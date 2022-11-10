- Home
McLain's Bakery - Kansas City, MO
548 Reviews
$
201 E Gregory
Kansas City, MO 64114
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Tailgate Essentials
Tailgate Box
Please allow 48 hours' notice, if not enough notice is received we cannot guarantee your order. The tailgate box is perfect for Saturday sports tournaments & Sunday Funday tailgates. This box includes a 3-foot cold cut sub (turkey, ham, roast beef, cheddar, havarti, lettuce, tomato, red onion, herb vinaigrette, mayo, dijon, on a baguette), cut into 12 sandwiches, chips, sweet onion dip, a dozen cupcookies, and a dozen cake bites (6 chocolate and 6 vanilla).
Thanksgiving Menu
Assorted Pastry Dozen
Please allow 48 hours' notice, if not enough notice is received we cannot guarantee your order. Hosting family in the morning? Have an assorted box of pastries on hand for breakfast! This box includes 3 cinnamon rolls, 3 chocolate croissants, 3 butter rolls, and 3 danish.
Coffee Cakes
Please allow 48hrs for orders containing 2+ coffee cakes. Based on availability, substitutions may be made. Our classic McLain’s coffee cakes are the perfect addition to a good cup of coffee or brunch! *Cinnamon Pans are 6 to a pan.
Whole Quiche
Please allow 48 hours' notice, if not enough notice is received we cannot guarantee your order. Don’t forget to fuel up before cooking Thanksgiving dinner! Pre-order one of our whole quiches to heat in the oven before you put the turkey in!
Pull Apart Dinner Rolls
Please allow 48 hours' notice, if not enough notice is received we cannot guarantee your order. Dinner rolls are arguably the most essential part of Thanksgiving dinner! Pre-order our freshly baked pull-apart rolls for your Thanksgiving dinner! They’re fluffy, buttery, fresh, and best served warmed up.
Muffin Loaves
Your favorite muffins baked into a loaf + perfect for sharing!
Whole Cheesecake
Please allow 48hrs notice, if not enough notice is received we cannot guarantee your order. The most delicious cheesecake you'll ever taste! (Pumpkin cheesecake and caramel pecan cheesecake pictured.)
6" Thanksgiving Cake (serves 8-10)
Please allow 48 hours notice, if not enough notice is received we cannot guarantee your order. We’re on dessert duty and instead of pie, we think you should switch it up with this cake! It’s a 6”, 2-layer, snickerdoodle cake, filled with cream cheese frosting and decorated with vanilla buttercream. It’s more colorful than a pie but just as tasty!
Thanksgiving Royal Iced Cookie Set
Please allow 48 hours notice, if not enough notice is received we cannot guarantee your order. Decorate your dessert table with this dozen set of royal iced cookies. They’re as cute as they are sweet!
Thanksgiving Bar Box
Please allow 48 hours' notice, if not enough notice is received we cannot guarantee your order. Mix up your dessert table with the bar box! This box includes 6 pecan bars and 3 mystery bars.
Thanksgiving Butter Cookies
Please allow 48 hours notice, if not enough notice is received we cannot guarantee your order. Our classic butter cookies in festive fall colors.
Thanksgiving Cupcookies
Please allow 48 hours notice, if not enough notice is received we cannot guarantee your order. Our classic cupcookies topped with white buttercream and topped with our fall sprinkle mix.
Toast
Avocado Toast
A McLain's Classic! Avocado spread, tomatoes, and feta, on nine grain bread.
Very Berry Sunflower Toast
Sunflower butter, mixed berries, chia seeds, turbinado sugar, all on sourdough toasted in olive oil. Vegan.
Salmon Toast
Smoked salmon, dill spread, capers, and red onion, on nine grain bread.
Sweet Pea + Burrata Toast
Smashed Peas, lemon, mint, burrata cheese, sun dried tomato oil, cracked black pepper, pink Himalayan sea salt on toasted sourdough bread.
Toast + Jam
Your choice of bread served with whipped butter + jam.
Coffee
Drip Coffee
Proudly serving Sway Coffee Roasters. Sway was founded by the same family that owns McLain’s Bakery. All of our drip coffee is self serve, you will grab a fresh cup at pick up to doctor up as you please!
