru Pure Malt

$28.00

Hakushu Single Malt

$32.00

Rum

Wray & Nephew Overproof

$14.00

El Dorado 5yr

$14.00

Plantation Pacific 3yr

$14.00

Bear Creek White

$14.00Out of stock

Bear Creek Spiced

$14.00

Hamilton 151 Proof

$14.00

El Dorado 12yr

$16.00

Panama Pacific 23yr

$18.00

Foursquare 2009

$34.00

Selva Rey Reserve Rum

$20.00

Plantation Fiji Edition

$24.00

Plantation Pineapple

$16.00

Brandy

Pierre Ferrand 1840

$16.00

Paul Beau VSOP

$20.00

Maison Surrenne "Tonneau No. 1" 1922 Solera

$65.00

D. Bortolo Nardini

$14.00

Jacopoli Sarpa

$20.00

Marchesi Moscato

$20.00

Riesetbauer Apricot

$30.00

Riesetbauer Raspberry

$40.00

La Caravedo Pisco

$14.00

Camut Calvados

$28.00

Cordials

Amaro Montenegro

$14.00

Amaro Pesubio

$14.00

Bigallet China

$14.00

Braulio Amaro

$14.00

Fernet Branca

$14.00

Carpano Antica

$14.00

Cocchi Americano

$14.00

Dolin Blanc

$14.00

Noily Prat Dry

$14.00

Sambouca

$14.00

Underberg

$5.00

Amaro Nonino

$15.00

Amaro Sfumato

$12.00

Dolin Genepy

$14.00

Amaro Cardamaro

$14.00

Aperol

$14.00

Bailey's

$14.00

Benedictine

$14.00

Campari

$14.00

Cappalletti

$14.00

Chartreuse Green

$18.00

Combier

$14.00

Creme de Cassis

$14.00

Dry Curacao

$14.00

Giffard Apricot

$14.00

Gran Classico

$14.00

Hamilton Pemento Dram

$14.00

Hearing Cherry

$14.00

Herbsaint 100 Proof

$14.00

Kahlua

$14.00

Limoncello

$14.00

Luxardo Amaretto

$14.00

Luxardo Maraschino

$14.00

Pimms

$14.00

RW Violette

$14.00

St. Germain

$14.00

Chatreuse Yellow

$16.00

Chartreuse VEP

$45.00

BTG's

GLS June's Rose

$14.00Out of stock

GLS Adami Prosecco

$14.00

GLS Schramsberg Mirabelle Rose

$19.00

GLS Jacques Lassaigne Champagne

$28.00

BTL June's Rose

$54.00Out of stock

BTL Adami Prosecco

$54.00

BTL Schramsberg Mirabelle Rose

$74.00

BTL Jacques Lassaigne Champagne

$110.00

GLS Donnhoff Riesling

$25.00

GLS Lieu Dit Melon de Bourgogne

$15.00

GLS Jermann Pinot Grigio

$15.00

GLS Santo Assyrtiko

$17.00

GLS Benanti Etna Bianco

$20.00

GLS JordanChardonnay

$22.00

GLS Defaix Chablis

$25.00

GLS Cottat Sancerre

$22.00

BTL Lieu Dit Melon de Bourgogne

$58.00

BTL Jermann Pinot Grigio

$58.00

BTL Santo Assyrtiko

$66.00

BTL Benanti Etna Bianco

$78.00

BTL Jordan Chardonnay

$86.00

BTL Buissonnes Sancerre

$86.00Out of stock

BTL Cottat Sancerre

$86.00

BTL Defaix Chablis

$100.00

GLS Lucien Crochet Rose

$20.00

GLS Scribe Rose

$20.00

BTL Lucien Crochet Rose

$78.00

BTL Scribe Rose 2021

$78.00

GLS Felino Paul Hobbs

$15.00

GLS St. Cosme

$16.00

GLS Domaine de fa Beaujolais

$17.00

GLS Mauro Molino Barolo

$29.00

GLS Foxen Pinot Noir

$19.00

GLS Santenay Bouchard & Fils

$25.00

GLS Faust Cabernet

$28.00

BTL Faust Cabernet

$110.00

BTL Santenay Bouchard & Fils

$98.00

BTL Fellino Paul Hobbs

$58.00

BTL St. Cosme

$62.00

BTL Domaine de Fa Beaujolais

$66.00

BTL Mauro Molino Barolo

$115.00

BTL Foxen Pinot Noir

$74.00

GLS Broadbent 10 yr. Malmsey Madiera

$16.00

GLS Chambers Muscat

$15.00

GLS Niepoort LBV Port

$15.00

GLS Toro Albala Pedro Ximenez

$25.00

GLS Marcel Deiss Vendage Tardive 2015

$25.00

BTL Chambers Muscat

$58.00

BTL Toro Albala Pedro Ximenez

$98.00

BTL Marcel Deiss Vendage Tardive 2015

$98.00

BTL Niepoort LBV Port

