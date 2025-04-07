McMenamins Cornelius Pass Roadhouse
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Rooted on six acres in former pioneer farm country, Cornelius Pass Roadhouse is a tree-filled oasis in a growing technology corridor, laced with good food, handcrafted drinks and lively entertainment. The original farmhouse and outbuildings date back to the mid-1850s when the pioneering Imbrie family settled the land. Here you'll find one of McMenamins' top-producing breweries, a distillery housed in the original granary, Imbrie Hall pub, and the wee bar known as the Little White Shed, along with plenty of outdoor seating.
4045 NE Cornelius Pass Rd, Hillsboro, OR 97124
