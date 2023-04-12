Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

McKays Public House

1,245 Reviews

$$

231 Main Street

Bar Harbor, ME 04609

Popular Items

Smash Burger
Brussels Sprouts
Pretzels

FOOD

Soups & Salads

French Onion Soup

$10.00

Umami vegetable broth, house-made crouton, melted Gruyere, savory herbs

Lobster Stew

$17.00

Fresh-picked Maine lobster, creamy lobster broth, grilled French bread

McKay’s Salad

$12.00

Tender greens tossed with truffled Moscatel vinaigrette, topped with apple slices, toasted hazelnuts, golden raisins and bleu cheese. Gluten-free.

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Chopped romaine lettuce tossed in house-Caesar dressing, topped with croutons and shaved Parmesan.

FEAT. Steak & Mushroom Stew

$16.00

Tender steak tips, savory ale gravy, carrots, pearl onion, peas, mushrooms

Appetizers

Bruleed Oysters

$18.00

Bar Harbor Blonde oysters served bruleed with Creole butter, lemon, Parmesan and a crumb topping

Pretzels

$14.00

Two hand-twisted and house-made soft pretzels served with beer cheese.

Brussels Sprouts

$12.00

Roasted brussels, chili glaze, crispy bacon, scallion, sesame seed, spicy peanuts

Crab Cakes

$18.00

Local crab, savory herbs, house-made remoulade.

Pork Belly

$15.00

Fried and braised pork belly, creole spice dusting, cabbage slaw, hot honey, scallion

Cast-Iron Brie

$14.00

baked triple cream brie wedge, apple slices, sweet pepper relish, crostini

Side of Fries

$8.00

Hand-cut and house-made french fries.

McKay's Wings

$15.00

5 Jumbo wings tossed in Buffalo -or- Tropical Pepper sauce, served with Homemade Blue Cheese -or- Ranch, Carrots and Celery

Loaded Pub Fries

$14.00

Hand-cut Fries, Smothered with Beer Cheese, topped with Bacon and Scallions

Pub Fare

Fish & Chips

$22.00

Fried haddock served with house-made french fries, malt vinegar slaw, tartar sauce and lemon.

Smash Burger

$16.00

Two 4oz beef patties, grilled brioche bun, shredduce, onion, cheddar cheese, house-made pickles, boss sauce

McKay’s Meatloaf

$25.00

peppercorn gravy, whipped Yukon potatoes, roasted vegetables

Veggie Burger

$16.00

Veggie patty, grilled pretzel bun, shredduce, white onion, house-made pickles, tomato jam, comes with chips

Entrees

Truffled Seafood Risotto

$38.00

fresh picked lobster, gulf of Maine scallops, jumbo shrimp, tomato, savory herbs, truffle oil, grated Parmesan

Beef Short Rib

$32.00

Red wine braised beef short rib, garlic, savory herbs, served over corn polenta and roasted vegetables with a mushroom demi-glace.

Pan Seared Halibut

$36.00

6oz halibut filet, Parmesan smashed red potatoes, brussels sprouts, lemon caper cream sauce

Portobello Piccata

$26.00

Crispy portobello caps breaded in Panko & almonds and fried, served with roasted vegetables, smashed potatoes and a lemon caper cream sauce

Southern-Style Chicken & Ribs

$34.00

Buttermilk marinated, fried chicken thighs, baby back ribs, Creole slaw, braised greens, grilled cornbread, hot honey, House-made BBQ sauce

Maine Lobster Dinner

$45.00

1.5lb whole Maine lobster, red potatoes, asparagus, lemon wedges, drawn butter

Steak Frites

$28.00

Thinly sliced steak over grilled asparagus, topped with house-made Chimichurri and hand-cut fries.

FEAT. Scallops

$38.00

Seared scallops served over grilled asparagus, polenta, with horseradish Dijon sauce, crispy Bacon, and pickled mustard seeds

FEAT. Ribeye

$42.00

Hand-cut Piedmontese ribeye, béarnaise sauce, grilled asparagus, whipped potatoes, microgreens.

