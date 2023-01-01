Restaurant header imageView gallery

McMenamins on the Columbia

3505 Pacific Ave

Forest Grove, OR 97116

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Online Ordering

Starters

Hummus

Hummus

$17.50

Marinated olives, veggies, feta, and pita chips

Soft Pretzel Sticks

Soft Pretzel Sticks

$16.25

Cheese & ale fondue

House-Smoked Salmon Dip

$14.00

Serviced with tortilla chips

Truffle Fries - Small

Truffle Fries - Small

$13.25

Black garlic aioli

Truffle Fries - Large

Truffle Fries - Large

$19.25

Black garlic aioli

Dry-Fried Brussel Sprouts

Dry-Fried Brussel Sprouts

$13.00

Szechuan peppercorns, pickled mustard greens

Cheeseburger Slider Trio

Cheeseburger Slider Trio

$12.50

Most Awesome French Onion seasoning, American cheese, Mystic 18 sauce, Hawaiian roll

Tots - Small

Tots - Small

$10.00
Tots - Large

Tots - Large

$15.00
Cajun Tots - Small

Cajun Tots - Small

$11.00

Peppercorn ranch

Cajun Tots - Large

Cajun Tots - Large

$16.00

Peppercorn ranch

McMenamins Fries - Small

McMenamins Fries - Small

$11.00

Mystic 18 sauce

McMenamins Fries - Large

McMenamins Fries - Large

$16.00

Mystic 18 sauce

Lighthouse Clam Chowder - Cup

$8.50

Lighthouse Clam Chowder - Bowl

$9.50

Good Honest Soup - Cup

$6.75

Scratch made daily with saltines

Good Honest Soup - Bowl

$7.75

Scratch made daily with saltines

Cannonball of Chowder

$15.00
Side Garlic Bread, Full

Side Garlic Bread, Full

$6.00
Side Garlic Bread, Half

Side Garlic Bread, Half

$4.00
Scooby Snacks

Scooby Snacks

$13.50

Mini corn dogs served with Portlandia yellow mustard & ketchup. Zoinks!

Sweet Potato Fries

$12.50

Served with Dark Star mayo

Greens

Pub Green - Full

Pub Green - Full

$14.25

Mixed lettuces, grape tomatoes, cucumber, marinated red onion, croutons, Parmesan cheese, your choice of dressing

Pub Green - Half

Pub Green - Half

$9.50

Mixed lettuces, grape tomatoes, cucumber, marinated red onion, croutons, Parmesan cheese, your choice of dressing

Aztec - Full

Aztec - Full

$18.00

Romaine, corn & black bean salsa, avocado, tortilla strips, cheddar cheese, tomato, jalapeno, cilantro, onion, chipotle dressing

Aztec - Half

Aztec - Half

$11.75

Romaine, corn & black bean salsa, avocado, tortilla strips, cheddar cheese, tomato, jalapeno, cilantro, onion, chipotle dressing

Harvest Moon - Full

Harvest Moon - Full

$17.00

Roasted sweet potato, goat cheese, honey-roasted pecans, dried cranberries, maple-stout vinaigrette

Harvest Moon - Half

Harvest Moon - Half

$11.25

Roasted sweet potato, goat cheese, honey-roasted pecans, dried cranberries, maple-stout vinaigrette

Hail! Caesar - Full

Hail! Caesar - Full

$16.75

Romaine, garlic croutons, Parmesan, Caesar dressing

Hail! Caesar - Half

Hail! Caesar - Half

$11.00

Romaine, garlic croutons, Parmesan, Caesar dressing

Six Arms Goddess - Full

Six Arms Goddess - Full

$16.75

Romaine, cucumber, tomato, bell peppers, marinated onions, pita chips, Goddess dressing

Six Arms Goddess - Half

Six Arms Goddess - Half

$11.00

Romaine, cucumber, tomato, bell peppers, marinated onions, pita chips, Goddess dressing

Triple Play

Triple Play

$18.25

Green salad, a bowl of today’s soup & garlic bread

Burgers

JR's Jumbo Deluxe

JR's Jumbo Deluxe

$19.50

6-oz fresh, all-natural beef patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, secret sauce, bacon, cheddar & a fried egg

