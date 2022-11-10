Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bakeries
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

McLain's Bakery - Kansas City, MO

548 Reviews

$

201 E Gregory

Kansas City, MO 64114

Popular Items

Danish + Pastries
Latte
Croissants

Tailgate Essentials

Tailgate Box

Tailgate Box

$125.00

Please allow 48 hours' notice, if not enough notice is received we cannot guarantee your order. The tailgate box is perfect for Saturday sports tournaments & Sunday Funday tailgates. This box includes a 3-foot cold cut sub (turkey, ham, roast beef, cheddar, havarti, lettuce, tomato, red onion, herb vinaigrette, mayo, dijon, on a baguette), cut into 12 sandwiches, chips, sweet onion dip, a dozen cupcookies, and a dozen cake bites (6 chocolate and 6 vanilla).

Thanksgiving Menu

Assorted Pastry Dozen

Assorted Pastry Dozen

$33.50

Please allow 48 hours' notice, if not enough notice is received we cannot guarantee your order. Hosting family in the morning? Have an assorted box of pastries on hand for breakfast! This box includes 3 cinnamon rolls, 3 chocolate croissants, 3 butter rolls, and 3 danish.

Coffee Cakes

Coffee Cakes

$13.25

Please allow 48hrs for orders containing 2+ coffee cakes. Based on availability, substitutions may be made. Our classic McLain’s coffee cakes are the perfect addition to a good cup of coffee or brunch! *Cinnamon Pans are 6 to a pan.

Whole Quiche

Whole Quiche

$52.00+

Please allow 48 hours' notice, if not enough notice is received we cannot guarantee your order. Don’t forget to fuel up before cooking Thanksgiving dinner! Pre-order one of our whole quiches to heat in the oven before you put the turkey in!

Pull Apart Dinner Rolls

Pull Apart Dinner Rolls

$8.50

Please allow 48 hours' notice, if not enough notice is received we cannot guarantee your order. Dinner rolls are arguably the most essential part of Thanksgiving dinner! Pre-order our freshly baked pull-apart rolls for your Thanksgiving dinner! They’re fluffy, buttery, fresh, and best served warmed up.

Muffin Loaves

Muffin Loaves

$7.50

Your favorite muffins baked into a loaf + perfect for sharing!

Whole Cheesecake

Whole Cheesecake

$40.00

Please allow 48hrs notice, if not enough notice is received we cannot guarantee your order. The most delicious cheesecake you'll ever taste! (Pumpkin cheesecake and caramel pecan cheesecake pictured.)

6" Thanksgiving Cake (serves 8-10)

6" Thanksgiving Cake (serves 8-10)

$33.00

Please allow 48 hours notice, if not enough notice is received we cannot guarantee your order. We’re on dessert duty and instead of pie, we think you should switch it up with this cake! It’s a 6”, 2-layer, snickerdoodle cake, filled with cream cheese frosting and decorated with vanilla buttercream. It’s more colorful than a pie but just as tasty!

Thanksgiving Royal Iced Cookie Set

Thanksgiving Royal Iced Cookie Set

$23.50

Please allow 48 hours notice, if not enough notice is received we cannot guarantee your order. Decorate your dessert table with this dozen set of royal iced cookies. They’re as cute as they are sweet!

Thanksgiving Bar Box

Thanksgiving Bar Box

$22.50

Please allow 48 hours' notice, if not enough notice is received we cannot guarantee your order. Mix up your dessert table with the bar box! This box includes 6 pecan bars and 3 mystery bars.

Thanksgiving Butter Cookies

Thanksgiving Butter Cookies

$4.99

Please allow 48 hours notice, if not enough notice is received we cannot guarantee your order. Our classic butter cookies in festive fall colors.

Thanksgiving Cupcookies

Thanksgiving Cupcookies

$9.99

Please allow 48 hours notice, if not enough notice is received we cannot guarantee your order. Our classic cupcookies topped with white buttercream and topped with our fall sprinkle mix.

Toast

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$7.00

A McLain's Classic! Avocado spread, tomatoes, and feta, on nine grain bread.

Very Berry Sunflower Toast

Very Berry Sunflower Toast

$6.00

Sunflower butter, mixed berries, chia seeds, turbinado sugar, all on sourdough toasted in olive oil. Vegan.

Salmon Toast

Salmon Toast

$8.00

Smoked salmon, dill spread, capers, and red onion, on nine grain bread.

Sweet Pea + Burrata Toast

Sweet Pea + Burrata Toast

$8.00

Smashed Peas, lemon, mint, burrata cheese, sun dried tomato oil, cracked black pepper, pink Himalayan sea salt on toasted sourdough bread.

Toast + Jam

Toast + Jam

$5.00

Your choice of bread served with whipped butter + jam.

Coffee

Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee

$3.00+

Proudly serving Sway Coffee Roasters. Sway was founded by the same family that owns McLain’s Bakery. All of our drip coffee is self serve, you will grab a fresh cup at pick up to doctor up as you please!

Latte

Latte

$4.25+

2 oz espresso with velvety steamed milk.

Shatto Mocha

Shatto Mocha

$4.50+

Steamed Shatto Chocolate Milk poured over 2oz of espresso!

Americano

Americano

$3.00+

16 and 20 ounce Americanos come with an extra double shot, hot or iced!

