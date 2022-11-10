McLain's Bakery - Kansas City, MO

6" Thanksgiving Cake (serves 8-10)

$33.00

Please allow 48 hours notice, if not enough notice is received we cannot guarantee your order. We’re on dessert duty and instead of pie, we think you should switch it up with this cake! It’s a 6”, 2-layer, snickerdoodle cake, filled with cream cheese frosting and decorated with vanilla buttercream. It’s more colorful than a pie but just as tasty!