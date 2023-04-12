- Home
- /
- Bar Harbor
- /
- American
- /
- McKays Public House
McKays Public House
1,245 Reviews
$$
231 Main Street
Bar Harbor, ME 04609
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
FOOD
Soups & Salads
French Onion Soup
Umami vegetable broth, house-made crouton, melted Gruyere, savory herbs
Lobster Stew
Fresh-picked Maine lobster, creamy lobster broth, grilled French bread
McKay’s Salad
Tender greens tossed with truffled Moscatel vinaigrette, topped with apple slices, toasted hazelnuts, golden raisins and bleu cheese. Gluten-free.
Caesar Salad
Chopped romaine lettuce tossed in house-Caesar dressing, topped with croutons and shaved Parmesan.
FEAT. Steak & Mushroom Stew
Tender steak tips, savory ale gravy, carrots, pearl onion, peas, mushrooms
Appetizers
Bruleed Oysters
Bar Harbor Blonde oysters served bruleed with Creole butter, lemon, Parmesan and a crumb topping
Pretzels
Two hand-twisted and house-made soft pretzels served with beer cheese.
Brussels Sprouts
Roasted brussels, chili glaze, crispy bacon, scallion, sesame seed, spicy peanuts
Crab Cakes
Local crab, savory herbs, house-made remoulade.
Pork Belly
Fried and braised pork belly, creole spice dusting, cabbage slaw, hot honey, scallion
Cast-Iron Brie
baked triple cream brie wedge, apple slices, sweet pepper relish, crostini
Side of Fries
Hand-cut and house-made french fries.
McKay's Wings
5 Jumbo wings tossed in Buffalo -or- Tropical Pepper sauce, served with Homemade Blue Cheese -or- Ranch, Carrots and Celery
Loaded Pub Fries
Hand-cut Fries, Smothered with Beer Cheese, topped with Bacon and Scallions
Pub Fare
Fish & Chips
Fried haddock served with house-made french fries, malt vinegar slaw, tartar sauce and lemon.
Smash Burger
Two 4oz beef patties, grilled brioche bun, shredduce, onion, cheddar cheese, house-made pickles, boss sauce
McKay’s Meatloaf
peppercorn gravy, whipped Yukon potatoes, roasted vegetables
Veggie Burger
Veggie patty, grilled pretzel bun, shredduce, white onion, house-made pickles, tomato jam, comes with chips
Entrees
Truffled Seafood Risotto
fresh picked lobster, gulf of Maine scallops, jumbo shrimp, tomato, savory herbs, truffle oil, grated Parmesan
Beef Short Rib
Red wine braised beef short rib, garlic, savory herbs, served over corn polenta and roasted vegetables with a mushroom demi-glace.
Pan Seared Halibut
6oz halibut filet, Parmesan smashed red potatoes, brussels sprouts, lemon caper cream sauce
Portobello Piccata
Crispy portobello caps breaded in Panko & almonds and fried, served with roasted vegetables, smashed potatoes and a lemon caper cream sauce
Southern-Style Chicken & Ribs
Buttermilk marinated, fried chicken thighs, baby back ribs, Creole slaw, braised greens, grilled cornbread, hot honey, House-made BBQ sauce
Maine Lobster Dinner
1.5lb whole Maine lobster, red potatoes, asparagus, lemon wedges, drawn butter
Steak Frites
Thinly sliced steak over grilled asparagus, topped with house-made Chimichurri and hand-cut fries.
FEAT. Scallops
Seared scallops served over grilled asparagus, polenta, with horseradish Dijon sauce, crispy Bacon, and pickled mustard seeds
FEAT. Ribeye
Hand-cut Piedmontese ribeye, béarnaise sauce, grilled asparagus, whipped potatoes, microgreens.
