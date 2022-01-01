Brewpubs & Breweries
Sandwiches
McKay's Taphouse & Beer Garden
204 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info
Year-Round Outdoor Dining, Craft Beer & Wines. Our food is made FRESH to order. Please ENJOY & tell a friend.
Location
252 Main Street, Pleasanton, CA 94566
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Frankie Johnnie & Luigi Too! - Dublin, CA
No Reviews
11891 Dublin Boulevard Dublin, CA 94568
View restaurant
Jake’s Café & Catering - 51 Wright Brothers Avenue Suite A
No Reviews
51 Wright Brothers Avenue Suite A Livermore, CA 94551
View restaurant
Plucked Chicken & Beer - Livermore- Plucked
4.7 • 1,205
2062 First St Livermore, CA 94550
View restaurant
Plucked Chicken & Beer - San Ramon- Plucked
4.6 • 7,516
3191D Crow Canyon Place San Ramon, CA 94583
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Pleasanton
Plucked Chicken & Beer - Pleasanton- Plucked
4.6 • 3,900
6762 Bernal Avenue Pleasanton, CA 94566
View restaurant
More near Pleasanton