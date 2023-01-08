- Home
Mckinney's Irish Pub - Grand Island 123 3rd St W
123 3rd St W
Grand Island, NE 68801
Starters
Twice Baked Loaded Potato Skins
Potato skins loaded with Irish cheese sauce, bacon, sour cream, cheddar cheese, bacon bits, & Irish champ
Pretzel Bites
Pepper jack filled mini pretzels served with cheese sauce and pub mustard
Bacon Wrapped Pretzel Bites
Reuben Sliders
Corned beef, 1000 Island dressing, sauerkraut, & swiss cheese. Served on 4 dinner rolls.
Baked Wings
Tossed with your choice of sauce: Lemon garlic, Honey Mustard, Jameson BBQ, Mild, or Habenero. Comes with carrots, celery, & choice of dressing
Irish Nachos
Spiral fries smothered in beer cheese sauce, Jameson BBQ, pulled pork, onion, tomatoes, & peppers
Spinach Artichoke Dip
Homemade spinach artichoke dip topped with parmesan cheese. Served with tortilla chips.
Guinness Onion Dip
Homemade onion dip, served with potato chips.
Reuben Quesadilla
Corned beef, 1000 Island dressing, sauerkraut, & swiss cheese in a jalapeño tortilla
Thursday Wings .75
Chips and Beer Cheese
Chips and Salsa
Soups & Salads
Soup of the Day
New England Clam Chowder
Potatoes, bacon, celery, onions, & clams
Soup & Salad Combo
Bowl of Soup and side salad
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Breaded chicken tenders tossed in buffalo sauce, parmesan cheese, tomatoes, tortilla strips, & bacon bits.
House Salad
Romaine, tomato, red onion, cucumber, cheddar cheese, & croutons
Chicken BLT Caesar
Fire-brasied chicken, romaine, croutons, tomatoes, bacon, & parmesan cheese
Chef Salad
Roast beef, turkey, romaine, tomato, red onion, cucumber, cheddar, croutons, & bacon
Irish Flag
Romaine, green apples, craisins, parmesan cheese, mandarin oranges, & toasted almonds
Irish Stew
Panini
Reuben Panini
Corned Beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, 1000 Island
Turkey Panini
Slow roasted turkey, bacon, swiss cheese, tomato, & spinach dip
Pub Panini
Corned Beef, swiss cheese, pub mustard, stout-braised onions
Deluxe Grilled Cheese Panini
Cheddar, Swiss, and American cheeses with bacon & tomato
Veggie Melt Panini
Mushrooms, spinach artichoke dip, tomato, & red onions
BLT Panini
Sandwiches & Others
French Dip
Slow cooked roast beef, Guinees onions, & swiss cheese. Served on a baguette with a side of au jus & honey
Smithwick's Pulled Pork
Pulled pork braised in Smithwick's, Jameson BBQ sauce. Served on a bun, garnished with house-made slaw.
Irish Dunker
Choice of corned beef or turkey. Served on a baguette and topped with irish champ, cheddar cheese, & wilted spinach with a side of gravy.
Club Sandwich
Choice of bread with turkey, roast beef, american and swiss cheeses, bacon, romaine, garlic mayonnaise, & tomato
Chicken Philly
Fire-braised chicken topped with green peppers, mushrooms, onion, & swiss cheese. Served on a baguette.
Jameson BBQ Bacon Burger
Quarter pound burger topped with Jameson BBQ, hickory smoked bacon, swiss cheese, red onions, tomatoes, & lettuce.
Irish Burger
Quarter pound burger topped with swiss cheese, sauerkraut, corned beef, & 1000 Island dressing.
Corona Fish Tacos
2 Corona-battered cod tacos topped with pico, crema, & coleslaw in a flour tortilla
Buffalo Ranch Chicken Wrap
Breaded chicken tenders tossed in buffalo sauce and ranch - wrapped in a jalapeño cheese tortilla, stuffed with pico parmesan cheese, & romaine
Mushroom Swiss Burger
Quarter pount burger with mushrooms, tomatoes, & onions.
Peanut Butter Burger
Quarter pound burger topped wtih swiss cheese, mandarin chutney, jerk peanut butter.
Fish Sandwich
Corona-battered cod served on a bun topped with tarter, lettuce, & tomatoes
Ultimate Pig
Cuban
Hamburger
Entrees
Irish Coddle
Baby red potatoes with caramelized onions, Irish sasage, and bacon. Baked to perfection and topped with green onions & cheddar cheese. Served with a dinner roll.
Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese
Grilled or breaded chicken toosed in buffalo sauce, onions, green peppers, cheddar cheese - topped with a butter panko crust.
Pub Mac & Cheese
Fire braised ham, Irish cheese sauce, green peppers, & red onions topped with a butter panko crust.
Corned Beef & Cabbage
Steamed cabbage, potatoes, & carrots.
Shepherd's Pie
Fresh lamb and vegetables in a rich sauce, baked with an Irish champ top.
Bangers & Mash
House-made pork sausage on Irish champ, with onion gravy and wilted spinach.
Baked Fish & Chips
Corona-battered cod and spiral fries. Served with house tarter sauce and lime and lemon wedges
Irish Bowl dinner
Corned beef, cheddar cheese, Irish champ, & corn. Topped with gravy and chives
Chicken Tender Basket
4 Breaded chicken tenders served with spiral fries and choice of dipping sauce.
Kids Menu
Kids Chicken Tender Basket
Chicken tenders with choice of side and dipping sauce
Kids Fish & Chips
4oz battered cod with fries & tarter sauce.
Kids Mac & Cheese
Baked macaroni with ham & cheese. Served with choice of side.
Kids Grilled Cheese Sandwich
American, swiss and cheddar cheeses served on choice of bread. Served with choice of side.
Kids Cheeseburger
Quarter pound burger topped with american cheese, lettuce, onions, & tomato.
Desserts
Guinness Float
Guinness topped with a scoop of cinnamon ice cream topped with Bailey's whipped cream.
Bailey's Cheesecake
Choice of vanilla or chocolate topped with Bailey's whipped cream.
Bread Pudding
Homemade bread pudding served with a scoop of cinnamon ice cream and brown sugar.
Chocolate Chip Cookie and Milk Sponge Cake
Sides
Ranch
Bbq
Blue cheese
Honey mustard
House Vinaigrette
Cranberry Vinaigrette
Dorothy Lynch
1000 Island
Mayo
Spiral fries
Potato Chips
Tortilla Chips
Side of Chicken
Cottage cheese
Tartar Sauce
Side of Apples
Side of veggies
Side Salad
No Side
Irish Champ
Winter Menu
Spicy Chicken Sandwich
A Pickle brine home style chicken topped with spicy aioli, pepper jack cheese, tomato,lettuce, and jalapeño. Served with your choice of side.
Traditional Chicken Sandwich
Traditional topped with tomatoes, aioli, lettuce, and onions.
Seafood Dip
Our homemade pimento cream cheese crab dip, served with toasted baguette chips.
Cheese Curds
Golden baked cheese curds, served with Ranch and Honey Mustard.
Choc. Chip Cookie Sponge Cake
Two layer cake with a cream center and chocolate chip crust.
Hot Beef Sandwich
Slow cooked roast beef on toasted sourdough and topped with Irish champ and Guinness onion gravy.
Tuna Melt
Homemade tuna salad topped with tomatoes and cheddar cheese. Served on your choice of sourdough, wheat, or marble rye bread and a side of your choice.
Open Faced Sandwich
Your choice of bread topped with oven roasted turkey, Irish champ and Guinness onion gravy