Bacon Cheeseburger

Bacon Cheeseburger

$18.50

6-oz fresh, all-natural beef patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, secret sauce, bacon & cheddar

Captain Neon

Captain Neon

$18.50

6-oz fresh, all-natural beef patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, secret sauce, blue cheese dressing & bacon

Dungeon

Dungeon

$18.00

6-oz fresh, all-natural beef patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, secret sauce, Swiss cheese & grilled mushrooms

Communication Breakdown

Communication Breakdown

$18.00

6-oz fresh, all-natural beef patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, secret sauce, cheddar, grilled mushrooms, onions & bell peppers

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$17.00

6-oz fresh, all-natural beef patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, secret sauce & Tillamook cheddar cheese

The Regular

The Regular

$16.00

6-oz fresh, all-natural beef patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles & secret sauce

Expedition Elk

Expedition Elk

$26.00

6-oz fresh, all-natural beef patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, secret sauce, coffee-bacon jam, black garlic aioli & white cheddar

Mystic 18

Mystic 18

$18.75

Lightlife patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, vegan Mystic 18 sauce, creamy original Chao slice

Hammerhead Garden

Hammerhead Garden

$16.00

Hammerhead garden patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles & secret sauce

Sandwiches

Hogshead BBQ Salmon

Hogshead BBQ Salmon

$26.00

Wild salmon, Hogshead-mustard sauce, lettuce, tomato, red onions & secret sauce on a bun

The 19th Hole

The 19th Hole

$20.25

Grilled turkey, bacon, white cheddar, avocado, Dark Star mayo, lettuce, tomato & red onion on a roll

Hammerhead BBQ Pork

Hammerhead BBQ Pork

$19.50

House-smoked pork shoulder with Hammerhead BBQ sauce & buttermilk coleslaw on a bun

Sgt. Pepper

Sgt. Pepper

$18.50

Spiced chicken, pepper jack, bacon, Dark Star mayo, lettuce, tomato & red onion on a bun

Grateful Veg

Grateful Veg

$17.50

Grilled Portobello mushroom cap, vegan roasted red pepper aioli, Freya's live carrot-gionger slaw, red onion & tomato on a bun

Fireside Roasted Turkey - Half

Fireside Roasted Turkey - Half

$15.50

Turkey, Fireside-cranberry relish, Swiss cheese, secret sauce, lettuce, tomato, red onion, whole wheat bread

Fireside Roasted Turkey - Whole

Fireside Roasted Turkey - Whole

$18.50

Turkey, Fireside-cranberry relish, Swiss cheese, secret sauce, lettuce, tomato, red onion, whole wheat bread

Dilly Tuna Salad Sandwich - Half

Dilly Tuna Salad Sandwich - Half

$11.50

Creamy albacore tuna salad with celery, red onion & fresh dill on toasted sourdough with lettuce, tomato & pickles

Dilly Tuna Salad Sandwich - Whole

Dilly Tuna Salad Sandwich - Whole

$14.50

Creamy albacore tuna salad with celery, red onion & fresh dill on toasted sourdough with lettuce, tomato & pickles

Specialties

Ale-Battered Fish & Chips - 2 Pieces

Ale-Battered Fish & Chips - 2 Pieces

$21.50

Wild Alaskian cod, fries, tartar sauce, buttermilk coleslaw

Ale-Battered Fish & Chips - 3 Pieces

Ale-Battered Fish & Chips - 3 Pieces

$24.50

Wild Alaskian cod, fries, tartar sauce, buttermilk coleslaw

T-N-T Basket

$20.50

½-lb crispy chicken tenders & tots with Hogshead-honey mustard dressing, peppercorn ranch & buttermilk coleslaw

Seasonal Specials

Strawberry Fields Salad - Half

$9.75

Seasonal greens, fresh strawberries, feta cheese, almonds, mint, ginger-poppy seed dressing

Strawberry Fields Salad - Full

$15.00

Seasonal greens, fresh strawberries, feta cheese, almonds, mint, ginger-poppy seed dressing

