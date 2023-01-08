A map showing the location of Mckinney's Irish Pub - Grand Island 123 3rd St WView gallery

Mckinney's Irish Pub - Grand Island 123 3rd St W

review star

123 3rd St W

Grand Island, NE 68801

Starters

Twice Baked Loaded Potato Skins

$8.99

Potato skins loaded with Irish cheese sauce, bacon, sour cream, cheddar cheese, bacon bits, & Irish champ

Pretzel Bites

$8.99

Pepper jack filled mini pretzels served with cheese sauce and pub mustard

Bacon Wrapped Pretzel Bites

$10.99

Reuben Sliders

$8.99

Corned beef, 1000 Island dressing, sauerkraut, & swiss cheese. Served on 4 dinner rolls.

Baked Wings

$7.99+

Tossed with your choice of sauce: Lemon garlic, Honey Mustard, Jameson BBQ, Mild, or Habenero. Comes with carrots, celery, & choice of dressing

Irish Nachos

$9.99

Spiral fries smothered in beer cheese sauce, Jameson BBQ, pulled pork, onion, tomatoes, & peppers

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$8.99

Homemade spinach artichoke dip topped with parmesan cheese. Served with tortilla chips.

Guinness Onion Dip

$8.99

Homemade onion dip, served with potato chips.

Reuben Quesadilla

$8.99

Corned beef, 1000 Island dressing, sauerkraut, & swiss cheese in a jalapeño tortilla

Seafood Dip

$9.99

Cheese Curds

$8.99

Thursday Wings .75

$0.75

Chips and Beer Cheese

$7.99

Chips and Salsa

$5.99

Soups & Salads

Soup of the Day

$3.99+

New England Clam Chowder

$3.99+

Potatoes, bacon, celery, onions, & clams

Soup & Salad Combo

$7.49

Bowl of Soup and side salad

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$9.99

Breaded chicken tenders tossed in buffalo sauce, parmesan cheese, tomatoes, tortilla strips, & bacon bits.

House Salad

$7.99

Romaine, tomato, red onion, cucumber, cheddar cheese, & croutons

Chicken BLT Caesar

$9.99

Fire-brasied chicken, romaine, croutons, tomatoes, bacon, & parmesan cheese

Chef Salad

$10.99

Roast beef, turkey, romaine, tomato, red onion, cucumber, cheddar, croutons, & bacon

Irish Flag

$7.99

Romaine, green apples, craisins, parmesan cheese, mandarin oranges, & toasted almonds

Irish Stew

$3.99+

Panini

Reuben Panini

$9.99

Corned Beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, 1000 Island

Turkey Panini

$9.99

Slow roasted turkey, bacon, swiss cheese, tomato, & spinach dip

Pub Panini

$9.99

Corned Beef, swiss cheese, pub mustard, stout-braised onions

Deluxe Grilled Cheese Panini

$8.99

Cheddar, Swiss, and American cheeses with bacon & tomato

Veggie Melt Panini

$8.49

Mushrooms, spinach artichoke dip, tomato, & red onions

BLT Panini

$7.99

Sandwiches & Others

French Dip

$9.99

Slow cooked roast beef, Guinees onions, & swiss cheese. Served on a baguette with a side of au jus & honey

Smithwick's Pulled Pork

$9.99

Pulled pork braised in Smithwick's, Jameson BBQ sauce. Served on a bun, garnished with house-made slaw.

Irish Dunker

$9.99

Choice of corned beef or turkey. Served on a baguette and topped with irish champ, cheddar cheese, & wilted spinach with a side of gravy.

Club Sandwich

$9.99

Choice of bread with turkey, roast beef, american and swiss cheeses, bacon, romaine, garlic mayonnaise, & tomato

Chicken Philly

$9.99

Fire-braised chicken topped with green peppers, mushrooms, onion, & swiss cheese. Served on a baguette.

Jameson BBQ Bacon Burger

$9.99

Quarter pound burger topped with Jameson BBQ, hickory smoked bacon, swiss cheese, red onions, tomatoes, & lettuce.

Irish Burger

$10.99

Quarter pound burger topped with swiss cheese, sauerkraut, corned beef, & 1000 Island dressing.

Corona Fish Tacos

$7.99

2 Corona-battered cod tacos topped with pico, crema, & coleslaw in a flour tortilla

Buffalo Ranch Chicken Wrap

$9.99

Breaded chicken tenders tossed in buffalo sauce and ranch - wrapped in a jalapeño cheese tortilla, stuffed with pico parmesan cheese, & romaine

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$9.99

Quarter pount burger with mushrooms, tomatoes, & onions.

