Mcleans Ole Time Cafe imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
American

Mcleans Ole Time Cafe 418 W gannon Ave

review star

No reviews yet

418 W gannon Ave

Zebulon, NC 27597

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Beverages

Gallon Sweet Tea

$5.99

Coffee

$2.49

Cup Of Ice

$0.59

Gallon Unsweet Tea

$5.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Half/Half

$2.99

Hot Chocolate

$2.59

Unsweet Tea

$2.99

Small Apple Juice

$2.49

Large Apple Juice

$3.69

Large Chocolate Milk

$3.69

Large Coffee

$2.89

Large Hot Tea

$3.79

Large Milk

$3.19

Large Orange Juice

$3.69

Large V8 Juice

$3.69

Small Orange Juice

$2.49

Small V8 Juice

$2.49

Small Chocolate Milk

$2.69

Small Hot Tea

$2.49

Small Milk

$2.49

Soda

$2.99

Kid's Drink

$2.39

1/2 Gallon Tea

$2.99

1/2 Gallon Unsweet

$2.99

Beverage

Water

All Beverages are in

Togo Water

$0.50

Breakfast Sides

1pc Pork Chop

$5.99

Apple Sauce

$2.99

Bacon

$3.79

Bowl Cheese Grits

$3.59

Bowl Fruit

$5.19

Bowl Grits

$3.49

Bowl Oatmeal

$4.39

Chicken Breast

$8.69

City Ham

$3.79

Corn Beef Hash

$6.59

Cottage Cheese

$2.99

Country Ham

$5.99

Country Link

$3.79

Cup Fruit

$3.89

Cup Oatmeal

$3.09

French Fries

$2.99

Hash brown casserole

$2.99

Hash browns

$2.99

Monkey Bowl Fruit

$2.99

Patty Sausage

$3.79

Peanut Butter

$0.99

Sausage Gravy

$2.99

Side Biscuit

$2.39

Side Cheese Grits

$3.19

Side Egg

$1.29

Side Grits

$2.99

Side Tenders

$7.69

Side Toast

$2.39

Side Tomatoes

$2.99

Small Link

$3.79

Spuds

$2.99

Tenderloin

$5.99

Texas Toast/Sandwich

$3.39

Turkey Sausage

$5.99

Bisc Gravy

$4.49

Bisc Gravy on Toast

$4.49

Side Sausage Gravy

$2.99

Cheese American

$0.99

Cheddar Cheese

$1.09

Omelets

Bacon and Chz Omelet

$10.99

Bacon & Chz Omelet no side

$8.99

Bowl Oatmeal

$4.39

Country Ham & Chz Omelet

$11.99

Cheese Omelet

$10.49

Cheese Omelet no Side

$8.49

City Ham Omelet no Side

$8.99

Country Ham & Chz Omelet no side

$9.99

Cup Oatmeal

$3.09

Green Omelet

$10.49

Green Omelet no Side

$8.99

Overstuff Green Omelet

$12.99

Overstuff Omelet

$12.99

Overstuff Omelet no Side

$10.99

City Ham and Cheese Omelet

$10.99

Sausage & Chz Omelet

$10.99

Sausage & Chz Omelet no side

$8.99

Spanish Omelet

$10.99

Spanish Omelet no Side

$8.99

Turkey Omelet

$10.99

Turkey Omelet no Side

$8.99

Veg Omelet

$10.49

Veg Omelet no Side

$8.49

Western Omelet

$10.99

Western Omelet no side

$8.99

Eggs & Meat

1 Egg & Meat Choice

$8.29

2 Egg & Meat Choice

$8.69

3 Egg & Meat Choice

$9.98

1 Egg Plate

$6.99

2 Egg Plate

$7.29

3 Egg Plate

$8.58

Cornbeef hash & 1 Egg

$9.59

Cornbeef hash & 2 Eggs

$10.59

Pancake, Waffle, & French Toast

3 Pancake & Meat Choice

$9.19

French Toast & Meat Choice

$9.19

Waffle & Meat Choice

$9.69

Chicken Waffle

$11.29

Waffle

$5.39

French Toast

$6.19

1 Pancake

$3.59

2 Pancake

$5.39

3 Pancake

$7.19

Mickey Mouse Pancake

$3.99

Misc Breakfast/Buffet

Adult Buffet

$12.99

Kid's Buffett

$9.99

Kids's Under 3

Platters

Paw Paw

$12.39

Scrambler

$11.29

McLean Sampler

$11.49

Porkchop Platter

$13.99

Chicken Platter

$12.69

Nanny's Filler Upper

$9.99

Healthy Breakfast

$9.49

Sirloin Platter

$16.99

Hobo Plate

$8.69

Chicken Tender Platter

$12.69

Ribeye Platter

$22.99

BISC/BUN/TEXAS TOAST

Bisc

$3.39

Bun

$3.39

Texas Toast/Sandwich

$3.39

Egg Sandwich

$3.09

Breakfast Porkchop Sand

$6.19

Chic Filet

$7.19

Grill Cheese Sand

$4.99

Hobo Sandwich

$4.09

Sausage Gravy Bisc

$4.49

Breakfast BLT

$5.69

Biscuit Only

$2.39

Appetizers

Pork Skins

$4.99

Pork Skins (3)