Copper Moon Fish Tacos

$20.25

Beer-battered cod, tangy Copper Moon curtido slaw, spicy tartar sauce, onion, cilantro & jalapeño in warm flour tortillas with ranchero-spiced tortilla chips

Hogshead Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Fried chicken, Hogshead-honey mustard mayo, romaine & pickle chips on a bun with your choice of fries or tots

Smokestack Mac & Cheese

$18.25

Macaroni pasta, Tillamook smoked cheddar cheese sauce, bacon & Ironwork BBQ-spiced fried onions

East 19th Nervous Breakdown Pizza - Small

$16.00

Italian sausage, Mama Lil's peppers, caramelized onions

East 19th Nervous Breakdown Pizza - Large

$38.00

Italian sausage, Mama Lil's peppers, caramelized onions

Sweets

Frank Apple-Pecan Cake

$12.00

Frank Rum-raisin sauce & whipped cream. 21 & older please

Black & Tan Brownie Sundae - Half

$7.00

Caram-ale & chocolate sauce with vanilla bean ice cream, whipped cream & Amerena cherry

Black & Tan Brownie Sundae - Whole

$11.50

Caram-ale & chocolate sauce with vanilla bean ice cream, whipped cream & Amerena cherry

Northwest Berry Bar - Half

$6.75

Blackberries, butter crumble, Ruby-raspberry saice & vanilla bean ice cream

Northwest Berry Bar - Whole

$11.00

Blackberries, butter crumble, Ruby-raspberry saice & vanilla bean ice cream

Wheel of Fortune Ice Cream Sandwich

$6.00

Ruby Jewel vanilla bean ice cream & salty-sweet chocolate chop cookies dipped in dark chocolate & tie-dye sprinkles

Seasonal Cake

$11.00

Ask your server

Phil's Salted Caramel Tart - Whole

$11.00

Dark chocolate-hazelnut & caram-ale sauce, Oregon filberts & whipped cream

Phil's Salted Caramel Tart - Half

$6.75

Dark chocolate-hazelnut & caram-ale sauce, Oregon filberts & whipped cream

Ice Cream Scoop

$2.50

Kid's Menu

Sister Moon Grilled Cheese

Sister Moon Grilled Cheese

$9.50

Cheddar cheese on grilled bread

Pocket Hercules Burger Duo

Pocket Hercules Burger Duo

$11.50

Beef patty, Most Awesome French Onion seasoning, American cheese & Mystic 18 sauce on a Hawaiian roll

Pocket Hercules Burger

Pocket Hercules Burger

$8.50

Beef patty, Most Awesome French Onion seasoning, American cheese & Mystic 18 sauce on a Hawaiian roll

Mighty Mac & Cheese

Mighty Mac & Cheese

$5.50
Little Dipper Fish & Chips

Little Dipper Fish & Chips

$9.75

Fries & tartar sauce

Freya's Garden

Freya's Garden

$6.00

Hummus, ranch, pita bread & veggie sticks

Wee Rabbit Salad

Wee Rabbit Salad

$5.25

Lettuce, cucumber, tomato, croutons, shredded cheddar cheese & ranch

Munchkin Rice Bowl

Munchkin Rice Bowl

$8.00
Scooby Snack Attack

Scooby Snack Attack

$8.00

Mini corn dogs & fries with ranch

N/A Beverages

Coffee

$3.75

Decaf Coffee

$3.75

To Go Soda

$3.00

To Go Beer

Hammerhead - 4pk

$14.00

Hammerhead - Can

$3.50

Ruby - 4pk

$14.00

Ruby - Can

$3.50

Terminator - 4pk

$14.00

Terminator - Can

$3.50

5th Floor IPA - 4pk

$17.00

5th Floor IPA - Can

$4.25

To Go Cider

Blackberry Cider - 4pk

$17.00

Blackberry Cider - Can

$4.25

Edge Hard Cider - 4pk

$17.00

Edge Hard Cider - Can

$4.25

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Have a look at the intricate iron scrollwork that gave the spot its name. Antique glass windows (discovered in the basement at our Olympic Club Hotel & Theater in Centralia, Washington) provide a view into the past. And on warm days, guests can enjoy dining outdoors in the courtyard for another pleasant view.

3505 Pacific Ave, Forest Grove, OR 97116