Peanut Butter Burger

$9.99

Quarter pound burger topped wtih swiss cheese, mandarin chutney, jerk peanut butter.

Fish Sandwich

$8.99

Corona-battered cod served on a bun topped with tarter, lettuce, & tomatoes

Opened Face Sandwich

$9.99

Hot Beef Sandwich

$9.99

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Traditional Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Tuna Melt

$9.99

Ultimate Pig

$9.99

Cuban

$9.99

Hamburger

$6.99

Entrees

Irish Coddle

$9.99

Baby red potatoes with caramelized onions, Irish sasage, and bacon. Baked to perfection and topped with green onions & cheddar cheese. Served with a dinner roll.

Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese

$10.99

Grilled or breaded chicken toosed in buffalo sauce, onions, green peppers, cheddar cheese - topped with a butter panko crust.

Pub Mac & Cheese

$9.99

Fire braised ham, Irish cheese sauce, green peppers, & red onions topped with a butter panko crust.

Corned Beef & Cabbage

$12.99

Steamed cabbage, potatoes, & carrots.

Shepherd's Pie

$10.99

Fresh lamb and vegetables in a rich sauce, baked with an Irish champ top.

Bangers & Mash

$10.99

House-made pork sausage on Irish champ, with onion gravy and wilted spinach.

Baked Fish & Chips

$11.99

Corona-battered cod and spiral fries. Served with house tarter sauce and lime and lemon wedges

Irish Bowl dinner

$9.99

Corned beef, cheddar cheese, Irish champ, & corn. Topped with gravy and chives

Chicken Tender Basket

$9.99

4 Breaded chicken tenders served with spiral fries and choice of dipping sauce.

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Tender Basket

$6.49

Chicken tenders with choice of side and dipping sauce

Kids Fish & Chips

$6.49

4oz battered cod with fries & tarter sauce.

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.49

Baked macaroni with ham & cheese. Served with choice of side.

Kids Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$5.99

American, swiss and cheddar cheeses served on choice of bread. Served with choice of side.

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.49

Quarter pound burger topped with american cheese, lettuce, onions, & tomato.

Desserts

Guinness Float

$7.49

Guinness topped with a scoop of cinnamon ice cream topped with Bailey's whipped cream.

Bailey's Cheesecake

$5.99

Choice of vanilla or chocolate topped with Bailey's whipped cream.

Bread Pudding

$5.99

Homemade bread pudding served with a scoop of cinnamon ice cream and brown sugar.

Chocolate Chip Cookie and Milk Sponge Cake

$6.99

Sides

Ranch

$0.50

Bbq

$0.50

Blue cheese

$0.50

Honey mustard

$0.50

House Vinaigrette

$0.50

Cranberry Vinaigrette

$0.50

Dorothy Lynch

$0.50

1000 Island

$0.50

Mayo

$0.50

Spiral fries

$3.99

Potato Chips

$2.99

Tortilla Chips

$2.99

Side of Chicken

$2.99

Cottage cheese

$1.99

Tartar Sauce

$0.50

Side of Apples

$1.99

Side of veggies

$2.99

Side Salad

$1.99

No Side

Irish Champ

$2.99

Winter Menu

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

A Pickle brine home style chicken topped with spicy aioli, pepper jack cheese, tomato,lettuce, and jalapeño. Served with your choice of side.

Traditional Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Traditional topped with tomatoes, aioli, lettuce, and onions.

Seafood Dip

$9.99

Our homemade pimento cream cheese crab dip, served with toasted baguette chips.

Cheese Curds

$8.99

Golden baked cheese curds, served with Ranch and Honey Mustard.

Choc. Chip Cookie Sponge Cake

$6.99

Two layer cake with a cream center and chocolate chip crust.

Hot Beef Sandwich

$9.99

Slow cooked roast beef on toasted sourdough and topped with Irish champ and Guinness onion gravy.

Tuna Melt

$9.99

Homemade tuna salad topped with tomatoes and cheddar cheese. Served on your choice of sourdough, wheat, or marble rye bread and a side of your choice.

