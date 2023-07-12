McMenamins Chapel Pub
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Formerly the Little Chapel of the Chimes in the heart of North Portland’s Piedmont neighborhood, it’s just a hop & skip away from Peninsula Park Rose Garden, Alberta Arts District and PCC Cascade. Built in the 1930s as a funeral home, the owners quickly expanded services to include weddings and organ or chimes concerts. In fact, for a time they even broadcast organ concerts into the neighborhood through a rooftop PA system!
430 N Killingsworth, Portland, OR 97217
