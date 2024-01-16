Restaurant info

Sit at one of the window booths to watch small-town life go by as you enjoy breakfast, lunch or dinner, or grab a spot at the classic 40-ft long bar. When the hotel first opened in 1905, the restaurant was a gathering place for locals and travelers, as it is once again in a new century. And much like the hotel’s earlier menus, McMenamins offers a variety of seasonal entrees ranging from hearty classics to homemade daily specials. Our handcrafted wine, beer, cider and spirits accompany the modern menu, and check out the specialty cocktails while you’re here.