Open Faced Sandwich

$9.99

Your choice of bread topped with oven roasted turkey, Irish champ and Guinness onion gravy

Beer

Amstel LIght

$4.50

Angry Orchard

$4.50

Bells Two Heared Ale

$4.50

Bouldvard Tank 7

$5.50

Boulevard Pale Ale

$4.50

Breckenridge Vanilla Porter

$5.00

Bud Light Btl

$3.50

Bud Light LIme

$3.50

Bud light seltzer

$3.75

Bud Zero

$3.50

Budweiser

$3.50

Budweiser Select 55

$3.50

Busch LIght

$3.50

Carlsberg

$4.50

Ciderboys First press

$4.50

Ciderboys Strawberry Magic

$4.50

Coors

$3.50

Coors Light

$3.50

Corona

$4.50

Deschutes Fresh Squeezed IPA

$4.50

Dos Equis Lager

$4.50

Empyrean Dar Side Vanilla Porter

$4.50

Empyrean Third Stone Brown

$4.50

Founders All Day IPA

$4.50

Founders Dirty Bastard Scottish Ale

$4.50

Golden Road Mango Cart

$4.50

Goose island fill me up buttercup

$8.00

Guinness 0

$4.25

Guinness Blonde

$4.50

Guinness Extra Stout

$4.50

Guinness Nitro Coffee

$5.00

Heineken

$4.25

Heineken 0.0

$4.25

Henry's Orange

$4.50

High Noon

$5.00

Infusion Vanilla Bean Blonde

$4.50

Kinkaider Devils Gap

$4.50

Kinkaider salted caramel PB Amber

$5.50

Kinkaider snow beast

$5.50

Kinkaider Snozzberry

$5.50

Kinkier Dan the Wieser

$5.00

Kona Big Wave

$4.50

Lazy Horse Salted Caramel Blonde

$4.50

Lucky Bucket Certified Evil

$4.50

Lucky Bucket IPA

$4.50

Lucky Bucket Lager

$4.50

Magners Irish Cider

$4.50

Magners Pear Cider

$4.50

Michelob Ultra

$3.50

Mikes Lemonade

$4.50

Miller High LIfe

$3.50

Miller Light

$3.50

Modelo

$4.50

Mom Water

$6.00

Murphy's Stout

$5.25

Nebraska Brewing Brunette

$4.50

Nebraska Brewing Cardinal Pale Ale

$4.50

New Belgium Fat Tire

$4.50

New Belgium Imperial Voodoo Ranger

$5.50

New Belgium Juicy IPA

$5.00

New Belgium Voodoo Ranger

$4.50

Newcastle

$4.50

Odell 90 Schilling

$4.50

Odell IPA

$5.00

Odell Sippin Lemonade

$4.50

Odell Sippin Pretty

$4.50

Odell Sippin Tropical

$4.50

Odouls

$4.25

Pabst Blue Ribbon

$3.75

Purple Haze

$4.50

Red Stripe

$4.25

Redds Apple Ale

$4.50

Sam Adams Boston Lager

$4.50

Sams Winter Lager

$5.50

Shiner Bock

$4.50

Shock top

$5.50

Sierra Nevada Pale Ale

$4.50

Stella

$5.50

Stiegl Grapefruit

$6.00

Twisted tea

$4.50

Wells Banana Bread Beer

$7.00

White Claw Black Cherry

$4.50

White Claw Mango

$4.50

Youngs Double Chocolate Stout

$6.00

Zip line copper alt

$5.00

Zipline Kolsch

$4.50

Zipline Oatmeal Porter

$4.50

Quirk

$4.50

Ciderboys Peach

$4.50

Coors Banquet

$3.50

Cayman Jack

$4.50

Off Sale 6 Pack Domestic

$12.00

Off Sale 6 Pack Craft or Import

$18.00

Growler

$4.00

Rolling Rock

$4.50

Thunderhead Cornstalker

$4.50

Angry orchard

$4.50

Blue Moon

$5.00

Boulevard Wheat

$5.00

Bud light Draft

$4.00

Empyrean Burning Sky Cask

$5.50

Empyrean peanut butter porter

$5.50

Founders breakfast stout

$6.00

Guinness

$6.00

Guinness Blonde

$5.00

Harp

$5.50

Infusion vanilla bean blonde

$5.00

Keg creek moongold apricot

$6.00

Kilkenny

$5.50

