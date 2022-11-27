Restaurant header imageView gallery

MCL Restaurant & Bakery | Springfield MCL Springfield

review star

No reviews yet

2151 Wabash Avenue

Springfield, IL 62704

Fried Chicken (Individual Pieces)
Mashed Potatoes
Harvard Beets

Green Salads

Tossed Salad

Tossed Salad

$4.09

Fresh Iceberg and spinach, red cabbage, celery, & green onions.

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$8.69

Iceberg lettuce topped with diced turkey breast, diced tomatoes, shredded Colby cheese, bacon, hard boiled egg, and scallions.

Cobb Salad (small)

Cobb Salad (small)

$5.39

Iceberg lettuce topped with diced turkey breast, diced tomatoes, shredded Colby cheese, bacon, hard boiled egg, and scallions.

Deli Salads & Jello

Cream Slaw

Cream Slaw

$2.99

Our slaw has a uniquely delicious tangy dressing.

Sugar Free Jello

$2.29

Fruit & Fruit Salads

Pineapple

Pineapple

$3.39
Strawberries

Strawberries

$3.39Out of stock
Watermelon

Watermelon

$3.19Out of stock
Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe

$3.19Out of stock

Entrees

Fried Chicken (Light Meat)

Fried Chicken (Light Meat)

$6.79

Includes one breast and one wing, hand-breaded with Charles O’s special seasoning blend.

Fried Chicken (Dark Meat)

Fried Chicken (Dark Meat)

$6.19

Includes one thigh and leg, hand-breaded with Charles O’s special seasoning blend.

Fried Chicken (Individual Pieces)

Fried Chicken (Individual Pieces)

Order our famous fried chicken by the piece. Chose from breasts, wings, thighs, or legs.

Stuffed Chicken Breast

Stuffed Chicken Breast

$7.99

Our most popular entree! Stuffed with savory cornbread and sage dressing.

Carved Roast Beef

Carved Roast Beef

$6.59

Slow roasted for 12 hours and hand-carved.

Beef Manhattan

Beef Manhattan

$8.99

Tender, hand-carved roast beef sandwich topped with mashed potatoes and homemade brown gravy.

Carved Turkey

$5.29Out of stock

Oven-roasted and hand-carved our turkey breasts are from turkeys raised humanely on family farms in Michigan.

Turkey Manhattan

Turkey Manhattan

$7.99Out of stock

Hand-carved oven-roasted turkey breast sandwich topped with a large portion of mashed potatoes and homemade turkey gravy.

Baked Tilapia

$7.35Out of stock

A simply seasoned filet of tilapia.

Baked Tilapia (junior portion)

$4.39

A simply seasoned tilapia filet for the lighter appetite. This smaller filet is around half the size of our regular portion.

Crumb Top Tilapia

Crumb Top Tilapia

$7.59Out of stock

Topped with breadcrumbs and herbs and oven roasted.

Meatloaf

Meatloaf

$6.69Out of stock

An original recipe and absolutely delicious version of this classic American dish.

Southern Fried Catfish

Southern Fried Catfish

$7.39Out of stock

Hand breaded in cornmeal.

Oven Roasted Salmon

Oven Roasted Salmon

$9.50

Atlantic salmon seasoned with herbs and oven roasted. Our salmon is sustainably raised in the Atlantic Ocean and is antibiotic and GMO free.

Chicken Parmesan

$7.99Out of stock

Chicken breast hand breaded with bread crumbs and Parmesan cheese topped with homemade marinara.

Baked Chicken Livers

$6.59Out of stock

Served with cream gravy.

Swiss Steak

$7.09

Tender cube steak braised in rich brown gravy with carrots, tomatoes, onions, and peas.

Grilled Chopped Steak

$6.39Out of stock

Handmade chopped steak simply seasoned with salt and pepper and grilled on an open flame.

Lasagna

$6.99Out of stock

Beef and Italian sausage with a rich tomato sauce made with basil, garlic on onion and lots of Mozzarella cheese.

Spaghetti with Meat Ragu

Spaghetti with Meat Ragu

$6.69Out of stock

Chicken & Noodles

$6.79

Homemade dumplings & chunks of chicken in a rich gravy.

Ham & Beans

Ham & Beans

$6.29Out of stock

A comfort food classic we suggest adding a piece of our freshly baked cornbread to compliment this dish.

Ground Beef Casserole

$6.39Out of stock

Homemade casserole with fresh ground beef, macaroni noodles, diced onion, green pepper, diced tomatoes, plus grated American cheese, and a full flavored tomato sauce.

Liver & Onions

Liver & Onions

$6.99Out of stock

One of our founders' original recipes with caramelized onions.

Salmon Supreme

$7.49Out of stock

Our take on a classic salmon patty prepared with wild Atlantic salmon. Choose from cheese sauce, cocktail sauce, or tartar sauce.

Country Fried Tenderloin

$6.99Out of stock

Our pork tenderloin is hand-breaded and served with your choice of homemade cream or brown gravy.

Hand Cut Pork Chop

$7.39Out of stock

A thick boneless chop is simply seasoned with salt and pepper and seared to seal in juices before an oven-roasted finish.

Sausage & Sauerkraut

$7.99Out of stock

Grilled Metwurst served with a side of sauerkraut.