Children Menu
DESSERT
STICKY TOFFEE PUDDING
Warm, rich, steamed traditional sticky toffee pudding served with vanilla ice cream
BROWNIE SUNDAE
Warm fudgy brownie served with vanilla ice cream and whipped cream topping
UNCLE JIM'S BOOZY MOUSSE
Belgian Chocolate and Bailey’s Irish Cream mousse
STRAWBERRY SHORTCAKE
Macerated strawberries over sweet cornbread, toasted coconut ice cream, whipped cream and strawberry crisps
KIDS ICE CREAM
SCOOP ICE CREAM
BEER
Featured Beer
Cider Bottles/cans
Bottled & Cans Beers N/A Beers
Craft Maine Seltzers
Light & Refreshing
Hoppytown
Zing Zing Sour
Rich and Malty
Into The Darkness
Feelin' Fancy
WINE
White Wine
GLASS Featured WHITE
BOTTLE Featured WHITE
#4 Btl Brea Chardonnay 2021
#12 Btl Daou Sav Blanc 2021
#13 Btl Cakebread Sauvignon Blanc 2020
#14 Btl Matthiasson Napa White 2020
#15 Btl Elk Cove Pinot Gris 2021
#16 Btl Ovum Big Salt 2021
#17 Btl Terrien Chardonnay 2013
#18 Btl Au Bon Climat Chardonnay 2020
#19 Btl Stag’s Leap Karia Chardonnay 2019
#20 Btl Shafer Red Shoulders Ranch Chardonnay 2019
#21 Btl Sans Liege Cotes du Coast Viognier 2020
#22 Sea Smoke Chardonnay 2020
#23 Btl Far Niente Chardonnay 2020
#24 Btl Rombauer Chardonnay 2020
#25 Btl Michel Girault Sancerre 2021
#26 Btl Vincent & Julien Raimbault Vouvray 2019
#27 Btl Domaine de l'Epinay Muscadet 2020
#28 Btl Hugel Gentil 2018
#29 Btl Gerard Metz Melody Pinot Blanc 2018
#30 Btl Alain Gautheron Chablis 2020
#31 Btl P. Jaboulet CDR Blanc 2019
#32 Btl Vincent Pouilly Fuisse 2018
#33 Btl Domaine Du Vieux Lazaret Châteauneuf-Du-Pape Blanc 2019
#34 Btl Latour Meursault 2018
#35 Btl Joseph Drouhin Chassagne-Montrachet 2016
#36 Btl Dom. Faiveley Puligny-Montrachet 1er Cru 2019
#1 Btl Cabert Pinot Grigio 2021
#37 Btl Ottella Lugana 2020
#38 Btl Surrau Branu Vermentino 2021
#39 Btl Vietti Roero Arneis 2020
#40 Btl Arcan Albariño 2020
#41 Btl Ostatu Rioja Blanco 2021
#42 Btl R. Lopez de Heredia Viña Gravonia Rioja Blanco 2014
#2 Btl Salt River Sauvignon Blanc 2022
#3 Btl Prinz Salm 2 Princes Riesling 2018
#43 Btl Dashwood Sauvignon Blanc 2021
#44 Btl Anton Bauer Grüner Veltliner 2020
#45 Btl Sigalas Santorini Assyrtiko 2020
#46 Btl Spáter-Veit Kabinett Riesling 2020
#47 Btl J.J. Prum Graacher Himmelreich Kabinett 2018
Orange Wine
Rosé Wine
Red Wine
Gls Daou Cabernet Sauvignon
GLASS Featured RED
BOTTLE Featured RED
#6 Btl Charlotte Louis Pinot Noir 2019
#9 Btl Daou Cabernet Sauvignon 2021
#56 Btl Illahe Pinot Noir 2020
#57 Btl Flowers Pinot Noir 2018
#58 Btl Beaux Frères Willamette Valley Pinot Noir 2019
#59 Btl Beaux Freres Beaux Freres Vineyard Pinot Noir 2019
#60 Btl Sea Smoke 'Ten' Pinot Noir 2020
#61 Btl Rochioli Russian River Pinot Noir 2020
#62 Btl Duckhorn Merlot 2019
#63 Btl Shafer Td9 2018
#64 Btl Easton Zinfandel 2016
#65 Btl Ridge Lytton Springs Zinfandel 2019
#66 Btl Heitz Cabernet Sauvingnon 2016
#67 Btl Heitz Martha's Vineyard Cab 2012
#68 Btl Stewart Cabernet Sauvignon 2017
#69 Btl Motor City Kitty Syrah 2016
