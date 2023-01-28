Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bakeries
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

McLain's Market - KU Location

210 Reviews

$$

1420 Crescent Rd

Lawrence, KS 66044

Popular Items

Waldo Cobb
Smoked Turkey Sandwich

Grab And Go Salad

Waldo Cobb

Waldo Cobb

$8.00

A McLain’s Classic! Mixed greens, chicken, avocado, bacon, tomato, egg, cheese, and croutons. Served with a creamy Italian dressing on the side.

Mediterranean Bowl

Mediterranean Bowl

$8.50

Quinoa, romaine, cucumber, sun-dried tomatoes, onion, olives, feta, hummus, and flaxseed, served with a dill vinaigrette.

Pear Salad

Pear Salad

$8.50

White quinoa, arugula, spinach, granny smith apples, red onion, cherry tomatoes, bacon, parmesan, and walnuts served with a housemade sage vinaigrette.

Grab And Go Sandwich

Smoked Turkey Sandwich

Smoked Turkey Sandwich

$8.50

Turkey, lettuce, red onion, tomato, cucumber, and red pepper spread, on sourdough bread.

Chicken Salad Sandwich

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$8.50

A McLain’s Classic! Chicken salad (chicken, celery, cranberries, almonds, cream cheese, monterey jack), spring mix, tomatoes, and carrots, on multigrain bread.

CBS Wrap

$9.00

Chicken, bacon, lettuce, cheese, onion, tomato, and BBQ ranch dressing, wrapped in a tortilla.

Granola Parfait

Granola Parfait

$6.50

Greek yogurt, housemade granola, and berries.

Fruit Cup

$4.00Out of stock

Chips

$2.50

Side Of Sauce

$0.25

Hummus Box

$5.50

Protein Balls

$3.50

Retail

Sway Miir Mug

Sway Miir Mug

$27.95
McLain's Mug

McLain's Mug

$12.00
McLain's T-Shirt

McLain's T-Shirt

$20.00

Based on availability, substitutions may be made.

Odds & Ends | Whole Bean

Odds & Ends | Whole Bean

$10.00

An ongoing experiment: Odds and ends starts as a balanced base of Colombian coffee from the Tolima region which is then blended with whatever bits and pieces we happen to have lying around. Always good, sometimes excellent, and never the same twice.

Ethiopia | Whole Bean

Ethiopia | Whole Bean

$15.00

Notes: bright acidity, red berries, bergamot Producer: Aricha Processing Station, Region: Yirgacheffe Elevation: 2000 - 2200 MASL Process: natural Roast level: light

Guatemala | Whole Bean

Guatemala | Whole Bean

$17.00

Notes: smooth and balanced, graham cracker, toffee, citrus Producer: Misión San Lucas Tolimán , Region: Atitlán Elevation: 1600 - 1850 MASL Process: washed Roast level: medium-light

Sumatra | Whole Bean

Sumatra | Whole Bean

$17.00

Sumatra Kirinci, honey process. Medium roast. Full bodied. Balanced acidity while still maintaining a fruit forward flavor profile.

Dark & Stormy | Whole Bean

Dark & Stormy | Whole Bean

$15.00

Chocolate covered berries abound in this rich and flavorful blend. Equal parts Colombia and Ethiopia, dark and bright, robust and floral.

Espresso | Whole Bean

Espresso | Whole Bean

$14.00

Our rendition of a classic Italian espresso blend. It is darker than some more modern espressos while maintaining a delicate sweetness and subtle notes of raspberry and rose.

SWAY

Sway Coffee

$10.00+
Sway Miir Mug

Sway Miir Mug

$27.95

Sway Fellow Move Mug

$30.00+

Breakfast Catering

Scrambled Egg Tray

$30.00

A tray of scrambled eggs, serves 12.

Breakfast Sides

$35.00

Breakfast isn't complete without a side of bacon, sausage, or breakfast potatoes. Each tray serves 12.

Breakfast Sandwiches

$50.00

Your choice of one of our classic breakfast sandwiches. Sandwiches will be halved, serves 12. Plain + Simple: Eggs, bacon, and cheddar, on English muffin toast. The Farm: Eggs, sausage, potatoes, veggies, cheddar, poblano spread, and avocado, on a croissant.

Breakfast Burritos

$50.00

12 of our classic pepperjack burritos, halved. Serrano sauce, sausage, eggs, ghost pepper pepperjack cheese, and potatoes, wrapped in a tortilla.

Whole Quiche

$52.00

Pick between one of our whole housemade quiches. Each quiche serves 12. Veggie: Eggs, zucchini, squash, onion, peppers, and monterey jack Bacon + Sausage: Eggs, bacon, sausage, and monterey jack

Biscuit + Jam Tray

$30.00

Housemade biscuits served with local honey and jam. Serves 12.

Biscuit + Gravy Tray

$50.00

Housemade biscuits served with a side of sausage gravy. Serves 12.

Avocado Toast

$50.00

Housemade avocado spread, cherry tomatoes, and feta, with toasted multigrain bread. Serves 12.

Sunflower Toast

$50.00

Sunflower butter, honey glaze, chia seeds, and sliced bananas, with multigrain bread. Serves 12.

Fresh Fruit Bowl

$40.00

An assortment of watermelon, pineapple, honeydew, and canteloupe. Serves 12.

Granola Parfait Bowl

$45.00

Greek yogurt, housemade granola, and seasonal berries. Serves 12.

Quinoa + Berry Breakfast Bowl

$45.00

Granola Bars

$1.99

Serves 1.

Lunch Catering

Sandwich Platter

$135.00

15 sandwiches, halved. Choose one of the following sandwiches: CBS (chicken, bacon sandwich): Chicken, bacon, lettuce, cheese, onion, tomato, and BBQ ranch dressing. Turkey Sandwich: Turkey, lettuce, red onion, tomato, cucumber, and red pepper spread, on sourdough bread. Chicken Salad Sandwich: Chicken salad (chicken, celery, cranberries, almonds, cream cheese, monterey jack), spring mix, tomatoes, and carrots, on multigrain bread.

Waldo Cobb Salad

$60.00

Mixed greens, chicken, bacon, egg, tomato, avocado, cheese, and croutons. Served with a side of our housemade creamy Italian dressing, rolls, and butter. Serves 12.

Housemade Chips

$20.00

Mac + Cheese Tray

$50.00

Cavatappi pasta, with mild cheddar cream sauce. Serves 12.

Chicken Tender Platter

$30.00

Chicken fingers served with honey mustard and ranch. Serves 12.

Attributes and Amenities
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1420 Crescent Rd, Lawrence, KS 66044

Directions

Gallery
McLain's Market image
McLain's Market image
McLain's Market image

Map
