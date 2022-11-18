MCL Restaurant & Bakery | Castleton MCL Castleton

- Home
5520 Castleton Corner Lane
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Thanksgiving Meals, Sides, Desserts | Order 24 hours ahead by Nov. 21st
Thanksgiving Family MEAL (Serves 4-5)
Feeds four or five folks with carved oven-roasted turkey breast and two sides. Packaged either hot or cold for reheating. Please order at least 24 hours ahead. Pick-up and delivery are available through the day before Thanksgiving (11/23/22).
Thanksgiving Family FEAST (Serves 6-8)
Feeds 6-8 with carved oven-roasted turkey breast and two sides. Packaged either hot or cold for reheating. Please order at least 24 hours ahead. Pick-up and delivery are available through Thanksgiving eve.
Family Size Sides (Serves 4-5)
All your traditional Thanksgiving sides, homemade every day.
Pumpkin Pie
Made from scratch daily, our whole pies serve 6 to 8 people.
Pecan Pie
Made from scratch daily, our whole pies serve 6 to 8 people.
Cherry Pie
Made from scratch daily, our whole pies serve 6 to 8 people.
Coconut Cream Pie
Made from scratch daily, our whole pies serve 6 to 8 people.
Cloverleaf Farm Rolls (One dozen)
Perfected from our family recipe born on the farmlands of Sheridan, IN.
Cinnamon Rolls (One dozen)
Lots of cinnamon sugar rolled into a classic dough and brushed with butter.
Cornbread (12 pieces)
Yankee style.
Green Salads
Tossed Salad
Fresh Iceberg and spinach, red cabbage, celery, & green onions.
Cobb Salad
Iceberg lettuce topped with diced turkey breast, diced tomatoes, shredded Colby cheese, bacon, hard boiled egg, and scallions.
Cobb Salad (small)
Iceberg lettuce topped with diced turkey breast, diced tomatoes, shredded Colby cheese, bacon, hard boiled egg, and scallions.
Deli Salads & Jello
Fruit & Fruit Salads
Entrees
Fried Chicken (Light Meat)
Includes one breast and one wing, hand-breaded with Charles O’s special seasoning blend.
Fried Chicken (Dark Meat)
Includes one thigh and leg, hand-breaded with Charles O’s special seasoning blend.
Fried Chicken (Individual Pieces)
Order our famous fried chicken by the piece. Chose from breasts, wings, thighs, or legs.
Stuffed Chicken Breast
Our most popular entree! Stuffed with savory cornbread and sage dressing.
Carved Roast Beef
Slow roasted for 12 hours and hand-carved.
Beef Manhattan
Tender, hand-carved roast beef sandwich topped with mashed potatoes and homemade brown gravy.
Carved Turkey
Oven-roasted and hand-carved our turkey breasts are from turkeys raised humanely on family farms in Michigan.
Turkey Manhattan
Hand-carved oven-roasted turkey breast sandwich topped with a large portion of mashed potatoes and homemade turkey gravy.
Baked Tilapia
A simply seasoned filet of tilapia.
Baked Tilapia (junior portion)
A simply seasoned tilapia filet for the lighter appetite. This smaller filet is around half the size of our regular portion.
Crumb Top Tilapia
Topped with breadcrumbs and herbs and oven roasted.
Meatloaf
An original recipe and absolutely delicious version of this classic American dish.