American

MCL Restaurant & Bakery | Kingsdale MCL Kingsdale

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

3154 Kingsdale Center

Upper Arlington, OH 43221

Popular Items

Mashed Potatoes
Green Beans
Freshly Brewed Iced Tea

Green Salads

Tossed Salad

Tossed Salad

$4.49

Fresh Iceberg and spinach, red cabbage, celery, & green onions.

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$9.09

Iceberg lettuce topped with diced turkey breast, diced tomatoes, shredded Colby cheese, bacon, hard boiled egg, and scallions.

Cobb Salad (small)

Cobb Salad (small)

$5.79

Iceberg lettuce topped with diced turkey breast, diced tomatoes, shredded Colby cheese, bacon, hard boiled egg, and scallions.

Deli Salads & Jello

Cream Slaw

Cream Slaw

$2.99

Our slaw has a uniquely delicious tangy dressing.

Sugar Free Jello

$2.29

Fruit & Fruit Salads

Pineapple

Pineapple

$3.39
Strawberries

Strawberries

$3.39Out of stock
Watermelon

Watermelon

$3.19Out of stock
Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe

$3.19Out of stock

Entrees

Fried Chicken (Light Meat)

Fried Chicken (Light Meat)

$6.79

Includes one breast and one wing, hand-breaded with Charles O’s special seasoning blend.

Fried Chicken (Dark Meat)

Fried Chicken (Dark Meat)

$6.19

Includes one thigh and leg, hand-breaded with Charles O’s special seasoning blend.

Fried Chicken (Individual Pieces)

Fried Chicken (Individual Pieces)

Order our famous fried chicken by the piece. Chose from breasts, wings, thighs, or legs.

Stuffed Chicken Breast

Stuffed Chicken Breast

$7.99

Our most popular entree! Stuffed with savory cornbread and sage dressing.

Carved Roast Beef

Carved Roast Beef

$6.59

Slow roasted for 12 hours and hand-carved.

Beef Manhattan

Beef Manhattan

$8.99

Tender, hand-carved roast beef sandwich topped with mashed potatoes and homemade brown gravy.

Carved Turkey

$5.29

Oven-roasted and hand-carved our turkey breasts are from turkeys raised humanely on family farms in Michigan.

Turkey Manhattan

Turkey Manhattan

$7.99

Hand-carved oven-roasted turkey breast sandwich topped with a large portion of mashed potatoes and homemade turkey gravy.

Baked Tilapia

$7.35Out of stock

A simply seasoned filet of tilapia.

Baked Tilapia (junior portion)

$4.39

A simply seasoned tilapia filet for the lighter appetite. This smaller filet is around half the size of our regular portion.

Crumb Top Tilapia

Crumb Top Tilapia

$7.59

Topped with breadcrumbs and herbs and oven roasted.

Meatloaf

Meatloaf

$6.69

An original recipe and absolutely delicious version of this classic American dish.

Southern Fried Catfish

Southern Fried Catfish

$7.39Out of stock

Hand breaded in cornmeal.

Oven Roasted Salmon

Oven Roasted Salmon

$9.50Out of stock

Atlantic salmon seasoned with herbs and oven roasted. Our salmon is sustainably raised in the Atlantic Ocean and is antibiotic and GMO free.

Chicken Parmesan

$7.99Out of stock

Chicken breast hand breaded with bread crumbs and Parmesan cheese topped with homemade marinara.

Baked Chicken Livers

$6.59Out of stock

Served with cream gravy.

Swiss Steak

$7.09Out of stock

Tender cube steak braised in rich brown gravy with carrots, tomatoes, onions, and peas.

Grilled Chopped Steak

$6.39Out of stock

Handmade chopped steak simply seasoned with salt and pepper and grilled on an open flame.

Lasagna

$6.99Out of stock

Beef and Italian sausage with a rich tomato sauce made with basil, garlic on onion and lots of Mozzarella cheese.

Spaghetti with Meat Ragu

Spaghetti with Meat Ragu

$6.69Out of stock

Chicken & Noodles

$6.79Out of stock

Homemade dumplings & chunks of chicken in a rich gravy.

Ham & Beans

Ham & Beans

$6.29Out of stock

A comfort food classic we suggest adding a piece of our freshly baked cornbread to compliment this dish.

Ground Beef Casserole

$6.39Out of stock

Homemade casserole with fresh ground beef, macaroni noodles, diced onion, green pepper, diced tomatoes, plus grated American cheese, and a full flavored tomato sauce.

Liver & Onions

Liver & Onions

$6.99

One of our founders' original recipes with caramelized onions.

Salmon Supreme