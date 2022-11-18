Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

MCL Restaurant & Bakery | Castleton MCL Castleton

review star

No reviews yet

5520 Castleton Corner Lane

Indianapolis, IN 46250

Thanksgiving Meals, Sides, Desserts | Order 24 hours ahead by Nov. 21st

Thanksgiving Family MEAL (Serves 4-5)

$59.99

Feeds four or five folks with carved oven-roasted turkey breast and two sides. Packaged either hot or cold for reheating. Please order at least 24 hours ahead. Pick-up and delivery are available through the day before Thanksgiving (11/23/22).

Thanksgiving Family FEAST (Serves 6-8)

$89.95Out of stock

Feeds 6-8 with carved oven-roasted turkey breast and two sides. Packaged either hot or cold for reheating. Please order at least 24 hours ahead. Pick-up and delivery are available through Thanksgiving eve.

Family Size Sides (Serves 4-5)

$12.95

All your traditional Thanksgiving sides, homemade every day.

Pumpkin Pie

$15.95

Made from scratch daily, our whole pies serve 6 to 8 people.

Pecan Pie

$17.99

Made from scratch daily, our whole pies serve 6 to 8 people.

Cherry Pie

$17.25

Made from scratch daily, our whole pies serve 6 to 8 people.

Coconut Cream Pie

$17.25

Made from scratch daily, our whole pies serve 6 to 8 people.

Cloverleaf Farm Rolls (One dozen)

$13.95

Perfected from our family recipe born on the farmlands of Sheridan, IN.

Cinnamon Rolls (One dozen)

$15.95

Lots of cinnamon sugar rolled into a classic dough and brushed with butter.

Cornbread (12 pieces)

$13.95

Yankee style.

Green Salads

Tossed Salad

$4.09

Fresh Iceberg and spinach, red cabbage, celery, & green onions.

Cobb Salad

$8.69

Iceberg lettuce topped with diced turkey breast, diced tomatoes, shredded Colby cheese, bacon, hard boiled egg, and scallions.

Cobb Salad (small)

$5.39

Iceberg lettuce topped with diced turkey breast, diced tomatoes, shredded Colby cheese, bacon, hard boiled egg, and scallions.

Deli Salads & Jello

Cream Slaw

$2.99

Our slaw has a uniquely delicious tangy dressing.

Sugar Free Jello

$2.29

Fruit & Fruit Salads

Pineapple

$3.39
Strawberries

$3.39Out of stock
Watermelon

$3.19Out of stock
Cantaloupe

$3.19Out of stock

Entrees

Fried Chicken (Light Meat)

$6.79

Includes one breast and one wing, hand-breaded with Charles O’s special seasoning blend.

Fried Chicken (Dark Meat)

$6.19

Includes one thigh and leg, hand-breaded with Charles O’s special seasoning blend.

Fried Chicken (Individual Pieces)

Order our famous fried chicken by the piece. Chose from breasts, wings, thighs, or legs.

Stuffed Chicken Breast

$7.99

Our most popular entree! Stuffed with savory cornbread and sage dressing.

Carved Roast Beef

$6.59

Slow roasted for 12 hours and hand-carved.

Beef Manhattan

$8.99

Tender, hand-carved roast beef sandwich topped with mashed potatoes and homemade brown gravy.

Carved Turkey

$5.29Out of stock

Oven-roasted and hand-carved our turkey breasts are from turkeys raised humanely on family farms in Michigan.

Turkey Manhattan

$7.99Out of stock

Hand-carved oven-roasted turkey breast sandwich topped with a large portion of mashed potatoes and homemade turkey gravy.

Baked Tilapia

$7.35

A simply seasoned filet of tilapia.

Baked Tilapia (junior portion)

$4.39

A simply seasoned tilapia filet for the lighter appetite. This smaller filet is around half the size of our regular portion.

Crumb Top Tilapia

$7.59

Topped with breadcrumbs and herbs and oven roasted.

Meatloaf

$6.69Out of stock

An original recipe and absolutely delicious version of this classic American dish.