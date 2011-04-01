McKinley Cafe
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
Main Cafe at University of Michigan Dearborn
Location
4901 Evergreen, Dearborn, MI 48128
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
AlTayeb Restaurant - Garden City - 873 Inkster Road
No Reviews
873 Inkster Road Garden City, MI 48135
View restaurant