Cafe Au Lait

Cafe Au Lait

$3.25+

Your choice of milk steamed and poured over drip coffee.

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.50+

Steamed milk, with extra foam, poured over 2oz of espresso. Add an extra shot or the flavor of your choice!

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$4.25+

Sway cold brew, steeped to perfection & poured over ice!

Red Eye (HOT)

$3.85+
Espresso

Espresso

$2.25

2oz of our signature Sway Espresso Blend. Served straight up!

Macchiato

Macchiato

$3.00

2oz of Espresso with 1oz of steamed milk. Looking for a Caramel Macchiato? Go for a Caramel Vanilla Latte!

Cortado

Cortado

$3.25

2oz steamed milk paired with 2oz of espresso.

Tea & Non-Coffee Drinks

Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$3.00+

Proudly serving Hugo teas.

Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$3.00+

Proudly serving Hugo teas

Chai Tea Latte

Chai Tea Latte

$4.45+

Spiced Chai Cider

Our Spiced Chai Cider is a delightful blend of our house made chai, Louisberg Apple Cider, and vanilla. Fall in a cup!

London Fog

$3.75+

Hugo Grey Tea, steeped to perfection, topped with steamed milk and sweetened with house-made vanilla bean syrup.

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$4.45+

Lemonade

Arnold Palmer

Arnold Palmer

Fresh black iced tea & homemade lemonade!

Market Palmer

Berry Hibiscus Tea & homemade Lemonade!

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.50+

Shatto chocolate milk steamed to perfection.

Steamer

$2.75+

Steamed milk with the flavor of your choice!

Drinks

Coke

Coke

$1.25
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$1.25
Sprite

Sprite

$1.25
La Croix

La Croix

$1.25
Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$2.00
Juice Box

Juice Box

$0.75

Evian Water Bottle

$2.50

San Pelligrino Sparkling Water Bottle

$2.50

Daily Culture Kombucha

$6.00

12 Oz Shatto Milk

$3.50

HOUSE MADE

Granola Parfait

Granola Parfait

$5.50

Greek Yogurt, House Made Granola, and Mixed Berries. Pre-prepared and available in our cold case daily.

Granola

Granola

$7.00

Our house-made granola is perfect on it's own or as a topping on your favorite yogurt!

Cookie Dough - Quart

$15.00

Protein Balls

$3.50

Bakery

Danish + Pastries

Danish + Pastries

Please allow 24 hours for orders containing a dozen or more pastries. Based on availability, substitutions may be made. *Contains nuts.

Muffins

Muffins

$2.50

Please allow 24 hours for orders containing a dozen or more pastries. Based on availability, substitutions may be made.

Donuts

Donuts

$2.00

Please allow 24 hours for orders containing a dozen or more pastries. Based on availability, substitutions may be made.

Croissants

Croissants

Please allow 24 hours for orders containing a dozen or more pastries. Based on availability, substitutions may be made.

Coffee Cakes

Coffee Cakes

$13.50

Please allow 24 hours for orders containing a dozen or more pastries. Based on availability, substitutions may be made. Limit 2 per order. *Contains nuts

Brownie Pan

Brownie Pan

$14.00

Please allow a minimum of 24hrs notice. Our classic brownie pan, topped with our famous cupcookie icing and sprinkles. Bring this to your next gathering - it'll definitely be a hit!

Chocolate Chip Cookie Cake

Chocolate Chip Cookie Cake

$18.50

Please allow a minimum of 24hrs notice. Our classic chocolate chip cookie, baked as a cake, topped with white buttercream and sprinkles. The perfect sweet to bring to any celebration!

Cookies

Cookies

$2.10

Please allow 24 hours for orders containing a dozen or more cookies. Based on availability, substitutions may be made. *Contains nuts

Cupcookie Dozen

Cupcookie Dozen

$10.00

Our classic cupcookie is a pecan sandy base with a chocolate fudge frosting dollop. Or try it with white buttercream, pecans, and sea salt!

Dozen Mini Cupcakes

Dozen Mini Cupcakes

$13.20

Please allow 24hrs notice. An assortment of white, chocolate, red velvet, + carrot cupcakes.

Market Cupcakes

Market Cupcakes

$3.85

Limit of 3 per order. Large cupcake orders must be made though McLainskc.com/cakery.

Specialty Cupcakes

Specialty Cupcakes

$5.50

Limit 3 per order.

Retail

McLain's Mug

McLain's Mug

$12.00
McLain's T-Shirt

McLain's T-Shirt

$20.00Out of stock

Based on availability, substitutions may be made.

Odds & Ends | Whole Bean

Odds & Ends | Whole Bean

$10.00

An ongoing experiment: Odds and ends starts as a balanced base of Colombian coffee from the Tolima region which is then blended with whatever bits and pieces we happen to have lying around. Always good, sometimes excellent, and never the same twice.

Ethiopia | Whole Bean

Ethiopia | Whole Bean

$17.00

Notes: bright acidity, red berries, bergamot Producer: Aricha Processing Station, Region: Yirgacheffe Elevation: 2000 - 2200 MASL Process: natural Roast level: light

Guatemala | Whole Bean

Guatemala | Whole Bean

$17.00

Notes: smooth and balanced, graham cracker, toffee, citrus Producer: Misión San Lucas Tolimán , Region: Atitlán Elevation: 1600 - 1850 MASL Process: washed Roast level: medium-light