Brewpubs & Breweries
Sandwiches

McKay's Taphouse & Beer Garden

204 Reviews

$$

252 Main Street

Pleasanton, CA 94566

Popular Items

Giant Bavarian Pretzel
"El Hefe" Cuban
Chicken Wings

Appetizers

Giant Bavarian Pretzel

$11.50

Mac N Chz, Dippers

$10.00

Side Of Chips

$4.00

Jar of Pickled Veggies

$7.00

Chicken Wings

$13.00

Soyizo Queso & Chips

$10.00

Chicken Skewer

$11.00

Salads

The Wedge

$14.00

Farmer's Market Strawberry Salad

$14.00

Greek Salad

$14.00

Sandwiches

Jammin' Burger

$17.00

"El Hefe" Cuban

$16.00

Cali Cheese Steak

$17.00

Gourmet Grilled Cheese

$13.00

Banh Mi

$16.00

Tridip Sandwich

$17.00

Caprese Sandwich

$14.00

Bologna

$14.00Out of stock

Entrees

Sausage Dog

$15.00

Sausage Platter

$19.00

Cheese Flatbread

$11.00

Meat Candy

$22.00

BBQ Pulled Pork Flatbread

$17.00

Tacos

$4.00

Southwest Summer Veggie Flatbread

$15.00

Buffalo Ranch Chicken Flatbread

$16.00

Nada

$12.00Out of stock

Taco

$3.50Out of stock

Kids

Kids Pizza

$7.00

Pipsqueak Burger

$8.00

Kids Grilled Chz

$7.00

Kids Dog

$7.00
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Year-Round Outdoor Dining, Craft Beer & Wines. Our food is made FRESH to order. Please ENJOY & tell a friend.

Website

Location

252 Main Street, Pleasanton, CA 94566

Directions

