MCL Restaurant & Bakery | Southside MCL Southside
3630 s east st
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Popular Items
Green Salads
Tossed Salad
Fresh Iceberg and spinach, red cabbage, celery, & green onions.
Cobb Salad
Iceberg lettuce topped with diced turkey breast, diced tomatoes, shredded Colby cheese, bacon, hard boiled egg, and scallions.
Cobb Salad (small)
Iceberg lettuce topped with diced turkey breast, diced tomatoes, shredded Colby cheese, bacon, hard boiled egg, and scallions.
Deli Salads & Jello
Fruit & Fruit Salads
Entrees
Fried Chicken (Light Meat)
Includes one breast and one wing, hand-breaded with Charles O’s special seasoning blend.
Fried Chicken (Dark Meat)
Includes one thigh and leg, hand-breaded with Charles O’s special seasoning blend.
Fried Chicken (Individual Pieces)
Order our famous fried chicken by the piece. Chose from breasts, wings, thighs, or legs.
Stuffed Chicken Breast
Our most popular entree! Stuffed with savory cornbread and sage dressing.
Carved Roast Beef
Slow roasted for 12 hours and hand-carved.
Beef Manhattan
Tender, hand-carved roast beef sandwich topped with mashed potatoes and homemade brown gravy.
Carved Turkey
Oven-roasted and hand-carved our turkey breasts are from turkeys raised humanely on family farms in Michigan.
Turkey Manhattan
Hand-carved oven-roasted turkey breast sandwich topped with a large portion of mashed potatoes and homemade turkey gravy.
Baked Tilapia
A simply seasoned filet of tilapia.
Baked Tilapia (junior portion)
A simply seasoned tilapia filet for the lighter appetite. This smaller filet is around half the size of our regular portion.
Crumb Top Tilapia
Topped with breadcrumbs and herbs and oven roasted.
Meatloaf
An original recipe and absolutely delicious version of this classic American dish.
Southern Fried Catfish
Hand breaded in cornmeal.
Oven Roasted Salmon
Atlantic salmon seasoned with herbs and oven roasted. Our salmon is sustainably raised in the Atlantic Ocean and is antibiotic and GMO free.
Chicken Parmesan
Chicken breast hand breaded with bread crumbs and Parmesan cheese topped with homemade marinara.
Baked Chicken Livers
Served with cream gravy.
Swiss Steak
Tender cube steak braised in rich brown gravy with carrots, tomatoes, onions, and peas.
Grilled Chopped Steak
Handmade chopped steak simply seasoned with salt and pepper and grilled on an open flame.
Lasagna
Beef and Italian sausage with a rich tomato sauce made with basil, garlic on onion and lots of Mozzarella cheese.
Spaghetti with Meat Ragu
Chicken & Noodles
Homemade dumplings & chunks of chicken in a rich gravy.
Ham & Beans
A comfort food classic we suggest adding a piece of our freshly baked cornbread to compliment this dish.
Ground Beef Casserole
Homemade casserole with fresh ground beef, macaroni noodles, diced onion, green pepper, diced tomatoes, plus grated American cheese, and a full flavored tomato sauce.