$118.00

BTL Broadbent 10 yr. Malmsey Madiera

$114.00

Sparkling Wine

W108 Val de Mer Brut, NV

$80.00

W101 Jean Noel Gagnard 'Grand Lys' Brut, NV

$125.00

Champagne

W111 Gaston Chiquet

$135.00

W123 Benoit Lahaye Brut Nature, NV

$190.00

W114 Benoit Dehh La rue des Noyers

$210.00

W136 Vilmart et Cie 'Grand Cellier Brut, NV

$215.00

W113 Philipponnat Reserve Rose

$200.00

W139 Dom.Ruinart Blanc

$410.00Out of stock

W124 Dom Perignon Brut, 2012

$575.00

W138 Taittinger Comtes 2011

$560.00

W126 Krug Brut

$650.00

W122 Louis Roederer 'Cristal' Brut, 2012

$700.00

W121 Philipponnat Clos Des Goisses 2009

$725.00

W140 Fleur de Miraval

$825.00

W129 Salon le Mesnil 'Cuvée S' Brut, 2006

$1,200.00

W199 Salon le Mesnil 'Cuvée S' Brut Magnum 1.5L, 2008

$8,000.00

Rosé Champagne/ Sparkling

W110 Val de Mer Brut Nature Rosé, NV

$80.00Out of stock

W131 Andre Clouet Rose

$165.00

W120 Billecart-Salmon Brut Rosé, NV

$195.00

W111 Ruinart Brut Rose

$225.00

W132 Krug Brut Rosé, MV

$795.00

W140 Fleur de Miraval

$825.00

French White

X210 Lavantureux , Chablis 2019

$100.00

X215 Moreau-Naudet Chablis

$105.00

X208 Patrick Piuze Coteau De Fontenay Chablis 2020

$115.00

X231 Hippolyte Sancerre

$125.00

X213 Alphonse Mellot La Demoiselle Sancerre 2020

$140.00

X217 Henri Costal Butteaux

$155.00

X219 Domaine Laroche Vallions

$170.00

X216 Dom Borgeot Puligny Les Grand Champs '20

$180.00

X221 Jean Fery Mersault

$210.00

X243 Dom. Borgeot Chassagne 1 er Cru Clos st Jean

$225.00

X248 Brocard Grand Cru Les Preuses Chablis 2010

$245.00

X230 Alphonse Mellot 'Edmond' Sancerre 2019

$250.00

X223 Lavantureaux Vaudesir

$260.00

X247 Ramoisinet Mersault

$260.00

X211 Dom.Jomain Puligny Les Perrieres 20

$290.00

X251 Guy Amiot Champgains Chassagne 2019

$300.00

X234 Phillipe Collin Chassagne Montrachet '20

$310.00

X229 Guy Amiot Caillerets Chassagne Montrachet 2019

$340.00

X212 Famille Joly Coulee de Serrant 2020

$360.00

X237 Chanson Clos des Mouches

$370.00Out of stock

X232 Morey Coffinet la Romane

$425.00

X224 Lafon Clos De La Barrone

$450.00

X214 Laroche Les Clos Grand Cru

$463.00

X240 Camille Giroud Corton Charlemagne

$650.00

X251 Domaine des Lambrays Puligny Cailleret

$675.00

X239 Domaine Jomaine Batard Grand Cru '20

$1,100.00

X252 Alvina Pernot Chevalier Montrachet 2020

$1,275.00

X288 Domaine de la Romanee Conti Corton Charlemagne 2019

$4,200.00

X289 Comaine de la Romanee Conti Montrachet 2017

$9,000.00

Italy/Spain/Austria/Germany

X263 Korsic Friulano

$88.00

X264 Aldo Viola 'Krimisio Cataratto 2018

$115.00

X220 Schloss Gobelsberg Gruner Veltliner

$115.00

X265 Donnhoff Spatlese

$120.00

X270 Trimbach Cuvee Frederic Emile 2011

$225.00

X267 Benanti Pietramarina Etna Bianco

$290.00

X269 Ornellaia Bianco 2019

$650.00

US White

X275 Caduceus Blanc 'Dos Ladrones' Yavapai County 2018

$90.00

X280 Hyde de Villaine Chardonnay, Carneros 2019

$150.00

X272 Lewis Chardonnay Napa

$160.00

X284 Eisele Vineyard Sauvignon Blanc, Napa Valley 2020

$290.00

X283 Aubert "Park Avenue" Chardonnay, Napa Valley 2020

$320.00

X297 Sine Qua Non Aberta White BLend 2018

$500.00

Rosé

X308 Chateau Pradeaux Bandol 2021

$95.00

X304 Lucien Crochet Rose

$80.00

X315 Peyrasol "La Bastide" 21'