Children Menu

KIDS Buttered Noodles

$10.00

KIDS Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Kids CheeseBurger

$12.00

KIDS Fish & Chips

$12.00

KIDS Chicken Strips

$12.00

KIDS Grilled Cheese

$10.00

KIDS Hot Dog

$12.00

DESSERT

STICKY TOFFEE PUDDING

$10.00

Warm, rich, steamed traditional sticky toffee pudding served with vanilla ice cream

BROWNIE SUNDAE

$9.00

Warm fudgy brownie served with vanilla ice cream and whipped cream topping

UNCLE JIM'S BOOZY MOUSSE

$9.00

Belgian Chocolate and Bailey’s Irish Cream mousse

STRAWBERRY SHORTCAKE

$10.00

Macerated strawberries over sweet cornbread, toasted coconut ice cream, whipped cream and strawberry crisps

KIDS ICE CREAM

$6.00

SCOOP ICE CREAM

$3.00

BEER

Featured Beer

MBC TY23 - btl

$16.00

Cider Bottles/cans

Downeast Craft Cider Seasonal - can

$7.00

Home Farm Pet Nat Cider - 750ml btl

$25.00

Norumbega - can

$7.00

Bottled & Cans Beers N/A Beers

Athletic Brewing Co. Non-Alc Golden Ale - can

$6.00

Athletic Brewing Co. Non-Alc Hazy IPA - can

$6.00

Athletic Non-Alc IPA - can

$6.00

Estrella Galicia 0,0 Non-Alc - can

$6.00

Lord Hobo NA IPA - can

$7.00

Craft Maine Seltzers

Lone Pine O-Jay Tangerine Seltzer - can

$7.00

Wild Maine Blueberry Hard Seltzer - can

$7.00

Wild Maine White Cranberry Hard Seltzer - can

$7.00

Light & Refreshing

Bitburger Dry Pils - can

$6.00

Bud Light - btl

$6.00

Estrella Jalisco - btl

$6.00

Meteor Pilsner - btl

$7.00

Narraganset Lager - can

$6.00

Oxbow Farmhouse Pale Ale - can

$8.00

Red Horse Lager - btl

$7.00

Schilling Alexandr 10 Pilsner - can

$9.00

Schneider Weisse - btl

$7.00

Sapporo - can

$8.00

Hoppytown

Bissell Bros. Substance IPA - can

$9.00

Glutenberg IPA - can

$8.00

Liquid Riot #1 Dad Quad IPA - can

$12.00

Lone Pine Oh-J NEIPA - can

$8.00

OBC Tubular NEIPA - can

$9.00

Zero Grav Cone Head IPA - can

$7.00

MBC TY23 - btl

$16.00

Zing Zing Sour

Foundation Tropical Jam - can

$8.00

Rich and Malty

Allagash Barrel & Bean Belgian Tripel - btl

$10.00

Orkney Red Macgregor - btl

$9.00

Black Hog Granola Brown - can

$9.00

Into The Darkness

Austin Street Milk Stout - can

$9.00

MBC King Titus Porter - Btl

$13.00

O'Hara's Irish Stout - can

$8.00

Feelin' Fancy

Bissell Bros. Betwixt & Between - btl

$30.00

Barreled Souls 'Banana Bread at Work Dude!' Barleywine - btl

$30.00

Home Farm Pet Nat Cider - 750ml btl

$25.00

Allagash Sours - btl

$20.00

WINE

White Wine

GLASS Featured WHITE

$12.00

BOTTLE Featured WHITE

$38.00

#4 Btl Brea Chardonnay 2021

$42.00

#12 Btl Daou Sav Blanc 2021

$40.00

#13 Btl Cakebread Sauvignon Blanc 2020

$60.00

#14 Btl Matthiasson Napa White 2020

$75.00

#15 Btl Elk Cove Pinot Gris 2021

$42.00

#16 Btl Ovum Big Salt 2021

$40.00

#17 Btl Terrien Chardonnay 2013

$85.00

#18 Btl Au Bon Climat Chardonnay 2020

$50.00

#19 Btl Stag’s Leap Karia Chardonnay 2019

$65.00

#20 Btl Shafer Red Shoulders Ranch Chardonnay 2019

$82.00

#21 Btl Sans Liege Cotes du Coast Viognier 2020

$70.00

#22 Sea Smoke Chardonnay 2020

$125.00

#23 Btl Far Niente Chardonnay 2020

$100.00

#24 Btl Rombauer Chardonnay 2020