#70 Btl l'Aventure Optimus 2018
#71 Btl Shafer Relentless Syrah 2017, 2019
#72 Btl Round Pond Kith & Kin Cab 2019
#73 Btl Col Solare 2016
#74 Btl Mt. Veeder Cabernet Sauvignon 2018
#75 Btl Merryvale Cabernet Sauvignon 2017
#76 Btl Shafer One Point Five Cab 2018
#77 Btl Caymus Cabernet Sauvignon 2019
#78 Btl Shafer Hillside Select 750ml 2009, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017
#78b Btl Shafer Hillside Select 1.5L 2017
#79 Btl Far Niente Cab 2019
#80 Btl Opus One 2018
#7 Btl Lafage Cuvee Nicolas Grenache 2019
#81 Btl Anthony Thevenet Morgon 2018
#82 Btl Les Chardons Touraine Gamay 2020
#83 Btl Joseph Drouhin Cotes de Beaune Villages 2015
#84 Btl Vign de Buxy Mercurey 2019
#85 Btl Bony Gachot Nuits-Saint-Georges 2019
#86 Btl Domaine Tortochot Gevrey-Chambertain 2015
#87 Btl Joseph Drouhin Gevrey-Chambertain 2015
#88 Btl Vignoble Dinocheau Pineau d'Aunis 2020
#89 Btl Domaine La Suffrene Bandol Rouge 2017
#90 Btl Nicolas Reau Cab Franc 2019
#91 Btl Beaucastel Cotes du Rhone 2019
#92 Btl Chateau du Trignon Gigondas 2015
#93 Btl Chateau Vieux Cheval Lalande de Pomerol 2016
#94 Btl Chateau Pegau Chateauneuf du Pape Rouge 2019
#95 Btl Chateau Pegau Chateauneuf du Pape Cuvee Laurence 2017
#96 Btl Chateau Lalande-Borie St. Julien 2016
#97 Btl Chateau Kirwan Margaux 2012
#98 Btl Lamoresca Nerocapitano Frappato 2021
#99 Btl Querciavalle Chianti Classico 2016
#100 Btl Antinori Toscana Rosso 2018
#101 Btl La Spinetta Barbera d’Asti 2018
#102 Btl Cataldi Madonna Montepulciano 2019
#103 Btl Arianna Occhipinti SP68 Rosso 2021
#104 Btl Cos Cerasuolo Delle Fontane 2015
#105 Btl Enrico Serafino Monclivio Barolo 2017
#106 Btl Vietti Barolo 2018
#107 Btl Sorì Paitin Barbaresco 2018
#108 Btl La Spinetta Barbaresco Bordini 2018
#109 Btl Fattoi Brunello di Montalcino 2016
#110 Btl Antinori 'Tignanello' 2019
#111 Btl Tenuta Sant'Antonio Amarone 2017
#8 Btl Alberti Malbec 2018
#112 Btl Estacion Yumbel Pipeño Pais 2020
#113 Btl Riccitelli Tinto de la Casa Malbec 2017
#114 Btl Luigi Bosca De Sangre Malbec 2019
#115 Btl Puramun Reserva Malbec 2016
#116 Btl Granito del Cadalso Garnacha 2018
#117 Btl Daniel Landi Mentrida Garnacha 2020
#118 Btl Muga Reserva Rioja 2017
#119 Btl Bodegas y Viñedos Maurodos Prim'a Toro 2019
#120 Btl Unico Zelo Truffle Hound 2019
#121 Btl Netzl Anna-Christina 2018
#122 Btl BLANKBOTTLE Familiemoord 2018
#123 Btl BLANKBOTTLE Retirement @ 65 2019
#124 Btl Mollydooker The Boxer Shiraz 2018
Sparkling Wine
Gls Col di Luna Prosecco
Gls Honor Cava Rosé
#10 Btl Col di Luna Prosecco
#125 Btl Oyster River Morphos 2021
#126 Btl Oyster River Chaos 2019
#127 Btl Leo Hillinger Secco NV
#128 Btl Patrice Colin Perles Grises Pet Nat
#129 Btl Billecart-Salmon Brut
#130 Btl Canard-Duchene Brut Rosé
#131 Btl Billecart-Salmon Brut Rosé 750ml
#131b Btl Billecart-Salmon Brut Rosé 375ml
|Sunday
|4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
231 Main Street, Bar Harbor, ME 04609