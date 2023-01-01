- Home
- /
- Forest Grove
- /
- McMenamins on the Columbia
McMenamins on the Columbia
No reviews yet
3505 Pacific Ave
Forest Grove, OR 97116
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Online Ordering
Starters
Hummus
Marinated olives, veggies, feta, and pita chips
Soft Pretzel Sticks
Cheese & ale fondue
House-Smoked Salmon Dip
Serviced with tortilla chips
Truffle Fries - Small
Black garlic aioli
Truffle Fries - Large
Black garlic aioli
Dry-Fried Brussel Sprouts
Szechuan peppercorns, pickled mustard greens
Cheeseburger Slider Trio
Most Awesome French Onion seasoning, American cheese, Mystic 18 sauce, Hawaiian roll
Tots - Small
Tots - Large
Cajun Tots - Small
Peppercorn ranch
Cajun Tots - Large
Peppercorn ranch
McMenamins Fries - Small
Mystic 18 sauce
McMenamins Fries - Large
Mystic 18 sauce
Lighthouse Clam Chowder - Cup
Lighthouse Clam Chowder - Bowl
Good Honest Soup - Cup
Scratch made daily with saltines
Good Honest Soup - Bowl
Scratch made daily with saltines
Cannonball of Chowder
Side Garlic Bread, Full
Side Garlic Bread, Half
Scooby Snacks
Mini corn dogs served with Portlandia yellow mustard & ketchup. Zoinks!
Sweet Potato Fries
Served with Dark Star mayo
Greens
Pub Green - Full
Mixed lettuces, grape tomatoes, cucumber, marinated red onion, croutons, Parmesan cheese, your choice of dressing
Pub Green - Half
Mixed lettuces, grape tomatoes, cucumber, marinated red onion, croutons, Parmesan cheese, your choice of dressing
Aztec - Full
Romaine, corn & black bean salsa, avocado, tortilla strips, cheddar cheese, tomato, jalapeno, cilantro, onion, chipotle dressing
Aztec - Half
Romaine, corn & black bean salsa, avocado, tortilla strips, cheddar cheese, tomato, jalapeno, cilantro, onion, chipotle dressing
Harvest Moon - Full
Roasted sweet potato, goat cheese, honey-roasted pecans, dried cranberries, maple-stout vinaigrette
Harvest Moon - Half
Roasted sweet potato, goat cheese, honey-roasted pecans, dried cranberries, maple-stout vinaigrette
Hail! Caesar - Full
Romaine, garlic croutons, Parmesan, Caesar dressing
Hail! Caesar - Half
Romaine, garlic croutons, Parmesan, Caesar dressing
Six Arms Goddess - Full
Romaine, cucumber, tomato, bell peppers, marinated onions, pita chips, Goddess dressing
Six Arms Goddess - Half
Romaine, cucumber, tomato, bell peppers, marinated onions, pita chips, Goddess dressing
Triple Play
Green salad, a bowl of today’s soup & garlic bread
Burgers
JR's Jumbo Deluxe
6-oz fresh, all-natural beef patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, secret sauce, bacon, cheddar & a fried egg
Bacon Cheeseburger
6-oz fresh, all-natural beef patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, secret sauce, bacon & cheddar
Captain Neon
6-oz fresh, all-natural beef patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, secret sauce, blue cheese dressing & bacon
Dungeon
6-oz fresh, all-natural beef patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, secret sauce, Swiss cheese & grilled mushrooms
Communication Breakdown
6-oz fresh, all-natural beef patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, secret sauce, cheddar, grilled mushrooms, onions & bell peppers
Cheeseburger
6-oz fresh, all-natural beef patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, secret sauce & Tillamook cheddar cheese
The Regular
6-oz fresh, all-natural beef patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles & secret sauce
Expedition Elk
6-oz fresh, all-natural beef patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, secret sauce, coffee-bacon jam, black garlic aioli & white cheddar
Mystic 18
Lightlife patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, vegan Mystic 18 sauce, creamy original Chao slice
Hammerhead Garden
Hammerhead garden patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles & secret sauce
Sandwiches
Hogshead BBQ Salmon
Wild salmon, Hogshead-mustard sauce, lettuce, tomato, red onions & secret sauce on a bun
The 19th Hole
Grilled turkey, bacon, white cheddar, avocado, Dark Star mayo, lettuce, tomato & red onion on a roll
Hammerhead BBQ Pork