$85.00

#25 Btl Michel Girault Sancerre 2021

$55.00

#26 Btl Vincent & Julien Raimbault Vouvray 2019

$40.00

#27 Btl Domaine de l'Epinay Muscadet 2020

$40.00

#28 Btl Hugel Gentil 2018

$42.00

#29 Btl Gerard Metz Melody Pinot Blanc 2018

$40.00

#30 Btl Alain Gautheron Chablis 2020

$52.00

#31 Btl P. Jaboulet CDR Blanc 2019

$42.00

#32 Btl Vincent Pouilly Fuisse 2018

$59.00

#33 Btl Domaine Du Vieux Lazaret Châteauneuf-Du-Pape Blanc 2019

$70.00

#34 Btl Latour Meursault 2018

$145.00

#35 Btl Joseph Drouhin Chassagne-Montrachet 2016

$120.00

#36 Btl Dom. Faiveley Puligny-Montrachet 1er Cru 2019

$305.00

#1 Btl Cabert Pinot Grigio 2021

$34.00

#37 Btl Ottella Lugana 2020

$40.00

#38 Btl Surrau Branu Vermentino 2021

$50.00

#39 Btl Vietti Roero Arneis 2020

$40.00

#40 Btl Arcan Albariño 2020

$40.00

#41 Btl Ostatu Rioja Blanco 2021

$40.00

#42 Btl R. Lopez de Heredia Viña Gravonia Rioja Blanco 2014

$65.00

#2 Btl Salt River Sauvignon Blanc 2022

$38.00

#3 Btl Prinz Salm 2 Princes Riesling 2018

$38.00

#43 Btl Dashwood Sauvignon Blanc 2021

$40.00

#44 Btl Anton Bauer Grüner Veltliner 2020

$41.00

#45 Btl Sigalas Santorini Assyrtiko 2020

$72.00

#46 Btl Spáter-Veit Kabinett Riesling 2020

$48.00

#47 Btl J.J. Prum Graacher Himmelreich Kabinett 2018

$80.00

Orange Wine

#48 Btl Arianna Occhipinti SP68 Bianco 2021

$65.00

#49 Btl Frank Cornelissen Munjebel Bianco 2020

$85.00

#50 Btl Fabien Jouves Skin Contact 2021

$52.00

#51 Btl Unico Zelo Esoterico 2021

$50.00

Rosé Wine

#5 Btl Domaine des Pallus Messanges Rosé 2021

$34.00

#11 Btl Honor Cava Rosé NV

$34.00

#52 Btl Domaine d'Olivette Bandol Rosé 2021

$64.00

#53 Btl Txakoli Rosé 2021

$45.00

#54 Btl Dominique Roger Sancerre Rosé 2021

$65.00

#55 Btl Raul Perez Rosado 2021

$50.00

Red Wine

Gls Daou Cabernet Sauvignon

$15.00

GLASS Featured RED

$12.00

BOTTLE Featured RED

$38.00

#6 Btl Charlotte Louis Pinot Noir 2019

$42.00

#9 Btl Daou Cabernet Sauvignon 2021

$44.00

#56 Btl Illahe Pinot Noir 2020

$50.00

#57 Btl Flowers Pinot Noir 2018

$104.00

#58 Btl Beaux Frères Willamette Valley Pinot Noir 2019

$86.00

#59 Btl Beaux Freres Beaux Freres Vineyard Pinot Noir 2019

$185.00

#60 Btl Sea Smoke 'Ten' Pinot Noir 2020

$135.00

#61 Btl Rochioli Russian River Pinot Noir 2020

$145.00

#62 Btl Duckhorn Merlot 2019

$90.00

#63 Btl Shafer Td9 2018

$100.00

#64 Btl Easton Zinfandel 2016

$40.00

#65 Btl Ridge Lytton Springs Zinfandel 2019

$85.00

#66 Btl Heitz Cabernet Sauvingnon 2016

$95.00

#67 Btl Heitz Martha's Vineyard Cab 2012

$280.00

#68 Btl Stewart Cabernet Sauvignon 2017

$115.00

#69 Btl Motor City Kitty Syrah 2016

$55.00

#70 Btl l'Aventure Optimus 2018

$95.00

#71 Btl Shafer Relentless Syrah 2017, 2019

$146.00

#72 Btl Round Pond Kith & Kin Cab 2019

$52.00

#73 Btl Col Solare 2016

$165.00

#74 Btl Mt. Veeder Cabernet Sauvignon 2018

$80.00

#75 Btl Merryvale Cabernet Sauvignon 2017

$97.00

#76 Btl Shafer One Point Five Cab 2018

$153.00

#77 Btl Caymus Cabernet Sauvignon 2019

$180.00

#78 Btl Shafer Hillside Select 750ml 2009, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017

