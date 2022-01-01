Clark's Aspen

Seafood
Draft
Bottles & Cans
House Cocktails
Clark's Crush
$16.00
Pamplemousse 75
$16.00
Cappelletti Spritz
$16.00
Aperol Spritz
$16.00
Aspen Mule
$18.00
Winter Pimm's Cup
$18.00
Jalisco Fields
$18.00
Agua de Fuego
$18.00
Alpenglow
$18.00
Silver Queen Mai Tai
$18.00
Passion Pisco Sour
$18.00
Stay Gold
$18.00
Daily Cocktail
$18.00
Vieux Carre
$18.00
Warm Mittens
$18.00
Apres Toddy
$18.00
Fireside Flask
$18.00
Classic Martinis
Stirred Vesper
$20.00
Espresso Martini
$20.00
Lance's Cosmo
$20.00
Rye Manhattan
$20.00
Cap Corse Reviver
$20.00
Aspen Vodka
$20.00
Aviation
$20.00
Tequila-Tini
$20.00
MT Haymans
$20.00
MT Broker's
$20.00
MT Dripping Springs Gin
$21.00
MT Family Jones Gin
$21.00
MT Plymouth
$22.00
MT Botanist
$24.00
MT Hendricks
$24.00
Mt Monkey 47
$30.00
Mt Tanqueray
$20.00
MT Plymouth Navy Strength
$24.00
MT St George Terroir
$20.00
MT 1876 Vod
$20.00
MT Titos
$21.00
MT Ketel One
$22.00
MT Lift Vodka
$21.00
MT Grey Goose
$24.00
MT Deep Eddy GF
$20.00
MT Beluga
$50.00
MT Aspen Vodka
$21.00
MT Chopin
$24.00
MT Belvedere
$24.00
Classic Cocktails
Aspen Martini
$20.00
Aviation
$20.00
Bellini
$16.00
Berlin Wall
$18.00
Bloody Mary
$16.00
Bourbon Toddy
$16.00
Corpse Reviver #2
$18.00
French 75
$16.00
Irish Coffee
$18.00
Long Island
$16.00
Mai Tai
$18.00
Margarita
$16.00
Mimosa
$14.00
Moscow Mule
$16.00
Naked & Famous
$18.00
Negroni
$18.00
Old Tom Martinez
$20.00
Paloma
$16.00
Queens Park Swizzle
$18.00
Ramos Fizz
$20.00
Smoked Paloma
$18.00
Trinidad Sour
$18.00
White Russian
$16.00
Last Word
$18.00
Dessert Cocktails
Agave
Cimarron Blanco
$14.00
Tequila Ocho Blanco
$15.00
Fortaleza Blanco
$18.00
El Tequileno
$16.00
Casamigos Blanco
$18.00
LALO Blanco
$15.00
Clase Azul Blanco
$38.00
Dragones Blanco
$30.00
Siete Leguas
$18.00
G4 Blanco
$18.00
Artenom 1579
$20.00
Cascahuin Blanco
$16.00
Siembre Azul
$24.00
Cascahuin Tahona
$24.00
Casamigos Reposado
$19.00
ArteNOM 1414 Reposado
$18.00
Tequila Ocho Reposado
$18.00
Fortaleza Reposado
$24.00
Clase Azul Reposado
$48.00
Volans Single Barrel
$28.00
El Tequileno Reposado
$18.00
Gran Centenario Añejo
$15.00
Casamigos Añejo
$21.00
Tequila Ocho Añejo
$20.00
Forteleza Anejo
$26.00
Don Julio 1942 Añejo
$58.00
Don Julio 70
$28.00
El Tesoro Anejo
$28.00
Tequila Ocho Extra Anejo
$26.00
El Tesoro Paradiso Extra Añejo
$36.00
Tapatio Excelencia Extra Añejo
$36.00
Don Julio 1942 Extra Añejo
$48.00
Jose Cuervo Reserva de la Familia Extra Añejo
$58.00
Jose Cuervo Tears of Llorona Extra Añejo
$85.00
Casa Dragones Joven Extra Añejo
$96.00
Clase Azul Ultra Extra Añejo
$295.00
G4 Extra Anejo
$36.00
400 Conejos
$12.00
Doña Vega Espadin
$14.00
Dos Hombres
$20.00