$11.99

Mozzarella Stick

$7.89

Chicken Tender App

$7.99

Onion Ring App

$7.79

Soup & Salad

Cup Soup

$3.89

Bowl Soup

$4.99

Cup Fruit

$3.89

Bowl Fruit

$5.19

Soup/Salad Bar

$12.49

Lrg Salad To Go

$8.99

Small Salad To Go

$6.69

Large 1 Trip Salad

$8.99

Small 1 Trip Salad

$6.69

Chicken Breast Salad

$11.59

Shrimp Salad

$12.59

Chef Salad

$11.59

Sirloin Steak Salad

$16.99

Monkey Bowl Fruit

$2.99

Chicken & Pork

Chicken & Gravy

$12.69

Sisco Chicken

$14.69

Grilled Chicken

$12.69

Lemon & Pepper Grilled Chicken

$12.69

Honey BBQ Chicken

$12.69

Chicken Tender

$12.69

Chicken Pastry

$10.79

Chicken Livers

$11.69

Buffalo Chicken

$12.69

Chicken Quesadilla

$13.29

Chicken Salad

$11.49

Fried Pork Chops

$13.99

Grilled Pork Chops

$13.99

Half Rack Ribs

$16.79

Full Rack Ribs

$23.99

Chicken Wrap/ 2 Sides

$13.69

Childrens Menu

Kid Tender

$6.99

KId Grilled Cheese

$5.79

Kids Corn Dog

$5.89

Kids Spaghetti

$6.99Out of stock

Kids Shrimp

$8.99

Kids P&J

$5.59

Pasta

Spaghetti

$13.99Out of stock

Chicken Parmesan

$16.39Out of stock

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.99

Sandwiches

BLT/WITH SIDE

$9.79

Chicken Salad Sandwich/WITH SIDE

$9.99

Grill Cheese Sandwich/WITH SIDE

$7.69

Ham and Cheese Sandwich/WITH SIDE

$8.99

Chic Filet Sandwich/WITH SIDE

$11.39

Buffalo Chic Filet Sandwich/WITH SIDE

$11.39

Turkey and Cheese Sandwich/WITH SIDE

$8.99

Flounder Sandwich/WITH SIDE

$13.99

McLean's Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

BLT/ NO SIDE

$6.99

Grilled Ham & Chz Sandwich/NO SIDE

$5.99

Chic Filet Sandwich/NO SIDE

$8.69

Chicken Salad Sand/NO SIDE

$7.09

Grilled Cheese Sand/NO SIDE

$4.99

Burgers

Patty Melt/WITH SIDE

$11.89

Hamburger/WITH SIDE

$11.59

Double Burger

$13.99

Hamburger/NO SIDE

$8.99

Patty Melt/NO SIDE

$9.19

Clubs & Subs

Chicken Wrap/1 Side

$11.39

Veggie Wrap

$11.39

Club

$11.39

Philly Steak Sub

$11.39

Cold Turkey Sub

$11.39

Hot Turkey Sub

$11.39

Hot Ham and Cheese Sub

$11.39

Po'Boy Shrimp Sub

$12.59

Veggie Sub

$11.39

Catfish Sandwich

$9.19

Pork Chop Sandwich

$5.29

Meatball Sub w/Mozz Chz & 1 side

$11.39

Steak & Seafood

Ribeye

$22.99

Sirloin

$16.99

Steak Quesadilla

$17.99

Hamburger Steak

$12.99

Beef Tips and Rice

$13.49

Meatloaf

$12.49

Crab Cakes

$17.29

1 PC Flounder

$13.39

2 PC Flounder

$17.79

1 PC Catfish

$12.99

2 PC Catfish

$17.59

1 PC Tilapia

$13.79Out of stock

2 PC Tilapia

$17.99Out of stock

Fried Shrimp

$14.99

Grilled Shrimp

$14.99

2 PC Seafood

$18.59

3 PC Seafood

$21.59

Grilled Salmon

$16.99

Lemon Pepper Salmon

$17.99

Buffalo Shrimp

$14.99

Shrimp & Grits

$15.59

Salmon Cakes

$13.99

1 Salmon Cake

$8.99

Ribeye Special

$21.49Out of stock

Misc Sides/No Veggies

On Same Plate

Side Ribeye

$18.99

Side Sirloin

$13.69

Side Hamburger Steak

$8.99

Side Beef Tips

$9.99

Side Fried Chicken

$7.29

Side Meatloaf

$8.99

Side Lemon Pepper Chicken

$7.29

Side Sisco

$10.69

Side Honey Chicken

$8.69

Side Veggie Wrap

$8.69

Side Grilled Chicken

$8.69

Side Chicken Wrap

$9.69

Side Chicken Tender

$8.69

Side Pastry

$6.79

Side Chicken Livers

$7.69

Side Chicken Salad

$7.49

Side 1pc Flounder

$9.79

Side 2pc Flounder

$13.99

Side 1pc Catfish

$9.49

Side 2pc Catfish

$13.99

Side 1pc Tilapia

$10.19Out of stock

Side 2pc Tilapia

$14.19Out of stock

Side Salmon Patty (2)

