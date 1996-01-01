A map showing the location of Clark's AustinView gallery

Clark's Austin

1200 W 6th Street

Austin, TX 78703

Oysters

Fin de la Baie, NB

$4.00

Colville Bay, PEI

$4.00

Little Dory, PEI

$4.00

Uncle Willy's, PEI

$4.00

Sunken Meadow, PEI

$4.00

Birch Point, ME

$4.00

Norumbega, ME

$4.00

Blue Hill Bay, MA

$4.00

Indian Cove, MA

$4.00

Aquidneck, RI

$4.00

Dressed Oyster

$5.00

Oyster Shooter

$8.00

Saltines

Seasoned Crackers

$2.00

Oyster Mod

OYSTER MOD

Einbecker N/A

$7.00

Caviar

Black River

$230.00

Siberian Sturgeon

$128.00

Russian Osetra

$143.00

Golden Kaluga

$126.00

Classic White Sturgeon

$98.00Out of stock

Blini Bread

Cold Bar & Salad

Bibb Salad

$14.00

Ceviche

$22.00

Crudo

$25.00

Crab Louie

$26.00

Shrimp Louie

$26.00

Combo Louie

$26.00

Beet Salad

$15.00

Iceberg Wedge

$17.00

Salmon Gravlox

$22.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$25.00

Fruits de Mer

$160.00

Steak Tartare

$21.00

Extra Bread - Tartare

$1.00

Extra Bread - Gravlox

$1.00

Sandwiches

Lobster Roll

$39.00

Hamburger

$22.00

Specialties

Cioppino

$49.00

Clam Chowder

$15.00

Crab Cake

$31.00

Crispy Snapper

$39.00

Grilled Octopus

$23.00

Linguine & Clams

$34.00

Mussel & Clams

$36.00

NY Strip

$51.00

Roasted Oysters

$23.00

Shrimp Toast

$20.00

Extra Bread - Mussels

$1.00

Extra Bread - Cioppino

$2.00

Catch of the Day

Scallops

$48.00

Gag Grouper

$42.00

Red Grouper

$44.00

Redfish

$39.00

Branzino

$42.00

a la Carte

Mac & Cheese

$17.00

Shells NO Crab

$12.00

Grilled Kale

$12.00

Chilled Asparagus

$15.00

Cauliflower

$12.00

Grits

$10.00

Marble Potatoes

$10.00

Fries

$10.00

Grilled Cheese

$13.00

Sourdough Loaf

$12.00

Side Slaw

$5.00

Half Fry

$5.00

Kids Pasta

$12.00

Side Of Linguine

$12.00

Dessert

Affogato

$9.00

Dark Chocolate Mousse

$12.00

Key Lime Tart

$12.00

Basque Cake

$13.00

2 Scoops Ice Cream

$4.00

Lemon Olive Oil Sorbet

$4.00

Strawberry Sorbet

$4.00

Classic Martinis

Bond's Vesper

$17.00

Old Tom Martinez

$17.00

Cosmopolitan

$17.00

Rye Manhattan

$17.00

Espresso Martini

$17.00

1876 Martini

$17.00

Chopin Martini

$20.00

Deep Eddy Martini

$19.00

Deep Eddy Rudy Red GF Martini

$19.00

Dripping Springs Vodka Martini

$19.00

Grey Goose Martini

$20.00

Ketel One Martini

$20.00

Tito's Martini

$19.00

Belvedere Martini

$20.00

St. George Green Chili

$16.00

The Botanist Martini

$20.00

Citadelle Martini

$17.00

Dripping Gin Martini

$19.00

Hayman's Old Tom Martini

$19.00

Hendrick's Martini

$20.00

Koval MMH Barreled Martini

$19.00

Monkey 47 Martini

$26.00

Plymouth Martini

$19.00

Xoriguer Gin de Mahon Martini

$19.00

Hayman's London Dry Martini

$16.00

Beefeater Martini

$16.00Out of stock

St. George Terroir Martini

$16.00

Fords Martini

$16.00Out of stock

Specialty Cocktails

The Trilogy

$15.00

Three Day Weekend

$15.00

Clark's Crush

$15.00

Blanco Mule

$16.00

Collective Bargaining

$17.00

El Tigre

$17.00

Meet me in St. Louis

$16.00

Winter Pimms

$16.00

Pressed in a Book

$17.00

Ivory Fizz

$17.00

The Bee's Tea

$16.00

The Stowaway

$17.00

Vodka Stowaway

$17.00

St. George Green Chile Bloody

$17.00

Classic Cocktails

Aperol Spritz

$16.00

Aviation

$15.00

Bee's Knees

$16.00

Berlin Wall

$15.00

Bloody Mary

$15.00

Capelletti Spritz

$16.00

Carajillo

$16.00

Champagne Cocktail

$15.00

Corpse Reviver

$17.00

Corpse Reviver 2

$17.00

Cosmopolitan

$18.00

Daiquiri

$16.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$16.00