Madre Mezcal
$17.00
El Jolgario Tobala
$35.00
Hacienda de Banuelos Joven
$35.00
Lagrimas de Dolores
$40.00
El Jolgorio Arroqueno
$45.00
5 Sentidos Bicuixe
$65.00
Rey Campero Espadin
$15.00
El Jolgorio Tobala
$40.00
El Jolgorio Espadin
$36.00
Clase Azul Durango
$70.00
Rey Campere Madrecuishe
$24.00
Gin
Vodka
Whiskey / Whisky
Old Forester
$14.00
Buffalo Trace
$15.00
Eagle Rare
$16.00
Four Roses Single Barrel
$18.00
Stranahan's
$18.00
Smoke Wagon Straight Bourbon
$18.00
Stranahan's Blue Peak
$20.00
Bardstown Fusion
$20.00
Black Maple Hill
$20.00
Four Roses Small Batch Select
$20.00
Pinhook 6yr Vertical
$20.00
Smoke Wagon Uncut Unfiltered
$20.00
Willett Pot Still
$22.00
Blanton's
$22.00
Garrison Brothers
$25.00
Smoke Wagon Small Batch
$25.00
Elmer T. Lee
$30.00
Weller 12
$18.00
Woodford Reserve
$18.00
Wathens
$18.00
Basil Hayden
$18.00
Noahs Mill
$28.00
Pinhook Bourbondini
$26.00
Michters Small Batch
$18.00
Whistle Pig Piggyback
$18.00
Russels Reserve
$18.00
Elijah Craig
$16.00
Kentucky Owl
$65.00
1792 Small Batch
$18.00
Pinhook Rye
$14.00
Highwest Double Rye
$15.00
Templeton Rye
$15.00
Willett 4yr Rye
$24.00
Rittenhouse
$14.00
Thomas Handy
$24.00
Whistle Pig 10 Year
$24.00
Whistlepig Farmstock
$24.00
Whistlepig Wine Cask
$45.00
Templeton 10
$28.00
Ezra Brooks Sour Mash
$14.00
Mellow Corn Bonded
$14.00
Bushmills
$15.00
Black Bush
$18.00
Green Spot Single Pot
$20.00
St. George "Baller" Single Malt
$20.00
Red Breast
$22.00
G&M Mcallan 9yr
$20.00
Lagavulin 8yr
$20.00
Springbank "Longrow" Peated
$20.00
Highland Park 12yr
$22.00
Macallan 12yr Double Cask
$22.00
Balvenie 14yr "Carribean Cask"
$28.00
Macallan 12yr Sherry Oak
$30.00
McDonald's Ben Nevis
$32.00
Macallan HARMONY
$38.00
Highland Park 18yr
$42.00
Highland Park "The Rockies" Single Cask
$58.00
Macallan 18yr
$96.00
Oban 14
$26.00
Glenlivet "Founder's Reserve"
$14.00
Johnnie Walker Black Label
$15.00
Douglas Laing's "Rock Oyster" Peated
$18.00
Suntory Toki
$14.00
Nikka Taketsuru Pure Malt
$28.00
Hakushu Single Malt
$32.00
Rum
Wray & Nephew Overproof
$14.00
El Dorado 5yr
$14.00
Plantation Pacific 3yr
$14.00
Bear Creek White
$14.00Out of stock
Bear Creek Spiced
$14.00
Hamilton 151 Proof
$14.00
El Dorado 12yr
$16.00
Panama Pacific 23yr
$18.00
Foursquare 2009
$34.00
Selva Rey Reserve Rum
$20.00
Plantation Fiji Edition
$24.00
Plantation Pineapple
$16.00
Brandy
Cordials
Amaro Montenegro
$14.00
Amaro Pesubio
$14.00
Bigallet China
$14.00
Braulio Amaro
$14.00
Fernet Branca
$14.00
Carpano Antica
$14.00
Cocchi Americano
$14.00
Dolin Blanc
$14.00
Noily Prat Dry
$14.00
Sambouca
$14.00
Underberg
$5.00
Amaro Nonino
$15.00
Amaro Sfumato
$12.00
Dolin Genepy
$14.00
Amaro Cardamaro
$14.00
Aperol
$14.00
Bailey's
$14.00
Benedictine
$14.00
Campari
$14.00
Cappalletti
$14.00
