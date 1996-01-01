Clark's Austin
1200 W 6th Street
Austin, TX 78703
Oysters
Fin de la Baie, NB
$4.00
Colville Bay, PEI
$4.00
Little Dory, PEI
$4.00
Uncle Willy's, PEI
$4.00
Sunken Meadow, PEI
$4.00
Birch Point, ME
$4.00
Norumbega, ME
$4.00
Blue Hill Bay, MA
$4.00
Indian Cove, MA
$4.00
Aquidneck, RI
$4.00
Dressed Oyster
$5.00
Oyster Shooter
$8.00
Saltines
Seasoned Crackers
$2.00
Oyster Mod
Einbecker N/A
$7.00
Caviar
Cold Bar & Salad
Sandwiches
Specialties
a la Carte
Dessert
Classic Martinis
Bond's Vesper
$17.00
Old Tom Martinez
$17.00
Cosmopolitan
$17.00
Rye Manhattan
$17.00
Espresso Martini
$17.00
1876 Martini
$17.00
Chopin Martini
$20.00
Deep Eddy Martini
$19.00
Deep Eddy Rudy Red GF Martini
$19.00
Dripping Springs Vodka Martini
$19.00
Grey Goose Martini
$20.00
Ketel One Martini
$20.00
Tito's Martini
$19.00
Belvedere Martini
$20.00
St. George Green Chili
$16.00
The Botanist Martini
$20.00
Citadelle Martini
$17.00
Dripping Gin Martini
$19.00
Hayman's Old Tom Martini
$19.00
Hendrick's Martini
$20.00
Koval MMH Barreled Martini
$19.00
Monkey 47 Martini
$26.00
Plymouth Martini
$19.00
Xoriguer Gin de Mahon Martini
$19.00
Hayman's London Dry Martini
$16.00
Beefeater Martini
Beefeater Martini