Fish Almondine

Fish Almondine

$7.85Out of stock

BBQ Dark Chicken Quarter

$5.99Out of stock

Teriyaki Chicken

$6.99Out of stock

Chicken breast marinated in our tangy teriyaki sauce and grilled on an open flame.

Salisbury Steak with mushroom gravy

$6.79

Our delicious homemade gravy makes this dish!

Sandwiches

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$5.99Out of stock

Hamburger

$5.89Out of stock

Sloppy Joe

$5.89Out of stock
Reuben

Reuben

$6.59Out of stock
Tenderloin Sandwich

Tenderloin Sandwich

$6.95Out of stock

Hot Sides & Fresh Vegetables

Mashed Potatoes

Mashed Potatoes

$3.19

Our original buttery recipe, homemade gravy.

Green Beans

Green Beans

$3.19

Blue Lake, Wisconsin beans slowly simmered with bacon.

Macaroni & Cheese

Macaroni & Cheese

$3.59

Three cheeses, Charles O’s seasoning salt, premium noodles.

Fresh Broccoli

Fresh Broccoli

$3.69

Steamed, seasoned broth and choice of cheese sauce.

Broccoli w/Cheese
$3.89

$3.89
Parsley Potatoes

Parsley Potatoes

$2.99Out of stock

Steamed Idaho potatoes simply seasoned and garnished with fresh parsley.

Sweet Potatoes

$2.99

Brown sugar and nutmeg.

Loaded Redskin Potatoes

$2.99Out of stock

New Potatoes

$2.99Out of stock

Diced redskin potatoes steamed and simply seasoned.

Fried Potatoes

$2.99Out of stock

Baked Sliced Potatoes

$2.99Out of stock

Fresh cut buttery Idaho potatoes.

French Fries
$2.99

$2.99

Broccoli Cheese Bake

$3.69Out of stock

Mushrooms

$3.99Out of stock
Fresh Carrots

Fresh Carrots

$2.99Out of stock

Boiled coins; simply seasoned.

Acorn Squash

$3.59

Oven roasted with cinnamon and brown sugar.

Harvard Beets

Harvard Beets

$3.09

Whole beets in our version of the classic sweet and sour sauce.

Spinach

Spinach

$3.19

With bacon.

Lima Beans

Lima Beans

$3.19Out of stock

Boiled in a simply seasoned broth.

Peas

Peas

$3.09Out of stock

Boiled in a simply seasoned broth.

Corn

Corn

$3.09Out of stock

Exceptionally sweet and buttery.

Brussel Sprouts

Brussel Sprouts

$3.09Out of stock

Steamed and simply seasoned.

Peas & Carrots

$3.09Out of stock

Soup

Tomato Soup

$4.39Out of stock
Vegetable Soup

Vegetable Soup

$4.19Out of stock

Our version of this classic is homemade every morning with tomatoes, celery, carrots, cabbage, and potatoes.

Broccoli Soup

$4.39Out of stock

Rolls & Bread

Cloverleaf Farm Roll
$1.75

Cloverleaf Farm Roll

$1.75
Honey-wheat Cloverleaf Farm Roll
$1.75

Honey-wheat Cloverleaf Farm Roll

$1.75
Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$2.59

Lots of cinnamon sugar rolled into a classic dough and brushed with butter.

Cornbread

Cornbread

$1.75

Rosemary Garlic Rolls

$1.75Out of stock

Blueberry Muffin
$2.09

$2.09

Cranberry Muffin
$2.09

$2.09

Desserts

Coconut Cream Pie
$4.09

Coconut Cream Pie

$4.09
Devil's Food Cake

Devil's Food Cake

$4.09Out of stock
Strawberry Shortcake
$4.69

Strawberry Shortcake

$4.69
Pumpkin Pie

Pumpkin Pie

$4.09
Cherry Pie

Cherry Pie

$4.09
Pecan Pie

Pecan Pie

$4.09
Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$4.09Out of stock
Chocolate Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.59Out of stock

We're famous for these huge biscuity cookies first made by our owner's wife for her children, friends and family.

Homemade Cheesecake
$5.39

Homemade Cheesecake

$5.39

Pumpkin Pie Cheesecake
$5.39

$5.39

Apple Pie

$4.09Out of stock
Lemon Meringue Pie
$4.09

Lemon Meringue Pie

$4.09

Chocolate Cream Pie

$4.09Out of stock

Peach Pie

$4.09

Bread Pudding
$3.99

$3.99

Custard

$3.29
Lemon Supreme Cake
$4.09

Lemon Supreme Cake

$4.09

Strawberry Cake

$4.09Out of stock

Apple Cake w/Caramel Icing

$4.09Out of stock

Apple Cobbler Cheesecake

$5.39Out of stock

Beverages

Freshly Brewed Iced Tea

Freshly Brewed Iced Tea

$3.09+

Famously crisp black tea. Choose unsweet or sweet.

Fountain Drinks

Fountain Drinks

$3.09+

Choose from Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Wild Cherry Pepsi, Mug Root Beer, Sierra Mist, or Orange Twister.

Coffee

Coffee

$2.39

Locally roasted for MCL by Hubbard & Cravens.