Latte
2 oz espresso with velvety steamed milk.
Shatto Mocha
Steamed Shatto Chocolate Milk poured over 2oz of espresso!
Americano
16 and 20 ounce Americanos come with an extra double shot, hot or iced!
Cafe Au Lait
Your choice of milk steamed and poured over drip coffee.
Cappuccino
Steamed milk, with extra foam, poured over 2oz of espresso. Add an extra shot or the flavor of your choice!
Cold Brew
Sway cold brew, steeped to perfection & poured over ice!
Red Eye (HOT)
Espresso
2oz of our signature Sway Espresso Blend. Served straight up!
Macchiato
2oz of Espresso with 1oz of steamed milk. Looking for a Caramel Macchiato? Go for a Caramel Vanilla Latte!
Cortado
2oz steamed milk paired with 2oz of espresso.
Tea & Non-Coffee Drinks
Hot Tea
Proudly serving Hugo teas.
Iced Tea
Proudly serving Hugo teas
Chai Tea Latte
Spiced Chai Cider
Our Spiced Chai Cider is a delightful blend of our house made chai, Louisberg Apple Cider, and vanilla. Fall in a cup!
London Fog
Hugo Grey Tea, steeped to perfection, topped with steamed milk and sweetened with house-made vanilla bean syrup.
Matcha Latte
Lemonade
Arnold Palmer
Fresh black iced tea & homemade lemonade!
Market Palmer
Berry Hibiscus Tea & homemade Lemonade!
Hot Chocolate
Shatto chocolate milk steamed to perfection.
Steamer
Steamed milk with the flavor of your choice!
Drinks
HOUSE MADE
Bakery
Danish + Pastries
Please allow 24 hours for orders containing a dozen or more pastries. Based on availability, substitutions may be made. *Contains nuts.
Muffins
Please allow 24 hours for orders containing a dozen or more pastries. Based on availability, substitutions may be made.
Donuts
Please allow 24 hours for orders containing a dozen or more pastries. Based on availability, substitutions may be made.
Croissants
Please allow 24 hours for orders containing a dozen or more pastries. Based on availability, substitutions may be made.
Coffee Cakes
Please allow 24 hours for orders containing a dozen or more pastries. Based on availability, substitutions may be made. Limit 2 per order. *Contains nuts
Brownie Pan
Please allow a minimum of 24hrs notice. Our classic brownie pan, topped with our famous cupcookie icing and sprinkles. Bring this to your next gathering - it'll definitely be a hit!
Chocolate Chip Cookie Cake
Please allow a minimum of 24hrs notice. Our classic chocolate chip cookie, baked as a cake, topped with white buttercream and sprinkles. The perfect sweet to bring to any celebration!
Cookies
Please allow 24 hours for orders containing a dozen or more cookies. Based on availability, substitutions may be made. *Contains nuts
Cupcookie Dozen
Our classic cupcookie is a pecan sandy base with a chocolate fudge frosting dollop. Or try it with white buttercream, pecans, and sea salt!
Dozen Mini Cupcakes
Please allow 24hrs notice. An assortment of white, chocolate, red velvet, + carrot cupcakes.
Market Cupcakes
Limit of 3 per order. Large cupcake orders must be made though McLainskc.com/cakery.
Specialty Cupcakes
Limit 3 per order.
Retail
McLain's Mug
McLain's T-Shirt
Based on availability, substitutions may be made.
Odds & Ends | Whole Bean
An ongoing experiment: Odds and ends starts as a balanced base of Colombian coffee from the Tolima region which is then blended with whatever bits and pieces we happen to have lying around. Always good, sometimes excellent, and never the same twice.
Ethiopia | Whole Bean
Notes: bright acidity, red berries, bergamot Producer: Aricha Processing Station, Region: Yirgacheffe Elevation: 2000 - 2200 MASL Process: natural Roast level: light
Guatemala | Whole Bean
Notes: smooth and balanced, graham cracker, toffee, citrus Producer: Misión San Lucas Tolimán , Region: Atitlán Elevation: 1600 - 1850 MASL Process: washed Roast level: medium-light