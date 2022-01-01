Mcleans Ole Time Cafe 418 W gannon Ave

- Home
418 W gannon Ave
Zebulon, NC 27597
Beverages
Gallon Sweet Tea
$5.99
Coffee
$2.49
Cup Of Ice
$0.59
Gallon Unsweet Tea
$5.99
Sweet Tea
$2.99
Half/Half
$2.99
Hot Chocolate
$2.59
Unsweet Tea
$2.99
Small Apple Juice
$2.49
Large Apple Juice
$3.69
Large Chocolate Milk
$3.69
Large Coffee
$2.89
Large Hot Tea
$3.79
Large Milk
$3.19
Large Orange Juice
$3.69
Large V8 Juice
$3.69
Small Orange Juice
$2.49
Small V8 Juice
$2.49
Small Chocolate Milk
$2.69
Small Hot Tea
$2.49
Small Milk
$2.49
Soda
$2.99
Kid's Drink
$2.39
1/2 Gallon Tea
$2.99
1/2 Gallon Unsweet
$2.99
Breakfast Sides
1pc Pork Chop
$5.99
Apple Sauce
$2.99
Bacon
$3.79
Bowl Cheese Grits
$3.59
Bowl Fruit
$5.19
Bowl Grits
$3.49
Bowl Oatmeal
$4.39
Chicken Breast
$8.69
City Ham
$3.79
Corn Beef Hash
$6.59
Cottage Cheese
$2.99
Country Ham
$5.99
Country Link
$3.79
Cup Fruit
$3.89
Cup Oatmeal
$3.09
French Fries
$2.99
Hash brown casserole
$2.99
Hash browns
$2.99
Monkey Bowl Fruit
$2.99
Patty Sausage
$3.79
Peanut Butter
$0.99
Sausage Gravy
$2.99
Side Biscuit
$2.39
Side Cheese Grits
$3.19
Side Egg
$1.29
Side Grits
$2.99
Side Tenders
$7.69
Side Toast
$2.39
Side Tomatoes
$2.99
Small Link
$3.79
Spuds
$2.99
Tenderloin
$5.99
Texas Toast/Sandwich
$3.39
Turkey Sausage
$5.99
Bisc Gravy
$4.49
Bisc Gravy on Toast
$4.49
Side Sausage Gravy
$2.99
Cheese American
$0.99
Cheddar Cheese
$1.09
Omelets
Bacon and Chz Omelet
$10.99
Bacon & Chz Omelet no side
$8.99
Bowl Oatmeal
$4.39
Country Ham & Chz Omelet
$11.99
Cheese Omelet
$10.49
Cheese Omelet no Side
$8.49
City Ham Omelet no Side
$8.99
Country Ham & Chz Omelet no side
$9.99
Cup Oatmeal
$3.09
Green Omelet
$10.49
Green Omelet no Side
$8.99
Overstuff Green Omelet
$12.99
Overstuff Omelet
$12.99
Overstuff Omelet no Side
$10.99
City Ham and Cheese Omelet
$10.99
Sausage & Chz Omelet
$10.99
Sausage & Chz Omelet no side
$8.99
Spanish Omelet
$10.99
Spanish Omelet no Side
$8.99
Turkey Omelet
$10.99
Turkey Omelet no Side
$8.99
Veg Omelet
$10.49
Veg Omelet no Side
$8.49
Western Omelet
$10.99
Western Omelet no side
$8.99
Eggs & Meat
Pancake, Waffle, & French Toast
Misc Breakfast/Buffet
Platters
BISC/BUN/TEXAS TOAST
Appetizers
Soup & Salad
Chicken & Pork
Chicken & Gravy
$12.69
Sisco Chicken
$14.69
Grilled Chicken
$12.69
Lemon & Pepper Grilled Chicken
$12.69
Honey BBQ Chicken
$12.69
Chicken Tender
$12.69
Chicken Pastry
$10.79
Chicken Livers
$11.69
Buffalo Chicken
$12.69
Chicken Quesadilla
$13.29
Chicken Salad
$11.49
Fried Pork Chops
$13.99
Grilled Pork Chops
$13.99
Half Rack Ribs
$16.79
Full Rack Ribs
$23.99
Chicken Wrap/ 2 Sides
$13.69
Childrens Menu
Sandwiches
BLT/WITH SIDE
$9.79
Chicken Salad Sandwich/WITH SIDE
$9.99
Grill Cheese Sandwich/WITH SIDE
$7.69
Ham and Cheese Sandwich/WITH SIDE
$8.99
Chic Filet Sandwich/WITH SIDE
$11.39
Buffalo Chic Filet Sandwich/WITH SIDE
$11.39
Turkey and Cheese Sandwich/WITH SIDE
$8.99
Flounder Sandwich/WITH SIDE
$13.99
McLean's Chicken Sandwich
$12.99
BLT/ NO SIDE
$6.99
Grilled Ham & Chz Sandwich/NO SIDE
$5.99
Chic Filet Sandwich/NO SIDE
$8.69
Chicken Salad Sand/NO SIDE
$7.09
Grilled Cheese Sand/NO SIDE
$4.99
Burgers
Clubs & Subs
Steak & Seafood
Ribeye
$22.99
Sirloin
$16.99
Steak Quesadilla
$17.99