$100.00

X318 Domaines Ott "Etoile" Rose 2020

$350.00

French Red

Z410 Guiberteau Saumur Rouge

$110.00

Z436 Francois Gay Chorey les beaune

$126.00

Z407 Chateau du Moulin-A-Vent 2019

$130.00

Z462 Chateauc D'Armalliac

$300.00

Z418 Lafarge Vial Fleurie 2020

$138.00

Z415 Bachelet Clos de Mouches '20

$150.00

Z427 Le Vieux Donjon Chateauneuf-du-Pape 2020

$180.00

Z432 Dom. Rollin Aloxe Corton '19

$185.00

Z408 Guiberteau Arboises Saumur 2018

$190.00

Z405 Chateau Yvonne 'Beaumeroy', Saumur Champigny 2016

$200.00

Z419 Lucien Muzard Clos de Mouches Santenay 2019

$200.00

X441 Benjamin Leroux 1er Cru Blagny 2018

$205.00

Z413 Meurgey 1er Cru Vignes Franches Beaune 2019

$210.00

Z406 Chauvenet 1er Cru 'Les Poulettes', Nuits-St.-George 2013

$215.00

Z425 Gangloff 'La Barbarine', Cote Rotie 2017

$225.00

Z431 Georges Lignier Chambole Mussigny '17

$250.00

Z461 Chateaux Lallande Borie

$145.00

Z447 Dominique Lafon 1er Cru 'Les Lurets', Volnay 2019

$370.00

Z412 Quivy 1er Cru Corbeaux Gevrey Chambertin

$394.00

Z438 Gerard Mugneret Vosne Romane

$420.00

Z449 Comte Lafon Volnay 19

$450.00

Z434 Claude Dugat Gevrey-Chambertin '20

$470.00

Z454 Lynch-Bages '11

$470.00

Z429 Domaine des Lambrays 1er Cru les Loups Morey Saint Denis 2019

$430.00

Z444 Bruno Clavelier 1er Cru Beaux Monts Vosne Romanee 2019

$480.00

Z435 Marquis d'Angerville 1er Cru 'Champans', Volnay 2018

$520.00

Z417 Marquis d'Angerville 1er Cru 'Les Caillerets', Volnay 2018

$520.00

Z437 Domaine Ponsot Cuvee des Alouettes Morey Saint Denis

$575.00

X442 Domaine Fourrier Combe aux Moines Gevrey

$700.00

Z446 Marquis d'Angerville 1er Cru 'Clos des Ducs', Volnay 2017

$720.00

Z426 Dom de la Grange des PEres 1.5L

$750.00

Z449 Domaine de la Romanee Conti 1er Cru Vosne Romanee 2019

$1,100.00

Z428 Frederic Magnien Charmes chambertin GC

$1,300.00

Z448 Meo-Camuzet Grand Cru, Richebourg 2016

$2,750.00

Z450 Domaine de la Romanée Conti La Tache 2017

$5,300.00

Z445 Domaine de la Romanee Conti Romanee St Vivant 2019

$5,500.00

Z463 Cos'd Estournell 11

Italy/Spain/Austria Red

LF200 Comunica Vie de Mas

$70.00

Z455 Benanti Nerello Cappuccio 2017

$80.00

Z458 Corte Fornaledo Veneto Rosso 2015

$86.00

Z451 Felsina Chianti '17

$140.00

Z452 Valderiz Tinto del Pais

$95.00

Z459 Ciacci Brunello 2017

$160.00

Z453 Valenciso, Rioja 2008

$175.00

Z457 La Torre, Brunello di Montalcino 2016