French 75

$15.00

French 76

$15.00

French 77

$15.00

Gimlit

$16.00

Greyhound

$16.00

Hot Toddy

$15.00

Hurricane

$16.00

Irish Coffee

$16.00

Kentucky Swizzle

$16.00

Kir Royale

$14.00

Last Word

$17.00

Lemon Drop

$18.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$17.00

Madras

$16.00

Mai Tai

$17.00

Manhattan

$18.00

Margarita

$16.00

mimosa

$14.00

Mimosa GF

$14.00

Mint Julep

$16.00

Mojito

$16.00

Moscow Mule

$16.00

Negroni

$17.00

Old Fashioned

$17.00

Pain Killer

$17.00

Paloma

$15.00

Paper Plane

$17.00

Pimm's Cup

$17.00

Ramos Gin Fizz

$17.00

Ranch Water

$16.00

Rob Roy

$16.00

Sazerac Cocktail

$17.00

Screwdriver

$16.00

Sea Breeze

$16.00

Sidecar

$17.00

Tequila Sunrise

$16.00

Tom Collins

$16.00

Trinidad Sour

$17.00

Vieux Carre

$17.00

Whiskey Smash

$16.00

Whiskey Sour

$16.00

White Russian

$16.00

Zombie

$17.00

Spirits

1876

$14.00

Belvedere

$16.00

Chopin

$16.00

Deep Eddy

$15.00

Deep Eddy Rudy Red GF

$15.00

Dripping Springs Vodka

$15.00

Grey Goose

$16.00

Ketel One

$16.00

Tito's

$15.00

Brennivin Aquavit

$15.00

St. George Green Chile

$15.00

1876 DBL

$22.00

Chopin DBL

$24.00

Deep Eddy DBL

$24.00

Deep Eddy Rudy Red GF DBL

$24.00

Dripping Springs DBL

$24.00

Grey Goose DBL

$24.00

High West 7,000 DBL

$26.00

Ketel One DBL

$24.00

Tito's DBL

$24.00

The Botanist

$16.00

Dripping Springs Gin

$15.00

Hayman's London Dry

$15.00

Hayman's Old Tom

$15.00

Hendrick's

$16.00

Koval MMH Barreled

$15.00

Monkey 47

$22.00

Plymouth

$15.00

Xoriguer Gin de Mahon

$15.00

Citadelle

$15.00

St. George Terroir

$16.00

Bols Genever DBL

$24.00

The Botanist DBL

$30.00

Citadelle DBL

$22.00

Dripping Springs DBL

$24.00

Hayman's Old Tom DBL

$24.00

Hendrick's DBL

$24.00

Koval MMH Barreled DBL

$30.00

Monkey 47 DBL

$42.00

Plymouth DBL

$24.00

Xoriguer Gin de Mahon DBL

$26.00

Bounty White

$14.00

Bounty Dark

$14.00

Blackwell Jamaican

$15.00

El Dorado 12

$16.00

Hamilton 151

$15.00

Neisson Agricole Blanc

$15.00

Ron Zacapa 23

$18.00

Smith & Cross

$15.00

Stiggins Plantation Pineapple

$14.00

Appleton Estate

$15.00

Batavia Arrack DBL

$24.00

Bounty White DBL

$22.00

Bounty Dark DBL

$22.00

El Dorado 8 DBL

$22.00

El Dorado 12 DBL

$24.00

Hamilton 151 DBL

$24.00

Neisson Agricole Blanc DBL

$24.00

Novo Fogo DBL

$24.00

Plantation Pineapple DBL

$24.00

Plantation Grand Cru 2002 DBL

$34.00

Ron Zacapa 23 DBL

$30.00

Simth & Cross Jamaican Pot Still DBL

$24.00

Lunazul

$14.00

Carabuena

$15.00

Fortaleza Blanco

$22.00

Fortaleza Still Strength

$24.00

Fortaleza Repo

$24.00

Fortaleza Añejo

$26.00

LALO Blanco

$15.00

Mijenta

$22.00

Ocho Plata

$16.00

Ocho Repo

$18.00

Ocho Añejo

$20.00

Union Mezcal

$15.00Out of stock

Tapatio Blanco

$15.00

G4 Reposado

$20.00

Rey Camparo

$14.00

Del Maguey Vida

$18.00

Luna Azil DBL

$22.00

Cimarron DBL

$22.00

Fortaleza Silver DBL

$36.00

Fortaleza Reposdado DBL

$44.00

Fortaleza Añejo DBL

$52.00

Lalo Blanco DBL

$28.00

Ocho Plata DBL

$15.00

Ocho Reposado DBL

$18.00

Ocho Añejo DBL

$20.00

Union DBL

$12.00

Carabuena DBL

$30.00

Old Overholt

$14.00

High West Double Rye

$15.00

Rittenhouse Rye

$15.00

Templeton Rye

$16.00Out of stock

Old Forester Bourbon

$14.00

Basil Hayden's

$16.00

Garrison Brothers

$18.00

Nine Banded Wheated

$15.00

Old Forester 'MML Select' Single Barrel

$18.00

Willet Pot Still Reserve

$18.00

Woodford Reserve

$16.00

Sazerac Rye

$14.00

Buffalo Trace

$15.00Out of stock

9 Banded DBL

$26.00

9 Banded DBL