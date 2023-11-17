McMenamins Hal's Cafe
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
The eponymous Hal’s Café opened in 2011 as McMenamins Zeus Café, a downtown eatery at the confluence of distinct and disparate Portland history. In 2023 we renamed the place for our beloved Hal Finkelstein. Hal opened Zeus Café, lending his ethos of fine dining and the highest standards – and the energy to go with them.
Location
303 SW 12th, Portland, OR 97205
Gallery