$13.99

Side 1pc Crabcake

$7.59

Side 2 pc Crabcake

$13.59

Side Shrimp

$11.99

Side Salmon

$13.99

Side Lemon Pepper Salmon

$13.99

Side 1pc Grilled Chop

$5.99

Side 2pc Grilled Chop

$9.99

Side Spaghetti

$8.89

Side 1pc Fried Chops

$5.99

Side 2 pc Fried Chops

$9.99

Side Full Rack

$20.99Out of stock

Side 1/2 Rack Ribs

$14.99

Side Fried/Grilled Tenderloin & Rice

$10.19

Side Chicken Parm

$11.89

Side Turkey and Dressing

$8.99

Side Shrimp and Grits

$12.19

Side PO'Boy

$9.49

BLT

Desserts

Banana Pudding

$3.99

Blueberry Crunch

$7.19

Buttercreme

$4.99Out of stock

Carrot Cake

$5.99

Chocolate Pecan Pie

$4.69

Chocolate Cake

$4.99Out of stock

Choc Chess

$4.29Out of stock

Choc Pie

$4.79

Chz Cake Fruit

$6.79

Coconut Cake

$4.99Out of stock

Coconut Pie

$4.29Out of stock

Double Dipped

$3.95

Fudge Cake

$8.29

German Chocolate

$4.99Out of stock

Mudslide

$5.29

Oreo Cake

$4.99Out of stock

Peach Cobbler

$3.09Out of stock

Pecan Pie

$4.89

Plain Chz Cake

$6.79

Pumpkin Pie

$4.29Out of stock

Red Velvet Cake

$4.99Out of stock

Wedding Cake

$4.99Out of stock

Strawberry Delight

$7.99

Strawberry Pie

$4.99Out of stock

Swt Potato Chz Cake

$4.99Out of stock

Turtle Cake

$5.39Out of stock

Queen Anne Cake

$5.39Out of stock

Peanut Butter Cake

$5.59

Butterfinger Chz. Cake

$5.09Out of stock

Reese Chz Cake

$5.09Out of stock

Snickers Chz Cake

$5.09Out of stock

Pineapple Cake

$5.99

Ice Cream

$3.19

Lemon Cake

$4.99

Cupcakes

$2.99

Carmel Walnut Brownie

$4.95Out of stock

NO SIDE Subs/Club

Double Burger

$13.99

Flounder Sandwich/WITH SIDE

$13.99

Philly Sub No Side

$8.99

Club No Side

$8.99

Turkey Sub No Side

$8.99

Ham and Cheese Sub No Side

$8.99

SIDES

Applesauce

Baked potato

$2.99

Broccoli

$2.99

Broccoli & Cheese

$2.99

Butter Beans

$2.99

Cabbage

$2.99

Veggis Slaw

$2.99

