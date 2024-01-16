Restaurant info

Situated a block from the University of Oregon campus, East 19th Street Café in Eugene is right in line with the laid-back hippie vibe emanating from U of O. “East 19th,” as it’s fondly known, is a pub for students and the community alike. We offer pool tables, shuffleboard, pinball and darts – all surrounded by the signature charm of original artwork by McMenamins’ artists Joe Cotter, Kolieha Bush and Dawn Phelps McConnell—for a welcoming place to enjoy a handcrafted ale, burger and/or hummus plate. In cooler months, gather ‘round the Round Oak wood stove for a cozy dining experience, and when the sun shines, migrate to our mahogany deck to enjoy friends’ company and share some Cajun tots.