Killian Irish Red

$4.50

Kros Strain Fairy Nectar Draft

$6.00

Lagunitas IPA

$5.50

Mango cart

$5.50

McKinney's Pub Ale

$5.50

Odell 90 schilling

$4.25

Sierra Nevada pale ale

$4.25

Smithwicks

$6.00

Stella

$5.50

Strongbow

$5.25

Tipsy Tina's Mexican Lager

$5.50

Zipline Copper Alt

$5.00

Akrs

$5.00

Voodoo ranger draft

$5.50

Goose Island Bear Hug

$5.50

Liquor

Absolut

$4.50

Absolut Citron

$4.50

Absolut Mandrin

$4.50

Absolut Raspberri

$4.50

Absolut Vanilla

$4.50

Chase vodka

$4.00

Ciroc

$5.25

Ciroc Apple

$5.25

Ciroc Peach

$5.25

Fire Fly Vodka

$4.00

Ketel One

$5.00

Ketel One Citroen

$5.00

Ketel One Orange

$5.00

Locals Only

$4.50

Loup Valley Vodka

$5.00

Pearl

$4.50

Skyy Vodka

$4.00

Stoli Blueberry

$4.50

Stoli Crush Strawberry

$5.00

Stoli Cucumber

$4.50

Stoli Raspberry

$4.50

Stoli Strawberry

$4.50

Stoli Vodka

$4.50

Titos

$4.50

UV Blue

$4.00

UV Cake

$4.00

UV Cherry

$4.00

UV Grape

$4.00

UV Vodka

$4.00

Well Vodka

$3.75

Western Son Cucumber

$4.50

Grey Goose

$6.00

Belvedere

$6.00

DBL Absolut

$8.00

DBL Absolut Citron

$8.00

DBL Absolut Mandrin

$8.00

DBL Absolut Raspberri

$8.00

DBL Belvedere

$11.00

DBL Chase vodka

$7.00

DBL Ciroc

$9.50

DBL Ciroc Apple

$9.50

DBL Ciroc Passion

$9.50

DBL Ciroc Peach

$9.50

DBL Fire Fly Vodka

$7.00

DBL Ketel One

$9.00

DBL Ketel One Citroen

$9.00

DBL Ketel One Orange

$9.00

DBL Loup Valley Vodka

$9.00

DBL Skyy Vodka

$7.00

DBL Stoli Blueberry

$8.00

DBL Stoli Raspberry

$8.00

DBL Stoli Strawberry

$8.00

DBL Stoli Vanilla

$8.00

DBL Stoli Vodka

$8.00

DBL Titos

$8.00

DBL UV Blue

$7.00

DBL UV Cake

$7.00

DBL UV Cherry

$7.00

DBL UV Grape

$7.00

DBL UV Vodka

$7.00

DBL Well Vodka

$6.00

DBL Western Son Cucumber

$8.00

Well Gin

$3.75

Beefeater

$4.50

Bombay

$5.00

Hendricks

$5.25

Tanqueray

$4.50

Roku

$5.00

DBL Well Gin

$6.00

DBL Beefeater

$8.00

DBL Beefeater 24

$8.00

DBL Bombay

$9.00

DBL Hendricks

$9.50

DBL Indoggo

$11.00

DBL Tanqueray

$8.00

Well Rum

$3.75

Bacardi

$4.50

Bacardi Limon

$4.50

Captain Morgan

$4.50

Malibu

$4.50

Meyers Rum

$4.50

Rondiaz Black Cherry Rum

$3.50

Sailor Jerry

$4.50

DBL Well Rum

$6.00

DBL Bacardi

$8.00

DBL Bacardi Limon

$7.50

DBL Blue Chair Bay Coconut

$7.00

DBL Blue Chair Bay Spiced Rum

$7.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$8.00

DBL Malibu

$8.00

DBL Meyers Rum

$7.50

DBL Rondiaz Black Cherry Rum

$6.00

DBL Sailor Jerry

$7.50

1800

$5.00

Cabo Wabo

$6.50

Casamigos

$6.00

Cazadores

$5.25

Don Julio Blanco

$6.00

Hornitos

$5.00

Jose

$4.50

Patron

$6.00

Sauza Silver

$4.50

Tequila rose

$4.00

Well Tequila

$3.75

DBL 1800

$9.00

DBL Cabo Wabo

$12.00

DBL Casamigos

$11.00

DBL Don Julio Blanco

$11.00

DBL Jose

$7.00

DBL Suaza Hornitos

$9.00

DBL Well Tequila

$6.00

DBL Patron

$11.00

DBL Cazadores

$9.50

DBL Hornitos

$9.00

Basil Haydens

$6.00

Birddog maple

$5.00

Brickway Bourbon

$4.50

Brickway Whiskey

$4.50