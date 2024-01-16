Restaurant info

The first microbrewery in Eugene since the days of Prohibition, the High Street Brewery & Café is housed in a renovated early 20th-century house complete with a backyard beer garden where ales are enjoyed under the shade of fir, ash, hawthorn and tulip trees in the summer, around a fire pit in winter, or in a nook on the heated porch. Though tiny, the basement brewery is mighty, with longtime Brewer Hanns Anderson churning out McMenamins favorites as well as High Street originals like Grandma Betty’s Quilted IPA. Be warned: these limited-release brews don't last long once the word gets out.

Website