Collard Greens

$2.99

Cottage Cheese

$2.99

Cream Potatoes

$2.99

Deviled Egg

$2.99

Field Pea

$2.99

French Fries

$2.99

Okra

$2.99

Hashbrown Casserole

$2.99

Sisco Rice

$2.99

Rice

$2.99

String Beans

$2.99

Swt Pot Casserole

$2.99

Veg Plate

$8.99

Sliced Toamto

$2.99

Broccoli Salad

$2.99

Stewed Tomatoes

$2.99

Corn on Cob

$3.58

Squash

$2.99

Potatoe Salad

$2.99

Side Grits

$2.99

Veg Cranberry

$2.99

Lrg Onion Ring

$3.99

Baked Beans

$2.99

Stewed Apples

$2.99

Mac and Cheese

$2.99

Pickled Beets

$2.99

Vegetable onion ring

$2.99

Corn

$2.99

To Go Items

Cup Slaw

$2.89

Pound Slaw

$7.09

Bowl FRuit

$4.99

Cup Chicken Salad

$5.09

Pound Chicken Salad

$8.89

Large Veggies

$4.99

Cup Fruit

$3.69

Dozen Small Biscuits

$6.00

Dozen Hushpuppies

$2.59

1/2 Dozen Biscuit

$3.00

!/2 Dozen Hushpuppies

$1.99

Valentine

Ribeye Valentine #1

$48.95

Sirloin Valentine #1

$38.95

Breakfast Specials

Waffle

$5.39

Scrambler

$10.29

Bacon & Chz Omelet

$9.99

Breakfast Special

$9.99

Senior Egg and Pancake

$7.39

Senior 1 Egg Plate

$7.39

Senior Biscuit

$5.90

Feature of the Day

Chimichanga

$11.49Out of stock

Lasagna

$15.99Out of stock

1/2 Bone BBQ Chicken

$13.29Out of stock

Country Style Steak with Rice

$11.59Out of stock

2Pc Trout

$13.99Out of stock

Daily Specials

Salmon Cakes

$13.99

Half Rack Ribs

$16.79

Tenderloin Over Rice

$13.99

Turkey and Dressing

$14.99

Extra Items

Cookies

$3.45

Choc Covered Val. Cookie

$2.95

Easter Bunny Choc Covered Cookie

$2.95

Valentine

Ribeye Valentine #1

$48.95

Ribeye Valentine #2

Valentine (Copy)

Sirloin Valentine #1

$38.95

Sirloin Valentine #2

Valentine (Copy)

Ribeye Valentine #1

$48.95

Sirloin Valentine #2

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

418 W gannon Ave, Zebulon, NC 27597

Directions

Gallery
Mcleans Ole Time Cafe image

