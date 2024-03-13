McMenamins Lighthouse Brewpub
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Set near beautiful Cascade Head on the Pacific Ocean, the Lighthouse serves classic pub fare in a seaside setting, complete with an onsite brewery (in fact, we were the first brewpub to open on the Oregon coast!). With the scent of sea salt on the air, enjoy McMenamins handcrafted ales, wines and spirits in a casual, family-friendly environment, or take in the view of the brewery where you can watch beer-making in action.
Location
4157 N HWY 101, Suite 117, Lincoln City, OR 97367
