Restaurant info

In the summer of 1983, the Barley Mill Pub turned up the Grateful Dead, opened its doors, and poured the first beer. Festooned with Dead memorabilia and years of artwork and artifacts contributed from across the company, this cozy pub is the touchstone of McMenamins, the place where Mike and Brian McMenamin perfected the idea of a neighborhood gathering place for all. This is the place that launched a beer-centered universe, the place where Captain Neon was born and traditions began. Barley Mill Pub allows pets at our sidewalk seating.

Website