House-smoked pork shoulder with Hammerhead BBQ sauce & buttermilk coleslaw on a bun
Sgt. Pepper
Spiced chicken, pepper jack, bacon, Dark Star mayo, lettuce, tomato & red onion on a bun
Grateful Veg
Grilled Portobello mushroom cap, vegan roasted red pepper aioli, Freya's live carrot-gionger slaw, red onion & tomato on a bun
Fireside Roasted Turkey - Half
Turkey, Fireside-cranberry relish, Swiss cheese, secret sauce, lettuce, tomato, red onion, whole wheat bread
Fireside Roasted Turkey - Whole
Turkey, Fireside-cranberry relish, Swiss cheese, secret sauce, lettuce, tomato, red onion, whole wheat bread
Dilly Tuna Salad Sandwich - Half
Creamy albacore tuna salad with celery, red onion & fresh dill on toasted sourdough with lettuce, tomato & pickles
Dilly Tuna Salad Sandwich - Whole
Creamy albacore tuna salad with celery, red onion & fresh dill on toasted sourdough with lettuce, tomato & pickles
Specialties
Ale-Battered Fish & Chips - 2 Pieces
Wild Alaskian cod, fries, tartar sauce, buttermilk coleslaw
Ale-Battered Fish & Chips - 3 Pieces
Wild Alaskian cod, fries, tartar sauce, buttermilk coleslaw
T-N-T Basket
½-lb crispy chicken tenders & tots with Hogshead-honey mustard dressing, peppercorn ranch & buttermilk coleslaw
Seasonal Specials
Strawberry Fields Salad - Half
Seasonal greens, fresh strawberries, feta cheese, almonds, mint, ginger-poppy seed dressing
Strawberry Fields Salad - Full
Seasonal greens, fresh strawberries, feta cheese, almonds, mint, ginger-poppy seed dressing
Copper Moon Fish Tacos
Beer-battered cod, tangy Copper Moon curtido slaw, spicy tartar sauce, onion, cilantro & jalapeño in warm flour tortillas with ranchero-spiced tortilla chips
Hogshead Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Fried chicken, Hogshead-honey mustard mayo, romaine & pickle chips on a bun with your choice of fries or tots
Smokestack Mac & Cheese
Macaroni pasta, Tillamook smoked cheddar cheese sauce, bacon & Ironwork BBQ-spiced fried onions
East 19th Nervous Breakdown Pizza - Small
Italian sausage, Mama Lil's peppers, caramelized onions
East 19th Nervous Breakdown Pizza - Large
Italian sausage, Mama Lil's peppers, caramelized onions
Sweets
Frank Apple-Pecan Cake
Frank Rum-raisin sauce & whipped cream. 21 & older please
Black & Tan Brownie Sundae - Half
Caram-ale & chocolate sauce with vanilla bean ice cream, whipped cream & Amerena cherry
Black & Tan Brownie Sundae - Whole
Caram-ale & chocolate sauce with vanilla bean ice cream, whipped cream & Amerena cherry
Northwest Berry Bar - Half
Blackberries, butter crumble, Ruby-raspberry saice & vanilla bean ice cream
Northwest Berry Bar - Whole
Blackberries, butter crumble, Ruby-raspberry saice & vanilla bean ice cream
Wheel of Fortune Ice Cream Sandwich
Ruby Jewel vanilla bean ice cream & salty-sweet chocolate chop cookies dipped in dark chocolate & tie-dye sprinkles
Seasonal Cake
Ask your server
Phil's Salted Caramel Tart - Whole
Dark chocolate-hazelnut & caram-ale sauce, Oregon filberts & whipped cream
Phil's Salted Caramel Tart - Half
Dark chocolate-hazelnut & caram-ale sauce, Oregon filberts & whipped cream
Ice Cream Scoop
Kid's Menu
Sister Moon Grilled Cheese
Cheddar cheese on grilled bread
Pocket Hercules Burger Duo
Beef patty, Most Awesome French Onion seasoning, American cheese & Mystic 18 sauce on a Hawaiian roll
Pocket Hercules Burger
Beef patty, Most Awesome French Onion seasoning, American cheese & Mystic 18 sauce on a Hawaiian roll
Mighty Mac & Cheese
Little Dipper Fish & Chips
Fries & tartar sauce
Freya's Garden
Hummus, ranch, pita bread & veggie sticks
Wee Rabbit Salad
Lettuce, cucumber, tomato, croutons, shredded cheddar cheese & ranch
Munchkin Rice Bowl
Scooby Snack Attack
Mini corn dogs & fries with ranch
N/A Beverages
To Go Beer
To Go Cider
Property Alerts
Cut Off Alerts
Menu Alerts
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Have a look at the intricate iron scrollwork that gave the spot its name. Antique glass windows (discovered in the basement at our Olympic Club Hotel & Theater in Centralia, Washington) provide a view into the past. And on warm days, guests can enjoy dining outdoors in the courtyard for another pleasant view.
3505 Pacific Ave, Forest Grove, OR 97116