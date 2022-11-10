Mck's BBQ imageView gallery
Barbeque
Salad
Sandwiches

Mck's BBQ 7521 Gibson Street

review star

No reviews yet

7521 Gibson Street

Liberty Township, OH 45069

Popular Items

Half Pound Platter 1/4  pound each of 2 meats and 1 Side
Pork Grenade
Mac N Cheese

Fountain

Pepsi

$2.89

Mt Dew

$2.89

Dr Pepper

$2.89

Mug

$2.89

Lemonade

$2.89

Diet Pepsi

$2.89

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.89

Water

Sierra Mist

$2.89

Tea

Sweet Tea

$2.89

Unsweet Tea

$2.89

Arnold Palmer

$2.89

Half Sweet/Half un sweet

$2.89

Kids Drink

Pepsi

$2.00

Mt Dew

$2.00

Dr Pepper

$2.00

Mug

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Sierra mist

$2.00

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.00

Water

Coffee

Coffee

$2.99

Appetizer

Spicy Cauliflower

$9.99

Cheese curds

$9.99

Chilli Cheese Fries

$12.99

Pretzel and beer cheese

$8.65+

1 1/2 Pound Bacon Beer Cheese Fries

$9.99

Potato Skins

$9.99

Deep fried potato skins with your choice of meat, melted cheese and sour cream

Nachos

$11.99+

Beer cheese, special sour cream and mango avocado all on the side. Choice of meats: Pork, Chicken, Brisket

Quesadilla

$11.99

Your choice of Pork, Chicken, Brisket, Pork belly, Tri Tip, with melted cheese, bacon, special sour cream in a 12" tortilla

Soups

Brisket Chili with Muffin

$7.99

Slow smoked Brisket in a texas style chili, served with sour cream, cheese, cornbread and a maple butter

Chowder

$6.99

Homemade. Onions, carrots, celery, smoked potatoes, smoked clams and bacon in a rich clam and cream sauce.

Just Chili

$5.99

Sandwich

There is a bae price. Each side is extra

Smoked Brisket Sandwich

$16.99

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.99

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$14.99

Burnt Ends Sandwich

$16.99

Fatty ends of brisket, mango BBQ sauce, micro arugula served on a toasted hoagie roll

Pork Dip

$14.99

Smoked pork on a hoagie roll, topped with smoked provolone cheese. Served with pork jus

Pork Overload

Pork Overload

$15.99

BBQ pork topped with sliced Black Forest Ham, Apple wood bacon, smoked provolone and coleslaw on a potato bun.

Smoked Tri-Tip Sandwich

Smoked Tri-Tip Sandwich

$16.99

Tri-Tip sliced thin, served on toasted roll with caramelized onions, arugula, balsamic glaze and brie cheese.

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Ghost pepper Cheese breaded buttermilk soaked CHICKEN THIGH with LTO and a secret spicy sauce on a potato bun. Ghost pepper is Spicy No Refunds

Chicken Hoagie

$14.99

Smoked chicken with lettuce, mango avocado salsa and cilantro on a toasted hoagie roll

Pork Belly Sandwich

$16.99

Slow smoked Crispy pork belly that melts in your mouth, served with a balsamic onion aioli, on a hoagie roll with a mango BBQ sauce and mango avocado salsa

Turkey Sandwich

$14.99

Burger

$14.99

Grilled sirloin burger served with LTO and smoked provolone cheese

Chicken Monterey Sandwich

$14.99

Smoked chicken, sliced avocado, bacon, melted mixed cheese

Hawaiian Brisket Sandwich

$17.99

Smoked brisket topped with smoked pineapple and fresh house pickled jalapeños and mango bbq sauce

Smoked Chicken Salad Sandwich

$14.99

Our pulled smoked chicken with celery, onion, garlic in a tasty mayo sauce

Chicken Sausage Hoagie

$14.99

Grenade

Sweet cornbread muffin stuffed maple bourbon butter, topped with pork, Coleslaw and peppered bacon DOUBLE MEAT for $3

Pork Grenade

$9.99

Chicken Grenade

$9.99

Brisket Grenade

$11.99

Ribs

Half Rack St Louis Ribs

$18.99

Slow smoked Spare Rib that has been cut St Louis Style and rubbed with our house spice

