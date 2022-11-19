MCL Restaurant & Bakery | Kettering MCL Kettering
4485 Far Hills Avenue
Kettering, OH 45429
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Thanksgiving Meals, Sides, Desserts | Order 24 hours ahead by Nov. 21st
Thanksgiving Family MEAL (Serves 4-5)
Feeds four or five folks with carved oven-roasted turkey breast and two sides. Packaged either hot or cold for reheating. Please order at least 24 hours ahead. Pick-up and delivery are available through the day before Thanksgiving (11/23/22).
Thanksgiving Family FEAST (Serves 6-8)
Feeds 6-8 with carved oven-roasted turkey breast and two sides. Packaged either hot or cold for reheating. Please order at least 24 hours ahead. Pick-up and delivery are available through Thanksgiving eve.
Family Size Sides (Serves 4-5)
All your traditional Thanksgiving sides, homemade every day.
Pumpkin Pie
Made from scratch daily, our whole pies serve 6 to 8 people.
Pecan Pie
Made from scratch daily, our whole pies serve 6 to 8 people.
Cherry Pie
Made from scratch daily, our whole pies serve 6 to 8 people.
Coconut Cream Pie
Made from scratch daily, our whole pies serve 6 to 8 people.
Cloverleaf Farm Rolls (One dozen)
Perfected from our family recipe born on the farmlands of Sheridan, IN.
Cinnamon Rolls (One dozen)
Lots of cinnamon sugar rolled into a classic dough and brushed with butter.
Cornbread (12 pieces)
Yankee style.
Green Salads
Tossed Salad
Fresh Iceberg and spinach, red cabbage, celery, & green onions.
Cobb Salad
Iceberg lettuce topped with diced turkey breast, diced tomatoes, shredded Colby cheese, bacon, hard boiled egg, and scallions.
Cobb Salad (small)
Iceberg lettuce topped with diced turkey breast, diced tomatoes, shredded Colby cheese, bacon, hard boiled egg, and scallions.
Deli Salads & Jello
Fruit & Fruit Salads
Entrees
Fried Chicken (Light Meat)
Includes one breast and one wing, hand-breaded with Charles O’s special seasoning blend.
Fried Chicken (Dark Meat)
Includes one thigh and leg, hand-breaded with Charles O’s special seasoning blend.
Fried Chicken (Individual Pieces)
Order our famous fried chicken by the piece. Chose from breasts, wings, thighs, or legs.
Stuffed Chicken Breast
Our most popular entree! Stuffed with savory cornbread and sage dressing.
Carved Roast Beef
Slow roasted for 12 hours and hand-carved.
Beef Manhattan
Tender, hand-carved roast beef sandwich topped with mashed potatoes and homemade brown gravy.
Carved Turkey
Oven-roasted and hand-carved our turkey breasts are from turkeys raised humanely on family farms in Michigan.
Turkey Manhattan
Hand-carved oven-roasted turkey breast sandwich topped with a large portion of mashed potatoes and homemade turkey gravy.
Baked Tilapia
A simply seasoned filet of tilapia.
Baked Tilapia (junior portion)
A simply seasoned tilapia filet for the lighter appetite. This smaller filet is around half the size of our regular portion.
Crumb Top Tilapia
Topped with breadcrumbs and herbs and oven roasted.
Meatloaf
An original recipe and absolutely delicious version of this classic American dish.
Southern Fried Catfish
Hand breaded in cornmeal.
Oven Roasted Salmon
Atlantic salmon seasoned with herbs and oven roasted. Our salmon is sustainably raised in the Atlantic Ocean and is antibiotic and GMO free.
Chicken Parmesan
Chicken breast hand breaded with bread crumbs and Parmesan cheese topped with homemade marinara.
Baked Chicken Livers
Served with cream gravy.
Swiss Steak
Tender cube steak braised in rich brown gravy with carrots, tomatoes, onions, and peas.
Grilled Chopped Steak
Handmade chopped steak simply seasoned with salt and pepper and grilled on an open flame.
Lasagna
Beef and Italian sausage with a rich tomato sauce made with basil, garlic on onion and lots of Mozzarella cheese.
Spaghetti with Meat Ragu
Chicken & Noodles
Homemade dumplings & chunks of chicken in a rich gravy.
Ham & Beans
A comfort food classic we suggest adding a piece of our freshly baked cornbread to compliment this dish.
Ground Beef Casserole
Homemade casserole with fresh ground beef, macaroni noodles, diced onion, green pepper, diced tomatoes, plus grated American cheese, and a full flavored tomato sauce.
Liver & Onions
One of our founders' original recipes with caramelized onions.
Salmon Supreme
Our take on a classic salmon patty prepared with wild Atlantic salmon. Choose from cheese sauce, cocktail sauce, or tartar sauce.
Country Fried Tenderloin
Our pork tenderloin is hand-breaded and served with your choice of homemade cream or brown gravy.
Hand Cut Pork Chop
A thick boneless chop is simply seasoned with salt and pepper and seared to seal in juices before an oven-roasted finish.
Sausage & Sauerkraut
Grilled Metwurst served with a side of sauerkraut.
Fish Almondine
BBQ Dark Chicken Quarter
Teriyaki Chicken
Chicken breast marinated in our tangy teriyaki sauce and grilled on an open flame.
Salisbury Steak with mushroom gravy
Our delicious homemade gravy makes this dish!
Sandwiches
Hot Sides & Fresh Vegetables
Mashed Potatoes
Our original buttery recipe, homemade gravy.
Green Beans
Blue Lake, Wisconsin beans slowly simmered with bacon.
Macaroni & Cheese
Three cheeses, Charles O’s seasoning salt, premium noodles.
Fresh Broccoli
Steamed, seasoned broth and choice of cheese sauce.
Broccoli w/Cheese
Parsley Potatoes
Steamed Idaho potatoes simply seasoned and garnished with fresh parsley.
Sweet Potatoes
Brown sugar and nutmeg.
Loaded Redskin Potatoes
New Potatoes
Diced redskin potatoes steamed and simply seasoned.
Fried Potatoes
Baked Sliced Potatoes
Fresh cut buttery Idaho potatoes.
French Fries
Broccoli Cheese Bake
Mushrooms
Fresh Carrots
Boiled coins; simply seasoned.
Acorn Squash
Oven roasted with cinnamon and brown sugar.
Harvard Beets
Whole beets in our version of the classic sweet and sour sauce.
Spinach
With bacon.
Lima Beans
Boiled in a simply seasoned broth.
Peas
Boiled in a simply seasoned broth.
Corn
Exceptionally sweet and buttery.
Brussel Sprouts
Steamed and simply seasoned.
Peas & Carrots
Soup
Rolls & Bread
Desserts
Coconut Cream Pie
Devil's Food Cake
Strawberry Shortcake
Pumpkin Pie
Cherry Pie
Pecan Pie
Carrot Cake
Chocolate Chocolate Chip Cookie
We're famous for these huge biscuity cookies first made by our owner's wife for her children, friends and family.