Hamburger Steak
$12.99
Beef Tips and Rice
$13.49
Meatloaf
$12.49
Crab Cakes
$17.29
1 PC Flounder
$13.39
2 PC Flounder
$17.79
1 PC Catfish
$12.99
2 PC Catfish
$17.59
1 PC Tilapia
$13.79Out of stock
2 PC Tilapia
$17.99Out of stock
Fried Shrimp
$14.99
Grilled Shrimp
$14.99
2 PC Seafood
$18.59
3 PC Seafood
$21.59
Grilled Salmon
$16.99
Lemon Pepper Salmon
$17.99
Buffalo Shrimp
$14.99
Shrimp & Grits
$15.59
Salmon Cakes
$13.99
1 Salmon Cake
$8.99
Ribeye Special
$21.49Out of stock
Misc Sides/No Veggies
On Same Plate
Side Ribeye
$18.99
Side Sirloin
$13.69
Side Hamburger Steak
$8.99
Side Beef Tips
$9.99
Side Fried Chicken
$7.29
Side Meatloaf
$8.99
Side Lemon Pepper Chicken
$7.29
Side Sisco
$10.69
Side Honey Chicken
$8.69
Side Veggie Wrap
$8.69
Side Grilled Chicken
$8.69
Side Chicken Wrap
$9.69
Side Chicken Tender
$8.69
Side Pastry
$6.79
Side Chicken Livers
$7.69
Side Chicken Salad
$7.49
Side 1pc Flounder
$9.79
Side 2pc Flounder
$13.99
Side 1pc Catfish
$9.49
Side 2pc Catfish
$13.99
Side 1pc Tilapia
$10.19Out of stock
Side 2pc Tilapia
$14.19Out of stock
Side Salmon Patty (2)
$13.99
Side 1pc Crabcake
$7.59
Side 2 pc Crabcake
$13.59
Side Shrimp
$11.99
Side Salmon
$13.99
Side Lemon Pepper Salmon
$13.99
Side 1pc Grilled Chop
$5.99
Side 2pc Grilled Chop
$9.99
Side Spaghetti
$8.89
Side 1pc Fried Chops
$5.99
Side 2 pc Fried Chops
$9.99
Side Full Rack
$20.99Out of stock
Side 1/2 Rack Ribs
$14.99
Side Fried/Grilled Tenderloin & Rice
$10.19
Side Chicken Parm
$11.89
Side Turkey and Dressing
$8.99
Side Shrimp and Grits
$12.19
Side PO'Boy
$9.49
BLT
Desserts
Banana Pudding
$3.99
Blueberry Crunch
$7.19
Buttercreme
$4.99Out of stock
Carrot Cake
$5.99
Chocolate Pecan Pie
$4.69
Chocolate Cake
$4.99Out of stock
Choc Chess
$4.29Out of stock
Choc Pie
$4.79
Chz Cake Fruit
$6.79
Coconut Cake
$4.99Out of stock
Coconut Pie
$4.29Out of stock
Double Dipped
$3.95
Fudge Cake
$8.29
German Chocolate
$4.99Out of stock
Mudslide
$5.29
Oreo Cake
$4.99Out of stock
Peach Cobbler
$3.09Out of stock
Pecan Pie
$4.89
Plain Chz Cake
$6.79
Pumpkin Pie
$4.29Out of stock
Red Velvet Cake
$4.99Out of stock
Wedding Cake
$4.99Out of stock
Strawberry Delight
$7.99
Strawberry Pie
$4.99Out of stock
Swt Potato Chz Cake
$4.99Out of stock
Turtle Cake
$5.39Out of stock
Queen Anne Cake
$5.39Out of stock
Peanut Butter Cake
$5.59
Butterfinger Chz. Cake
$5.09Out of stock
Reese Chz Cake
$5.09Out of stock
Snickers Chz Cake
$5.09Out of stock
Pineapple Cake
$5.99
Ice Cream
$3.19
Lemon Cake
$4.99
Cupcakes
$2.99
Carmel Walnut Brownie
$4.95Out of stock
NO SIDE Subs/Club
SIDES
Applesauce
Baked potato
$2.99
Broccoli
$2.99
Broccoli & Cheese
$2.99
Butter Beans
$2.99
Cabbage
$2.99
Veggis Slaw
$2.99
Collard Greens
$2.99
Cottage Cheese
$2.99
Cream Potatoes
$2.99
Deviled Egg
$2.99
Field Pea
$2.99
French Fries
$2.99
Okra
$2.99
Hashbrown Casserole
$2.99
Sisco Rice
$2.99
Rice
$2.99
String Beans
$2.99
Swt Pot Casserole
$2.99
Veg Plate
$8.99
Sliced Toamto
$2.99
Broccoli Salad
$2.99
Stewed Tomatoes
$2.99
Corn on Cob
$3.58
Squash
$2.99
Potatoe Salad
$2.99
Side Grits
$2.99
Veg Cranberry
$2.99
Lrg Onion Ring
$3.99
Baked Beans
$2.99
Stewed Apples
$2.99
Mac and Cheese
$2.99
Pickled Beets
$2.99
Vegetable onion ring
$2.99
Corn
$2.99
To Go Items
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
418 W gannon Ave, Zebulon, NC 27597
Gallery
