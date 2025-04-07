Restaurant info

Rooted on six acres in former pioneer farm country, Cornelius Pass Roadhouse is a tree-filled oasis in a growing technology corridor, laced with good food, handcrafted drinks and lively entertainment. The original farmhouse and outbuildings date back to the mid-1850s when the pioneering Imbrie family settled the land. Here you'll find one of McMenamins' top-producing breweries, a distillery housed in the original granary, Imbrie Hall pub, and the wee bar known as the Little White Shed, along with plenty of outdoor seating.