$16.00
St. George Terroir Martini
$16.00
Fords Martini
Fords Martini

$16.00
Specialty Cocktails
Classic Cocktails
Aperol Spritz
$16.00
Aviation
$15.00
Bee's Knees
$16.00
Berlin Wall
$15.00
Bloody Mary
$15.00
Capelletti Spritz
$16.00
Carajillo
$16.00
Champagne Cocktail
$15.00
Corpse Reviver
$17.00
Corpse Reviver 2
$17.00
Cosmopolitan
$18.00
Daiquiri
$16.00
Dark 'N Stormy
$16.00
French 75
$15.00
French 76
$15.00
French 77
$15.00
Gimlit
$16.00
Greyhound
$16.00
Hot Toddy
$15.00
Hurricane
$16.00
Irish Coffee
$16.00
Kentucky Swizzle
$16.00
Kir Royale
$14.00
Last Word
$17.00
Lemon Drop
$18.00
Long Island Iced Tea
$17.00
Madras
$16.00
Mai Tai
$17.00
Manhattan
$18.00
Margarita
$16.00
mimosa
$14.00
Mimosa GF
$14.00
Mint Julep
$16.00
Mojito
$16.00
Moscow Mule
$16.00
Negroni
$17.00
Old Fashioned
$17.00
Pain Killer
$17.00
Paloma
$15.00
Paper Plane
$17.00
Pimm's Cup
$17.00
Ramos Gin Fizz
$17.00
Ranch Water
$16.00
Rob Roy
$16.00
Sazerac Cocktail
$17.00
Screwdriver
$16.00
Sea Breeze
$16.00
Sidecar
$17.00
Tequila Sunrise
$16.00
Tom Collins
$16.00
Trinidad Sour
$17.00
Vieux Carre
$17.00
Whiskey Smash
$16.00
Whiskey Sour
$16.00
White Russian
$16.00
Zombie
$17.00
Spirits
1876
$14.00
Belvedere
$16.00
Chopin
$16.00
Deep Eddy
$15.00
Deep Eddy Rudy Red GF
$15.00
Dripping Springs Vodka
$15.00
Grey Goose
$16.00
Ketel One
$16.00
Tito's
$15.00
Brennivin Aquavit
$15.00
St. George Green Chile
$15.00
1876 DBL
$22.00
Chopin DBL
$24.00
Deep Eddy DBL
$24.00
Deep Eddy Rudy Red GF DBL
$24.00
Dripping Springs DBL
$24.00
Grey Goose DBL
$24.00
High West 7,000 DBL
$26.00
Ketel One DBL
$24.00
Tito's DBL
$24.00
The Botanist
$16.00
Dripping Springs Gin
$15.00
Hayman's London Dry
$15.00
Hayman's Old Tom
$15.00
Hendrick's
$16.00
Koval MMH Barreled
$15.00
Monkey 47
$22.00
Plymouth
$15.00
Xoriguer Gin de Mahon
$15.00
Citadelle
$15.00
St. George Terroir
$16.00
Bols Genever DBL
$24.00
The Botanist DBL
$30.00
Citadelle DBL
$22.00
Dripping Springs DBL
$24.00
Hayman's Old Tom DBL
$24.00
Hendrick's DBL
$24.00
Koval MMH Barreled DBL
$30.00
Monkey 47 DBL
$42.00
Plymouth DBL
$24.00
Xoriguer Gin de Mahon DBL
$26.00
Bounty White
$14.00
Bounty Dark
$14.00
Blackwell Jamaican
$15.00
El Dorado 12
$16.00
Hamilton 151
$15.00
Neisson Agricole Blanc
$15.00
Ron Zacapa 23
$18.00
Smith & Cross
$15.00
Stiggins Plantation Pineapple
$14.00
Appleton Estate
$15.00
Batavia Arrack DBL
$24.00
Bounty White DBL
$22.00
Bounty Dark DBL
$22.00
El Dorado 8 DBL
$22.00
El Dorado 12 DBL
$24.00
Hamilton 151 DBL
$24.00
Neisson Agricole Blanc DBL
$24.00
Novo Fogo DBL
$24.00
Plantation Pineapple DBL
$24.00
Plantation Grand Cru 2002 DBL
$34.00
Ron Zacapa 23 DBL
$30.00
Simth & Cross Jamaican Pot Still DBL
$24.00
Lunazul
$14.00
Carabuena
$15.00
Fortaleza Blanco
$22.00
Fortaleza Still Strength
$24.00
Fortaleza Repo
$24.00
Fortaleza Añejo
$26.00
LALO Blanco
$15.00
Mijenta
$22.00
Ocho Plata
$16.00
Ocho Repo
$18.00
Ocho Añejo
$20.00
Union Mezcal
Union Mezcal

$15.00
Tapatio Blanco
$15.00
G4 Reposado
$20.00
Rey Camparo
$14.00
Del Maguey Vida
$18.00
Luna Azil DBL
$22.00
Cimarron DBL
$22.00
Fortaleza Silver DBL
$36.00
Fortaleza Reposdado DBL
$44.00
Fortaleza Añejo DBL
$52.00
Lalo Blanco DBL
$28.00
Ocho Plata DBL
$15.00
Ocho Reposado DBL
$18.00
Ocho Añejo DBL
$20.00
Union DBL
$12.00
Carabuena DBL
$30.00
Old Overholt
$14.00
High West Double Rye
$15.00
Rittenhouse Rye
$15.00
Templeton Rye
Templeton Rye

$16.00
Old Forester Bourbon
$14.00
Basil Hayden's
$16.00
Garrison Brothers
$18.00
Nine Banded Wheated
$15.00
Old Forester 'MML Select' Single Barrel
$18.00
Willet Pot Still Reserve
$18.00
Woodford Reserve
$16.00
Sazerac Rye
$14.00
Buffalo Trace
Buffalo Trace

$15.00
9 Banded DBL
$26.00