Chartreuse Green
$18.00
Combier
$14.00
Creme de Cassis
$14.00
Dry Curacao
$14.00
Giffard Apricot
$14.00
Gran Classico
$14.00
Hamilton Pemento Dram
$14.00
Hearing Cherry
$14.00
Herbsaint 100 Proof
$14.00
Kahlua
$14.00
Limoncello
$14.00
Luxardo Amaretto
$14.00
Luxardo Maraschino
$14.00
Pimms
$14.00
RW Violette
$14.00
St. Germain
$14.00
Chatreuse Yellow
$16.00
Chartreuse VEP
$45.00
BTG's
GLS June's Rose
$14.00Out of stock
GLS Adami Prosecco
$14.00
GLS Schramsberg Mirabelle Rose
$19.00
GLS Jacques Lassaigne Champagne
$28.00
BTL June's Rose
$54.00Out of stock
BTL Adami Prosecco
$54.00
BTL Schramsberg Mirabelle Rose
$74.00
BTL Jacques Lassaigne Champagne
$110.00
GLS Donnhoff Riesling
$25.00
GLS Lieu Dit Melon de Bourgogne
$15.00
GLS Jermann Pinot Grigio
$15.00
GLS Santo Assyrtiko
$17.00
GLS Benanti Etna Bianco
$20.00
GLS JordanChardonnay
$22.00
GLS Defaix Chablis
$25.00
GLS Cottat Sancerre
$22.00
BTL Lieu Dit Melon de Bourgogne
$58.00
BTL Jermann Pinot Grigio
$58.00
BTL Santo Assyrtiko
$66.00
BTL Benanti Etna Bianco
$78.00
BTL Jordan Chardonnay
$86.00
BTL Buissonnes Sancerre
$86.00Out of stock
BTL Cottat Sancerre
$86.00
BTL Defaix Chablis
$100.00
GLS Lucien Crochet Rose
$20.00
GLS Scribe Rose
$20.00
BTL Lucien Crochet Rose
$78.00
BTL Scribe Rose 2021
$78.00
GLS Felino Paul Hobbs
$15.00
GLS St. Cosme
$16.00
GLS Domaine de fa Beaujolais
$17.00
GLS Mauro Molino Barolo
$29.00
GLS Foxen Pinot Noir
$19.00
GLS Santenay Bouchard & Fils
$25.00
GLS Faust Cabernet
$28.00
BTL Faust Cabernet
$110.00
BTL Santenay Bouchard & Fils
$98.00
BTL Fellino Paul Hobbs
$58.00
BTL St. Cosme
$62.00
BTL Domaine de Fa Beaujolais
$66.00
BTL Mauro Molino Barolo
$115.00
BTL Foxen Pinot Noir
$74.00
GLS Broadbent 10 yr. Malmsey Madiera
$16.00
GLS Chambers Muscat
$15.00
GLS Niepoort LBV Port
$15.00
GLS Toro Albala Pedro Ximenez
$25.00
GLS Marcel Deiss Vendage Tardive 2015
$25.00
BTL Chambers Muscat
$58.00
BTL Toro Albala Pedro Ximenez
$98.00
BTL Marcel Deiss Vendage Tardive 2015
$98.00
BTL Niepoort LBV Port
$118.00
BTL Broadbent 10 yr. Malmsey Madiera
$114.00
Champagne
W111 Gaston Chiquet
$135.00
W123 Benoit Lahaye Brut Nature, NV
$190.00
W114 Benoit Dehh La rue des Noyers
$210.00
W136 Vilmart et Cie 'Grand Cellier Brut, NV
$215.00
W113 Philipponnat Reserve Rose
$200.00
W139 Dom.Ruinart Blanc
$410.00Out of stock
W124 Dom Perignon Brut, 2012
$575.00
W138 Taittinger Comtes 2011
$560.00
W126 Krug Brut
$650.00
W122 Louis Roederer 'Cristal' Brut, 2012
$700.00
W121 Philipponnat Clos Des Goisses 2009
$725.00
W140 Fleur de Miraval
$825.00
W129 Salon le Mesnil 'Cuvée S' Brut, 2006
$1,200.00
W199 Salon le Mesnil 'Cuvée S' Brut Magnum 1.5L, 2008
$8,000.00
Rosé Champagne/ Sparkling
French White
X210 Lavantureux , Chablis 2019
$100.00
X215 Moreau-Naudet Chablis
