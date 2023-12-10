McMenamins Broadway Pub
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
McMenamins on Broadway overlooks the historic Irvington District in northeast Portland, and is a spirited meeting place for friends and family – all ages are welcome in our pub. Come in from bustling Broadway Street and head up the staircase to discover booth, table or outdoor covered patio seating options.
Location
1504 NE Broadway, Portland, OR 97232