$380.00

#78b Btl Shafer Hillside Select 1.5L 2017

$725.00

#79 Btl Far Niente Cab 2019

$220.00

#80 Btl Opus One 2018

$550.00

#7 Btl Lafage Cuvee Nicolas Grenache 2019

$40.00

#81 Btl Anthony Thevenet Morgon 2018

$55.00

#82 Btl Les Chardons Touraine Gamay 2020

$42.00

#83 Btl Joseph Drouhin Cotes de Beaune Villages 2015

$55.00

#84 Btl Vign de Buxy Mercurey 2019

$50.00

#85 Btl Bony Gachot Nuits-Saint-Georges 2019

$88.00

#86 Btl Domaine Tortochot Gevrey-Chambertain 2015

$183.00

#87 Btl Joseph Drouhin Gevrey-Chambertain 2015

$96.00Out of stock

#88 Btl Vignoble Dinocheau Pineau d'Aunis 2020

$40.00

#89 Btl Domaine La Suffrene Bandol Rouge 2017

$63.00Out of stock

#90 Btl Nicolas Reau Cab Franc 2019

$48.00

#91 Btl Beaucastel Cotes du Rhone 2019

$68.00

#92 Btl Chateau du Trignon Gigondas 2015

$56.00

#93 Btl Chateau Vieux Cheval Lalande de Pomerol 2016

$50.00

#94 Btl Chateau Pegau Chateauneuf du Pape Rouge 2019

$140.00

#95 Btl Chateau Pegau Chateauneuf du Pape Cuvee Laurence 2017

$203.00

#96 Btl Chateau Lalande-Borie St. Julien 2016

$90.00

#97 Btl Chateau Kirwan Margaux 2012

$190.00

#98 Btl Lamoresca Nerocapitano Frappato 2021

$43.00

#99 Btl Querciavalle Chianti Classico 2016

$40.00

#100 Btl Antinori Toscana Rosso 2018

$42.00

#101 Btl La Spinetta Barbera d’Asti 2018

$48.00

#102 Btl Cataldi Madonna Montepulciano 2019

$44.00

#103 Btl Arianna Occhipinti SP68 Rosso 2021

$70.00

#104 Btl Cos Cerasuolo Delle Fontane 2015

$88.00

#105 Btl Enrico Serafino Monclivio Barolo 2017

$70.00

#106 Btl Vietti Barolo 2018

$86.00

#107 Btl Sorì Paitin Barbaresco 2018

$95.00

#108 Btl La Spinetta Barbaresco Bordini 2018

$98.00

#109 Btl Fattoi Brunello di Montalcino 2016

$95.00

#110 Btl Antinori 'Tignanello' 2019

$210.00

#111 Btl Tenuta Sant'Antonio Amarone 2017

$105.00

#8 Btl Alberti Malbec 2018

$38.00

#112 Btl Estacion Yumbel Pipeño Pais 2020

$40.00

#113 Btl Riccitelli Tinto de la Casa Malbec 2017

$57.00

#114 Btl Luigi Bosca De Sangre Malbec 2019

$52.00

#115 Btl Puramun Reserva Malbec 2016

$60.00

#116 Btl Granito del Cadalso Garnacha 2018

$42.00

#117 Btl Daniel Landi Mentrida Garnacha 2020

$65.00

#118 Btl Muga Reserva Rioja 2017

$48.00

#119 Btl Bodegas y Viñedos Maurodos Prim'a Toro 2019

$40.00

#120 Btl Unico Zelo Truffle Hound 2019

$45.00

#121 Btl Netzl Anna-Christina 2018

$95.00

#122 Btl BLANKBOTTLE Familiemoord 2018

$65.00

#123 Btl BLANKBOTTLE Retirement @ 65 2019

$70.00

#124 Btl Mollydooker The Boxer Shiraz 2018

$46.00

Sparkling Wine

Gls Col di Luna Prosecco

$10.00

Gls Honor Cava Rosé

$10.00

#10 Btl Col di Luna Prosecco

$36.00

#125 Btl Oyster River Morphos 2021

$38.00

#126 Btl Oyster River Chaos 2019

$75.00

#127 Btl Leo Hillinger Secco NV

$40.00

#128 Btl Patrice Colin Perles Grises Pet Nat

$45.00

#129 Btl Billecart-Salmon Brut

$102.00

#130 Btl Canard-Duchene Brut Rosé

$80.00

#131 Btl Billecart-Salmon Brut Rosé 750ml

$170.00

#131b Btl Billecart-Salmon Brut Rosé 375ml

$96.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
All hours
Sunday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

231 Main Street, Bar Harbor, ME 04609

Directions

Gallery
McKays Public House image
McKays Public House image

