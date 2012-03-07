June's All Day imageView gallery
Popular Items

Caldo
Burger
Paillard

Entrees

Bolognaise

$31.00

Burger

$23.00

Caldo

$28.00

Chicken Sandwich

$19.00

Lamb CousCous

$25.00

Shrimp CousCous

$26.00

Veggie CousCous

$19.00

1/2 Ham Sandwich

$11.00

Whole Ham Sandwich

$22.00

Nicoise

$23.00

Paillard

$29.00

Steak au Poivre

$45.00

Kids Chicken

$14.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Kids Ham and Cheese

$14.00

Kids Pasta

$13.00

Snacks and Small Plates

Bread Service

Appetizing Board

$18.00

Boston Lettuce

$16.00

Croquettes

$14.00

Eggplant

$13.00

Salami & Idiazabal

$12.00

Side Salad

$7.00

Bakeshop & Desserts

Brownie

$5.00

Monster Cookie

$4.00

Chocolate Almond Biscotti

$5.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Snickerdoodle

$4.00Out of stock

English Muffin

$4.00

Toast

$4.00

Bialy

$4.00

Brulee

$10.00

Pear Bread Pudding

$10.00Out of stock

Carrot Cake

$10.00

Sides

Avocado

$5.00

Bacon

$7.00

Cherry Tomatoes

$3.00

Fries

$6.00

Grilled Veggies

$7.00

Lamb Skewer

$12.00

Olives

$4.00

Pomme Puree

$6.00

Shrimp Skewer

$12.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Slaw

$4.00

Steamed Rice

$4.00

June's Zine

$5.00

June's Candle

$32.00

CORE BTGS/BTLS

BTL Junes

$50.00Out of stock

BTL Raventos

$70.00

BTL Heidsieck

$98.00Out of stock

BTL Pieropan 21

$50.00

BTL Navaherreros

$54.00Out of stock

BTL Kloof 2020

$58.00Out of stock

BTL Obsidian

$62.00Out of stock

BTL Tement

$66.00

BTL Pataille Aligote

$78.00

BTL Machherndl

$54.00Out of stock

BTL Pink Beret

$54.00

BTL Elisa Gamay

$66.00Out of stock

BTL Can Sumoi

$66.00

BTL Duc des Nauves

$78.00

BTL Roches De Neuves

$82.00

BTL D-B Meix Au Roi

$86.00

BTL Broadbent Madeira

$80.00

BTL Kracher

$66.00

BTL Markus Huber

$50.00

BTL Mullineux Old Vine White

$86.00

BTL Bethel Heights

$86.00

BTL Guiberteau Rose

$74.00

BTL Yalumba 21

$215.00

BTL Dr. Loosen BA

$66.00

BTL Stolpman Love You Bunches 21

$66.00

BTL Liebart-Regnier

$92.00

NEW ITALY ZINE

GL Monte Oliveto

$16.00

BTL Monte Oliveto

$62.00

BTL Podere Il Saliceto 'Falista' Pet-Nat

$74.00

BTL Costadila Colli Trevigiani

$80.00

BTL La Ginestra 'Jun'

$96.00

GL Montenigo

$14.00

BTL Montenigo

$54.00

BTL Volcanalia

$66.00

BTL Gazzetta Bianco

$72.00

BTL SRC Etna Bianco

$98.00

GL 'Macerato'

$19.00

BTL Macerato

$74.00

BTL Romeo del Castello 'VigoRosa'

$80.00

BTL Altura 'Rossetto'

$100.00

BTL Masseria del Pino 'Super Luna' 2020

$130.00

GL Il Farneto Giandon Rosso

$15.00

BTL Il Farneti Giandon Rosso

$58.00

BTL La Villana Rosso

$62.00

BTL Cantina Pulaio L'Parzallese Rosso

$76.00

Fruit Juice

Orange Juice

$5.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

N/A Bev

Abita

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke Can Refill

Fronks Milk

$6.00

Fronks Refill

$1.50

FT Ginger Ale

$3.00

FT Tonic

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Richard's Rain

$3.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Mexican Coke

$4.00

Milk

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$5.00

Sprite

$3.00

Sprite Can Refill

Coke

$3.00Out of stock

Coffee/Tea

Americano

$3.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Chai Latte

$5.00

Coffee

$4.00

Cold Brew

$5.00

Cortado

$4.00

Dirty Chai Latte

$6.00

Espresso

$3.00

Hot Tea

$5.00

Latte

$5.00

Macchiato

$4.00

Mocha

$6.00

Retail

June's Zine

$5.00

June's Candle

$32.00

June's Hoodie

$80.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1722 S Congress, Austin, TX 78704

Directions

Gallery
June's All Day image

Map