$105.00
X208 Patrick Piuze Coteau De Fontenay Chablis 2020
$115.00
X231 Hippolyte Sancerre
$125.00
X213 Alphonse Mellot La Demoiselle Sancerre 2020
$140.00
X217 Henri Costal Butteaux
$155.00
X219 Domaine Laroche Vallions
$170.00
X216 Dom Borgeot Puligny Les Grand Champs '20
$180.00
X221 Jean Fery Mersault
$210.00
X243 Dom. Borgeot Chassagne 1 er Cru Clos st Jean
$225.00
X248 Brocard Grand Cru Les Preuses Chablis 2010
$245.00
X230 Alphonse Mellot 'Edmond' Sancerre 2019
$250.00
X223 Lavantureaux Vaudesir
$260.00
X247 Ramoisinet Mersault
$260.00
X211 Dom.Jomain Puligny Les Perrieres 20
$290.00
X251 Guy Amiot Champgains Chassagne 2019
$300.00
X234 Phillipe Collin Chassagne Montrachet '20
$310.00
X229 Guy Amiot Caillerets Chassagne Montrachet 2019
$340.00
X212 Famille Joly Coulee de Serrant 2020
$360.00
X237 Chanson Clos des Mouches
$370.00Out of stock
X232 Morey Coffinet la Romane
$425.00
X224 Lafon Clos De La Barrone
$450.00
X214 Laroche Les Clos Grand Cru
$463.00
X240 Camille Giroud Corton Charlemagne
$650.00
X251 Domaine des Lambrays Puligny Cailleret
$675.00
X239 Domaine Jomaine Batard Grand Cru '20
$1,100.00
X252 Alvina Pernot Chevalier Montrachet 2020
$1,275.00
X288 Domaine de la Romanee Conti Corton Charlemagne 2019
$4,200.00
X289 Comaine de la Romanee Conti Montrachet 2017
$9,000.00
Italy/Spain/Austria/Germany
US White
X275 Caduceus Blanc 'Dos Ladrones' Yavapai County 2018
$90.00
X280 Hyde de Villaine Chardonnay, Carneros 2019
$150.00
X272 Lewis Chardonnay Napa
$160.00
X284 Eisele Vineyard Sauvignon Blanc, Napa Valley 2020
$290.00
X283 Aubert "Park Avenue" Chardonnay, Napa Valley 2020
$320.00
X297 Sine Qua Non Aberta White BLend 2018
$500.00
Rosé
French Red
Z410 Guiberteau Saumur Rouge
$110.00
Z436 Francois Gay Chorey les beaune
$126.00
Z407 Chateau du Moulin-A-Vent 2019
$130.00
Z462 Chateauc D'Armalliac
$300.00
Z418 Lafarge Vial Fleurie 2020
$138.00
Z415 Bachelet Clos de Mouches '20
$150.00
Z427 Le Vieux Donjon Chateauneuf-du-Pape 2020
$180.00
Z432 Dom. Rollin Aloxe Corton '19
$185.00
Z408 Guiberteau Arboises Saumur 2018
$190.00
Z405 Chateau Yvonne 'Beaumeroy', Saumur Champigny 2016
$200.00
Z419 Lucien Muzard Clos de Mouches Santenay 2019
$200.00
X441 Benjamin Leroux 1er Cru Blagny 2018
$205.00
Z413 Meurgey 1er Cru Vignes Franches Beaune 2019
$210.00
Z406 Chauvenet 1er Cru 'Les Poulettes', Nuits-St.-George 2013
$215.00
Z425 Gangloff 'La Barbarine', Cote Rotie 2017
$225.00
Z431 Georges Lignier Chambole Mussigny '17
$250.00
Z461 Chateaux Lallande Borie
$145.00
Z447 Dominique Lafon 1er Cru 'Les Lurets', Volnay 2019
$370.00
Z412 Quivy 1er Cru Corbeaux Gevrey Chambertin
$394.00
Z438 Gerard Mugneret Vosne Romane
$420.00
Z449 Comte Lafon Volnay 19
$450.00
Z434 Claude Dugat Gevrey-Chambertin '20
