McMenamins Chapel Pub

No reviews yet

430 N Killingsworth

Portland, OR 97217

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions


Starters

Hummus

Hummus

$16.75

Marinated olives, veggies, feta, and pita chips

Soft Pretzel Sticks

Soft Pretzel Sticks

$15.50

Cheese & ale fondue

Scooby Snacks

Scooby Snacks

$13.00

Mini corn dogs served with Portlandia yellow mustard & ketchup. Zoinks!

Cheeseburger Slider Trio

Cheeseburger Slider Trio

$12.00

Most Awesome French Onion seasoning, American cheese, Mystic 18 sauce, Hawaiian roll

Black Bean Dip

$10.50

Spiced black beans, chipotle pico de gallo, cilantro sour cream, onion & jalapeno with tortilla chips

Tots - Small

Tots - Small

$9.25
Tots - Large

Tots - Large

$14.25
Cajun Tots - Small

Cajun Tots - Small

$10.25

Peppercorn ranch

Cajun Tots - Large

Cajun Tots - Large

$15.25

Peppercorn ranch

McMenamins Fries - Small

McMenamins Fries - Small

$10.25

Mystic 18 sauce

McMenamins Fries - Large

McMenamins Fries - Large

$15.25

Mystic 18 sauce

Cajun Fries- Small

$11.25

Cajun Fries-Large

$16.25

Good Honest Soup - Cup

$6.50

Scratch made daily with saltines

Good Honest Soup - Bowl

$7.50

Scratch made daily with saltines

Greens

Blue Bayou - Half

$11.50

Romaine, bacon, chopped egg, blue cheese crumbles, tomato, blue cheese dressing

Blue Bayou - Full

$17.50

Romaine, bacon, chopped egg, blue cheese crumbles, tomato, blue cheese dressing

Aztec - Half

Aztec - Half

$11.25

Romaine, corn & black bean salsa, avocado, tortilla strips, cheddar cheese, tomato, jalapeno, cilantro, onion, chipotle dressing

Aztec - Full

Aztec - Full

$17.25

Romaine, corn & black bean salsa, avocado, tortilla strips, cheddar cheese, tomato, jalapeno, cilantro, onion, chipotle dressing

Six Arms Goddess - Half

Six Arms Goddess - Half

$10.50

Romaine, cucumber, tomato, bell peppers, marinated onions, pita chips, Goddess dressing

Six Arms Goddess - Full

Six Arms Goddess - Full

$16.00

Romaine, cucumber, tomato, bell peppers, marinated onions, pita chips, Goddess dressing

Hail! Caesar - Half

Hail! Caesar - Half

$10.50

Romaine, garlic croutons, Parmesan, Caesar dressing

Hail! Caesar - Full

Hail! Caesar - Full

$16.00

Romaine, garlic croutons, Parmesan, Caesar dressing

Pub Green - Half

Pub Green - Half

$9.00

Mixed lettuces, grape tomatoes, cucumber, marinated red onion, croutons, Parmesan cheese, your choice of dressing

Pub Green - Full

Pub Green - Full

$13.75

Mixed lettuces, grape tomatoes, cucumber, marinated red onion, croutons, Parmesan cheese, your choice of dressing

Burgers

JR's Jumbo Deluxe

JR's Jumbo Deluxe

$18.75

6-oz fresh, all-natural beef patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, secret sauce, bacon, cheddar & a fried egg

Bacon Cheeseburger

Bacon Cheeseburger

$17.75

6-oz fresh, all-natural beef patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, secret sauce, bacon & cheddar

Captain Neon

Captain Neon

$17.75

6-oz fresh, all-natural beef patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, secret sauce, blue cheese dressing & bacon

Dungeon

Dungeon

$17.25

6-oz fresh, all-natural beef patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, secret sauce, Swiss cheese & grilled mushrooms

Communication Breakdown

Communication Breakdown

$17.25

6-oz fresh, all-natural beef patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, secret sauce, cheddar, grilled mushrooms, onions & bell peppers

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$16.25

6-oz fresh, all-natural beef patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, secret sauce & Tillamook cheddar cheese

The Regular

The Regular

$15.25

6-oz fresh, all-natural beef patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles & secret sauce

Mystic 18

Mystic 18

$18.00

Lightlife patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, vegan Mystic 18 sauce, creamy original Chao slice

Hammerhead Garden

Hammerhead Garden

$15.25

Hammerhead garden patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles & secret sauce

Sandwiches

El Diablo

$20.00

Spiced chicken, pepper jack, avocado, Dark Star mayo, lettuce, tomato & red onion on a bun.

Portland Dip

$19.00

Turkey, grilled mushrooms, Swiss cheese & secret sauce on a roll with garlic jus for dipping

Bean & Seed Gyro

$18.50

Vegan patties, hummus, tahini sauce, cucumber, red onion, lettuce & tomato in a warm Greek-style pita

Greek Chicken Gyro

$18.50

Seasoned chicken, tzatziki sauce, feta cheese, cucumber, red onion, lettuce & tomato in a warm Greek-style pita

Traditional Gyro

$18.50

Seasoned beef, tzatziki sauce, feta cheese, cucumber, red onion, lettuce & tomato in a warm Greek-style pita

Fireside Roasted Turkey - Half

Fireside Roasted Turkey - Half

$14.75

Turkey, Fireside-cranberry relish, Swiss cheese, secret sauce, lettuce, tomato, red onion, whole wheat bread

