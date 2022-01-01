  • Home
  McKenzie's Cruisin' Kart - Miller Supply Ace Hardware Rt 329 & Savage Rd Northampton
McKenzie's Cruisin' kart

No reviews yet

Miller Supply Ace Hardware Rte 329 & Savage Rd

Northampton, PA 18067

Popular Items

Bacon Breakfast Sandwich
Ham Breakfast Sandwich
Kielbasa Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast

Bacon Breakfast Sandwich

Bacon Breakfast Sandwich

$7.00

Build Your Own Breakfast Sandwich Homemade Bacon 2 Eggs and 2 Pieces of Cheese

Ham Breakfast Sandwich

Ham Breakfast Sandwich

$7.00

Build Your Own Breakfast Sandwich Chipped Low Sodium Ham 2 Eggs and 2 Pieces of Cheese

Sausage Breakfast Sandwich

Sausage Breakfast Sandwich

$7.00

Build Your Own Breakfast Sandwich Fresh Sausage Patty 2 Eggs and 2 Pieces of Cheese

Kielbasa Breakfast Sandwich

$7.00

Egg Sandwich

$5.00

Hash Brown Patty

$1.00

Lunch

Hot Dog

$2.00

Hamburger

$5.00

Cheeseburger

$6.00

Sausage Sandwich

$9.00

Steak Sandwich

$8.00
Cheesesteak

Cheesesteak

$9.00
Cheeseburger w/ Grilled Kielbasa

Cheeseburger w/ Grilled Kielbasa

$8.00
Grilled Cheese w/ Grilled Kielbasa

Grilled Cheese w/ Grilled Kielbasa

$5.00

Grilled Cheese

$4.00
Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$6.00
Tossed Salad

Tossed Salad

$3.00
Tossed Salad w/Grilled Chicken

Tossed Salad w/Grilled Chicken

$5.00

Drinks

20 Oz Bottle Sodas

Bottled Water

$1.00

Coffee

Hot Tea

Snapple

Fryer

Hash Brown Patty

$1.00

French Fries

$4.00

Pierogies (4)

$5.00

Mozzarella Sticks (4)

$5.00

Onion Rings

$5.00

All hours
Sunday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Miller Supply Ace Hardware Rte 329 & Savage Rd, Northampton, PA 18067