$470.00
Z454 Lynch-Bages '11
$470.00
Z429 Domaine des Lambrays 1er Cru les Loups Morey Saint Denis 2019
$430.00
Z444 Bruno Clavelier 1er Cru Beaux Monts Vosne Romanee 2019
$480.00
Z435 Marquis d'Angerville 1er Cru 'Champans', Volnay 2018
$520.00
Z417 Marquis d'Angerville 1er Cru 'Les Caillerets', Volnay 2018
$520.00
Z437 Domaine Ponsot Cuvee des Alouettes Morey Saint Denis
$575.00
X442 Domaine Fourrier Combe aux Moines Gevrey
$700.00
Z446 Marquis d'Angerville 1er Cru 'Clos des Ducs', Volnay 2017
$720.00
Z426 Dom de la Grange des PEres 1.5L
$750.00
Z449 Domaine de la Romanee Conti 1er Cru Vosne Romanee 2019
$1,100.00
Z428 Frederic Magnien Charmes chambertin GC
$1,300.00
Z448 Meo-Camuzet Grand Cru, Richebourg 2016
$2,750.00
Z450 Domaine de la Romanée Conti La Tache 2017
$5,300.00
Z445 Domaine de la Romanee Conti Romanee St Vivant 2019
$5,500.00
Z463 Cos'd Estournell 11
Italy/Spain/Austria Red
LF200 Comunica Vie de Mas
$70.00
Z455 Benanti Nerello Cappuccio 2017
$80.00
Z458 Corte Fornaledo Veneto Rosso 2015
$86.00
Z451 Felsina Chianti '17
$140.00
Z452 Valderiz Tinto del Pais
$95.00
Z459 Ciacci Brunello 2017
$160.00
Z453 Valenciso, Rioja 2008
$175.00
Z457 La Torre, Brunello di Montalcino 2016
$196.00
Z456 Gaja Sperss 2017
$825.00
Z465 Vega Sicilia Unico 2010
$975.00
Z460 Ornellaia 2019
$750.00
US Red
Z471 Ojai 'Roll Ranch' Syrah, Ventura County 2018
$90.00
Z492 Turley 'Cedarman' Zinfandel, California 2019
$95.00Out of stock
Z476 Scribe Pinot Noir, Carneros 2020
$100.00
Z474 Walter Hansel Estate Pinot Noir 2019
$100.00
Z478 Bonaccorsi 'Fiddlestix' Pinot Noir, Santa Rita Hills, 2019
$110.00
Z488 Delille Cellars 'D2', Columbia Valley 2018
$120.00
Z480 Long Meadow Ranch Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley 2016
$125.00
Z483 Buckel Family Cabernet Franc, Palisade 2018
$155.00
Z482 Heitz Cellar Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley 2017
$165.00
Z470 The Mascot Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa 2017
$375.00
Z472 Tyler Sanford and Benedict Pinot Noir 2019
$200.00
Z489 Hirsch Reserve Pinor Noir 2018
$236.00
Z490 Saxum 'Broken Stones' GSM, Paso Robles 2019
$296.00
Z491 Realm 'The Bard' Cabernet Blend, Napa Valley 2019
$386.00
Z496 Sine Qua Non Distenta I Grenache 2019
$550.00
Z497 Sine Qua Non Distenta I Syrah 2019
$550.00
Z495 Heitz Marthas Vineyard 2015
$625.00
Z484 Dalla Valle Cabernet 2018
$630.00
Z499 Sine Qua Non 'Hated Hunter' Syrah Magnum 1.5L, California 2017
$1,000.00
Z498 SIne Qua Non 'The Victim. Grenache Magnum 1.5L, California 2017
$1,000.00
Z468 Bond "St. Eden" Red Wine 2017
$1,750.00
Sodas & Waters
Juices
N/A Cocktail
Coffee / Espresso
Milk
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!
Location
517 E HYMAN AVE, ASPEN, CO 81611