Fireside Roasted Turkey - Whole

Fireside Roasted Turkey - Whole

$17.75

Turkey, Fireside-cranberry relish, Swiss cheese, secret sauce, lettuce, tomato, red onion, whole wheat bread

Dilly Tuna Salad Sandwich - Half

Dilly Tuna Salad Sandwich - Half

$11.00

Creamy albacore tuna salad with celery, red onion & fresh dill on toasted sourdough with lettuce, tomato & pickles

Dilly Tuna Salad Sandwich - Whole

Dilly Tuna Salad Sandwich - Whole

$14.00

Creamy albacore tuna salad with celery, red onion & fresh dill on toasted sourdough with lettuce, tomato & pickles

Specialties

Ale-Battered Fish & Chips - 2 Pieces

Ale-Battered Fish & Chips - 2 Pieces

$20.25

Wild Alaskian cod, fries, tartar sauce, buttermilk coleslaw

Ale-Battered Fish & Chips - 3 Pieces

Ale-Battered Fish & Chips - 3 Pieces

$23.50

Wild Alaskian cod, fries, tartar sauce, buttermilk coleslaw

T-N-T Basket

$19.75

½-lb crispy chicken tenders & tots with Hogshead-honey mustard dressing, peppercorn ranch & buttermilk coleslaw

Vera Cruz Crispy Cod Tacos

$12.00

Soft corn tortilla, cabbage, jalapeno, onion, chipotle pico de gallo, cilantro sour cream & vera cruz crispy cod

Higher Tahini Bowl

$16.00

Rice, black beans, cabbage, tomato, avocado, cilantro, black olives, dark star hot sauce & tahini

Mai Thai Peanut Bowl

$16.00

Rice, black beans, cabbage, tomato, avocado, cilantro, black olives, fresh ginger, sesame oil, and Thai spices

Curry Coconut Bowl

$16.00

Rice, black beans, cabbage, tomato, avocado, cilantro, black olives, Jamaican-inspired curry sauce

Seasonal Specials

Pimento Cheese Dip

$10.50

Sabertooth Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$15.50

Drive-By Trucker Burger

$17.75

Sweets

Frank Apple-Pecan Cake

$11.50

Frank Rum-raisin sauce & whipped cream. 21 & older please

Black & Tan Brownie Sundae - Half

$7.00

Caram-ale & chocolate sauce with vanilla bean ice cream, whipped cream & Amerena cherry

Black & Tan Brownie Sundae - Whole

$11.00

Caram-ale & chocolate sauce with vanilla bean ice cream, whipped cream & Amerena cherry

Northwest Berry Bar - Half

$6.50

Blackberries, butter crumble, Ruby-raspberry saice & vanilla bean ice cream

Northwest Berry Bar - Whole

$10.50

Blackberries, butter crumble, Ruby-raspberry saice & vanilla bean ice cream

Phil's Salted Caramel Tart - Whole

$10.50

Dark chocolate-hazelnut & caram-ale sauce, Oregon filberts & whipped cream

Phil's Salted Caramel Tart - Half

$6.50

Dark chocolate-hazelnut & caram-ale sauce, Oregon filberts & whipped cream

Kid's Menu

Buckaroo Bowl

$6.25

Black beans, rice, cheddar cheese

Little Dipper Fish & Chips

Little Dipper Fish & Chips

$9.25

Fries & tartar sauce

Lil' Dynamo

$8.75

Crispy chicken tenders, tots & ranch dressing

Scooby Snack Attack

Scooby Snack Attack

$7.50

Mini corn dogs & fries with ranch

Freya's Garden

Freya's Garden

$5.75

Hummus, ranch, pita bread & veggie sticks

Wee Rabbit Salad

Wee Rabbit Salad

$5.00

Lettuce, cucumber, tomato, croutons, shredded cheddar cheese & ranch

Pocket Hercules Burger

Pocket Hercules Burger

$8.00

Beef patty, Most Awesome French Onion seasoning, American cheese & Mystic 18 sauce on a Hawaiian roll

Pocket Hercules Burger Duo

Pocket Hercules Burger Duo

$11.00

Beef patty, Most Awesome French Onion seasoning, American cheese & Mystic 18 sauce on a Hawaiian roll

Turkey Lurkey Slider

$8.00

Cold turkey with lettuce & mayo on a toasted bun

Dory's Dilly Tuna Sllider

$5.75

Albacore tuna salad on a toasted bun with lettuce

N/A Beverages

Coffee

$3.75

Decaf Coffee

$3.75

To Go Beer

Hammerhead - 4pk

$14.00

Hammerhead - Can

$3.50

Ruby - 4pk

$14.00

Ruby - Can

$3.50

Terminator - 4pk

$14.00

Terminator - Can

$3.50

5th Floor IPA - 4pk

$17.00

5th Floor IPA - Can

$4.25

To Go Cider

Blackberry Cider - 4pk

$17.00

Blackberry Cider - Can

$4.25

Edge Hard Cider - 4pk

$17.00

Edge Hard Cider - Can

$4.25
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Formerly the Little Chapel of the Chimes in the heart of North Portland’s Piedmont neighborhood, it’s just a hop & skip away from Peninsula Park Rose Garden, Alberta Arts District and PCC Cascade. Built in the 1930s as a funeral home, the owners quickly expanded services to include weddings and organ or chimes concerts. In fact, for a time they even broadcast organ concerts into the neighborhood through a rooftop PA system!

430 N Killingsworth, Portland, OR 97217