Half Rack Baby Back Ribs

$18.99

Leaner of the two ribs, slow smoked Baby back

Rib Tips

$13.99

1 Pound of the tip of spare ribs

Full Rack Baby Back

$32.99

Full Rack St Louis

$32.99

Platters

Platters are a great way to taste multiple things on the menu

Full Pound Platter 1/2 Pound each of 2 Meat and 1 Side

$24.99

half pound of two meats and 1 Side. some meats are a up charge

Half Pound Platter 1/4  pound each of 2 meats and 1 Side

$14.99

Choice of Pork, Chicken, Turkey, Tri Tip, Pork Belly, Brisket(ask for lean) for meats. $14.99 includes 1 side. more sides are extra

Meat Over Load

$69.99

A pound of Pork, a pound of chicken, a pound of wings, 1/2 slab ribs, 1/2 pound brisket, and a pound each of two sides

Rib Platter

$24.99

Two Person 1/4 # Meat Sampler

$20.99

Group Meat Sampler 1/2 #

$39.99

Wraps

Chicken and Chorizo Burrito

$12.99

Smoked chicken, spicy chorizo, lettuce, drunken beans, mango avocado salsa, secret sauce in a flour tortilla

Mac Wrap

$13.99

Fried chicken thigh with your choice of Mac N Cheese flavor(Spicy, Regular, Smokey, Korean, Sweet Chili, Buffalo) rolled up in a flour tortilla BBQ chicken, Pork +$1, Brisket +$4, Tri Tip +$4

Chicken Items

1/2 BBQ Chicken

$12.99

A half of a smoked chicken

Smoked Wings

$13.99

A pound of smoked then fried chicken wings

Adult Chicken Tenders

$11.99

Smoked Chicken Salad Dip

$7.99

Sides

Brussel Sprouts

$5.75+

Roasted Brussel sprouts with maple syrup, balsamic glaze and parmesan cheese

Cauliflower Mash

$5.75+

Fresh cooked cauliflower, mixed with bacon and our spice blend. Tasty KETO friendly option

Cole Slaw

$3.75+

House made mayonnaise and vinegar dressing. Can be done without mayo

Collard Greens

$4.75+

Brisket and greens cooked real long real low for a tasty side

Corn Bread Muffin

$4.75

Corn Bread muffin with Aleppo pepper, served with maple butter

Drunken Bean

$4.75+

Not Sweet Baked beans. Pork and beans soaking in a blend of beer and spices

French Fries

$4.75+

Fresh cut fries real thick tossed in a house made seasoning

Green Beans, Potatoes and onions

$4.75+

Green beans with diced fried potatoes and onions tossed in our homemade seasoning.

Green Beans Only

$4.75+
Mac N Cheese

Mac N Cheese

$4.75+

Beer cheese with Rotini pasta. Flavor options: Ghost Pepper cheese, Regular , Korean, Sweet Chili, Buffalo, Smoky, Smoked Pineapple

Potato Salad

$4.75+

Home-made dressing with potatoes

Meat And Mac

$10.99

Loaded Baker

Loaded Baker

$9.99

Baked potato with your choice of meat, melted cheese and sour cream

Meat by the Pound

Brisket by the Pound

$5.00

Slow smoked and sous vide

Pork by the Pound

$4.75

Slow smoked and sous vide

Chicken by the Pound

$4.75

Tri Tip by the Pound

$5.00

Burnt Ends by the half Pound

$10.99

Turkey

$4.75

Pork Belly

$5.00

Kids

Kids Tenders

$5.99

Kids Quesadilla

$5.99

Dessert

Banana Chocolate Cake

$8.99

OOIE GOOIE Butter cookie

$2.99

Peanut Butter Pie

$6.99

Brunch

Brisket Hash

$10.99

Chicken Chorizo Egg Burrito

$9.99

Breakfast Burrito

$8.99

Omelet

$9.99

Meat N Eggs

$10.99

Condiments

Lettuce

$0.25

Sour Cream

$0.50

Beer Cheese

$1.25

Slaw

$0.75

Maple Butter

$0.75

Korean Sauce

$0.75

Sweet Chili

$0.75

Bacon

$2.75

Mango Avocado Salsa

$1.00

Add pineapple

$2.00

add jalapeño

$1.00

Ranch

$0.50

Avocado

$1.00

Add Mixed Cheese

$0.50

Bun

Potato Bun

$1.25

BBQ Sauce

Hickory

$0.75

Sweet N Bold

$0.75

Texas

$0.75

Kansas

$0.75

Carolina

$0.75

Mango

$0.75

Half Gallon Mango

$15.00

Gallon Mango

$28.00

Half Gallon Hickory

$13.00

Gallon Hickory

$25.00

16 oz BBQ Sauce

$10.00

10oz BBQ Sauce

$6.50
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
7521 Gibson Street, Liberty Township, OH 45069

