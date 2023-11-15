McMenamins Sand Trap Pub
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
After some golf or beachcombing, the Sand Trap is a welcome spot for a bite to eat or a hot or cool handcrafted beverage. Enjoy fresh salads, sandwiches, burgers and more, all paired with McMenamins’ craft beers, wines, spirits and coffees. We’re open daily for breakfast, lunch and dinner.
Location
1157 N Marion, Gearhart, OR 97138
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Logger Restaurant - Knappa, Oregon
No Reviews
42929 Old US Highway 30 Astoria, OR 97103
View restaurant