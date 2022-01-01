Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ski Shores Café

2905 Pearce Road

Austin, TX 78730

Apparel

Mañana Board Shorts

$68.00

Muscle Tee

$40.00

OAS Swim Trunks

$90.00
Ski Shores Ringer Tee

$30.00

Ski Shores Sweatshirt

$60.00

Terry Robe

$180.00

Terry Shirt

$120.00

Terry Towel

$80.00

Accessories

Custom Recess Pickle Paddle

$120.00

Ski Shores Design

Fanny Pack

$50.00

Lake Towel

$80.00

Mañana Rope Cap

$34.00

Nettie Pickle Paddle

$80.00

OAS Bucket Hat

$70.00

Pickleball

$4.00

Ski Shores Beanie

$30.00

Ski Shores Nylon Dad Cap

$30.00

Ski Shores Visor

$30.00

Ski Shores White Patch Cap

$30.00

SUNSKI Sunglasses

$50.00+

Zero UV Sunglasses

$15.00

Cups & Coolers

YETI Tumbler Pint (16oz)

$30.00

YETI Colster Can (12oz)

$25.00

YETI Lowball

$30.00Out of stock

YETI Tote (Small)

$130.00

YETI Large Tote

$350.00

YETI Flip Top Cooler

$250.00

Yeti Water Bottle (26oz)

$50.00

Yeti Straw Cup (26oz)

$35.00

Souvenirs

Postcard

$3.00

Bumper Sticker

$3.00

Neck Koozie

$12.00

Croakies

$4.00

Ski Shores Cocktail Glass

$15.00

Keychain

$8.00

Skin Care

SPF 30 Mist

$21.00

SPF 30 Lip Balm

$10.00

SPF 50 Lotion

$25.00

Maui Babe Browning Lotion

$15.00

Skeeter Bug Spray

$10.00

SPF 50 Face Stick

$26.00

Smoke Shop

Lighter

$3.00

Grav Labs One Hitter

$15.00

Grav Labs Steamroller

$25.00

Grinder

$40.00

Ice & Chips

Bag of Ice

$7.99

7lb bag of ice cold ice!

Cape Cod Chips

$3.00

Wake Surf Shop

Mañana Molo Boards

$1,250.00

Mañana Leslie Boards

$1,289.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Where It's Always The Weekend

2905 Pearce Road, Austin, TX 78730