$196.00

Z456 Gaja Sperss 2017

$825.00

Z465 Vega Sicilia Unico 2010

$975.00

Z460 Ornellaia 2019

$750.00

US Red

Z471 Ojai 'Roll Ranch' Syrah, Ventura County 2018

$90.00

Z492 Turley 'Cedarman' Zinfandel, California 2019

$95.00Out of stock

Z476 Scribe Pinot Noir, Carneros 2020

$100.00

Z474 Walter Hansel Estate Pinot Noir 2019

$100.00

Z478 Bonaccorsi 'Fiddlestix' Pinot Noir, Santa Rita Hills, 2019

$110.00

Z488 Delille Cellars 'D2', Columbia Valley 2018

$120.00

Z480 Long Meadow Ranch Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley 2016

$125.00

Z483 Buckel Family Cabernet Franc, Palisade 2018

$155.00

Z482 Heitz Cellar Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley 2017

$165.00

Z470 The Mascot Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa 2017

$375.00

Z472 Tyler Sanford and Benedict Pinot Noir 2019

$200.00

Z489 Hirsch Reserve Pinor Noir 2018

$236.00

Z490 Saxum 'Broken Stones' GSM, Paso Robles 2019

$296.00

Z491 Realm 'The Bard' Cabernet Blend, Napa Valley 2019

$386.00

Z496 Sine Qua Non Distenta I Grenache 2019

$550.00

Z497 Sine Qua Non Distenta I Syrah 2019

$550.00

Z495 Heitz Marthas Vineyard 2015

$625.00

Z484 Dalla Valle Cabernet 2018

$630.00

Z499 Sine Qua Non 'Hated Hunter' Syrah Magnum 1.5L, California 2017

$1,000.00

Z498 SIne Qua Non 'The Victim. Grenache Magnum 1.5L, California 2017

$1,000.00

Z468 Bond "St. Eden" Red Wine 2017

$1,750.00

Sodas & Waters

Diet Coke

$5.50

Mexican Coke (500ml)

$7.00

Sprite

$5.50

Ginger Ale

$5.50

Ginger Beer

$6.50

Tonic Water

$5.50

Aqua Panna

$6.50

LG San Pellegrino

$9.00Out of stock

SM San Pellegrino

$6.50

Topo Chico

$6.50Out of stock

Juices

Cranberry Juice

$4.50

Grapefruit Juice

$6.50

Orange Juice

$6.50

Pineapple Juice

$4.50

Tomato Juice

$4.50

N/A Cocktail

Arnold Palmer

$6.50

Blueberry Lemonade

$7.00

Regular Lemonade

$6.00

Shirley Temple

$5.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$10.00

Mocktail

$10.00

Coffee / Espresso

Regular Coffee

$4.50

Decaf Coffee

$4.50

Espresso

$5.00

Double Espresso

$7.00

Americano

$5.00

Cappucino

$6.00

Latte

$6.00

Machiatto

$5.50

Tea

Iced Tea

$6.00

Arnold Palmer

$6.50

Hot Tea

$6.50

Palmer Refill

$2.75

Milk

Milk

$5.00

Retail

Green Hat

$45.00

Hoodie

$50.00

Clarks Belt

$120.00

Sweaters

$100.00

Fire Course

Sunday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
